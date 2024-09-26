Grieving the loss of warm weather and outdoor activities? In our experience, the most effective antidote is to book a week or two in the mountains, strap on your skis or snowboard, and grab winter by the horns. Whatever your discipline, spending some time carving through freshly fallen snow is the best way to embrace the cold weather… but only if your outerwear is up to snuff.

Much like shoes to a runner or some decent Lycra to a cyclist, a proper ski jacket is an essential tool for ensuring optimal comfort and performance on the slopes. Buy right and it will keep you warm, dry and sweat-free when the going gets gnarly.

If you’re new to snowsports and planning your first trip, you may be wondering why you can’t just use your regular old winter coat. In short, purpose-specific ski and snowboard jackets include lots of special features you’ll be thankful for when you’re up a mountain in sub-zero conditions.

Ski and snowboard jackets are cut roomy, to allow for proper layering; they have a multitude of strategically placed pockets for goggles, piste maps, lift passes and spare lenses, and most feature a built-in ‘powder skirt’ to stop snow from getting up inside the jacket when you inevitably take a tumble. Some have additional safety features such as avalanche detection, too, and the vast majority are made from clever waterproof fabrics that block droplets of water from entering, while simultaneously allowing water vapour to escape from within. Safe to say your average parka or pea coat isn’t going to do any of that.

In combination with the right goggles, base layer and a snazzy pair of ski pants, you’ll look the part and be ready for a day on the slopes, while remaining warm and dry. Read on for our top picks.

How we tested

The best snowsports brands launch their new-season styles in the autumn – a time when snow isn’t yet falling in abundance. Still, some of the jackets on this list have been tested on the slopes in Norway, while others use our extensive outerwear knowledge and years of experience on the slopes to bring you our verdict.

open image in gallery We tested jackets across a range of price points, to bring you the best for all budgets ( The Independent/Paddy Maddison )

We went over each and every jacket with a fine-tooth comb, paying meticulous attention to detail, assessing the materials, construction and special features, to paint you the best possible picture of what each has to offer. We tried to include a range of prices, to cater for all budgets, but we don’t include any rubbish, so even the options at the lower end of the pricing spectrum have certain standards they must live up to. Put simply, if it’s not built for alpine abuse, breathable, steezy (that’s ‘effortlessly stylish’ in snowboarder) and cut for a comfortable fit, it’s not on the list.

The best men’s ski and snowboard jackets for 2024 are: