11 best women’s running leggings that will help you go that extra mile

If you’re searching for the perfect pair of running leggings, there are plenty of things to consider. The first is distance, the second is ventilation. Then there’s warmth to consider – if you’re a fast park runner, you won’t need too much insulation, but if you’re a winter ultra runner, you’ll need leggings that keep you toasty while you rack up the miles.

Next, it’s worth considering what type of weather you’re running in and when. Do you need the leggings to be reflective, if you’re running at night? Or water repellent if you’re running in wet conditions? Feeling soggy can really affect your training, especially if your leggings and running shoes are soaked through.

Then comes the fit. Do you want a compression style that offers your joints and muscles extra support while you move? Or something that fits your form without the added compression and feels comfortable against the skin? The placement of the waistband can make a lot of difference to your comfort too. A high-waisted legging will offer more core support, but some prefer a lower rise for ease of movement.

Finally, there’s the colour and style. Are you someone who likes to stand out when they’re pounding the pavements and trails, or would you rather let your PB do the talking and stick with something low-key?

The perfect running legging for your body and your running style will depend on all these factors. We’ve done the hard work for you – putting in the miles in every pair to bring you the best of what’s out there.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the best women’s running leggings we tried ( Clare O’Reilly )

These leggings were tested in a variety of conditions, from rugged Welsh mountains to the open plains of Dartmoor to city streets. They were used for nothing less than 10km runs and were also tested in a variety of conditions, from 1C temperatures to lashing wind and rain. Our testers assessed comfort, shape, waistband height, how well the leggings stayed up and their wicking capability, as well as style and design.

The best women’s running leggings for 2024 are: