Best ski goggles that will equip you for every run in 2024/2025

A pair of snowsports-specific goggles will protect your eyes from glare, cold and blowing snow – they’re a must if you’re heading for the mountains this winter, and we’ve been busy testing different styles, to bring you our pick of the best.

Goggles for winter sports come in a rainbow of different lens colours, for changeable winter weather conditions. As a rule, yellow and pink lenses are best for cloudy days, while darker colours and polarised lenses work well on sunny days. If in doubt, look for the lens VLT (visible light transmission) percentage – the lower the number, the better suited it is to bright sunshine. For example, a VLT of 38 per cent is best for low light and cloudy conditions; nine per cent is ideal for sunny days out on the snow; and 21 per cent would make a good all-rounder.

You’ll also see lenses split into three categories: cat 1 is lightly tinted for overcast conditions; cat 2 is a good all-rounder and cat 3 is ideal for bright sun. To deal with fast-changing weather conditions, skiers usually either carry two pairs of goggles or one pair that allows for interchangeable lenses, so you can pop a differently tinted lens in quickly if needed. If you’re only investing in one pair of goggles, it’s worth choosing a pair with changeable lenses, so you’re ready for any conditions.

Most goggle models offer 100 per cent protection from UVA and UVB light as standard. Look for goggles constructed with double lenses (this helps avoid fogging) and those treated with anti-fog and anti-scratch technologies, to keep them clear. Check that the strap on the model you buy is easy to adjust and fits snugly over your helmet.

Goggles tend to be unisex, but smaller or female-specific fits are a good shout if you find that regular models feel enormous on your face. If you wear glasses, pick goggles designed to fit over them (sometimes labelled OTG, for ‘over the glasses’).

With all that in mind, keep scrolling for our full round-up of the best ski goggles on the market right now.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed a whole range of ski goggles on non-negotiables such as comfort and visibility ( Sian Lewis )

We tried each goggle in varied weather conditions and on faces of different sizes. We wore each pair with a helmet, checking for a good fit, and looked for all-day comfort, effective anti-fog performance and good visibility.

The best ski goggles for 2024 are: