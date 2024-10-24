12 best women’s trail running shoes to tackle tough terrain

According to the International Trail Running Association, there are around 1.77 million trail runners across the globe. And while only 23 percent of those are female, the percentage of women choosing to run in the wild on unpaved surfaces is increasing.

Since 2008, the number of trail races has increased over 1,000 percent with distances from 5km to hundreds of miles over several days. But whatever the distance, there’s no denying the importance of the right footwear.

While every trainer choice is important, choosing the right trail shoes may be the difference between a seamless, glorious trail run in nature or a trip on a tree root and a twisted ankle. And don’t forget that the same trail can change overnight depending on rain, wind and whether it’s being run in daylight or in the dark.

Whether you’re just getting into the sport and fancy trying a run on your local gravel canal path or in your local woods, or are a seasoned competitor accustomed to elevation that would make a mere mortal shudder, we’ve found a reliable shoe for you.

We’ve put in hundreds of miles doing the hard work to help you make your choices so you can enjoy miles of trails with the right shoes on your feet.

How we tested

The South West Coast Path and the Two Moors Way in Devon and the rugged wilds of Dartmoor were the testing grounds for the 13 shoes on this list. Every pair was tested over 10km in the shortest distance and 30km on the longest run.

They were put through their paces – literally – in wet and dry conditions on a mixture of surfaces from gravel to mud, rocks and grass and streams and were also tested up and down hill too with plenty of elevation thrown into the mix. Used in daylight and in darkness with a head torch lighting the way, each of these shoes was thoroughly tested to help you make the right decision for your feet.

open image in gallery From Devon to Dartmoor, each pair in this round-up was taken for a proper spin ( Clare O’Reilly )

The best women’s trail running shoes for 2024 are: