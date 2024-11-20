Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From country dog walks to city school runs, there are times when we have no choice but to get out in the rain and mud, which is when having a good pair of wellies on stand-by at the front door will ensure you make it out and back without having to worry about wet feet or muddy trousers.
When it comes to design, it doesn’t get much simpler than a pair of wellies. However, because of the nature of the boot shaft, you need comfort and flexibility, whether you’re yomping to the pub or just working in the garden.
Durability is also a big factor when it comes to the best wellies for men, as the last thing you want are splits or tears that will let in water and render the boots useless.
Good traction from the outsole is also a must, helping to keep you sure-footed when conditions get wet, muddy and slippery. Speaking of mud, you’ll be pleased to know all the tried-and-tested boots that made it into our final line-up were easy to clean under an outside tap.
We expanded our search outside just the traditional PVC and rubber boots, and tested styles that use new materials and combine others, to find the best men’s wellies on which to splash your cash.
Warmth, the practicality of getting the wellies on and off, and the traction provided by the outsole were all taken into consideration when testing the boots out on Dartmoor, as well as some urban adventuring. We also looked for boots that offered comfort from the moment we started walking, without them having to be broken in.
This British-made boot mixes robust rubber and chloroprene (which is used to make dry suits for divers) to excellent effect, making for a boot that feels very rugged, while also providing plenty of comfort, warmth and mobility.
The lower boot has a reinforced toe and heel and is encased in rubber with a Trax outsole that provides superb traction through muddy fields and even through water. The upper shaft is 5mm neoprene warm, which we found to move well during walks and provide lots of flexibility for garden work, too.
There was lots of flexibility in the shaft of this boot, which means it passed the ‘getting on and off’ test very easily. This style is very comfortable, both while walking and working. We recommend wearing a thick sock, so you get more of a snug fit in the lower half of the boot, and to absorb any bumps underfoot, as this pair doesn’t have the thickest outsole, but the traction was very good.
Designed with fishing in mind, these are good boots for general use, too. Comfortable for all-day wear, they have a thermal liner, which will keep feet warm through winter but can be removed without impacting the overall comfort of the boot when things finally start to warm up again. They may look quite chunky but they are surprisingly lightweight and their all-in-one EVA moulding means you won’t have to worry about slits or splitting. Underneath, the tread will see you up muddy banks and down the other side, without you having to worry about ending up on your backside.
This classic-looking green wellie is made entirely from polyurethane, rather than rubber, which makes it very lightweight and very well insulated. Nice cushioning on the ankle and a very sturdy outsole will help you keep your feet, no matter how muddy things get. This boot had one of the most comfortable footbeds on test, too, making it well suited for walking, and you can tailor the fit and feel, thanks to some OrthoLite removable insoles.
The French footwear manufacturer calls these “anti-fatigue” boots because it has beefed up the cushioning in the heel and filled the midsole with shock-absorbing foam. With a natural rubber upper that is soft and pliable, you have a very comfortable boot that seems to mould to the foot the more you wear it. Added to this is an outsole that offers a fusion of three different rubbers for durability, protection and superb traction in all conditions. This is a do-it-all boot with some classic styling.
The boots from the well-known UK manufacturer were easy to break in and the rubber was comfortable straight out of the box. The footplate is enhanced by two removable 3mm and 5mm moulded insoles while the adjustable shaft means you can finetune the fit of the boot so your feet feel supported even on longer walks. A durable, well-treaded Vibram outsole gave good traction and the boots were easy to get off thanks to the kick spur addition on the heel.
We found the natural rubber used in the country cross was one of the most supple and comfortable we tested. The boots felt like someone had already walked around in them to break them in. We also liked the design of the boot, which is slightly more generous around the calf for a roomy fit on the legs that tapers nicely to secure the feet snugly on the footplates. An excellent outsole and neoprene lining for warmth make for a quality boot that is well worth the investment.
These boots are made from a synthetic material, not rubber, but they still offer a comfortable wearing experience and are lightweight, making them good for all-day usage. There is good support and cushioning across the footbed in these workboots, too. A lot of thought seems to have been put into the outsole, which offered traction on paths and even surfaces, while also giving stability when things got wet and muddy underfoot.
This is an easy-on-and-off mid-height boot, built for colder conditions, with 5mm of neoprene insulation (compared to the usual 3mm on regular wellies) and a fleece lining that also helps to cushion and secure the foot in place on the footbed. This is supported by another 2mm of thermal foam, for added warmth and comfort.
The opening stretches nicely, creating a seal between the calf and boot, to keep out any materials, and trap warmth inside. The outsole performed well, with good grip and mud release, so we didn’t have to worry about diminished traction as we walked.
Some wellies are created with something more in mind than a dog walk. That is the case with the S5s, which are a safety wellie for those with a particular job to do. The sole is heat- and slip-resistant, and there’s extra protection at the toecap and midsole. All this protection doesn’t sacrifice comfort and the boot comes with detachable cushioned insoles, effective breathable lining and, as you’d expect, excellent traction and grip.
Dunlop’s purofort and full safety boot is lightweight, while still offering decent traction, and Town & Country eco-essential wellington boot is a good budget buy. Our top pick, however, is the British Grubs frostline 5.0, which offers tremendous value for money, as the construction of the boot and the materials used mean these wellies will be in your boot room for years to come. Combining innovative materials throughout, the wellies are supremely comfortable to wear all day, as well as being well insulated, and 100 per cent waterproof, making them the perfect boots for the coming months.
