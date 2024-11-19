Jump to content
Best ski goggles that will equip you for every run in 2024/2025

Shred in style, with help from Sungod, Decathlon and more

Sian Lewis
Tuesday 19 November 2024 16:09 EST
We tested a range of ski goggles in varied weather conditions
We tested a range of ski goggles in varied weather conditions (Sian Lewis/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

A pair of snowsports-specific goggles will protect your eyes from glare, cold and blowing snow – they’re a must if you’re heading for the mountains this winter, and we’ve been busy testing different styles, to bring you our pick of the best.

Goggles for winter sports come in a rainbow of different lens colours, for changeable winter weather conditions. As a rule, yellow and pink lenses are best for cloudy days, while darker colours and polarised lenses work well on sunny days. If in doubt, look for the lens VLT (visible light transmission) percentage – the lower the number, the better suited it is to bright sunshine. For example, a VLT of 38 per cent is best for low light and cloudy conditions; nine per cent is ideal for sunny days out on the snow; and 21 per cent would make a good all-rounder.

You’ll also see lenses split into three categories: cat 1 is lightly tinted for overcast conditions; cat 2 is a good all-rounder and cat 3 is ideal for bright sun. To deal with fast-changing weather conditions, skiers usually either carry two pairs of goggles or one pair that allows for interchangeable lenses, so you can pop a differently tinted lens in quickly if needed. If you’re only investing in one pair of goggles, it’s worth choosing a pair with changeable lenses, so you’re ready for any conditions.

Most goggle models offer 100 per cent protection from UVA and UVB light as standard. Look for goggles constructed with double lenses (this helps avoid fogging) and those treated with anti-fog and anti-scratch technologies, to keep them clear. Check that the strap on the model you buy is easy to adjust and fits snugly over your helmet.

Goggles tend to be unisex, but smaller or female-specific fits are a good shout if you find that regular models feel enormous on your face. If you wear glasses, pick goggles designed to fit over them (sometimes labelled OTG, for ‘over the glasses’).

With all that in mind, keep scrolling for our full round-up of the best ski goggles on the market right now.

How we tested

We assessed a whole range of ski goggles on non-negotiables such as comfort and visibility
We assessed a whole range of ski goggles on non-negotiables such as comfort and visibility (Sian Lewis)

We tried each goggle in varied weather conditions and on faces of different sizes. We wore each pair with a helmet, checking for a good fit, and looked for all-day comfort, effective anti-fog performance and good visibility.

Why you can trust us

Sian Lewis is an award-winning travel and outdoors journalist and has written for IndyBest since 2020. Adept when it comes to assessing outdoor gear, Sian has previously brought readers her verdict on the best luggage, camping gear, hiking gear, and winter sports equipment on the market, including the best snow boots, thermal socks and ski gloves.

The best ski goggles for 2024 are:

Sungod sniper

Best ski goggles IndyBest review Sungod sniper.
  • Best: Overall
  • Colours available: Matte white with silver blue, matte grey with high-vis blue, matte pink with high-vis pink, matte black with smoke, matte teal with high-vis pink, matte white with pink, matte white with silver blue, three limited editions
  • Sizes available: One
  • Interchangeable lenses: One
  • Lenses available: Eight
  • Why we love it
    • Fully customisable
  • Take note
    • Bulky lens

Sungod’s snipers are fully customisable when you order them online, enabling you to pick a lens tint from eight options, ranging from nine to 38 per cent VLT, and then play around to find your favourite frame and strap colours. The lenses are also fully interchangeable, clipping in and out of the frame quickly and easily. The lens of the sniper is on the larger side, offering a great field of vision. The strap is comfortable and stays put on a helmet. The snipers are also covered by a lifetime guarantee against breakage and can be returned for repair from anywhere in the world. Overall, a solid investment.

  1.  £115 from Sungod.co
Tog24 arosa

best ski goggles IndyBest review TOG24 arosa
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Colours available: Black/white
  • Sizes available: One size
  • Interchangeable lenses: No
  • Lenses available: One
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable fleece lining
    • Less likely to fog up, compared with other budget buys
  • Take note
    • Single lens

Shopping on a budget for your next snow sports holiday? Our top pick for affordability is Tog24’s arosa, which is available with a rosy-tinted cat 2 lens designed for use in low light. On test, this proved decent enough to get you through most of the weather conditions you’d encounter on a first holiday. The arosa punches above its price point, with a comfortable fleece lining around the eyes, a stretchy, comfy strap and an adequate range of vision. We also found them less likely to fog-up than other budget buys, thanks to a double lens treated with an anti-fog coating. While this is a single-lens design, it would still make a great pair of goggles for your first ski trip, or to have in your pack as a handy spare if you already own a lens aimed for use in bright sunlight.

  1.  £56 from Tog24.com
Julbo quickshift SP

Best ski goggles IndyBest review Julbo quickshift SP
  • Best: For ventilation
  • Colours available: Black
  • Sizes available: One size
  • Interchangeable lenses: No
  • Lenses available: Two
  • Why we love it
    • Great ventilation and fit
  • Take note
    • Single lens

Keep your cool in Julbo’s quickshift, which offered the best ventilation of all the goggles we tested. Anti-fog coating on the lens and vents keep air flowing and vision clear, even if you’re skiing hard in warm spring conditions. Meanwhile, the frameless design offers a wide field of vision and feels comfortable to wear against the face all day. Choose from red/blue (cat 3) and red/silver (cat 2) lenses – cat 2 is a good all-rounder lens that can tackle most Alpine conditions if you aren’t going to splash out on interchangeable lenses.

  1.  £112 from Trekitt.co.uk
Dope sight

Best ski goggles Indybest review Dope sight
  • Best: Affordable interchangeable lenses
  • Colours available: Black/white
  • Sizes available: One size
  • Interchangeable lenses: Yes
  • Lenses available: Six
  • Why we love it
    • Great looks
    • Interchangeable lenses
  • Take note
    • Wide lens may not fit petite faces

Dope has done a very solid job with these goggles. The lens offers a wide, unimpeded field of vision, and fits over glasses. The lenses are interchangeable and four colourways are available to buy separately – what’s a pity is a spare isn’t included. While looks aren’t everything, they don’t hurt, and we love the design of this pair. We like that the goggles come with a solid zipped carry case, too – great if you often scratch lenses by chucking them in your backpack.

  1.  £110 from Dopesnow.com
Izipizi junior

Best ski goggles indyBest review Izipizi junior.
  • Best: For kids
  • Colours available: Navy, kaki green, orange, black, white, pink
  • Sizes available: One size
  • Interchangeable lenses: No
  • Lenses available: One
  • Why we love it
    • Good lens
    • Fits over glasses
    • Good fit
  • Take note
    • One lens available

This minimalist style is Izipizi’s all-rounder ski goggles aimed at kids. The pair is fitted with a grey cat 3 lens that will offer good visibility in most weather conditions; a foam lining moulds nicely to the face, with no gaps; and there’s enough room for glasses, too. The downside to this lens design is it doesn’t offer as wide a field of vision as a big spherical lens would, and you can see some of the frame in the corners of your eyes, but it’s an absolutely solid choice for beginner-intermediate children aged four to 10.

  1.  £45 from Izipizi.com
Dragon Alliance RVX MAG OTG

Best ski goggles indyBest review Dragon Alliance RVX MAG OTG
  • Best: Over-glasses design
  • Colours available: 23
  • Sizes available: One
  • Interchangeable lenses: Yes
  • Lenses available: Five
  • Why we love it
    • Great over glasses
    • Good fit
    • Easy to swap lenses
  • Take note
    • Bulky

These high-performing frameless goggles ticked all the boxes on test. They’re nicely sized to fit most faces and work brilliantly over glasses, with wide vents and anti-fog lenses to keep your vision crystal clear. You get a choice of two lenses when you buy this pair – we tested the green ionised 23 per cent VLT lens, designed for the sun, and the amber 54 per cent VLT lens, which is ideal for snow and low light. Both proved excellent, and between them should have you covered for most alpine conditions. The lenses click on and off quickly and easily, using a lever – this is manageable even when wearing snow mittens. The goggles are lined with thick, fleece-lined foam and sit quite far out from the face, but the benefit is that you get a very comfy fit. 

  1.  £224 from Dragonalliance.com
Bling2o rainbow white ice ski goggles

Best ski goggles IndyBest review Bling2o
  • Best: Fun design for kids
  • Colours available: Black with pink stones, black with red spikes, pink, lime green with black spikes, white with rainbow, blue with green spikes, pink with rainbow, white with rainbow stone, black with blue spikes, pink and white with pink stone
  • Sizes available: 3-16 years
  • Interchangeable lenses: No
  • Lenses available: 10
  • Why we love it
    • Adorable design
  • Take note
    • Wide fit

Shrinking violets need not apply – Bling2o make kids’ goggles in acid-bright designs and with rainbow rhinestones added for good measure. These goggles are great fun for snow-mad little ones, and they perform well, too, with comfy adjustable straps, a thick foam that sits nicely around the face and lenses with UV protection and anti-fog technology. A hard carry case is handy for keeping these bright beauties in good nick. While these goggles are aimed at children aged three to 16, we reckon they’re too wide for petite toddlers and would recommend them for older kids. 

  1.  £49 from Bling2o.co.uk
Koo enigma chrome

Best ski goggles IndyBest review KOO enigma chrome
  • Best: Premium goggles
  • Colours available: Black, black/pink gold, black/silver, navy, white/pink gold, white/silver
  • Sizes available: Small, medium
  • Interchangeable lenses: Yes
  • Lenses available: Two
  • Why we love it
    • Great performance
    • Easy-change lenses
  • Take note
    • Expensive

This pair is packed full of lovely stuff. A massive Zeiss lens offers crystal-clear vision and is so wide you’ll barely feel like you’re wearing goggles at all. Thick foam cushions the face nicely, although, these goggles are on the chunky side, and won’t suit skiers who like a slimmer profile. An anti-fog coating and good wide vents keep your face cool and your sight clear in any weather, while changing lenses is quick and easy, with an extra lens included, covering most conditions. Choose from small and medium and a standard or slimmer width, to get a custom fit. 

  1.  £209 from Kooworld.cc
The verdict: Ski goggles

Our pick of the best ski goggles for men and women is Sungod’s snipers. We also really rate Koo’s enigma chrome if you’d like swappable lenses, and Julbo’s quickshift as a one-lens all-rounder. Kids will get on well with Izipizi’s simple style or Bling20’s fun, eye-catching designs, while Tog24 offers the best value for money.

