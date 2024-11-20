From country dog walks to city school runs, there are times when we have no choice but to get out in the rain and mud, which is when having a good pair of wellies on stand-by at the front door will ensure you make it out and back without having to worry about wet feet or muddy trousers.

When it comes to design, it doesn’t get much simpler than a pair of wellies. However, because of the nature of the boot shaft, you need comfort and flexibility, whether you’re yomping to the pub or just working in the garden.

Durability is also a big factor when it comes to the best wellies for men, as the last thing you want are splits or tears that will let in water and render the boots useless.

Good traction from the outsole is also a must, helping to keep you sure-footed when conditions get wet, muddy and slippery. Speaking of mud, you’ll be pleased to know all the tried-and-tested boots that made it into our final line-up were easy to clean under an outside tap.

We expanded our search outside just the traditional PVC and rubber boots, and tested styles that use new materials and combine others, to find the best men’s wellies on which to splash your cash.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester put several pairs of wellies through their paces ( Jon Axworthy/The Independent )

Warmth, the practicality of getting the wellies on and off, and the traction provided by the outsole were all taken into consideration when testing the boots out on Dartmoor, as well as some urban adventuring. We also looked for boots that offered comfort from the moment we started walking, without them having to be broken in.

The best men’s wellington boots for 2024 are: