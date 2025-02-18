8 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

A cold, wet dog walk is all it takes to realise just how useful a good coat can be. While it’s really easy to go for the most stylish option that matches your pooch’s fur, it’s not all about looks – warmth, fit and practicality matter, too.

If your pup prefers to amble around gently, rather than bounding across fields, an insulated coat will keep them snug on leisurely strolls. But for countryside explorers who love rolling in the mud (and goodness knows what else), a machine-washable design is a must. If your dog joins you on runs or swims, you might want a coat with added functionality – whether that’s built-in hydration storage or something designed for water-friendly adventures. And if their idea of exercise is a slow walk to the pub before curling up in front of the TV, style may just be your biggest priority.

Whatever their lifestyle, getting the right fit is crucial. A coat should cover from the back of the neck to the base of the tail, fitting snugly to avoid snagging on brambles but not so tight that it restricts movement. Checking size guides and measuring your dog properly before ordering is key.

To help you find the best dog coat for your four-legged friend, we’ve put a selection to the test. From waterproof wonders to stylish snugglers, these are the top picks.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the dog coats we tested ( Alex Lee/Clare O’Reilly )

Each dog coat was tested in the environment it’s designed for, with every coat worn for at least a week. We assessed comfort, fit and how easy they were to put on, as well as how warm the dogs stayed once the coats came off.

Our four testers – Gatsby, a blonde standard cockapoo; Luna, a blonde labrador; Blue, a springer-lab cross and Hucky, a black labrador – were walked on roads, trails, through woods, meadows and lakes. and along the beach to see how the coats performed. For water-durable designs, we also put them to the test in heavy downpours and (for those who like it) a swim.

The best dog coats for 2025 are: