15 best running shoes for all types of runs, tried and tested by our experts

I’ve uncovered some diamonds and kissed a few frogs in my mission to help you find the perfect pair of running shoes
I recently made the mistake of telling a marathoner that running is a “cheap” pastime. He quickly set me straight, saying that between the clothes, energy gels, specialist backpacks and entry fees for races, it can be a costly hobby. And then on top of all that, there’s picking the right pair of running shoes.
Your footwear might be the most important investment of all. Sure, all the other fancy gear is nice to have, but if you plan on racking up the miles it pays to prepare from the ground up. This is because the best running shoes can keep you comfortable, help you avoid injury and even increase your speed, provided you find the best pair for your individual needs.
That last point is crucial. There are lots of different types of shoes out there, from super stiff speedsters to ultra-cushioned customers. Some are firm and feel very natural on the foot, others provide a heavily cushioned ride, and there are even those that can correct gait issues such as overpronation, where the foot rolls inwards while running.
Determining the best shoe for you will depend on what you want to use it for. Do you just want an every day workhorse to support you through regular steady runs, or are you looking for a carbon-plated super shoe to shave seconds off your PB on race day? Alternatively, perhaps you just want one pair of all-around shoes to see you through a variety of runs?
Whatever your running requirements, this guide to the best men’s running shoes has you covered. I’ve tested the best offerings from top brands to bring you an honest review of each, so you can whittle down your options and find your perfect pair.
To get a proper feel for all the shoes listed below, I ran in each pair for a number of weeks. I trialled them on at least one long run (approximately half-marathon distance), as well as several easy runs (5ks and 10ks), tempo runs, track sessions and a bit of treadmill action too.
Every runner is different, so some of what makes a great shoe is subjective, but across the board I was looking for shoes that were comfortable, durable and provided good energy return while remaining stable underfoot. I also wanted to cover all budgets, so I aimed to include a range of options spanning the pricing spectrum from less than £50 up to top-of-the-line race shoes.
Our fitness team loves what they do. If they’re not at the laptop, it’s likely you’ll find them in the gym, on the trails, pounding pavements or enjoying any number of other ways to get their heart racing. The other option is that they’re asleep – these hobbies are tiring.
Their active lifestyles provide plenty of opportunities to test the latest fitness gear, including a wide selection of the best running shoes. Every pair of shoes on this list has been tried by our experts, so they can help you make an informed choice by sharing their first-hand experiences with each product – think personal shopper, but sweatier.
The Asics novablast 5 might be the running world’s worst-kept secret. When I popped it on my Instagram story ahead of testing, several people messaged to heap praise on the shoe. One even said it “changed my life”, so I was excited to see what lay ahead. I was not disappointed.
The shoe is supremely comfortable from the off, with the accommodating upper providing a sock-like feel. The heel and midfoot locked in flawlessly, but there was no unwanted pressure or tightness, and I enjoyed a little bit of wiggle room around the toes. As a UK10 with fairly narrow feet, it fitted true to size.
Maintaining running brands’ tradition of giving their midsole foam funky names, it has a thick layer of FF Blast Max underfoot. This offered impressive versatility, providing plenty of cushioning and leaving my legs feeling fresher than usual after longer runs, while also delivering a decent amount of energy return for a daily trainer during tempo and interval sessions. In short: if I could only own one running shoe, it would be this one.
The mesh upper didn’t deal amazingly with drizzle or puddles, and there are faster shoes out there if you’re looking for a race-day companion. But as a do-all shoe it’s hard to beat, especially considering it’s relatively reasonable price point (£135).
If you’re just starting out on your running journey, you might not want to drop in excess of £100 on a pair of shoes. Perhaps you’re strapped for cash, or maybe you just want to test the waters and see if running agrees with you before investing in a more premium shoe. Either way, the Nike downshifter 12 is about as good as it gets for less than £50, delivering a comfortable and stable ride for the highly competitive price.
Our first impression was that the shoe looked remarkably good. It has a sleek silhouette, great proportions and tastefully placed branding, all of which belie its modest price tag. And that’s not where the value for money ends, because out on the road, it is reassuringly stable and responsive. Not the most exciting ride, and it lacks bounce, but it’s supportive and comfortable enough to accommodate beginner runners nicely.
We’d recommend this shoe to anyone looking for a reliable and modest first running shoe that does everything it needs to without breaking the bank.
Brooks has long been a safe bet in the running shoe world. You know what you’re getting, with the poster boy “ghost” range earning immense popularity as a solid all-rounder. The glycerin 22, however, is built different.
It’s a sporty hatchback to the ghost’s dependable saloon – still a daily trainer, granted, but a lot more fun. Die-hard Brooks fans will be happy to hear the comfort and soft landings remain, but I was delighted to find they’ve been joined by a decent dose of springiness – courtesy of a nitrogen-infused DNA tuned midsole, according to the brand.
Such was the comfort that I could forget what I was wearing on my feet and concentrate on my target paces. The lockdown was flawless, preventing any unwanted slipping of my feet and resultant rubbing. And better yet, when the occasion called for it, the shoes helped me inject a bit of speed into my sessions too.
The glycerin 22 feels premium, and the £165 price tag reflects this. But for that chunky fee, you’re getting a brilliantly versatile running shoe.
Hoka is one of the brands that led the charge when maximum cushioned trainers first took over the running shoe world a few years back. The chunky maximalist shoes have always had a reputation for being a bit like Marmite, particularly in the looks department. But, this latest version is one of the most handsome iterations yet, without sacrificing any of its famous cushioning or comfort.
After spending weeks running in the clifton 9, it’s become my go-to shoe for long runs. It provides an ultra-cushioned ride that is perfect for racking up big miles, and the rocker profile makes for smooth heel-to-toe transitions. It’s lively and fun, and it would work great as a casual everyday shoe when the time comes to retire it from running duties.
One thing worth noting is that despite its apparent wideness, the clifton 9 actually runs fairly narrow. This is only really going to be an issue for those with broad feet, in which case the shoe is also available in a wide-fit option.
If speed is the aim of the game, you’ll need a shoe that’s up to the task. The market is flooded with carbon-plated ‘super shoes’ promising to add an extra bit of spring to your step and propel you across the finish line in record time, and this one from Asics is one of the best there is.
With a springy toe-off and plenty of foam underfoot, it is fast and nimble, but also cushioned enough to take on big miles in comfort. It’s not the sort of shoe you’ll want to whip out for your everyday training runs, but for speedwork and race days, it’s perfect. This is partly down to the fact that running too often in stiff carbon-plated shoes can lead to injury, but also because the outsole is designed for lightness over durability.
We think this shoe would best suit experienced runners looking for something nippy to improve their times, take on races and wear for speed sessions. What it is definitely not is an everyday trainer for beginner runners and those looking to go slow and steady.
On has been steadily growing in popularity with performance-obsessed athletes and aesthetes alike since its initial launch back in 2010. Its shoes are known for their revolutionary cushioning systems, often utilising hollow tunnels through the midsole to aid bounce while simultaneously reducing weight.
The cloudeclispe is On’s latest and greatest maximum cushioned shoe, geared towards everyday training and racking up big miles. I’ve been wearing it a lot, and it quickly found its way into my rotation as a go-to shoe for long runs. It provides smooth transitions, a plush ride and a comfortable upper. Even better, it looks awesome.
It’s springy, lively and responsive, but also surprisingly stable considering the generous stack height. The only real issues I noticed were a small degree of heel slip and some mild squeaking when walking (not present when running).
That being said, the slippage is minor and only occurs after a good few miles. Plus, it can quickly be rectified by retightening the laces, so don’t be put off, because this is otherwise a fantastic shoe that’s perfect for the daily grind and getting out for longer distances.
Any brand based in the Lake District is going to know a thing or two about trail running. For the last two decades, Inov8 has used the national park’s challenging topography as a testing ground for new products, and it shows.
The Inov8 trailfly is designed with hard trails in mind (the cheaper roadfly is, as the name suggests, for road running, while the trailtalon is for softer ground) and excels in this department. A flexible meta-shank plate in the sole meant I could land on rocky paths pain-free, and the grip offered by the studded graphene-enhanced outsole was second to none.
The fit is another talking point. Rather than squashing your toes into an unnatural point like so many shoes, Inov8 has introduced a new shape across all its footwear which narrows at the heel for a locked in fit before widening at the forefoot to give you some wiggle room. This, the brand says, provides greater comfort over longer distances when toes are prone to swelling, and I definitely found my feet felt remarkably fresh after lengthy off-road efforts.
I experienced a tiny amount of slipping around the heel on the first wear, but found that playing with the lacing and switching to a thinner pair of socks put paid to this problem. I also thought waterproofing wouldn’t go amiss, although the shoe holds the foot quite high to keep surface water at bay.
Despite these minor notes, this is still the shoe I reach for whenever I’m heading off the beaten track. The comfort, grip and incredibly enjoyable running experience on offer makes trails a joy.
To my mind, this is a brilliant shoe. Sure, it doesn’t have ON’s signature cloudtec midsole, the New Balance 1080’s plush cushioning or the bordering-on-barmy features of the Saucony endorphin elite 2. But its beauty lies in its simplicity, and it was able to handle everything I threw at it.
This is thanks to Saucony’s Goldilocks approach – it’s not too much of anything, meaning it’s fairly good at almost everything. There’s enough cushioning for long runs, but the midsole isn’t so soft it sacrifices stability; the shoe feels robust and well-made, but it’s still light enough that it won’t compound heavy legs at the end of a long run.
I’m also a huge fan of the clean design, and found the shoe to be incredibly comfortable from the off, fitting true to size on my my fairly narrow UK10 feet. There’s a wide option for those with broader feet too.
To keep Saucony’s ego in check, the shoe doesn’t have an immaculate track record. It’s unlikely you’ll set any PBs while wearing it, with the PWRRUN+ midsole providing comfort and cushioning, but little bounce. But if you can look past this mild gripe, you’ll find an excellent daily trainer.
The Puma nitro range used to be something of a secret among runners – it churned out routinely brilliant shoes while undercutting the competition on price. Since Puma aligned itself with Hyrox, the nitro is no longer under the radar and prices have crept up. But it’s still an excellent (if a tad garish) shoe.
It’s arguably the springiest shoe on test, with the PWRPLATE (carbon fibre plate) and lively nitrofoam midsole propelling me forward with each stride – no wonder Hyrox fans swear by it when they have to tackle 1km intervals on tired legs. The result was serious speed, which made my interval sessions a lot more enjoyable.
Speaking directly to the Hyrox crowd now: the rubber outsole offers decent grip on turf for sled pushes, although the pillowy midsole isn’t particularly stable for wall balls or lunges. If this is a concern, the Inov8 f-fly offers a more stable alternative for hybrid athletes. However, I think the deviate nitro 3 is worth sticking with thanks to the benefits it affords you during the runs.
The New Balance fresh foam X 1080v13 (try saying that five times fast) was a favourite among many of our fitness writers, and runners everywhere. The good news is that the 14th generation is incredibly similar.
It’s still a great-looking shoe, it’s still incredibly comfortable from the off, and there’s still a cushy ride thanks to a significant wedge of fresh foam X (New Balance’s fanciest new midsole material) underfoot. It fits true to size,
The changes, according to the brand, are a more breathable mesh upper, an updated outsole for “a propulsive feeling” and additional rubber on the underside for durability.
I appreciated the latter point when taking the shoe on rougher park paths, but didn’t notice any significant differences on the other two fronts – not the end of the world, given i didn’t think it’s predecessor lacked in these areas.
It only falls behind the top-rated Asics novablast 5 as it didn’t feel as stable and there were times, particularly during faster tempo sessions, when I found the midsole a little too soft. It’s also a fair whack more expensive (£160).
Nevertheless, if you want to tick up the mileometer in style and comfort, it’s a great option.
Nike’s vaporfly is a shoe that should need no introduction. But, on the off-chance you’re not familiar with the podium-topping super shoe, just know it has a well-deserved reputation as one of the fastest. It’s also one of the most expensive, but this level of technological innovation and world-leading design is never going to come cheap.
This carbon-plated shoe fits tight, with a super breathable woven upper, low profile silhouette and padding only where it’s needed to reduce weight. The lacing system does a fantastic job of locking the foot in place with no heel slip, and the carbon plate combined with the springy foam work to propel you forward as you run.
At slower speeds and walking pace, the vaporfly 3 feels awkward and unnatural to move in. But this isn’t a shoe designed to trot along at a steady pace. This combined with the wafer-thin and strategically placed rubber on the outsole mean this is very much a race day shoe. It’s a great pair of trainers to reach for if you’re a seasoned, deep-pocketed runner looking to unlock your fastest race times to date, no matter the cost.
If you’re new to running, the best shoe for you is going to be something simple, fuss-free and versatile. In other words, something like the Nike pegasus 40. Is this the most exciting running shoe on the planet? No. But, for new runners who need a daily workhorse and haven’t yet had their feet spoiled by modern maximalist shoes, this no-frills, mid-cushioned shoe is going to be perfect.
It’s not dirt cheap, but it’s still competitively priced relative to entry-level shoes from other leading brands. It’s not the liveliest ride either, but it’s reliable, comfortable, stable and great for short to medium distances. That said, it is still nice and springy thanks to the foam midsole, and we found it to be comfortable and perform well at all different paces.
When non-running brands try to make a running shoe, it can be a bit of a car crash. Lululemon has managed to avoid this fate.
The beyondfeel is a beautifully low-fuss shoe; put it on, leave the house, start running, enjoy. It’s comfortable from the first wear, fits true to size, looks great, offers solid grip and has a high heel-to-toe drop (10mm) for smooth transitions.
I’d question the brand’s claim that it offers “maximum cushion”. The ride was on the firmer side, offering a natural if not springy stride, and the shoe was marginally heavier than most (307g). For these reasons, it’s not one for running fast, but during longer efforts, steady state sessions and even brisk walks it handled like a dream.
Thanks to the firmer feel and reinforced heel clips, the shoe also feels incredibly stable, particularly when cornering or completing lateral movements. As a result, I felt confident wearing it for a couple of HIIT workouts – a blend of running, Assault Bike sprints and burpees – and it performed admirably well for a running shoe.
I wouldn’t wear it to the gym in general, and definitely not for lifting heavy (that’s what the best gym trainers are for). But the shoe can handle the occasional exercise class, no sweat.
Many modern running shoes have thick stacks and significant drops (the difference in height between the heel and forefoot) to help you roll through each stride, particularly if you’re a heel-striker. But some feel these shoes have overstepped the mark.
Altra is one such brand. To combat this, it makes ergonomically-shaped shoes, many of which feature low- and zero-drop designs to allow the foot to behave more naturally.
Having previously tried barefoot running shoes, and enjoyed being able to splay my toes while missing the usual cushioning, I found the fwd via offered a happy middle ground. The wider forefoot was comfortable and the Altra ego flo foam provided a decent amount of shock absorption.
The rocker shape provides a smooth toe-off. However, given the volume of the midsole, I was surprised by how firm the ride of the shoe was. Running in it felt incredibly natural, not unlike running in bare feet, although I didn’t find it had the same springiness as rivals like the Asics novablast 5 and even the Brooks glycerin 22.
As a result, it’s not the fastest, but I really enjoyed the natural feel of the shoe for easy and base runs. If you’re looking to experiment with zero-to-low drop running options, and switch to running in a more organic way, Altra and Inov8 are my top two brands to explore.
If you want to buy one running shoe that can do it all, the Asics novablast 5 should be your first port of call. It has ample cushioning for easy runs and enough responsiveness to turn its hand to interval sessions too. Add to that it’s relatively reasonable price point and it’s easy to see why the shoe is my top pick overall.
Cheaper still, the Nike downshifter is a price-defyingly good entry-level shoe which looks great and performed admirably on test. And as a daily trainer, it’s tricky to beat the impressive Brooks glycerin 22 – an impressive cocktail of comfort, durability and even a bit of speed, although it doesn’t come cheap.
Fans of a long plod will love the maximum cushioned feel of the Hoka clifton 9, while serious runners with a bit of money put aside might be tempted by the Saucony endorphin elite 2 – a rapid race-day shoe.
