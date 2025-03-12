15 best running shoes for all types of runs, tried and tested by our experts

I recently made the mistake of telling a marathoner that running is a “cheap” pastime. He quickly set me straight, saying that between the clothes, energy gels, specialist backpacks and entry fees for races, it can be a costly hobby. And then on top of all that, there’s picking the right pair of running shoes.

Your footwear might be the most important investment of all. Sure, all the other fancy gear is nice to have, but if you plan on racking up the miles it pays to prepare from the ground up. This is because the best running shoes can keep you comfortable, help you avoid injury and even increase your speed, provided you find the best pair for your individual needs.

That last point is crucial. There are lots of different types of shoes out there, from super stiff speedsters to ultra-cushioned customers. Some are firm and feel very natural on the foot, others provide a heavily cushioned ride, and there are even those that can correct gait issues such as overpronation, where the foot rolls inwards while running.

Determining the best shoe for you will depend on what you want to use it for. Do you just want an every day workhorse to support you through regular steady runs, or are you looking for a carbon-plated super shoe to shave seconds off your PB on race day? Alternatively, perhaps you just want one pair of all-around shoes to see you through a variety of runs?

Whatever your running requirements, this guide to the best men’s running shoes has you covered. I’ve tested the best offerings from top brands to bring you an honest review of each, so you can whittle down your options and find your perfect pair.

How I tested the best men’s running shoes

open image in gallery A selection of the best running shoes I tested from Asics, ON, Brooks, Saucony, Inov8, Adidas and more ( Harry Bullmore / The Independent )

To get a proper feel for all the shoes listed below, I ran in each pair for a number of weeks. I trialled them on at least one long run (approximately half-marathon distance), as well as several easy runs (5ks and 10ks), tempo runs, track sessions and a bit of treadmill action too.

Every runner is different, so some of what makes a great shoe is subjective, but across the board I was looking for shoes that were comfortable, durable and provided good energy return while remaining stable underfoot. I also wanted to cover all budgets, so I aimed to include a range of options spanning the pricing spectrum from less than £50 up to top-of-the-line race shoes.

Why you can trust us

Our fitness team loves what they do. If they’re not at the laptop, it’s likely you’ll find them in the gym, on the trails, pounding pavements or enjoying any number of other ways to get their heart racing. The other option is that they’re asleep – these hobbies are tiring.

Their active lifestyles provide plenty of opportunities to test the latest fitness gear, including a wide selection of the best running shoes. Every pair of shoes on this list has been tried by our experts, so they can help you make an informed choice by sharing their first-hand experiences with each product – think personal shopper, but sweatier.

The best men’s running shoes for 2025 are: