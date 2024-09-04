Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From orthopaedic designs to luxury thrones for your pooch, these beds are pet-parent-approved
Gone are the days when a dog bed meant an old blanket or towel scrunched up on the kitchen floor. Like humans with mattresses, though, the best dog bed for your four-legged friend will depend on how they like to sleep.
Some dogs like burrowing down into a bed, while others like to sprawl all over a bed, possibly hanging off the end as they get some rest.
It’s worth thinking about how and where your dog sleeps, before you start perusing beds. Next, think about how much your dog’s bed will need to be washed. If your pup is mud-averse, it’s likely the bed won’t be in and out of the washing machine too much.
On the other hand, if you’ve got a pup that likes to roll in anything it can find, or even one that can’t resist jumping in any body of water, you’ll need a dog bed that has covers that’ll unzip completely, enabling you to wash them frequently without shrinkage or misshaping.
From indoor to outdoor to portable options, we’ve rounded up the very best dog beds on offer.
While humans checked the ethical and environmental credentials of the beds, and washed the covers to test how easily they could be cleaned, it was our furry friends who had the hard job. Our pack of testers were nothing if not rigorous – with a combined nap time of more than 1,000 hours, they put each bed on our list through its paces. Hucky, an 11-year-old black labrador, spent time resting his chin on edges; Bluebell, a six-year-old springer-labrador cross, sprawled out like a starfish; and Luna, an 11-month-old blonde labrador, tested the burrowing and manipulation properties of the beds. Keep reading to find out which ones got a firm paws up from our four-legged friends.
Spacious enough to fit three dogs, the Ivy and Duke Den bed easily took the top spot. On a purely aesthetic level, it looks beautiful, and comes in a range of fabrics, from muted pewter grey and duck-shell blue to heritage checkered patterns in rust, azure and heather.
Special mention must go to the Silentnight orthopaedic pet bed. It’s among the cheapest but proved hugely popular with our pets, and it washed brilliantly. If you have dogs who like the outdoors, the cool club raised air dog bed from Pets At Home is worth investing in too. The fact it’s cooling and wipes clean made it a favourite.
