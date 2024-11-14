19 best women’s ski jackets for staying warm and chic on the slopes

A good ski jacket is designed to be worn paired with ski pants (also called salopettes), and should be warm, waterproof and comfortable to wear all day. There’s no avoiding it, though, the best ski jackets are expensive. However, they should last you for years of ski trips or a few seasons of working in the mountains, so it’s worth splashing the cash on a decent one.

If you’re off to a dry slope or on your first ski trip you can get away with a simple, basic ski jacket, while keen ski tourers and backcountry boarders should pick a reliably waterproof technical jacket. Skiwear has become a bit of a fashion statement in recent years but, whatever style you go for, there are key features to look for.

Waterproofing is essential for staying dry in snowstorms (or just if you take a tumble), and skiwear uses similar waterproofing techniques to rain jackets. Look for technology such as Gore-Tex waterproofing or a rating of how impermeable the jacket is – anything above 1,500mm is acceptable, while 10,000mm and above is a good rating to choose for all weathers.

You may want to invest in a ski jacket that’s also insulated with down or a synthetic alternative, to keep you cosy. If you’re planning to layer up underneath your jacket, however, you may get on well with a ‘shell’ or ‘hardshell’ jacket without insulation.

Look for pockets with waterproof zips – a lift-pass pocket on the sleeve, and inner pockets for valuables are useful. We also like inner sleeves with wrist gaiters (thumb holes that keep snow from getting between sleeves and gloves); high-neck designs, so you can zip up against the elements; the inclusion of a snow skirt (an inner layer you can do up with poppers to stay warm and dry – it’s sometimes called a powder skirt); and a well-fitting, adjustable hood that fits over a helmet.

Your jacket should be roomy enough to fit a base layer and a light middle layer underneath on cold days, so, you may want to choose a size up from your usual. We favour a longer length of jacket (often chosen by snowboarders), as it offers better warmth. If you’re venturing off-piste or going ski touring, a built-in Recco reflector (a chip that helps rescuers to locate you, in case of an accident) is a recommended extra.

Keep scrolling to discover our pick of the best ski jackets for all budgets.

How we tested

open image in gallery During testing, our reviewer checked each ski jacket was fully waterproofed against rain and snow ( The Independent/Sian Lewis )

We tested each ski jacket out in cold, wet mountain conditions and looked for reliable warmth and good insulation where applicable, plus decent breathability when getting active. Most importantly, we checked each design was fully waterproofed against rain and snow, with water beading off the jacket’s outer shell. We also looked for a good female-specific fit that enabled ease of movement and all-day comfort.

The best women’s ski jackets for 2024 are: