14 best dog beds that will keep four-legged friends cosy and comfortable

From orthopaedic designs to luxury thrones for your pooch, these beds are pet-parent-approved

Clare O'Reilly
Wednesday 04 September 2024 09:10 EDT
We called in the help of some canine testers to put these dog beds through their paces
Our Top Picks

Gone are the days when a dog bed meant an old blanket or towel scrunched up on the kitchen floor. Like humans with mattresses, though, the best dog bed for your four-legged friend will depend on how they like to sleep.

Some dogs like burrowing down into a bed, while others like to sprawl all over a bed, possibly hanging off the end as they get some rest.

It’s worth thinking about how and where your dog sleeps, before you start perusing beds. Next, think about how much your dog’s bed will need to be washed. If your pup is mud-averse, it’s likely the bed won’t be in and out of the washing machine too much.

On the other hand, if you’ve got a pup that likes to roll in anything it can find, or even one that can’t resist jumping in any body of water, you’ll need a dog bed that has covers that’ll unzip completely, enabling you to wash them frequently without shrinkage or misshaping.

From indoor to outdoor to portable options, we’ve rounded up the very best dog beds on offer.

How we tested

While humans checked the ethical and environmental credentials of the beds, and washed the covers to test how easily they could be cleaned, it was our furry friends who had the hard job. Our pack of testers were nothing if not rigorous – with a combined nap time of more than 1,000 hours, they put each bed on our list through its paces. Hucky, an 11-year-old black labrador, spent time resting his chin on edges; Bluebell, a six-year-old springer-labrador cross, sprawled out like a starfish; and Luna, an 11-month-old blonde labrador, tested the burrowing and manipulation properties of the beds. Keep reading to find out which ones got a firm paws up from our four-legged friends.

The best dog beds for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Ivy and Duke den bed: From £120, Ivyandduke.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – JackWick Designs pet perch: £36, Jacwicksdesigns.co.uk
  • Best for travelling – Slumbering Hound deluxe dog snuggle sack: £45, Slumberinghound.com
  • Best for the garden – Pets at Home cool club raised air dog bed with UV canopy: £24, Petsathome.com
  • Best for older dogs – Silentnight orthopaedic pet bed: £57.99, Amazon.co.uk

Ivy and Duke den bed

Ivy and Duke best dogs beds review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Cover material: Upholstery grade fabric
  • Size options: S, M and L
  • How to wash: Unspecified
  • Why we love it
    • Designed with the natural movements of dogs in mind
    • Durable and soft
    • Great choice of colours
  1.  £120 from Ivyandduke.co.uk
JackWick Designs pet perch

Jack Wick Designs best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Cover material: Fleece
  • Size options: One size (80cm x 60cm x 8cm)
  • How to wash: Machine washable
  • Why we love it
    • Great for keeping dogs comfortable while on the go
  1.  £36 from Jacwicksdesigns.co.uk
Lords & Labradors calming anti-anxiety dog bed in faux wolf fur

best dog beds
  • Best: For nervous dogs
  • Cover material: Faux wolf fur
  • Size options: One size
  • How to wash: Machine wash
  • Why we love it
    • Handmade
    • Reversible cushion for a choice of materials
    • Machine washable
  1.  £59 from Lordsandlabradors.co.uk
Slumbering Hound deluxe dog snuggle sack

Slumbering hound best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For travelling
  • Cover material: Velour fleece
  • Size options: S, M and L
  • How to wash: Machine washable
  • Why we love it
    • Super cosy
    • Hidden seams
  • Take note
    • Sack design, rather than a typical dog bed
  1.  £45 from Slumberinghound.com
We Love Cushions Rover pets rock luxury dog bed

best dog beds
  • Best: Funky dog bed
  • Cover material: Waterproof sail fabric
  • Size options: M (70cm x 90cm), L (110cm x (100cm)
  • How to wash: Machine washable
  • Why we love it
    • Makes for an adorable gift for dog owners
    • Great for big dogs
  • Take note
    • Design may not be to everyone’s taste
  1.  £85 from Amazon.co.uk
Big Dog Bed incontinence bed for dogs

Big Dog Bed best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For incontinent dogs
  • Cover material: Waterproof and antibacterial fabric
  • Size options: M, L, XL and giant
  • How to wash: Machine washable at 90C
  • Why we love it
    • Pressure-relief cushion
  1.  £123 from Bigdogbedcompany.co.uk
MiLounge human dog bed

MiLounge best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For sharing
  • Cover material: Oexo–Tex certified 100 per cent polyester faux fur
  • Size options: One size (175cm x 96cm x 37cm)
  • How to wash: Machine washable
  • Why we love it
    • Great for cuddles
  • Take note
    • May not suit pet owners who are less mobile
  1.  £169 from Milounge.co
The Red Dog Company oval bed

The red dog company best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For cosying up in
  • Cover material: Wool
  • Size options: S, M and L
  • How to wash: Machine washable
  • Why we love it
    • Orthopaedic mattress
  1.  £185 from Thereddogcompany.com
Pets at Home cool club raised air dog bed with UV canopy

Pets at home best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For the garden
  • Cover material: Wipe-clean cover with a mesh bed
  • Size options: One size (105cm x 76cm x 90cm)
  • How to wash: The cover is machine washable
  • Why we love it
    • Great for the summer
  • Take note
    • Could be a pain to store in the winter
  1.  £24 from Petsathome.com
Charley Chau bliss bolster bed

Charley Chaubest dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For dogs who feel the cold
  • Cover material: Faroe fabric
  • Size options: S,M and L
  • How to wash: Machine washable cover
  • Why we love it
    • Super comfy
    • Memory foam mattress
  1.  £275 from Charleychau.com
Slumberdown paws for slumber pet bed large

Slumbering hound best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For lots of dogs
  • Cover material: 100 per cent polyester microfleece cover made from recycled materials
  • Size options: One size (120cm x 90cm x 20cm)
  • How to wash: Machine washable at 40C
  • Why we love it
    • Use of recycled materials
    • Kept its shape
  1.  £56 from Amazon.co.uk
Cornish Beds dog pet bed

Cornish Beds dog pet bed.jpg
  • Best: Luxury dog bed
  • Cover material: Wood and coconut fibre base
  • Size options: Victorian (33in x 34in x 19in x 24in), mini (30in x 32in x 20in x 27in)
  • How to wash : N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Customisable
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £1,600 from Cornishbeds.co.uk
Silentnight orthopaedic pet bed

Silentnight best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For older dogs
  • Cover material: Unspecified
  • Size options: S (65cm x 49cm x 17cm), M (80cm x 59cm x 18cm), L (95cm x 69cm x 19cm)
  • How to wash: Machine washable cover
  • Why we love it
    • Orthopaedic foam matress
  • Take note
    • Not many colour options
  1.  £57 from Amazon.co.uk
Designed For Dogs herringbone tweed mattress bed

Designed for dogs best dog beds review indybest
  • Best: For heavy dogs
  • Cover material: Wool-like tweed fabric
  • Size options: S (60cm x 50cm), M (80cm x 55cm), L (97cm x 70cm) and XL (117cm x 85cm)
  • How to wash: Machine washable at 30C
  • Why we love it
    • Nice and big
    • Memory foam keeps its shape
  1.  £49 from Designedfordogs.com
The verdict: Dog beds

Spacious enough to fit three dogs, the Ivy and Duke Den bed easily took the top spot. On a purely aesthetic level, it looks beautiful, and comes in a range of fabrics, from muted pewter grey and duck-shell blue to heritage checkered patterns in rust, azure and heather.

Special mention must go to the Silentnight orthopaedic pet bed. It’s among the cheapest but proved hugely popular with our pets, and it washed brilliantly. If you have dogs who like the outdoors, the cool club raised air dog bed from Pets At Home is worth investing in too. The fact it’s cooling and wipes clean made it a favourite.

Got a mucky pup? Here are the best dog shampoos to keep them clean and smelling fresh

