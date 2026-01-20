10 best dog toys for play and mental stimulation, tested by our dogs

Anyone with a four-legged friend will know how much they like to play – whether digging in the garden, running after balls or finding the squeak in a toy they then don’t want to relinquish.

So, for dogs that love to play, a new toy is the best gift you dan give them. But what do you choose? A squeeky one, a ball, something to stimulate their brain? There are so many on the market, so it’s worth considering what activity you want to do with your pet pooch before buying a new toy. Maybe they love playing fetch, or are they more into tug of war? If they have destructive tendencies at home, maybe some mental stimulation and search-type toys will keep them entertained and reduce any negative behaviours.

Fortunately, I’ve done the hard work for you, and have come up with a list of the best dog toys, for all breeds, sizes and temperaments. There are squeaky, floaty, interactive, crunchy, digging and cuddling toys and everything in between in our round-up, so you’re sure to find something your four-legged friend will love.

Read more: 8 best dog coats to keep your furry friend warm and dry

The best dog toys for 2026 are:

Best dog toy overall – Nylabone power chew shish kebab alternative mess-free chew: £8.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Nylabone power chew shish kebab alternative mess-free chew: £8.95, Amazon.co.uk Best budget dog toy – Pup Suds tug toy: £6, Pupsuds.co.uk

– Pup Suds tug toy: £6, Pupsuds.co.uk Best treat dispenser – Paws Only dog treat toy: 9.99, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

Some of the toys that survived the testing period and made it into this round-up ( Clare O’Reilly )

Three diligent testers – Luna and Huccaby the labradors and Bluebell the springador – put a range of toys through their paces. They were given each in isolation to play with and presented with all in a box for them to pick their favourites. You can find my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.

Read more: 10 best cat carriers for transporting your furry friend, reviewed by pet owners