11 best women’s running leggings that will help you go that extra mile

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Beat your PB this season in the best lightweight, reflective and compression-friendly leggings, tried and tested by runners
If you’re searching for the perfect pair of running leggings, there are plenty of things to consider. The first is distance, the second is ventilation. Then there’s warmth to consider – if you’re a fast park runner, you won’t need too much insulation, but if you’re a winter ultra runner, you’ll need leggings that keep you toasty while you rack up the miles.
Next, it’s worth considering what type of weather you’re running in and when. Do you need the leggings to be reflective, if you’re running at night? Or water repellent if you’re running in wet conditions? Feeling soggy can really affect your training, especially if your leggings and running shoes are soaked through.
Then comes the fit. Do you want a compression style that offers your joints and muscles extra support while you move? Or something that fits your form without the added compression and feels comfortable against the skin? The placement of the waistband can make a lot of difference to your comfort too. A high-waisted legging will offer more core support, but some prefer a lower rise for ease of movement.
Finally, there’s the colour and style. Are you someone who likes to stand out when they’re pounding the pavements and trails, or would you rather let your PB do the talking and stick with something low-key?
The perfect running legging for your body and your running style will depend on all these factors. We’ve done the hard work for you – putting in the miles in every pair to bring you the best of what’s out there.
These leggings were tested in a variety of conditions, from rugged Welsh mountains to the open plains of Dartmoor to city streets. They were used for nothing less than 10km runs and were also tested in a variety of conditions, from 1C temperatures to lashing wind and rain. Our testers assessed comfort, shape, waistband height, how well the leggings stayed up and their wicking capability, as well as style and design.
When it comes to comfort and performance, you’ll struggle to find a pair of leggings as good as these. They only come in black, but that’s really the only downside. They’re incredibly lightweight (207g), they wick away sweat and moisture brilliantly – it didn’t even gather on the back of the knees during testing – and they stayed firmly in place even when they got wet in the rain.
They’re flattering, too, and, with reflective branding, they’re a great night running option, and have a deep side pocket that holds a phone without any bounce or pull. The drawstring is a loop around the waist, so it’s comfortable to tie, and you won’t ever lose one end of it either. There’s a size for pretty much every runner, from XS to 2XL.
These have the biggest size range of any leggings in our review, the design is available from size 4 to 28, so there’s definitely a pair to fit everyone.
The leggings feature a zip pocket, which means items such as keys and a phone can be kept securely, and the whole loop drawstring means you won’t lose one end of it, either. The breathable mesh section at the back of the knees kept moisture wicked away, and the reflective sections are practical while offering good design.
These running leggings are some of the most breathable on our list, and the waistband sits in a flattering spot, keeping everything in but without feeling too tight. They also dried fast during testing (after we got soaked during a river crossing), which is a bonus for dealing with the British weather and taking part in ultra events.
Available in three colourways – wonder steel, grey five or shadow red – these leggings come in size 6 to 4XL. They’re also made up of 70 per cent recycled materials, so, if you’re buying with an eco conscious hat on, these are a great choice.
They’ve got reflective details, too, as well as a single side pocket. While the waistband sits high, it’s incredibly comfortable with plenty of stretch. They performed brilliantly whether we were clambering over stiles or running flat-out downhill, where they didn’t shift or slip down despite not having a drawstring waist.
Coming in five sizes, from XXS to L, these leggings have two side pockets, and, rather than mesh or a different fabric at sweat points, they’re laser cut with holes that allow moisture to escape, rather than gather.
These running leggings offer an incredibly flattering fit. They claim to “bum sculpt”, and we found they certainly do something that made a curvier derrière. Compressive and made in part with recycled material, they only come in black, but that does mean they’ll match and work with anything else you have in your wardrobe.
While they’re as useful for pilates or HIIT as they are for running, they’re also a great hybrid tight and would look great with a baggy jumper in the pub on a weekend, too.
If you’re after a running legging that can take the cold, the verglas is perfect. Tested in 1C conditions on the top of a Welsh mountain, these were warm, dry and incredibly comfortable, even in the harshest of conditions.
These are incredibly warm and technical tights, they have a fleece-lined inner and are made with 88 per cent recycled polyester, so are a great environmentally conscious choice. They weigh just 250g and come in five sizes, from XS to XL, and three colours – black, hickory red and ocean blue.
The drawstring waist loops all the way through, so you won’t lose one end of it, and the waistband sits in an incredibly flattering spot. The single zip pocket at the back isn’t huge but these are a cold-weather option, so, if you’re wearing these, you’ll definitely be wearing a jacket with plenty of pockets.
The hem at the waist of these running leggings is the comfiest on our list. The ankles aren’t hemmed, which not only makes the leggings look even shapelier but gives them a nice lightweight feel, too.
The design is complete with six (yes, six) pockets, which we filled with phone, keys, inhaler, head torch and gels, and found the leggings didn’t shift at all. They’ve got Nike’s Drifit technology and, even when they got wet and sweaty after 15 miles, they stayed put, wicked away moisture and stayed incredibly comfortable. A fantastic pair of leggings that will see you through many miles.
These are among the cheapest yet comfiest running leggings we tried, and they performed as well as some of the priciest options on our list. Lovall might not be among the big hitters when it comes to brand size and following, but these leggings are half the price of some others on our list, so it’s a brand worth getting to know.
Available in thunder blue and black colourways, these leggings come with the option to personalise your style and length ahead of choosing your size. They come in a good range of sizes, too.
The leggings have four hidden pockets, and four-way stretch fabric that didn’t budge while we climbed over fences and gates. They’re super supportive and incredibly flattering.
For a price this reasonable you might not expect the Montirex leggings to go the distance, but you’d be mistaken. The sleek MTX running leggings excel in form and function. They’re soft and stretchy but offer plenty of support, with a high waist and an adjustable inner waistband for the perfect fit.
Other features include reflective logo detailing so you can be seen after dark on those early morning and evening winter runs and there’s also a decent-sized phone pocket. The leggings are thick enough to protect you from icy winds and the smart fabric wicks away sweat as your body temperature rises.
Our Fitness and wellbeing editor said, “These are hands-down the softest most comfortable runners I’ve tried. They offer great compression while still feeling flexible and pleasant against the skin, even on longer runs.”
The only drawback is that these leggings are only available in plain black so fans of brighter tones and patterns might be disappointed.
These leggings were made for chilly winter runs. Part of Sweaty Betty’s HeatProtect collection, they’re built to insulate while still wicking away sweat to keep you dry. They’re also softer than most insulated leggings with a brushed fleecy lining that doesn’t chafe as you move.
Read more: 7 best petite gym leggings for the perfect fit
Reflective seams make them a great option for night runs and the 7/8 length makes them perfect for a shorter leg, so you won’t have to worry about uncomfortable bunching at the ankles. The Thermaboost leggings also offer two side pockets big enough to hold a phone and a zip back pocket which is great for holding keys and other valuables.
Our Fitness and wellbeing editor says, “These leggings have seen me through several winters and I always come back to them. They look great but also offer plenty of support and warmth, as well as a high level of compression.”
There are plenty of runners who have felt the dreaded flow of an early period when they’re hitting the pavements or the trails. The fantastic team at Modibodi has paired its period pant majesty with Puma’s elite running technology, and the result is something every person who menstruates should have in their wardrobe.
These are discreet, comfortable leggings that haven’t sacrificed style for substance. The colour scheme of aubergine and burnt red is incredibly flattering and the gusset is merino wool to help control odour while you clock up the miles.
These leggings have the same absorbency as two to three tampons during menstruation – even during a heavy flow, they worked brilliantly when testing. If your period has ever stopped your training schedule, these leggings are a must.
If you’re looking for a great running all-rounder, the Salomon cross run 25in leggings are fantastic. Comfortable, stylish, flattering and with high-quality performance, they’ll cope fantastically with everything from Park Runs to ultras.
If you’re ever blighted by period issues while running, the Modibodi and Puma collaboration leggings not only look and feel brilliant but, during testing, we had a fearless run without giving our period a second thought – which isn’t something that often happens when you run distance.
A special mention has to go to Lovall’s energise high-waisted leggings too, not only are they incredibly comfortable, they’re budget-friendly, too. If it’s a shorter leg you’re looking for, you can’t go wrong with the Therma boost running leggings from Sweaty Betty in the 7/8 length.
Looking to clock up the miles? Read our review of the best women’s running shoes
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in