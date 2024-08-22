17 best women’s hiking boots for rambling and trekking

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Enjoy the great outdoors in a trusty pair that’ll go the extra mile (or five)
Whether you’re trekking up a mountain or going for a relaxed countryside ramble, a great pair of hiking boots is a must when it comes to walking in comfort this summer and beyond.
The first choice to make when looking for the best women’s hiking boots is whether you want to go for leather or fabric. In an ideal world, we’d recommend owning a pair of each type, as both have their benefits – leather is long-lasting, and warmer in winter, but can be stiffer and may take longer to break in, while fabric boots feel more like wearing trainers straight out of the box and are lightweight and breathable, but don’t tend to offer as much warmth.
Good hiking boots should be both waterproof and breathable. Look for walking boots with built-in waterproofing technology such as Gore-Tex and with thick, bouncy soles with deep lugs (the indentations that help give good grip) – we always rate Vibram-branded soles. If you plan to wear your new boots in warm conditions, they should also include a breathable membrane to wick away sweat and keep your feet from overheating.
Hiking boots come in different ankle heights (usually low, mid and high) – high-cut boots offer better support for your ankles on uneven terrain, and low-cut boots and trainer-style hiking shoes are a cooler choice in summer. Check that your new boots are still comfortable when laced tightly, with plenty of wiggle room for toes and without too much space to move your heels.
All of the hiking boots here have proven their mettle on test, in fair and foul weather. A good pair of well-made walking boots tends to cost around £100 to £150, but we’ve also tested a few budget options that won’t break the bank but still deliver decent quality.
We tested each pair of women’s hiking boots on country trails and hillside treks in wet spring weather. During testing, we considered how comfortable and durable the boots were while walking mile after mile. We also looked for decent weatherproofing.
We spoke to Scarpa UK managing director Steve Roberts, to get the lowdown on all things hiking boots.
“A well-made leather boot has spent a long time (upwards of 24 hours) being moulded on a unique foot shape known as a ‘last’. A well-lasted boot will provide a long-term sculpted fit that provides support and function. Leather is a fantastically durable material and easy to care for.
“Fabric boots are usually derived from a hybrid of modern fabrics that are lightweight, instantly comfortable and quick-drying. Fabric boots usually require an added waterproof membrane, such as Gore-Tex, to provide water resistance. They can be more challenging in terms of maintaining performance than an all-leather boot.”
“A modern, well-made boot will provide out-of-the-box comfort. The more supportive the internal midsole and the more supportive the upper will dictate the amount of time the materials will take to optimally mould around your foot. A modern lightweight fabric boot will feel optimum on day one, in contrast, leather will feel comfortable out of the box but will get better and better with more miles.”
“All boots will benefit from regular cleaning and application of care products – these vary from waxes and creams for leather and paint-on applications for fabric boots. On wet days, endeavour to dry your boots as naturally as possible. Removing the footbed will aid drying, and these can be replaced periodically, to reinstate shock absorption.”
Steve recommends matching the style of boot you buy to the terrain on which you plan to walk. A mid-cut boot will do for flat trails or coastal paths, but a supportive boot is best for steep hills (particularly when carrying a pack).
The further off the beaten track you are, the more likely you are to encounter wet, muddy, boggy terrain – so, look for a boot with protection and waterproofing/repellency.
Soles tend to match the style of the upper, so, a higher-cut, more supportive boot will also have a more aggressive sole with multidirectional cleats for propulsion and grip.
You will also need to consider which shape is right for you. “Once you have narrowed your choice on an appropriate style, the most crucial selection comes down to the best fit for your foot shape. The best way to do this is to try multiple pairs on at an outdoor specialist store, where you will usually find both a broad selection of styles and expert advice.”
If you’re buying in-store, there may also be artificial slopes and terrain samples, so you can get a sense of how your boot feels going up or downhill.
If you buy online, however, consider buying a size larger than your usual shoe. You will want to wear thick hiking socks in your boots, as your feet will expand as the day goes on, and the added weight of a pack increases your toe spread. “If you have to buy online, we would recommend trying a number of pairs and wearing them around the home to ensure you feel entirely happy with your selection before venturing out on that first walk.”
It’s really important to get the fit right because blisters can ruin even the most glorious walk.
There are boots in our round-up to suit all kinds of hikers but our top picks after testing are the Scarpa terra if you’re after a leather boot; AKU’s trekker lite if you like the idea of a fabric boot, and Altra’s Olympus as a go-anywhere all-rounder. If you need a tougher design specifically for trekking or mountaineering, La Sportiva and The North Face have some great mountaineering boots on offer.
