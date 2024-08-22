17 best women’s hiking boots for rambling and trekking

Whether you’re trekking up a mountain or going for a relaxed countryside ramble, a great pair of hiking boots is a must when it comes to walking in comfort this summer and beyond.

The first choice to make when looking for the best women’s hiking boots is whether you want to go for leather or fabric. In an ideal world, we’d recommend owning a pair of each type, as both have their benefits – leather is long-lasting, and warmer in winter, but can be stiffer and may take longer to break in, while fabric boots feel more like wearing trainers straight out of the box and are lightweight and breathable, but don’t tend to offer as much warmth.

Good hiking boots should be both waterproof and breathable. Look for walking boots with built-in waterproofing technology such as Gore-Tex and with thick, bouncy soles with deep lugs (the indentations that help give good grip) – we always rate Vibram-branded soles. If you plan to wear your new boots in warm conditions, they should also include a breathable membrane to wick away sweat and keep your feet from overheating.

Hiking boots come in different ankle heights (usually low, mid and high) – high-cut boots offer better support for your ankles on uneven terrain, and low-cut boots and trainer-style hiking shoes are a cooler choice in summer. Check that your new boots are still comfortable when laced tightly, with plenty of wiggle room for toes and without too much space to move your heels.

All of the hiking boots here have proven their mettle on test, in fair and foul weather. A good pair of well-made walking boots tends to cost around £100 to £150, but we’ve also tested a few budget options that won’t break the bank but still deliver decent quality.

How we tested

open image in gallery These boots are made for walking, and that’s just what our reviewer did during testing ( Sian Lewis )

We tested each pair of women’s hiking boots on country trails and hillside treks in wet spring weather. During testing, we considered how comfortable and durable the boots were while walking mile after mile. We also looked for decent weatherproofing.

The best women’s hiking boots for 2024 are: