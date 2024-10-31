Get your mitts on a great pair of gloves – warm, waterproof gloves specifically designed for snowsports are a lifesaver in the mountains. Whether you’re skiing, snowboarding or just walking the dog at home on a snow day, our pick of the best snow-ready gloves will keep your fingers toasty.

First up, decide if you’d like to pick a glove or a mitten style. There are benefits to both – on test we found mittens kept hands warmer, but gloves with fingers offer better grip and dexterity. You can also wear liner gloves inside either style, and these are handy if you need to grapple with a phone or swap a goggle lens over mid-ski. If you want to wear your new gloves with a liner, make sure your ski gloves have plenty of room when you purchase them, and try them on with your liner gloves before you head to the pistes.

Gloves need grip, too – pick a pair with grippy rubber pads on the fingers and palm so that you can hold onto your ski poles even when your gloves are wet. Once you’ve got waterproofing, warmth and grip sorted, some designs offer other bells and whistles – gloves that can be clipped together or that have wrist straps are useful for keeping them in a pair when they’re off your hands and some even have pockets for your lift pass.

Glove sizes vary by brand, so don’t assume that just because you’re a medium in one pair you’ll be the same for another. You’ll see that some brands sell their gloves as unisex products and that others market gloves for men or women. In our experience, unless they have unusually small hands women will do just as well wearing men’s outdoor gloves – just go for a small or medium size.

It’s worth trying a new pair of gloves on in person before you pack them for the pistes. Fingers should feel comfortable and have room to move (check you can make a fist without any tightness) and a snug cuff should trap in heat.

How we tested

open image in gallery We wore the gloves on wet, cold and windy ventures ( Sian Lewis )

We tried out each of these pairs of gloves in wet, cold and windy mountain conditions and looked for warmth, dexterity and comfort all day long. We also checked out the dexterity offered by each glove by trying to swap out goggle lenses and check phone screens while wearing them – a notoriously fiddly job in a snowstorm!

The best ski gloves and mittens for 2024 are: