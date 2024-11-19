Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Stay chic on the slopes, with these top-rated salopettes
Whether you’re skiing, mountaineering or just heading outdoors in sub-zero temperatures this winter, warm and waterproof snow sports pants are ideal for keeping the elements at bay. Ski pants, also known as salopettes, perform two functions: they keep you cosy in the cold, and they keep you dry if the heavens open (or if you end up sitting in a pile of snow during your first ski lesson). The best ski pants and bibs keep snow out and warmth in, and feel comfortable and flexible to wear.
Good salopettes should feature a waterproof outer shell. You can check how waterproof a pair of ski pants is by looking at the hydrostatic head rating, which denotes the waterproofness of the fabric – 1,500mm and above is considered waterproof, but we’d recommend choosing a pair with waterproofing of 10,000mm or above, as a good benchmark for repelling snow and heavy rain. Look out for branded waterproofing technology such as Gore-Tex, too. Meanwhile, taped seams and sealed zips will make your winter-ready trousers even more waterproof.
If you tend to get chilly or are heading for cold conditions, we recommend picking an insulated pair of salopettes. If you plan to work up a sweat, non-lined ‘shell’ pants are your best bet, and can be layered over thermals. Other key features we’d recommend include reinforced kick panels on the inner ankles (to protect from wear), snow gaiters inside the cuffs, which pop closed to keep snow out of your socks, and zipped vents to keep you cool. Meanwhile, a Recco reflector, which makes you searchable (by bouncing back the directional signal used by rescue teams) in the event of an accident, is a useful safety feature.
There are myriad salopette styles to choose between – from super tight to baggy – but whatever style you favour, make sure you can fit a base layer underneath. High-waisted trousers help avoid any snow seeping in if you do fall over, while dungaree-style bib pants with braces are popular – and get our vote – as they’re very comfortable and keep your torso warm under your jacket. Try on ski pants in person, if possible, and take your base layer leggings with you when you go shopping. Ski pants should be on the long side when you’re wearing socks – that way they’ll sit properly over ski or snowboard boots. Make sure your new pants feel comfortable at the waist – try squatting and bending over, to check there’s no restrictiveness.
Here, we’ve rounded up the best women’s ski pants for a range of budgets. Although you can expect to spend around £200 for a good quality pair of salopettes, we’ve found some great options for less than £100 too.
We tested each pair of snow pants in cold conditions and looked for reliable warmth, good insulation where applicable, and some breathability. We also looked for a good female-specific fit that enabled ease of movement and all-day comfort. Most importantly, we checked that each design was fully waterproofed against rain and snow.
We love bib pants – they’re comfy, provide more warmth than low-slung salopettes and keep any snow well away from your middle if you take a tumble. This season, our pick of the dungaree styles for skiers and boarders is Dope’s notorious B.I.B. This good-looker is easy to pull on and off, thanks to a side zip and comfortable, adjustable waistband. A great relaxed style, there’s room to layer underneath, plus it features handy pockets and is fully waterproofed to 15,000mm, with taped seams. With 11 colourways to choose from, you can opt for neutral shades or fun pastels. Top marks.
Dare 2B is here to prove you don’t have to spend upwards of £100 to own a decent ski pant. The simple effused II has a great high waist, comfy suspenders and good leg gaiters, and is made with recycled polyester sourced from plastic bottles. This bib style is available in five neutral colours that will go with everything, although, it’s a pity only the black colourway is available in long and short versions. This pant is waterproof enough to wear to ski school and reasonably breathable but is quite thin, so, you’ll need good thermals underneath.
Planning mountain adventures in sub-zero snowy conditions? Keep cosy during the bitterest weather, in The North Face’s dawnstrike insulated trousers. These technical pants combine Gore-Tex waterproofing with a lightweight layer of lining, for a double whammy of waterproofing and warmth – you’ll feel this pair trap in body heat as soon as you pop them on. While these pants were some of the warmest on test, there’s some breathability when you’re moving, and, despite their warm lining, these sleek trousers don’t look or feel bulky, either.
Our pick of the protection for winter sports pros, 66 North’s trollaskagi would be overkill (and way too expensive) for casual skiers, but a brilliant choice if you work in the mountains or really push the limits as a skier and need to rely on your winter gear in the toughest conditions. Gore-Tex keeps snow firmly away from your thermals but makes the trollaskagi pants breathable when you’re working up a sweat. The fit is a good middle ground – slim enough to trap in heat, but loose enough to enable layering underneath, and a great range of movement. The yellow colourway is good for making sure you’re visible in low light, too.
If it’s a beautiful day in the mountains, with clear blue skies forecast, you may not need to reach for a heavy, waterproof salopette – instead, consider swapping to a light and liberating softshell. While they aren’t waterproof, softshell pants designed with skiers in mind are highly breathable and super comfortable – our pick of the best is Montane’s nordes. This pant may be slim but it has an articulated cut, so you can head to the snow park or try a bit of ski touring in comfort. This pair is also fully windproof, so it’ll keep you warm. Although, you may need to size up to fit thicker base layers beneath.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it – Schoffel hasn’t reinvented the wheel with these Weissach pants, instead, the brand has created classic-cut and well-priced salopettes that will suit skiers of most levels. Reliably snow-proof at 10,000mm (plus it features taped seams), the Weissach has great stretch, so you get a closer, heat-trapping fit, without losing any comfort points. Lovely colourways are available, but we’d have liked a few more pockets. Short, regular and long versions are also available, so women of most heights will find a great fit here. A good all-rounder if you aren’t sure where to start your shopping.
