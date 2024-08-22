Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Keep your little passenger purring in these secure and easy to use cat carriers
As any cat-lover knows, some felines will never enjoy being put in a carrier. Nevertheless, a good one can make travelling comfier and less stressful for your cat and for you.
You’ll want to consider whether you want a hard or a soft carrier. If you need a really secure, sturdy design that’s easy to clean, go for a hard carrier. But, if you want something lightweight and easy to store between uses, consider a soft design.
“Ideally, cat carriers should be easy to open at the top, easy to take apart and reassemble, easy to clean, have good ventilation but provide privacy and be the correct size for your cat,” says Blue Cross vet Anna Ewers Clark. “Carriers are often listed with weight ranges, which can give you a rough idea what size is right, but they won’t be accurate for every cat”. According to Clark, novelty carriers (such as spaceman backpacks) are best avoided.
“Soft carriers look and feel a bit more like an enclosed bed, so can be more comforting for your cat,” Clark explains, adding that this “might also make it easier to encourage your cat to enter, especially if they recognise and dislike hard carriers from previous experience”.
On the other hand, plastic carriers tend to be easier to clean and won’t enable your cat to escape. “But it’s really important to have something non-slip and comfortable, to keep your cat feeling secure”, Clark says, adding that carriers are often “very easy to assemble and take apart, which can be helpful when trying to get your cat out at the vets, without causing stress”.
For this guide, our reviewers teamed up with the felines in their lives, to test a series of cat carriers in a variety of styles and materials. Our reviews are based on factors such as convenience, ease of cleaning and comfort.
“The material for the cat carrier is less important than the design,” says Blue Cross vet Anna Ewers Clark. “Having a carrier that opens at the top is key to keeping your cat happy. It’s also important to make sure the carrier is easy to clean and assemble or disassemble, especially if you have more than one cat,” Clark adds.
This can be difficult but, preparation is crucial, says Clark: “Getting your cat used to the carrier before you need to travel is essential. You can do this by leaving your carrier out as a comfy bed all the time, not just getting it out when you travel. You’ll then need to choose whether your cat would prefer to go in head first or tail first. It’s really important to avoid stressing your cat, not only does it make it hard to get them in their carrier at the time, it will be even harder the next time.”
Clark recommends a non-slip blanket or vet bed, as this will “provide the smell of home and help stop them slipping”. However, big beds “make the carrier very hot and restrict your cat’s space”, which means they should be avoided. Clark adds: “Newspaper or absorbent pads can make the floor even slippier, so use these with care and make sure there’s non-slip, soft items, too.”
There are dedicated kitten carriers available but “if you use an adult cat carrier for your kitten, adding an extra blanket can make them feel more secure. But remember not to block the ventilation holes”, says Clark.
With a host of handy features, as well as eye-catching design and robust build quality, the Catit cabrio came out on top as our best buy. It performed perfectly during testing, and, while there’s no guaranteeing a trip to the vet will ever be easy, this carrier could certainly remove some of the stress from the situation.
Alternatively, the Ferplast atlas 20 deluxe is an excellent choice, with good visibility for you and your cat, and easy access through the top and the front. The Petsfit expandable pet carrier, meanwhile, is a great soft carrier, with its clever, spacious design. If you’re looking for a budget option, however, consider the Pets At Home roadrunner carrier.
