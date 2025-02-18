8 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Protect your pooch from the elements, with these tried and tested jackets
A cold, wet dog walk is all it takes to realise just how useful a good coat can be. While it’s really easy to go for the most stylish option that matches your pooch’s fur, it’s not all about looks – warmth, fit and practicality matter, too.
If your pup prefers to amble around gently, rather than bounding across fields, an insulated coat will keep them snug on leisurely strolls. But for countryside explorers who love rolling in the mud (and goodness knows what else), a machine-washable design is a must. If your dog joins you on runs or swims, you might want a coat with added functionality – whether that’s built-in hydration storage or something designed for water-friendly adventures. And if their idea of exercise is a slow walk to the pub before curling up in front of the TV, style may just be your biggest priority.
Whatever their lifestyle, getting the right fit is crucial. A coat should cover from the back of the neck to the base of the tail, fitting snugly to avoid snagging on brambles but not so tight that it restricts movement. Checking size guides and measuring your dog properly before ordering is key.
To help you find the best dog coat for your four-legged friend, we’ve put a selection to the test. From waterproof wonders to stylish snugglers, these are the top picks.
Each dog coat was tested in the environment it’s designed for, with every coat worn for at least a week. We assessed comfort, fit and how easy they were to put on, as well as how warm the dogs stayed once the coats came off.
Our four testers – Gatsby, a blonde standard cockapoo; Luna, a blonde labrador; Blue, a springer-lab cross and Hucky, a black labrador – were walked on roads, trails, through woods, meadows and lakes. and along the beach to see how the coats performed. For water-durable designs, we also put them to the test in heavy downpours and (for those who like it) a swim.
If your dog treats puddles like a personal invitation or can’t resist a dip in the sea, we found that the Dryrobe dog coat is the perfect way to warm them up and dry them off afterwards. Designed with the same tech as the brand’s iconic TikTok-approved human changing robes, this coat kept our cockapoo Gatsby constantly cosy and comfortable in both wind and rain.
Perfect for active dogs, it has a waterproof, wind-resistant outer layer and a fleece lining that wicks away moisture, helping to dry them off. Becoming Gatsby’s go-to everyday coat, it looks stylish with its camouflage design and high-rise fleece collar, and the adjustable Velcro fastening makes it really easy to put on – even for Gatsby who thinks getting dressed is a game of chase. There’s also a harness hole, so you can thread a lead through (though it is a little tight).
Unlike some drying coats, this one isn’t just for a quick towel-off – it’s just built to be worn outdoors generally, whether that’s on a cold walk or lounging at the pub after. It’s even got reflective piping for visibility on those evening strolls. If your dog loves adventure but you’d rather not deal with the aftermath, this is our top pick, and we absolutely love that its made from recycled materials. Plus, all sizes cost the same price, and we love when bigger dogs aren’t penalised for being big.
For its price, the Doodlebone puffer jacket is a great little purchase – ticking off everything us and our dogs need when it comes to walks in the unpredictable weather. It features a water repellent fabric on the outside that kept Gatsby dry, as well as a fleece lining to keep him warm.
It’s quite a snug fit, and isn’t very adjustable, so bear that in mind if your pup doesn’t like tight-fitting clothes. The only real adjustable bit is the neck toggle. It’s easy to put on and take off though, just going on over the top of their head, and buttoning up under the belly. It’s stylish, kept him warm and was waterproof, so his hair wasn’t sopping wet when we got home.
There are three different colours to choose from – coal, forest and violet, and it comes in five different sizes – all costing the same (no large dog size tax).
Whether you have a dog who adores muddy puddles or one that likes leaping into lakes, this coat is a fantastic option for active pups.
The coat is made with neoprene, which is traditionally found in wetsuits, and our furry testers seemed to love the snug, tailored fit. On first wear, you adjust the Velcro panel to fit, then, for subsequent wears, you just zip up the coat and you’re good to go. Whether your pet has a broad chest or narrow waist, you can ensure a snug fit.
One of our testers – a spaniel – is prone to shivering when she swims but this kept her warm even after 30 minutes in the water. But it’s not just for swimmers. If you find you’re constantly brushing mud or seeds out of your dog’s coat, this is the perfect option. Not only does it function well, it looks the part, too. Plus, reflective strips are a fantastic optional addition if you walk your dog at night.
If you’re in any WhatsApp dog groups, you’ve probably heard fellow dog owners raving about the Equafleece – and for good reason. The Devon-based brand (which began making horse rugs to keep equines warm in 2000 before launching its line of dog coats in 2002) produces one of the best dog coats we’ve tested.
The Equafleece is made from Polartec, which has incredible moisture-wicking properties, keeping dogs dry even in heavy rain. While it looks like rain will soak right through, we never needed extra waterproofing. The amazing thing with the Equafleece is that it comes in a whole range of sizes – so we could easily find the right size for the awkward-looking Gatsby, with his gangly long legs and skinny body. Measuring your dog is something you need to do before you order.
Equafleece is also very responsive, so if you’re ever confused by all the sizing options, you can shoot the company over an email with your dog’s measurements, and the customer service team will help you find the right one. If it’s still wrong when you get it delivered, you can swap it easily enough.
We did find that it was a little bit tricky to put on – our poor pups do have four legs after all, so you need to put their legs through each hole, which can take a couple of minutes – the same for taking it off. Once you do though, it looks stylish and kept Gatsby warm. It’s also not super expensive – prices start from £1 for the smallest size, and goes up to £61 for the largest, most giant size.
It’s also less of a coat, more of a fleece (hence the name), so you won’t find any harness holes. The benefit of a fleece is that it also kept Gatsby’s legs warm and protected – not just their body.
If you’re tired of having to spray-wash your mud-loving doodle dry after every single walk in the park, then you’ll love Mikki’s dog coat, which is like a full-coverage dog suit for poodles and doodle cross-breeds, keeping your pooch covered so they won’t be ridiculously dirty after a run through the woods.
Waterproof and windproof, it’s also adjustable around the belly, so we could tighten it as necessary, while keeping everything covered (leaving access to the important parts). There are also elasticated bands around the legs, so it remained tight and in place. Being full coverage means it helps protect curly coats and reduces knots and tangles.
The only real issue with the Mikki dog coat is that it’s an absolute nightmare to put on – you have to feed your dog’s legs through the jacket holes first, and then pull it over their head, before zipping it all the way down from the neck to the back. It’s a lot easier to take it off, but that doesn’t take away from the five-minute or so faff that it takes to put on.
That said, it’s really trendy, with an ultra stylish design. It looks a bit like a black police dog outfit with reflective safety strips on the side, and there’s a hole for the harness. If you’re looking for a coat to stop your dog from getting muddy, this is a great full-coverage coat.
If you’ve got a dog that can’t help but leap, paws out, into any body of water, this is a fantastic drying coat that’ll take the moisture from their fur and keep them warm at the same time.
As the design comes in three dark colourways – french navy, moss and burgundy – you can get away with not washing it after every use, as you can simply dry it out, ready to be used again.
Of all the dog coats we tested, this is the only one that can be personalised (a maximum of 12 letters can be added).
While it looks like simple towelling, it’s a double layer that draws moisture away from your pup and holds it in the outer layer, while the inside layer keeps your pet warm. During testing, the coat dried a springer-labrador cross faster than we could by hand. It also has a deep collar that can be folded up to dry the ears and head – and made our tester look a little like Yoda.
Barbour is synonymous with the great outdoors, and the brand has produced a warm, stylish and perfectly fitted dog coat, complete with the Barbour logo embossed on the side.
The waxed stitching and soft cord collar felt incredibly comfortable to the touch, and the buckled chest looks as though it could outlast Velcro, which could pick up seeds and grass on long walks.
The warm, tartan checked lining hand-washed well – this dog coat is hand-wash only, to preserve the water resistance of the wax. All in all, this is an elegant option, with style and substance.
Available in lichen green or blue pool – both colours reminiscent of nature – if you take your dog exercising with you, either running or cycling, this is a fantastic coat. While you have to buy the trail runner bowl separately (£24.48, Amazon.co.uk), the vest comes with two 500ml flasks (or two 360ml flasks for the extra small size), meaning your dog can carry their own hydration while you take yours in your favourite running vest.
There are reflective panels on the dog coat, for visibility in low light, and a loop for you to attach a light. The chest harness has two adjustable clips, so you can make sure your mutt enjoys a bounce-free run, too. If you ever hit the trails with your dog – be that running or hiking – this is an excellent choice, and you could even store some poo bags and treats for them in the top zippered pocket.
If you have a dog that likes adventure, the Dryrobe dog coat is a great option for durability and warmth, and our best buy overall, it’s a fantastic material choice for walks in the countryside, and you don’t need to take it off for your four-legged friend to enjoy the water.
Special mention has to go to the Equafleece, if you’re looking for something warmer, and if you have a doodle crossbreed who loves getting wet and muddy, then the full-coverage Mikki dog coat is a great pick, though it does take some time to put on.
