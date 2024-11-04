Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Winter is coming, which if you’re a walker or a hiker means you’ll be looking at whether the shoes that saw you through the summer have got what it takes to take on everything the coming months are going to throw at you on the trails.
That means an outsole that is going to offer serious traction in wet or icy conditions and membranes made from different materials that will offer up reliable waterproofing, no matter how long you’re exposed to the elements.
However, there are also going to be some qualities that apply just as well to winter hikers as summer ones, namely a midsole that strikes a good balance between stability for hard surfaces and challenging trails, as well as enough flexibility to keep you moving quickly over more uneven ground.
Whether the shoe has a mid or low-cut profile, there needs to be adequate support and protection against the dreaded ankle roll and also an efficient lacing system, so you can tailor how snug you want the boot to feel at the start of the trek and easily adjust (even with cold fingers) when you’re on the move.
Thankfully, the days of having to break in boots for days before you even set foot outside are long gone. Today, the range of materials and processes available means most boots are pretty much good to go right out of the box. When it came to testing the best walking boots and shoes, if we felt our feet starting to suffer, the footwear didn’t make our final list.
Obviously, how much emphasis you put on waterproofing, breathability, durability and protection will all depend on where you’re headed, but what all our boots have in common is the fact you can just lace them up and forget about them and just enjoy the walk.
We headed to Dartmoor and the slate trails of Snowdonia, as they are the perfect places for testing outdoor gear, especially walking boots and shoes. Our testing weekend in Wales coincided with an amber weather warning of snow, ice and rain, so most of our boots and shoes couldn’t have gotten a more thorough examination of their credentials.
Each pair was worn for (at least) a day out on the trails and tracks, giving us plenty of opportunity to put them through their paces and take particular note of any rubs or hot spots that were developing by the day’s end.
Jon Axworthy has been writing consumer reviews for IndyBest since 2017. He has been a freelance journalist and contributing editor since 1996 and specialises in content surrounding outdoor sports and activities. Jon has reviewed and tested everything you could need for facing the great outdoors, from kayaks and mountain bikes to backpacks and waterproofs. He began his career as a writer working for FHM and Men’s Health magazines throughout the nineties.
These mid-reach boots boast a very chunky silhouette and beefy outsole which we really appreciated, especially when we were trudging across cold, hard frosty moorland paths. However, for a big, rugged boot they were lightweight and it’s easy to forget you’re wearing them after a few metres of setting off. We didn’t need to worry about waterproofing, which was excellent and even with big, thick, winter hiking socks on, breathability throughout the shoe was good.
The toe box was roomy enough to make the shoe comfortable, but not so roomy that you would need to double-layer socks and the heel fits nice and snug to avoid blisters. On the outside, there’s plenty of protection from the upper and that big bumper that surrounds the base of the shoe will mean you can stride out without worrying about ground-level collisions.
These low-cut shoes are made for speed and comfort and performed really well on wet walks with their three layers of protection, including an effective membrane, seam sealing throughout the shoe and a water-repellent treatment on the upper. The beefy silhouette and thick midsole provided plenty of protection and raised each foot's stride so that you can minimise stumbles and collisions with boulders and rocks. The mesh ankle collar was comfortable and offered good protection and there’s a very complex lug pattern on the outsole that provided efficient traction and ensured we didn’t end up with lots of claggy mud underfoot lessening the efficiency of the pattern.
We absolutely loved the construction of this light, mid-height boot, with its tough Cordura upper which allows for plenty of movement, while also providing a glove-like fit and makes the boots one of the most comfortable for day hikes, with the GTX membrane ensuring that feet stay dry.
The outsole is made up of a Vibram megagrip sole with 4mm lugs that provided great traction over the full range of wintry conditions.
There’s good ankle protection too from a moulded pad and a wide toe box adds to the overall comfort of the shoe with thick socks on.
Well-constructed, low-cut boot that was comfortable to wear and boasts a rugged Vibram outsole that gave us plenty of confidence to travel quickly, even over loose rock. The Texapore Ecosphere Pro membrane offered up good waterproofing in soggy conditions and allowed feet to breathe, while the midsole was stiff enough to allow us to travel over the rough stuff without feeling it but also allowed good connection on looser trails.
A low-cut, durable shoe that’s very at home on the lower trails thanks to an outsole with deep lugs and a design that makes it easy for water to escape and not turn the bottom of the shoe into a muddy plate. The midsole offered good protection while remaining flexible as we stomped over more technical sections and the suede upper was supremely comfortable with Aquadry waterproofing to keep feet dry, although there’s no waterproof membrane so we wouldn’t go wading through any streams with these. Plenty of buffering at the toe with a rubberised cap and the solid ankle and heel support means you can feel confident that you’re not going to end up in any bother.
The Terrex outdoor brand from Adidas has offered up another shoe which is well suited to ambitious adventures when you’ve got plenty of miles planned, thanks to the brand’s usual combination of a reliable GORE-TEX membrane, comfortable EVA midsole and very grippy Continental outsole.
The gusset tongue adds to the shoe being a good barrier to the elements and the lace closure was quick and easy.
Adidas have managed to keep the weight to a minimum so you can really eat up the ground if you’ve got a mile-heavy hike ahead of you, while there’s lots of protection on rocky paths and boulder fields. They actually make a good approach shoe that you can switch out for some mid-height boots if you’re going higher.
This is a truly versatile boot for ambitious walkers and hikers, which will take you from the lower approach routes all the way to the via ferrata, if you’re feeling ambitious. The combination of a Hydrobloc treatment on the suede upper and Gore-Tex lining means that you can guarantee waterproofing and for a big boot we were particularly impressed with how tailored and snug it was, thanks to a lacing pattern that reaches almost all the way down to the toe of the boot.
The Vibram Pepe sole system with Megagrip compound ensures greater grip on different types of terrain, and finally, the dual density EVA wedge midsole guarantees cushioning and stability.
Despite being heavy on features, the shoe keeps the weight down and protection is guaranteed from the high cut upper that secured the ankle. Also, the fact that the whole boot is surrounded with a rubber/PU band increases the durability and means that the boot will be with you for many seasons to come.
This mid-shoe offers a relaxed fit and could be well suited for walkers with wider feet. It has a sizeable footbed and plenty of room at the toe box, while the lacing system still allows for a nice tight fit, so your feet aren’t moving around in the shoe while you walk.
But comfort isn’t all the shoe has to offer – there’s enough traction in the outsole to ensure you won’t lose your footing, while robust protection front and back will save you from any painful encounters with rocks and boulders. A hard-wearing synthetic and mesh upper adds to the appeal.
These Croatian-made mid boots offered lots of protection and support from the leather upper, which was also very breathable when our feet were working hard during testing.
Here, premium materials combine to deliver an incredibly rugged boot that will be able to survive and thrive in the harshest of hiking conditions.
There’s good cushioning in the midsole, while the Vibram outsole has a very gnarly tread pattern that, during testing, gave us mountain goat levels of sure-footedness.
The Gore-Tex membrane has been combined with a nice high tongue, to keep the water on the outside, and there’s plenty of comfort from toe bumper to ankle cuff.
We also really liked the fact the boots feature a mechanical lace lock, which totally secures the lower half of the lacing and can be adjusted with one hand, making on-the-go adjustments really easy.
Danner has always produced boots that look really good without compromising performance on the trail, and it has really excelled with this design. Its supremely comfortable full-grain leather upper looks great right out of the box, and even better the more broken in the boots become.
The Gore-Tex waterproof barrier is still supremely effective at keeping out water while remaining breathable and keeping feet cool.
There’s a Vibram SPE midsole, which added to the overall wearability of the leaf and gave good bounce while walking, while the outsole delivered traction and even better grip over wet rocky ground.
What we loved about these boots was how the upper, midsole and outsole deliver responsiveness while walking, and really allow you to feel the trail and get some feedback, while providing a very effective barrier against harsh ground underfoot.
We tested this footwear on a day of almost continual rain and we ended it with totally dry feet, which was very impressive. The lacing system gives the upper a very customised and comfortable feel, and we felt well protected from toe to heel.
The midsole did a great job of absorbing the bumps that came with the more unforgiving sections of the hike. As for the Duratread outsole, it gave us plenty of confidence, especially when going downhill, and we never felt like our feet were about to slip or slide.
Although this shoe didn’t grab our heel as much as we would have liked, its broad platform will be a good fit for walkers with wider feet. There’s a good mix of materials in the upper, to allow feet to breathe, while also enabling plenty of waterproofing against long wet grass or unforeseen puddles, thanks to the brand’s Dri-Tec membrane.
