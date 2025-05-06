A good set of walking poles can be a vital addition to your hiking kit. Poles add balance on uneven terrain, take strain away from your legs and make going up and down hills much easier.

Walking poles are designed to be used as a pair, with one in each hand to support the weight of your legs as you walk – the idea is to swing each pole in time with the opposite foot.

You should be able to hold your elbow at a 90-degree angle when holding the pole by its hand grip, so either make sure you choose a fixed pole that’s the right length for your height or buy a fully adjustable pole. We prefer adjustable options – as well as getting a custom height, you can adjust the length on downhill stretches, which need a longer pole than uphill treks.

However, there are lots of different options to consider. Carbon fibre poles are the lightest models on the market, while aluminium is slightly heavier but more affordable. To stop your pole from sinking into the ground, you’ll also need a ‘basket’ above the pole's tip, but not every model offers this. On top of that, you have to choose between a cork or rubber grip for your hands – we rate cork, as it’s comfortable and wicks away sweat during hot weather.

It’s a lot to weigh up, which is why we tested the best walking poles on the market to help you find the right option for you.

How we tested

We put a whole host of walking poles to the test during countryside hikes ( Sian Lewis )

We tested each of these walking poles during countryside hikes in the Cotswolds and treks in the Cumbrian fells. We looked for a comfortable grip and ease of adjustability on varied terrain, including muddy trails and rocky surfaces. We also considered overall durability and value for money before deciding on our final lineup of top-rated designs.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sian Lewis is an award-winning travel and outdoors journalist who has written for IndyBest since 2020. Sian has previously brought readers her verdict on the best camping and hiking gear, from walking boots to sleeping bags and more. In her reviews, she offers her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.

The best walking poles for 2025 are: