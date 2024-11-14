19 best women’s ski jackets for staying warm and chic on the slopes

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
On or off piste, these jackets will have you covered this winter and beyond
A good ski jacket is designed to be worn paired with ski pants (also called salopettes), and should be warm, waterproof and comfortable to wear all day. There’s no avoiding it, though, the best ski jackets are expensive. However, they should last you for years of ski trips or a few seasons of working in the mountains, so it’s worth splashing the cash on a decent one.
If you’re off to a dry slope or on your first ski trip you can get away with a simple, basic ski jacket, while keen ski tourers and backcountry boarders should pick a reliably waterproof technical jacket. Skiwear has become a bit of a fashion statement in recent years but, whatever style you go for, there are key features to look for.
Waterproofing is essential for staying dry in snowstorms (or just if you take a tumble), and skiwear uses similar waterproofing techniques to rain jackets. Look for technology such as Gore-Tex waterproofing or a rating of how impermeable the jacket is – anything above 1,500mm is acceptable, while 10,000mm and above is a good rating to choose for all weathers.
You may want to invest in a ski jacket that’s also insulated with down or a synthetic alternative, to keep you cosy. If you’re planning to layer up underneath your jacket, however, you may get on well with a ‘shell’ or ‘hardshell’ jacket without insulation.
Look for pockets with waterproof zips – a lift-pass pocket on the sleeve, and inner pockets for valuables are useful. We also like inner sleeves with wrist gaiters (thumb holes that keep snow from getting between sleeves and gloves); high-neck designs, so you can zip up against the elements; the inclusion of a snow skirt (an inner layer you can do up with poppers to stay warm and dry – it’s sometimes called a powder skirt); and a well-fitting, adjustable hood that fits over a helmet.
Your jacket should be roomy enough to fit a base layer and a light middle layer underneath on cold days, so, you may want to choose a size up from your usual. We favour a longer length of jacket (often chosen by snowboarders), as it offers better warmth. If you’re venturing off-piste or going ski touring, a built-in Recco reflector (a chip that helps rescuers to locate you, in case of an accident) is a recommended extra.
Keep scrolling to discover our pick of the best ski jackets for all budgets.
We tested each ski jacket out in cold, wet mountain conditions and looked for reliable warmth and good insulation where applicable, plus decent breathability when getting active. Most importantly, we checked each design was fully waterproofed against rain and snow, with water beading off the jacket’s outer shell. We also looked for a good female-specific fit that enabled ease of movement and all-day comfort.
A solid choice, the altitude extreme is our best on test for the sheer amount of technical nous it manages to pack into a relatively affordable package. This is a fully waterproof, warm, comfortable and good-looking ski jacket, all for less than £150 – it even has a Recco reflector. The warm, padded lining is surprisingly breathable when you’re moving, and we liked the well-fitting hood and snow skirt. We’d recommend sizing up, so you can add layers underneath.
Dare2b’s ski jackets marry classic looks and good performance – and they are far more affordable than many other brands. This jacket is slim-cut and smart, with an easily adjustable hood, a water-repellent finish, good zips, a snow skirt and pockets for lenses and lift passes – everything you need in a first ski jacket. Recycled synthetic insulation traps in heat nicely. Overall, it’s a good choice for a beginner ski holiday, if not waterproof enough for backcountry adventures.
This jacket from Peak Performance (the name says it all) is fully snowproof to a massive 28,000mm, thanks to a Gore-Tex membrane and taped seams, and was also one of most breathable jackets on test. It layers really well over an insulated mid layer; packs down small in your rucksack; and, unlike most shells, doesn’t feel plastic-y to wear. It’ll work for mountaineering and hiking as well as skiing, so, if you want to splash out on just one great hardshell for all conditions, this could be the one.
This jacket means business. Though expensive, it is packed with technical prowess and is worth the splurge if you take skiing seriously. If you’re a casual skier, you can go for something cheaper and simpler, but ski tourers and mountaineers will love this jacket’s total weather protection from a Gore-Tex membrane; its comfortable longer cut; and excellent hood. Plus, it features the perfect amount of insulation for winter warmth on the move. It’s one for any weather.
For those very cold but dry days in the mountains, you can’t beat a puffer jacket, and we love Dope’s version, which packs in plenty of cosy insulation that can tackle bitter winter weather (but isn’t breathable enough for warm spring skiing). The anorak style of this jacket traps in heat nicely, and the popper neck makes it easy to get the puffer on and off, if conditions change. The helmet-compatible hood stays put and looks good, and there are well-placed pockets, including a handy one on the front for stashing your phone or snacks. If a storm does loom, the puffer is waterproof, too.
Out in the elements all day, every day? Invest in 66 North’s hardcore tröllaskagi jacket for skiing, mountaineering, guiding or working in the toughest weather conditions. The Icelandic brand knows a thing or two about extreme weather, and has packed a fully waterproof Gore-Tex membrane into this jacket, then added great pockets, a wide hood and a really nice cut that’s roomy enough for layering, without feeling too big or boxy. The yellow version will keep you visible in a whiteout, too.
Pop this jacket on and you may not want to take it off again until spring – it’s that comfortable. The fit of this jacket stood out on test – the boxy padded design is as pleasingly puffy as a down jacket. Lots of recycled synthetic insulation traps in warmth and is ideal for withstanding cold and windy weather but makes the anvil too warm for spring skiing. Keep in mind that this is a bulky jacket – definitely not a slim shell in which you could work up a big sweat. When it comes to ski-specific features, there’s a good adjustable snow skirt and hood, and great comfy thumb loops. This is a good all-rounder that would suit beginner to intermediate skiers.
A softshell jacket is more flexible (and usually comfier) than a hardshell but isn’t usually waterproof. While softshells might not suit all days out in the mountains, if you’re skiing in shoulder season or on a lovely bluebird day, with no snow forecast, they can be the perfect pick, as they’re more breathable, lightweight and freeing to wear, especially if you’re working up a sweat. Montane’s nordes jacket is our current favourite softshell – it’s water-resistant, lighter than many hefty ski jackets, fully windproof and pleasingly flexible, so it won’t impede movement.
We should all be choosing brands that prioritise using environmentally friendly materials and treatments when they make outdoor kit, and it’s great to see Tierra leading the pack with the ostra shell. This high-performing jacket is made with recycled polyester and avoids using harmful substances for waterproofing. It’s designed to last, and – as it’s fully waterproof, windproof and works just as well for casual hiking as for technical skiing – it should see you through decades of hilly adventures.
Straight to the top of the class for waterproofing, Salomon’s QST is ideal if you’re an intermediate to advanced skier ready to invest in a quality jacket that will reliably keep you dry during the worst conditions. The QST packs in everything we look for in a technical ski jacket – it’s waterproofed with Gore-Tex and can withstand heavy rain and snow. It’s cut nicely to the female form and doesn’t impede movement, and it’s breathable enough to sling on during spring weather. The longer cut and adjustable hem protects more of your torso, and the vents, snow skirt and hood are all nice touches, too.
H&M does a surprisingly good range of ski clothing, and its three-layer stormmove is a handy waterproof jacket that is also ready for the pistes. This design looks deceptively simple and its cream colourway and clean lines will suit fans of minimalism, but it’ll still protect you from the elements – it’s waterproof, windproof and reasonably breathable. It even has a Recco chip. It’ll also double up as a smart winter raincoat when you’re back home, so, it’s a good investment even if you only tend to ski once a winter. The downsides? You might blend in a bit with the background on snowy days, and the beige colourway could start to look dirty after a few ski sessions.
Schöffel is best known for its smart country clothing but it does reliable ski kit, too. This jacket is totally waterproof and has the perfect amount of insulation for a winter’s day in the Alps, while still being surprisingly breathable, making this a very comfy jacket to explore, taking you from the first to last the lift. If you want built-in insulation without overheating, this is the jacket to pick. All the extras we love are here, too, from a good snow skirt to a pocket just for your phone. The cut of the jacket is on the slim and short side, however, which may not suit everyone.
If you’re not a skiing regular, the price of a snow-sports-specific jacket can look pretty outrageous. We think Animal has the perfect solution with the Tignes – while this is a ski-friendly jacket, the longer, parka-style cut, comfy hood and neutral black make this a great all-rounder of a winter coat that you can wear daily in cold weather or even sport on the commute as well as taking on skiing trips. On the pistes, a snow skirt, hood, lift pass pocket and insulation come into their own, although this jacket didn’t prove fully waterproof on test.
Fancy something, well, fancy for your next chalet stay? My Sunday Ski does a fine line in luxe-looking skiwear, from smart, figure-hugging onesies to faux-fur-lined coats. Our pick of the brand’s ski jackets is the zenith. New for this season, it looks like your favourite utility jacket has been reborn for the slopes. Although this anorak looks super stylish, it’s techie, too, with a waterproof membrane, warm insulation, good vents and even a removable powder skirt. The jacket is lined with fleece and was definitely the comfiest on test – it’s a good winter option on and off the slopes.
Why faff about with a separate ski jacket and salopettes when you could just whip on a onesie and go? If you fancy an all-in-one ski suit, get cold on the snow, or just have a tendency to fall over a lot, OOSC’s range of ski outfits could provide your perfect partner. This new, female-specific shaped design has more room for curvaceous bodies and comes in a range of bright, retro colourways. They all feature wide, comfortable salopette legs, a belt and plentiful well-placed pockets and vents. The recycled polyester they’re crafted from is waterproof, too. There’s some insulation but this suit isn’t warm enough for really freezing temperatures. It is ideal if you like to turn heads, though.
The best snowboarding jacket we tested is the beautifully made, well-fitting Verbier – a shell ski jacket that ticked all our boxes. It will keep you reliably dry, thanks to an impressive waterproof membrane, which is still breathable enough to stop you sweating even when you’re boarding hard in the sunshine. On cold days, this jacket fits perfectly over a mid-layer, and the hood is helmet-compatible and easy to adjust.
There are lots of well-placed pockets to hold your phone, goggles and other kit, and the longline fit means the jacket is warm and flattering and keeps your torso well protected. To top it all off, this high performer is made with recycled materials, too.
Meet Sylva: a jacket designed to be the perfect outer layer for ski tourers. This high-performing shell combines excellent waterproofing with the best breathability on test, so you’ll always be protected but will never overheat, even as you skin or splitboard up a steep mountainside.
While there’s limited insulation, that does make this jacket light and freeing to wear, and the Sylva works well when worn with an insulating mid-layer, such as a down jacket in the coldest temperatures. The Sylva is also one of the best-looking jackets we reviewed – you could even wear it as a raincoat for the commute to work.
We reckon this is well worth the investment for great functionality, great looks and a low carbon footprint. It also comes with a lifetime repair warranty, making it a long-term choice.
If you spend all day every day out in the elements working as a guide, a liftie or a snow sports athlete (or if you’re just a seasoned skier who wants to invest in a great bit of kit), you’ll need something more heavyweight than your average ski jacket. Enter: Helly Hansen’s powderqueen, which is ready for whatever weather you chuck at it.
This design is impressively waterproof and warm (thanks to plenty of PrimaLoft black eco insulation) but still highly breathable, and lightweight enough for you to wear it all day. All the usual features we look for are present and correct in this smart jacket, plus, there are extras such as a Recco reflector, a helmet-compatible hood and a clever pocket that keeps your phone warm, to preserve its battery.
Mountain Warehouse proves you don’t need to splash the cash to own a great ski jacket, while Peak Performance is well named – the brand’s vislight is a good all-rounder. Meanwhile, 66 North’s tröllaskagi can tackle extreme weather and Dope’s puffer is a cosy treat. For affordable protection, try Tog24, Dare2B and H&M.
Stay warm this winter, with our pick of the best thermals
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in