The shoes felt nice and light on our feet, so they won’t drain you of energy, and the traction proved to be effective over a range of terrains.
If you know you’re going to be walking in a dry environment and don’t need to worry about waterproofing, these canvas-upper mid boots will keep your feet cool, while offering plenty of protection against anything you might come up against – including insects. The boots have an anti-insect treatment in the upper itself, so you won’t have to worry about any bugs dining out on your feet while you walk.
The rubber outsole actually does a very good job of providing some cushioning but is particularly effective at providing stability on loose ground, with the front bumper guarding against stubbed toes.
From the moment we took them out of the box, we really liked the look and styling of these mid boots. As we laced them up, we were impressed with how incredibly comfortable they felt. They have an almost customised feel, and they moulded to our foot, leaving no room for rubbing, yet still enabling us to move our toes to create a good balance.
The foam compound used in the midsole worked to create a natural roll, which helped when our legs were getting tired. The outsole, meanwhile, was excellent at keeping us grounded and absorbing the blows from tougher terrain and rock. Plus, the Gore-Tex lining did its job brilliantly in wetter sections, but we also weren’t left with two steaming feet when the sun finally decided to make an appearance.
We immediately liked the space these boots afforded our feet, and we could instantly tell they were going to make for very good walking companions. Once on, we were pleased to find the boots didn’t pinch our toes, instead allowing them to create a nice firm base to walk on.
On the outside, the sole had plenty of confidence-inspiring grip over all kinds of terrain. It flexed well over hard rock, while the lug pattern dug into muddy trails, but didn’t get clogged or bogged down, so there’s security with every step. The spongy midsole felt like it was really helping maintain momentum, too, especially when we started to get heavy legs.
This was also helped by the weight of the shoe, which Inov-8 has managed to keep to a mere 345g, which is very impressive for a boot lined with Gore-Tex. The high ankle offered good support while remaining supple, and the laces adjusted easily and never came undone. When the sun did make an appearance, all the other materials that make up these boots meant we weren’t left with overheating feet, either.
The flexibility of these mid shoes offers a real connection to the path you’re treading – in particular, harder, rockier, routes. The nice, wide fit that Vivo is known for works well in a walking boot like this, giving the foot plenty of room to stabilise itself every time you plant it down on the ground.
The mix of a knitted wool collar and leather upper looks great and also feels very natural from the first wear, with no breaking in required. It also means the ankle can move more naturally as you walk, while still feeling supported.
The outsole is strategically raised over the upper, in a wave pattern, to offer increased protection from shale and loose rock trails. Underneath, it offers plenty of grip, and we found it was particularly sticky over rock, while the well-thought-out lug pattern also worked well on looser trails and over grass. Bungee-style walking laces add to the overall wearability, too.
When buying a new pair of walking boots, it’s important to make sure they fit you properly. If they’re too tight, you may encounter painful blisters, but if there’s too much room, you’ll lose out on ankle support and cushioning. Instead, the perfect pair should fit as well as your most comfortable trainers, not too snug, nor too loose.
Breaking in means wearing your new boots until they mould to your feet. Typically the heavier and more solid the boot, the longer it will take for this to happen.
To break in your new boots, wear them around the house to get used to walking in them, which will later ensure they don’t cause any discomfort when on a trail, hike or trek.
Lightweight boots will require less breaking in and are likely to be more flexible, thanks to softer, more supple materials.
If you’re walking across muddy, rocky and rough terrains in all weather conditions, you will encounter a build-up of dirt on your boots.
Look after them in between your hikes by lightly scrubbing them with a soft nylon brush, to get rid of any dry mud. You can also scrub them with a gel or spray to remove debris and then wipe off any residue with a damp cloth.
Avoid softening the uppers, as this will cause them to lose their shape and become less supportive. You shouldn’t soak them in warm water during washing either, or use leather-softening products. To help your boots maintain their shape after cleaning, try stuffing them with newspaper, which will also soak up any excess moisture.
If you’re off to the Alps then you should look at some of our choices further down the list but for a pair of truly affordable, versatile boots for weekend walking and hiking holidays in the UK, the Hi-Tec fuse trail hiking boots are great all-rounders that won’t let you down when it comes to comfort, waterproofing or traction.