Bibs were our bag on test – they add warmth, stop snow from chilling your middle if you fall, and they’re really comfy to wear, with no need to worry about a restrictive waistband. Some of the best bibs are expensive investments but Mountain Warehouse has an affordable version up its sleeve (or should that be trouser leg?) here. This flattering slimmer bib covers the torso and is cut below the chest. It features stretchy shoulder straps, snow gaiters and even a Recco reflector. These dungarees have a fleece lining to add warmth but are not fully waterproof, so they’re better for cold, dry days.
If you prefer close-fit salopettes to a baggy, slouchy ski pant (and secretly wish you could just wear your comfiest skinny jeans on the slopes), Animal’s alpine pair is a lovely pick. This slim silhouette is form-fitting without being restrictive and has a little bit of stretch, plus the waist is adjustable and there’s still room underneath for thinner thermals. The alpine’s recycled polyester outer shell is waterproof to 3,000mm, so it’ll work for light snowfall, but we wouldn’t wear it during the worst winter conditions.
If your favourite jogging bottoms could be made mountain-ready, they might look and feel a bit like My Sunday Ski’s new zenith design. This cargo pant-inspired design is delightfully comfy to wear, with a soft fleece lining that feels lovely against the skin, and an elasticated waistband that’s great if you find tight ski trousers restrictive. While comfort is king, the zenith is still able to tackle snowfall, thanks to a fully waterproof and windproof lining. These pants are so comfy, you’ll want to wear them to ski, to après and even to hang out in when you’re exploring mountain towns.
If money is no object and you’re after the cream of the crop, Peak Performance has created best-in-class protection for your pins. Developed with (and for) pro skiers, this high-cut bib uses Gore-Tex pro technology for solid waterproofing, as well as Gore-Tex stretch for great breathability and freedom of movement. As a result, this bib is waterproof to a massive 28,000mm. Other goodies include taped seams, a Recco reflector, wide side zips and an adjustable waistband for easy dressing and a custom fit. If you want to splurge on a best-in-class bib, we can’t fault this one.
With these comfy, warm and functional pants, Tog24 delivers on its promise of “practical ski wear without the sky-high price point”. The vista salopettes are an ideal first snow pant – the softshell is water-resistant enough to take on snowfall and insulated enough with fleece to keep you warm on the pistes (although this style is not warm or waterproof enough for really freezing days or heavy snowfall). This pair features an adjustable high waist for a comfy and flattering fit, and we like the reinforced snow gaiters and the thigh zips, for added breathability. A good short version is available, too.
We wish all outdoor brands were proudly pushing the envelope with eco-friendly designs – but at least Picture leads the pack here with the Elwy bib. This design is made using recycled polyester sourced from textile waste, and comes with a lifetime repair warranty, so, theoretically, it’ll last you forever. The Elwy packs in 20,000mm of waterproofing, without using PFCs – chemicals that are harmful to the environment. This relaxed style includes adjustable straps, a stretchy back panel and good vents, resulting in a really comfy and cool fit. We love the ice-cream pastel shades of this season’s Elwy, which will make you stand out in a sea of boring ski kit.
This bib salopette should suit most women who ski and board. A comfortable, flexible and flattering fit hugs the female form and feels free to move in all day long. Meanwhile, a highly waterproof 20,000mm membrane and high-cut bib keep snow firmly on the outside of your trousers, and there’s even an “escape hatch” so you can pop for a pee without removing the bib fully. The roamer is made with 100 per cent recycled polyester, too, making it a more eco-conscious choice.
Helly Hansen’s switch cargo is ready for sub-zero temperatures. The relaxed, baggier cut is super-comfortable and easy to layer over thermals but still traps in plenty of warmth, which, coupled with a generous helping of 100 per cent recycled PrimaLoft black eco insulation, makes these pants ideal for the coldest conditions.
The switch cargos are a shade too warm for spring ski sessions. Although wide vents do help with cooling off, they come into their own in deep snowfall, keeping you totally dry. If you like your ski kit to be matchy-matchy, you’ll appreciate the 10 colourways on offer.
Fancy standing out in the snow? OOSC’s whole collection is as eye-catching as it is functional. We also love the fit of this ‘yeh girl’ bib, which is on the slim side, without looking too figure-hugging. The pants offer good flexibility of movement at the hips and knees, though curvy women may need to go for a size up from their usual.
Not only can the 20,000mm of waterproofing withstand a scurry of snow, but these pants are also fully recycled, using a material made from discarded fishing nets. Plus, OOSC sells colour-coordinating jackets and base layers.
Dreaming of big mountains and deep snow? Arc’teryx reckons its sentinel is “made for epic days”. Storm protection comes from hardcore Gore-Tex fabric, which is the holy grail of waterproof and breathable. This is a shell pant, but a soft, thin liner feels nicer than most plastic-y pants against the skin, and the lack of insulation makes this bib ideal if you’re a more experienced skier planning backcountry adventures where you don’t want to overheat.
We love the cut and comfy, unrestrictive fit of the sentinel bib, and the tan colourway is rather gorgeous. A Recco reflector is included, too.
Our pick of the best snow sports pants overall is Dope’s notorious B.I.B – we loved the fit, technical features and the choice of colourways. For amazing protection, Peak Performance is top of the class but at a hefty price. Luckily, there are some great value-for-money options, too – Decathlon’s SNB100 is a total steal at less than £50, while Schoffel offers a classic salopette at a good middling price.
