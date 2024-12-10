24 best men’s waterproof jackets to keep you dry and stylish

They might all look the same on the outside but not all waterproof jackets are created equally, after all, the kind of protection you’re going to need to keep dry on your commute to work is a little different to what you’ll need on a winter weekend hike in the Lakes.

So, this is where we need to get technical for a second and talk about the hydrostatic head (HH) of a jacket, a water pressure measurement, in millimetres, which records exactly how long the jacket can be exposed to the pouring rain before water starts to make its way inside.

In order for a jacket to claim that it’s waterproof it needs to pass the test at 1500mm or more so we’ve included each jacket’s rating (where available) so you can tell how much of the wet stuff it will withstand.

Waterproof shells are typically constructed with either 2, 2.5 or 3 layers of protection, to guarantee you stay dry. A single layer with a connected membrane will keep work clothes dry at the bus stop, while jackets made with a single layer and membrane that are treated with a water-repellent will be a good option for any prolonged outdoor pursuit. Finally, for that Snowdonia ridgeline, you have three-layer jackets that have all of the above plus another liner on the inside.

Our other considerations during testing were how well the jacket moved as we progressed and how breathable the materials were when everything was zipped up in the pouring rain.

We were also on the lookout for the little details that increase the convenience, and comfort when wearing the jacket. Things like elasticated or Velcro cuffs, lined chin guards and pockets and good customisation throughout so that we were able to tailor the jacket according to how hard the weather was hitting.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the waterproof jackets we tested for this review ( The Independent )

We were (un)lucky enough to have our testing period coincide with two major UK storms, both of which gave us plenty of opportunity to test the materials and construction of the jackets and find out how effective they were at keeping us totally dry after hours on the very exposed terrain of Dartmoor.

We looked for jackets that were comfortably constructed, so you’re not rubbing against exposed seams when you move, or finding yourself restricted in some way. Plus, we were looking for plenty of adjustability, so you can tailor the fit of the jacket according to what you’re layering underneath, and ensure the best possible barrier against the elements.

The best men’s waterproof jackets for 2024 are: