Whether you’re skiing, mountaineering or just heading outdoors in sub-zero temperatures this winter, warm and waterproof snow sports pants are ideal for keeping the elements at bay. Ski pants, also known as salopettes, perform two functions: they keep you cosy in the cold, and they keep you dry if the heavens open (or if you end up sitting in a pile of snow during your first ski lesson). The best ski pants and bibs keep snow out and warmth in, and feel comfortable and flexible to wear.

Good salopettes should feature a waterproof outer shell. You can check how waterproof a pair of ski pants is by looking at the hydrostatic head rating, which denotes the waterproofness of the fabric – 1,500mm and above is considered waterproof, but we’d recommend choosing a pair with waterproofing of 10,000mm or above, as a good benchmark for repelling snow and heavy rain. Look out for branded waterproofing technology such as Gore-Tex, too. Meanwhile, taped seams and sealed zips will make your winter-ready trousers even more waterproof.

If you tend to get chilly or are heading for cold conditions, we recommend picking an insulated pair of salopettes. If you plan to work up a sweat, non-lined ‘shell’ pants are your best bet, and can be layered over thermals. Other key features we’d recommend include reinforced kick panels on the inner ankles (to protect from wear), snow gaiters inside the cuffs, which pop closed to keep snow out of your socks, and zipped vents to keep you cool. Meanwhile, a Recco reflector, which makes you searchable (by bouncing back the directional signal used by rescue teams) in the event of an accident, is a useful safety feature.

There are myriad salopette styles to choose between – from super tight to baggy – but whatever style you favour, make sure you can fit a base layer underneath. High-waisted trousers help avoid any snow seeping in if you do fall over, while dungaree-style bib pants with braces are popular – and get our vote – as they’re very comfortable and keep your torso warm under your jacket. Try on ski pants in person, if possible, and take your base layer leggings with you when you go shopping. Ski pants should be on the long side when you’re wearing socks – that way they’ll sit properly over ski or snowboard boots. Make sure your new pants feel comfortable at the waist – try squatting and bending over, to check there’s no restrictiveness.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best women’s ski pants for a range of budgets. Although you can expect to spend around £200 for a good quality pair of salopettes, we’ve found some great options for less than £100 too.

We tested each pair of snow pants in cold conditions and looked for reliable warmth, good insulation where applicable, and some breathability. We also looked for a good female-specific fit that enabled ease of movement and all-day comfort. Most importantly, we checked that each design was fully waterproofed against rain and snow.

