Winter is coming, which if you’re a walker or a hiker means you’ll be looking at whether the shoes that saw you through the summer have got what it takes to take on everything the coming months are going to throw at you on the trails.

That means an outsole that is going to offer serious traction in wet or icy conditions and membranes made from different materials that will offer up reliable waterproofing, no matter how long you’re exposed to the elements.

However, there are also going to be some qualities that apply just as well to winter hikers as summer ones, namely a midsole that strikes a good balance between stability for hard surfaces and challenging trails, as well as enough flexibility to keep you moving quickly over more uneven ground.

Whether the shoe has a mid or low-cut profile, there needs to be adequate support and protection against the dreaded ankle roll and also an efficient lacing system, so you can tailor how snug you want the boot to feel at the start of the trek and easily adjust (even with cold fingers) when you’re on the move.

Thankfully, the days of having to break in boots for days before you even set foot outside are long gone. Today, the range of materials and processes available means most boots are pretty much good to go right out of the box. When it came to testing the best walking boots and shoes, if we felt our feet starting to suffer, the footwear didn’t make our final list.

Obviously, how much emphasis you put on waterproofing, breathability, durability and protection will all depend on where you’re headed, but what all our boots have in common is the fact you can just lace them up and forget about them and just enjoy the walk.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put them through their paces in Dartmoor and Snowdonia ( Jon Axworthy )

We headed to Dartmoor and the slate trails of Snowdonia, as they are the perfect places for testing outdoor gear, especially walking boots and shoes. Our testing weekend in Wales coincided with an amber weather warning of snow, ice and rain, so most of our boots and shoes couldn’t have gotten a more thorough examination of their credentials.

Each pair was worn for (at least) a day out on the trails and tracks, giving us plenty of opportunity to put them through their paces and take particular note of any rubs or hot spots that were developing by the day’s end.

The best men’s walking boots and shoes for 2024 are:

Best overall – Hi-Tec fuse trail hiking boots: £75, Hi-tec.co.uk

– Hi-Tec fuse trail hiking boots: £75, Hi-tec.co.uk Best budget buy – North Ridge flux speed low walking shoes: £79.95, Amazon.co.uk

– North Ridge flux speed low walking shoes: £79.95, Amazon.co.uk Best for shifting terrain – Jack Wolfskin cyrox texapore low: £90, Jack-wolfskin.co.uk

– Jack Wolfskin cyrox texapore low: £90, Jack-wolfskin.co.uk Best for all-day walking – Adidas terrex trailmaker 2.0: £100, Adidas.co.uk

– Adidas terrex trailmaker 2.0: £100, Adidas.co.uk Best for serious stompers – Zamberlan salathé trek GTX RR: £250, Idmountaincentre.com

Why you can trust us

Jon Axworthy has been writing consumer reviews for IndyBest since 2017. He has been a freelance journalist and contributing editor since 1996 and specialises in content surrounding outdoor sports and activities. Jon has reviewed and tested everything you could need for facing the great outdoors, from kayaks and mountain bikes to backpacks and waterproofs. He began his career as a writer working for FHM and Men’s Health magazines throughout the nineties.