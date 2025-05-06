Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Whether you’re a hardcore hiker or a countryside rambler, these walking poles will see you right
A good set of walking poles can be a vital addition to your hiking kit. Poles add balance on uneven terrain, take strain away from your legs and make going up and down hills much easier.
Walking poles are designed to be used as a pair, with one in each hand to support the weight of your legs as you walk – the idea is to swing each pole in time with the opposite foot.
You should be able to hold your elbow at a 90-degree angle when holding the pole by its hand grip, so either make sure you choose a fixed pole that’s the right length for your height or buy a fully adjustable pole. We prefer adjustable options – as well as getting a custom height, you can adjust the length on downhill stretches, which need a longer pole than uphill treks.
However, there are lots of different options to consider. Carbon fibre poles are the lightest models on the market, while aluminium is slightly heavier but more affordable. To stop your pole from sinking into the ground, you’ll also need a ‘basket’ above the pole's tip, but not every model offers this. On top of that, you have to choose between a cork or rubber grip for your hands – we rate cork, as it’s comfortable and wicks away sweat during hot weather.
It’s a lot to weigh up, which is why we tested the best walking poles on the market to help you find the right option for you.
We tested each of these walking poles during countryside hikes in the Cotswolds and treks in the Cumbrian fells. We looked for a comfortable grip and ease of adjustability on varied terrain, including muddy trails and rocky surfaces. We also considered overall durability and value for money before deciding on our final lineup of top-rated designs.
Sian Lewis is an award-winning travel and outdoors journalist who has written for IndyBest since 2020. Sian has previously brought readers her verdict on the best camping and hiking gear, from walking boots to sleeping bags and more. In her reviews, she offers her honest opinions and will only recommend products she believes are worth your money.
Swedish brand Silva specialises in walking poles, head torches and compasses. The brand’s carbon poles ticked all the boxes during testing. They’re lightweight – in fact, they were the lightest on test, weighing just 200g per pole. However, they’re still strong, and we felt very confident while using these on our hikes.
They are easy to hold thanks to breathable cork and foam grips, and we had no rubbing or blisters while using these poles. They have good, intuitive flick locks (like those on camera tripods) for adjusting height on the go, and fold to 67cm when you’re not using them. This pair may be on the pricy side but the poles impressed during testing, and we think they’re worth investing in if you’re someone who uses walking poles for trekking year-round.
Walking poles needn’t cost a fortune. Sold individually, Vango’s Camino poles mean you can grab a great pair of poles for less than £50. Fairly light at 280g, the pole folds down to a respectable 67cm for easy transport or for tying onto your backpack.
In general, this functional pole performed well on test, punching above its price point, but we reckon it’s a bit flimsy for tougher treks - you probably won’t take this up Mont Blanc. For weekends on relatively easy hiking trails or your first walking holiday, however, it’s a bargain.
These carbon classics from trekking specialist Black Diamond strike the perfect balance between weight and durability. The flick locks are quick and easy to use, and the ergonomic grips are made from cork, but there’s also a rubberised extension below for added grip on steep terrain, so you get the best of both materials.
The padded wrist strap feels secure, and the poles come with two basket sets, including one for deep snow, plus interchangeable carbide and rubber tips. Overall, although this pair will set you back more than £100, these poles are great all-rounders for keen hikers.
These walking poles fold to just 38cm, which is dinky enough to fit in a daypack or even a waist pouch. This makes them ideal for trail runners and travellers as well as for popping in a backpack for occasional use during hikes. The poles’ three break-apart sections locked together easily, even when we were wearing giant gloves, and the top section has its own adjustment mechanism to help you find the perfect length.
The foam grips are comfortable, but they can get a bit sweaty during long, warm treks, and they aren’t as durable as cork. This pair is also one of the more expensive options on test, so you’ll need to weigh up the price against how much use you’ll get out of them.
If you like the idea of a pole that can take a little more weight, this could be the one for you. This size-adjustable walking pole is designed to add stability while walking on pretty much any surface. The ergonomic T-shaped handle means it’s easier to grip and lean on than many other poles we tested, but don’t be fooled by the colour – it looks like cork, but it’s rubber and plastic. There are twist locks rather than flick locks (we tend to find the latter more secure) for adjusting height, but they feel reasonably solid. This pole works well as an individual walking aid, but you can also double up for trekking.
A good choice for your first pair of trekking poles, these tick a lot of boxes at a relatively affordable price point – they’re made from lightweight but sturdy aluminium, are adjustable (with good flick locks) and come with snow baskets for winter mountain conditions. The cork handles are breathable and comfy, and a generous 140cm of height will suit taller trekkers. They also fold down to a respectable 67cm for easy storage.
Fancy buying your first pair of walking poles but not sure where to start? These fuss-free, sturdy poles excelled on countryside trails and hilly terrain. Comfortable rubber grips with a ribbed pattern are easy to grab and feel good to hold, even during all-day hikes.
Meanwhile, well-made flick locks make it quick and easy to fold up these poles on the go, and an acceptable weight of 305g per pole makes this pair a good choice for beginner hikers tackling their first mountain paths.
Some might scoff at hiking poles marketed for women, but shorter women may prefer a lightweight design tailored to their height and handspan rather than a unisex model.
Leki’s Cressida trekking poles are fully adjustable, while the carbon shaft feels rugged and stable on all terrains but without much added weight. Each pole is just 245g, so, this is a good choice for less-able hikers who don’t want to feel weighed down.
The clips are quick and easy to lock and unlock, enabling you to get the right length for you, while the breathable strap and comfortable cork grip (designed for smaller hands) keep palms cool even during hot weather. However, the big downside is the hefty price tag.
These are brightly hued, fixed hiking and skiing poles designed and made by mountain guide Alain Desez in the foothills of Mont Blanc. These poles have a sturdy aluminium main body and a long, padded foam grip that enables the hiker to hold the pole at different heights.
Sounds like a simple idea, but when you’re hiking on rocky, mountainous ground, these poles let you adjust your grip on the fly, which saves time compared to fiddly adjustable options. The downside is you can’t store them in a backpack like you can with other options included in our lineup, so it might hard to pack them for a walking holiday.
There are several different pole materials. Carbon is a wonder material for trekking poles, as it’s strong but lightweight, while aluminium is a tad cheaper. Look for grips made with cork or foam rather than plastic, as you’ll want something comfy to hold, while wicking away sweat during warm weather.
In the end, Silva’s carbon poles came out on top during testing, thanks to their tough yet lightweight composition, breathable grips and adjustable design. If you’re a keen year-round hiker, these poles are worth the investment. Black Diamond’s comfy cork alpine carbon poles are also great all-rounders for trekking. Tackling mountain terrain in all seasons? Les Batons d’Alain offer an innovative design for height adjustments on the fly. If you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, the Vango camino costs just £20 per pole (though it is a little flimsier than other options we tested).
Tackle any terrain with the best women’s hiking boots and the best men’s walking boots
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in