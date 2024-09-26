Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Hit the slopes in style, with our pick of the best waterproof and insulated ski jackets
Grieving the loss of warm weather and outdoor activities? In our experience, the most effective antidote is to book a week or two in the mountains, strap on your skis or snowboard, and grab winter by the horns. Whatever your discipline, spending some time carving through freshly fallen snow is the best way to embrace the cold weather… but only if your outerwear is up to snuff.
Much like shoes to a runner or some decent Lycra to a cyclist, a proper ski jacket is an essential tool for ensuring optimal comfort and performance on the slopes. Buy right and it will keep you warm, dry and sweat-free when the going gets gnarly.
If you’re new to snowsports and planning your first trip, you may be wondering why you can’t just use your regular old winter coat. In short, purpose-specific ski and snowboard jackets include lots of special features you’ll be thankful for when you’re up a mountain in sub-zero conditions.
Ski and snowboard jackets are cut roomy, to allow for proper layering; they have a multitude of strategically placed pockets for goggles, piste maps, lift passes and spare lenses, and most feature a built-in ‘powder skirt’ to stop snow from getting up inside the jacket when you inevitably take a tumble. Some have additional safety features such as avalanche detection, too, and the vast majority are made from clever waterproof fabrics that block droplets of water from entering, while simultaneously allowing water vapour to escape from within. Safe to say your average parka or pea coat isn’t going to do any of that.
In combination with the right goggles, base layer and a snazzy pair of ski pants, you’ll look the part and be ready for a day on the slopes, while remaining warm and dry. Read on for our top picks.
The best snowsports brands launch their new-season styles in the autumn – a time when snow isn’t yet falling in abundance. Still, some of the jackets on this list have been tested on the slopes in Norway, while others use our extensive outerwear knowledge and years of experience on the slopes to bring you our verdict.
We went over each and every jacket with a fine-tooth comb, paying meticulous attention to detail, assessing the materials, construction and special features, to paint you the best possible picture of what each has to offer. We tried to include a range of prices, to cater for all budgets, but we don’t include any rubbish, so even the options at the lower end of the pricing spectrum have certain standards they must live up to. Put simply, if it’s not built for alpine abuse, breathable, steezy (that’s ‘effortlessly stylish’ in snowboarder) and cut for a comfortable fit, it’s not on the list.
H&M? Snowsports gear? Granted, not two things that traditionally go together but the Swedish high street store’s H&M Move sports collection is actually well worth a look. The range includes a full spread of reasonably priced snow gear for frugal shredders, and, unlike most budget-friendly ski brands, the low prices don’t necessarily come at the expense of style or functionality.
We were surprised when we first got our hands on the stormmove jacket. It looks and feels remarkable for the price, with a clean, uncluttered design that puts it up there with top-flight jackets from some of the leading names in the market. This is no doubt down to the fact H&M enlisted the help of activewear design agency Grand Studio, which has done work for The North Face, Salomon and On Running, to name a few.
The jacket is cut from a three-layer shell fabric that blocks wind and wetness, while remaining breathable during high-output activities, whether that’s sweating your way down a black run or aggressively table dancing at the Folie Douce. It also boasts all the functional features you’d expect from a jacket twice the price, including fully taped seams, underarm ventilation, fully adjustable hood and plenty of intuitively placed pockets for lift passes, spare lenses and the like.
Snowsports is an expensive hobby. If you’ve just dropped in excess of a grand on flights and accommodation in the Alps, you might not have vast amounts of cash left to spend on gear. If that’s the case, we’d always recommend shopping for pre-loved kit, to ensure you get the best quality for your money, but if you really want to have something brand spanking new, this budget-friendly jacket from Dare 2b is about as good as it gets.
The eagle jacket is waterproof, insulated, and trim in the body, but with enough room for a mid layer beneath, if required. It has multiple zip pockets, adjustable hem, cuffs and hood, and it’s made from 100 per cent recycled polyester. In short, it does everything a high-end jacket does but for a fraction of the price. Is it particularly jaw-dropping to look at? No. Will it still be going strong in 10 years time? Unlikely. But if what you want is a brand new ski jacket for less than £100, it’s got everything you need.
At the complete opposite end of the pricing spectrum is this premium option from Canadian purveyor of high-end outdoor apparel Arc’teryx. Granted, this jacket is not cheap but it is one of the best out there, if you’re the type of skier or snowboarder who likes to push their gear to the limits, regularly venturing off groomed pistes and into the backcountry, in search of new lines.
The sabre jacket is made completely from Gore-Tex fabric, which, over the decades, has become the gold standard of waterproof materials. It blocks water droplets from entering, while allowing vapour to escape from within, meaning you stay completely dry, even when you’re working up a sweat putting in those powder turns.
The articulated design makes movement comfortable and easy, with a roomy cut and a cleverly designed stormhood that allows for unobstructed peripheral vision when adjusted. There’s also an integrated recco reflector, which could help alert search and rescue of your whereabouts – valuable peace of mind for adventurous skiers. Above all else, it’s built for hard use in the most demanding of mountain conditions. So, while it is expensive, there’s every chance it’ll still be holding up after many seasons of abuse.
Spyder’s ski jackets never cease to earn us compliments out on the slopes. While our skills may be lacking, at least we can fall in style. Spyder’s vanqysh had loads of sauce, and kept us so toasty warm that we only had to wear a T-shirt underneath the jacket in -10C temperatures.
Even in the heaviest of snowfalls, the vanqysh still kept us dry, thanks to its waterproof design and four-way stretch. There are nice funnel cuffs, so our wrists stayed warm. Plus, there are enough pockets on the inside and over the breast to keep our goggles safe.
What really came in handy was the jacket’s high collar, which kept our neck warm when there was a chill in the mountain. This is a top-tier jacket that’s breathable, well-insulated and very good-looking.
Multiple layers is usually the best way to go when skiing or snowboarding. This way, you can remove or add insulation, depending on the weather and your activity level throughout the day. However, for those hitting the slopes in the coldest of conditions, an insulated jacket might be a better option. This one from Oakley is one of the coolest we’ve seen.
The tc rykkinn jacket is part of pro snowboarder Stale Sandbech’s signature collection, featuring an all-over cloud print, to make you stand out on the slopes. It’s packed full of synthetic insulation that doesn’t lose its warmth when wet, and, while it’s not completely waterproof, it does have a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating that allows it to shrug off snow and light rain comfortably. It also features an adjustable hood and hem, lined pockets for warmth and a built-in powder skirt, to keep the snow sealed out.
Burton is one of the best-known names in snowboarding – synonymous with quality boards, bindings, boots and all the associated clobber you need to hurtle down snow-covered hills on a plank of wood.
The covert jacket is a solid all-rounder that can handle everything from cruisy groomer days to full-blown backcountry action, with apres-friendly looks and plenty of pocket real estate, to boot.
The one we tested came in a rather nice turquoise and pale green colourway (which Burton calls ‘rock lichen and mushroom’), but it’s also available in other colour options. The fit is slim but with ample room for layering, and long in the body. It has all of the pockets and pull cords you’d expect from such a piece of outerwear, including chest pockets, handwarmer pockets, a lift-pass pocket on the sleeve and two roomy mesh dump pockets inside for goggles, snacks and spares.
Spyder is one of the leading premium skiwear brands, and for a long old time produced the skiwear for the US’s Olympic ski team. While the brand’s products don’t come cheap, they ooze quality and they’ll last years on the slope.
The Titan is a great purchase for those looking for really good warmth from a slimline jacket. It features 80g PrimaLoft silver eco insulation, which kept us toasty even when we got a little wet from a few too many falls. Even then, it’s super water-resistant, with zippers that kept out the snow. Plus, it comes with that handy forearm ski-pass pocket.
What we really liked about this one was that it features underarm vents, so we never got too sweaty when going on long ski runs. It also features exo shield technology, making it stretchier and less stuffy. No one likes to wear a stiff jacket when you need to move fast.
There’s a grim irony in hopping on a plane to go and enjoy the increasingly scarce snowfall that foreign mountains has to offer but, if you’re going to do it, the least you can do is make sure your gear is as responsibly produced as possible. That’s why we always recommend French brand Picture Organic Clothing to eco-conscious skiers and snowboarders.
Picture is committed to making snowsports apparel as environmentally friendly as possible. It does this by using recycled and natural fibres; limiting its use of harmful chemicals, and offering an extensive lifetime repair warranty on its products.
This three-layer waterproof shell jacket is a prime example. The face fabric is composed primarily of recycled polyester, and even the DWR coating is free from the usual nasty chemicals. Eco credentials aside, it’s a real piece of high-performance outerwear perfect for serious skiers and snowboarders. Features include fully taped seams, waterproof zippers, a removable powder skirt and more pockets than you can shake a ski pole at.
Note this jacket is currently sold out in most sizes and colourways but you can still pick it up in an eye-catching red.
The North Face’s summit series range caters for serious alpine athletes who need the absolute best of the best. Think jumping onto mountainsides out of helicopters as opposed to pizza-ing down the bunny slope at 5mph.
If the former sounds like you, this verbier Gore-Tex jacket will be right up your couloir. It’s a top-of-the-range freeride jacket, every inch of it designed with extreme big-mountain riding in mind. The construction is next level, with fully taped seams, cleverly concealed pockets, underarm zip ventilation and a helmet-compatible adjustable hood. We also love the lengthy, streamlined cut, which is perfect for layering up in cold temperatures, while offering complete freedom of movement, for maximum carving potential.
There’s something really lovely about owning a ski jacket that works just as well when you’re ski mountaineering abroad and trying to stay dry and warm back home in the UK. Swedish mountaineering company Klattermusen’s bifrost hooded jacket does both.
Keeping us warm and toasty while tackling cross-country ski trails, thanks to its waterproof design, it’s also fully insulated. Not too bulky, it was one of the lightest jackets we’ve tested, making it versatile for most occasions.
We also loved its slightly baggy fit on the front and fully adjustable hood, making for a great all-round fit and superior manoeuvrability, even when skiing uphill.
They don’t call it Iceland for nothing. This remote island in the North Atlantic is home to some of the most extreme conditions on Earth, so it’s little wonder one of the best outdoor brands around sprang up on its shores. While it may not be as ubiquitous as Patagoia or The North Face, 66°North can happily go toe-to-toe with such brands, in terms of build quality and looks, more often than not coming out on top.
The Skálafell is a lightweight insulated jacket made using Gore-Tex infinium fabric. This stuff isn’t completely waterproof but it’s windproof, highly breathable, water-resistant and features a full DWR coating, which makes it perfect for use in the snow during high-output activities… such as skiing and snowboarding.
What we love most about this jacket is its versatility. It’s a highly capable ski jacket, without the overly baggy fit that’s often associated with such outerwear. This means it’s perfect for casual wear too. Expensive, yes, but when you consider you’ll be able to wear it all through winter, and not just a week or two in the mountains, the price tag becomes a lot more palatable.
Cheap ski jackets tend to look and perform like, well, cheap ski jackets. H&M Move’s stormmove jacket bucks this trend, in our opinion, offering up premium looks and performance at a wallet-friendly price point. While £139.99 is by no means chump change, it is still very reasonable by skiwear standards, particularly in a market with products half as good routinely selling for twice as much.
If you need something a little more robust (and have the cash to spend), Arc’teryx makes some truly world-class outerwear, and its backcountry ready sabre Gore-Tex shell is testament to that.
