As any cat-lover knows, some felines will never enjoy being put in a carrier. Nevertheless, a good one can make travelling comfier and less stressful for your cat and for you.

You’ll want to consider whether you want a hard or a soft carrier. If you need a really secure, sturdy design that’s easy to clean, go for a hard carrier. But, if you want something lightweight and easy to store between uses, consider a soft design.

“Ideally, cat carriers should be easy to open at the top, easy to take apart and reassemble, easy to clean, have good ventilation but provide privacy and be the correct size for your cat,” says Blue Cross vet Anna Ewers Clark. “Carriers are often listed with weight ranges, which can give you a rough idea what size is right, but they won’t be accurate for every cat”. According to Clark, novelty carriers (such as spaceman backpacks) are best avoided.

“Soft carriers look and feel a bit more like an enclosed bed, so can be more comforting for your cat,” Clark explains, adding that this “might also make it easier to encourage your cat to enter, especially if they recognise and dislike hard carriers from previous experience”.

On the other hand, plastic carriers tend to be easier to clean and won’t enable your cat to escape. “But it’s really important to have something non-slip and comfortable, to keep your cat feeling secure”, Clark says, adding that carriers are often “very easy to assemble and take apart, which can be helpful when trying to get your cat out at the vets, without causing stress”.

How we tested

open image in gallery It was all paws on deck when it came to testing the carriers ( Lois Borny )

For this guide, our reviewers teamed up with the felines in their lives, to test a series of cat carriers in a variety of styles and materials. Our reviews are based on factors such as convenience, ease of cleaning and comfort.

The best cat carriers for 2024 are: