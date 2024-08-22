Jump to content
17 best women’s hiking boots for rambling and trekking

Enjoy the great outdoors in a trusty pair that’ll go the extra mile (or five)

Sian Lewis
Thursday 22 August 2024 10:42 EDT
During testing, we considered comfort, durability and weatherproofing
During testing, we considered comfort, durability and weatherproofing (iStock/The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Whether you’re trekking up a mountain or going for a relaxed countryside ramble, a great pair of hiking boots is a must when it comes to walking in comfort this summer and beyond.

The first choice to make when looking for the best women’s hiking boots is whether you want to go for leather or fabric. In an ideal world, we’d recommend owning a pair of each type, as both have their benefits – leather is long-lasting, and warmer in winter, but can be stiffer and may take longer to break in, while fabric boots feel more like wearing trainers straight out of the box and are lightweight and breathable, but don’t tend to offer as much warmth.

Good hiking boots should be both waterproof and breathable. Look for walking boots with built-in waterproofing technology such as Gore-Tex and with thick, bouncy soles with deep lugs (the indentations that help give good grip) – we always rate Vibram-branded soles. If you plan to wear your new boots in warm conditions, they should also include a breathable membrane to wick away sweat and keep your feet from overheating.

Hiking boots come in different ankle heights (usually low, mid and high) – high-cut boots offer better support for your ankles on uneven terrain, and low-cut boots and trainer-style hiking shoes are a cooler choice in summer. Check that your new boots are still comfortable when laced tightly, with plenty of wiggle room for toes and without too much space to move your heels.

All of the hiking boots here have proven their mettle on test, in fair and foul weather. A good pair of well-made walking boots tends to cost around £100 to £150, but we’ve also tested a few budget options that won’t break the bank but still deliver decent quality.

How we tested

These boots are made for walking, and that’s just what our reviewer did during testing
These boots are made for walking, and that’s just what our reviewer did during testing (Sian Lewis)

We tested each pair of women’s hiking boots on country trails and hillside treks in wet spring weather. During testing, we considered how comfortable and durable the boots were while walking mile after mile. We also looked for decent weatherproofing.

The best women’s hiking boots for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Altra Olympus 5 mid GTX: £132, Sportshoes.com
  • Best budget buy – Trespass Ailish: £37.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best approach boots for women – Zamberlan salathé trek GTX: £233.63, Zamberlan.com
  • Best leather women’s hiking boots – Scarpa terra: £145, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best looking women’s hiking boots – Danner mountain 600 evo: £250, Global.danner.com

Trespass Ailish walking boot

Trespass-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: Budget women’s hiking boots
  • Main material: Fabric  
  • Waterproofing: Own brand 
  • Size range: EU 38-41 
  • Colour range : Grey
  • Why we love it
    • Great price point
    • Cushioned
  • Take note
    • Not the most waterproof
Zamberlan Salathé trek GTX

Zamberlan-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: Approach boots for women
  • Main material: Suede  
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex 
  • Size range: EU 39-43 
  • Colour range: Black grey, denim, red/pale blue, pale blue/beige, red, yellow, black/yellow, grey, black/orange
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile
    • Lightweight
  1.  £233 from Zamberlan.com
Scarpa terra

Scarra-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boot
  • Best: Leather women’s hiking boots
  • Main material: Leather 
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex   
  • Size range: UK 4-8 
  • Colour range: Brown
  • Why we love it
    • Classic look
    • Tough yet lightweight
  1.  £145 from Amazon.co.uk
Danner mountain 600 evo

Danner-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boot
  • Best: Looking women’s hiking boot
  • Main material: Leather 
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex 
  • Size range: US 5-15 
  • Colour range: Tan, grey
  • Why we love it
    • Handcrafted
    • Lovely look
    • Naturally waterproof
    • Tough yet bouncy soles
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £250 from Global.danner.com
Hanwag blueridge lady ES

Han-wag-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boot
  • Best: Eco-conscious women’s hiking boots
  • Main material: Suede 
  • Waterproofing: EcoShell 
  • Size range: UK 3.5-9 
  • Colour range: Navy/grey, asphalt/ocean, petrol/mint, light grey/pink
  • Why we love it
    • Last a long time
    • Great grip
    • Eco-friendly credentials
  1.  £165 from Hanwag.com
Jack Wolfskin cyrox texapore mid

Jack Wolfskin cyrox texapore mid women’s hiking boot
  • Best: Hiking boots for a female-specific fit 
  • Main material: Leather and textile 
  • Waterproofing: Texapore 
  • Size range: UK 3-9 
  • Colour range: Beige, grey
  • Why we love it
    • Tough yet lightweight
    • Reliable
    • Great fit
  1.  £155 from Jack-wolfskin.co.uk
Mountain Warehouse gale extreme boot

Mountain-warehouse-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: Women’s hiking boots for less than £100
  • Main material: Suede 
  • Waterproofing: IsoDry 
  • Size range: UK 3-9 
  • Colour range: Blue
  • Why we love it
    • More affordable
    • High-performing
  • Take note
    • Not waterproof enough for snow or heavy rain
  1.  £119 from Mountainwarehouse.com
Keen targhee IV

Keen-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: Women’s hiking boots for cooler weather
  • Main material: Leather 
  • Waterproofing: Keen Dry
  • Size range: EU 35-43 
  • Colour range: Beige, grey
  • Why we love it
    • Environmentally conscious
    • Instantly comfy
    • Great grip
  • Take note
    • Less breathable than some other designs
  1.  £123 from Alpinetrek.co.uk
La Sportiva TX4 walking boots

La-sportiva-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: For ankle support
  • Main material: Leather, synthetic 
  • Waterproofing: Gore-tex
  • Size range: EU 37-42
  • Colour range: Blue
  • Why we love it
    • Seriously good grip
    • Excellent ankle support
  • Take note
    • Narrow fit may not suit all
  1.  £210 from Cotswoldoutdoor.com
Keen zionic

Keen-hiking-boots-blue-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: Comfort women’s walking boots
  • Main material: Synthetic 
  • Waterproofing: Keen Dry 
  • Size range: EU 35-43 
  • Colour range: Green, grey, rose
  • Why we love it
    • Super comfy
    • Breathable
  1.  £85 from Alpinetrek.co.uk
The North Face Breithorn futurelight

The-north-face-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: Crampon-compatible women’s hiking boot
  • Main material: Fabric 
  • Waterproofing: Futurelight  
  • Size range: UK 3-9 
  • Colour range: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Great for icy terrain
    • Fully waterproof
    • Breathable
  1.  £212 from Alpinetrek.co.uk
AKU trekker lite

Aku-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: Fabric women’s hiking boot
  • Main material: Suede 
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex 
  • Size range: UK 3-9 
  • Colour range: Grey/lilac, black/magenta, grey/aquamarine, violet/grey
  • Why we love it
    • Good ankle support
  1.  £215 from Aku.co.uk
Columbia peakfreak hera mid outdry

Columbia-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: For hot weather
  • Main material: Polyester 
  • Waterproofing: OutDry 
  • Size range: UK 3-10 
  • Colour range: Beige, grey/black, purple/pink
  • Why we love it
    • Great for summer hikes
    • Flexible
  1.  £125 from Columbiasportswear.co.uk
Merrell moab speed 2

Merrell-hiking-boots-indybest best hiking boots
  • Best: For fast-paced hikes
  • Main material: Nylon 
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex 
  • Size range: UK 2.5-8.5 
  • Colour range: Peach, charcoal
  • Why we love it
    • Freeing to wear
    • Comfy all day
    • Vegan-friendly
  • Take note
    • Not as durable as some other boots
  1.  £160 from Merrell.com
Adidas terrex free hiker 2

Adidas-terrex-hiking-boots-indybest
  • Best: Women’s trainer-boot hybrid
  • Main material: Fabric  
  • Waterproofing: Gore-Tex 
  • Size range: UK 3.5-9.5
  • Colour range: Black, grey, green, carbon
  • Why we love it
    • Comfy and light
    • A more relaxed versatile options
  1.  £180 from Adidas.co.uk
Hiking boots FAQs

We spoke to Scarpa UK managing director Steve Roberts, to get the lowdown on all things hiking boots.

Leather vs fabric boots

“A well-made leather boot has spent a long time (upwards of 24 hours) being moulded on a unique foot shape known as a ‘last’. A well-lasted boot will provide a long-term sculpted fit that provides support and function. Leather is a fantastically durable material and easy to care for.

“Fabric boots are usually derived from a hybrid of modern fabrics that are lightweight, instantly comfortable and quick-drying. Fabric boots usually require an added waterproof membrane, such as Gore-Tex, to provide water resistance. They can be more challenging in terms of maintaining performance than an all-leather boot.”

How long will boots take to break in?

“A modern, well-made boot will provide out-of-the-box comfort. The more supportive the internal midsole and the more supportive the upper will dictate the amount of time the materials will take to optimally mould around your foot. A modern lightweight fabric boot will feel optimum on day one, in contrast, leather will feel comfortable out of the box but will get better and better with more miles.”

How should I look after my new boots?

“All boots will benefit from regular cleaning and application of care products – these vary from waxes and creams for leather and paint-on applications for fabric boots. On wet days, endeavour to dry your boots as naturally as possible. Removing the footbed will aid drying, and these can be replaced periodically, to reinstate shock absorption.”

What should I consider when buying hiking boots?

Steve recommends matching the style of boot you buy to the terrain on which you plan to walk. A mid-cut boot will do for flat trails or coastal paths, but a supportive boot is best for steep hills (particularly when carrying a pack).

The further off the beaten track you are, the more likely you are to encounter wet, muddy, boggy terrain – so, look for a boot with protection and waterproofing/repellency.

Soles tend to match the style of the upper, so, a higher-cut, more supportive boot will also have a more aggressive sole with multidirectional cleats for propulsion and grip.

You will also need to consider which shape is right for you. “Once you have narrowed your choice on an appropriate style, the most crucial selection comes down to the best fit for your foot shape. The best way to do this is to try multiple pairs on at an outdoor specialist store, where you will usually find both a broad selection of styles and expert advice.”

If you’re buying in-store, there may also be artificial slopes and terrain samples, so you can get a sense of how your boot feels going up or downhill.

If you buy online, however, consider buying a size larger than your usual shoe. You will want to wear thick hiking socks in your boots, as your feet will expand as the day goes on, and the added weight of a pack increases your toe spread. “If you have to buy online, we would recommend trying a number of pairs and wearing them around the home to ensure you feel entirely happy with your selection before venturing out on that first walk.”

It’s really important to get the fit right because blisters can ruin even the most glorious walk.

The verdict: Women’s hiking boots

There are boots in our round-up to suit all kinds of hikers but our top picks after testing are the Scarpa terra if you’re after a leather boot; AKU’s trekker lite if you like the idea of a fabric boot, and Altra’s Olympus as a go-anywhere all-rounder. If you need a tougher design specifically for trekking or mountaineering, La Sportiva and The North Face have some great mountaineering boots on offer.

