10 best dog toys for play and mental stimulation, tested by our dogs
Keep your four-legged friends physically and mentally stimulated with these fun games and puzzles
Anyone with a four-legged friend will know how much they like to play – whether digging in the garden, running after balls or finding the squeak in a toy they then don’t want to relinquish.
So, for dogs that love to play, a new toy is the best gift you dan give them. But what do you choose? A squeeky one, a ball, something to stimulate their brain? There are so many on the market, so it’s worth considering what activity you want to do with your pet pooch before buying a new toy. Maybe they love playing fetch, or are they more into tug of war? If they have destructive tendencies at home, maybe some mental stimulation and search-type toys will keep them entertained and reduce any negative behaviours.
Fortunately, I’ve done the hard work for you, and have come up with a list of the best dog toys, for all breeds, sizes and temperaments. There are squeaky, floaty, interactive, crunchy, digging and cuddling toys and everything in between in our round-up, so you’re sure to find something your four-legged friend will love.
The best dog toys for 2026 are:
- Best dog toy overall – Nylabone power chew shish kebab alternative mess-free chew: £8.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget dog toy – Pup Suds tug toy: £6, Pupsuds.co.uk
- Best treat dispenser – Paws Only dog treat toy: 9.99, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
Three diligent testers – Luna and Huccaby the labradors and Bluebell the springador – put a range of toys through their paces. They were given each in isolation to play with and presented with all in a box for them to pick their favourites. You can find my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1Nylabone power chew shish kebab alternative mess-free chew
- Best Dog toy overall
- Type of toy Chew
- Suitable for Medium and large dogs, up to 23kg
- Why we love it
- Lasts for ages
- Chicken flavoured
- Promotes clean teeth and fresh breath
This chew comes in small, large or extra large to suit dogs up to 50lbs. It’s chicken-flavoured but leaves no splinters, no grease and no stains and has plenty of textures to promote fresh breath and clean teeth, by controlling tartar and plaque build-up. Despite three testers giving it their best go, this toy lasts and lasts.
Advice is to rough up or scuff the smooth surfaces with a fork to release the flavour and when the testers were taking a break, it rinsed perfectly under warm water ready for another session. Nylabone also makes ergonomic chews in the same durable range, so dogs can hold their chew down while they give it a go. If you have an incessant chewer, this is the one for you.
2Pup Suds tug toy
- Best Budget dog toy
- Type Tug toy
- Suitable for Available for small, medium and large dogs for varying prices
- Why we love it
- Machine washable, biodegradable, compostable and recyclable
- Strong material
- Cleans teeth and gums
Handmade from recycled cotton, unlike some others on the market, this tug toy is machine washable, biodegradable, compostable and recyclable. Its vibrant colour makes it a more attractive version of a popular style of toy and the recycled cotton isn’t as harsh on human hands as some other tug toys on the market. It also didn’t come undone or start to fray even after hours of play with three testers.
While my four-legged playmate’s might not care about the planet or “green” toys, as dog owners, being able to give them what they want without harming the environment is a huge plus.
3Cheerble interactive dog toy ball
- Best Luxury dog toy
- Type Ball
- Suitable for Small to medium dogs
- Why we love it
- Has automatic obstacle avoidance
- Charges fast
- Rolls, bounces and jiggles
Made from natural rubber and with three programmable settings and a light-up centre, not only is this one of the most stylish toys on the list, it gave my testers the perfect balance between rest and play. Safe for teeth and easy to clean with a rinse under a warm tap, this ball can be programmed to roll, bounce and jiggle and the light-up centre changes colour to attract their attention during the chase to retrieve it. It has automatic obstacle avoidance, so shouldn’t knock any vases off tables. It’s also silent when it’s on and charges fast.
4Paws Only dog treat toy
- Best Treat dispenser dog toy
- Type Puzzle toy with treats
- Suitable for Puppies and small dogs, medium dogs and large dogs
- Why we love it
- Grooves help with dental care
- Doubles up as a ball that fits in a thrower
A toy and treat dispenser in one, this ball helps with mental stimulation, while the grooves help with dental care. The extra strong elastic rubber is bite-resistant and it comes in three sizes: 6cm x 6cm for puppies, 7cm x 7cm for medium-sized dogs and 8cm x 8cm for bigger breeds. The slits on the side fill with smaller treats and kibbles, while stick treats and chews fit into the hole in the centre.
Unlike a lot of other treat dispensers on the market, this is a ball, too – it throws really well and is lightweight. The 7cm size even fits into a ball-thrower, as long as there aren’t any chews sticking out of the middle. My testers loved it and it washes with soap and warm water to come out as good as new.
5Pup Suds eco snuffle mat
- Best Dog toy for foragers
- Type Puzzle/treat toy
- Suitable for All dogs
- Why we love it
- Stuck in place perfectly
- Can be sent back for revamping
Not only does this toy look beautiful, it’s also environmentally friendly. It’s handmade in Essex from recycled fabrics and you can even choose your colour scheme, so it can match even the swishest interiors. My testers loved digging at this on its own, but they also really loved having their kibble poured into and onto it, for them to forage around for. The rubber mat stuck in place perfectly with excellent grip on varnished wood floors, too. Plus, you can send it back once it’s been ravaged and the kind people at Pup Suds will revamp it for you.
6Kong squeeze confetti stick
- Best Squeaker dog toy
- Type Squeaker toy
- Suitable for Medium dogs
- Why we love it
- Squeaks even when punctured
- Super durable
A list of the best dog toys wouldn’t be complete without at least one appearance from Kong. Synonymous with pet toys and famed for its durability, the confetti stick not only looks bright, glittery and fun, it’s also the only toy on the list that’ll continue to squeak even when it’s punctured – a must for owners whose dogs make a beeline to demolish anything with a squeaker. It comes in a choice of colours, including green, orange, purple and blue, and my testers proudly carried it around with them on walks for weeks.
7Cadbarky doggy milk fruit and mutt dog toy
- Best Squeaky dog toy alternative
- Type Squeeky toy
- Suitable for Small, medium and large dogs, but not for strong chewers
- Why we love it
- Crinkles rather than squeaks annoyingly
- Washes well
While there’s a lot to be said for a toy with a squeaker, when it comes to relaxing and watching TV, the last thing any owner wants is the constant squeak of a toy your dog is definitely not going to relinquish without a game of “catch me if you can”. This is where the Cadbarks doggy milk fruit and mutt dog toy comes in. The whimsy faux chocolate bar is a crinkle toy rather than a squeaky one and made from a really durable fabric. This toy is sizeable enough for big breeds but squashy enough that smaller breeds can get joy out of it, too. It washed brilliantly and has become a firm favourite for my testers.
8Kong puppy chew treat toy
- Best Puppy toy
- Type Treat toy
- Suitable for Puppies (beginning to light chewers)
- Why we love it
- Offers good mental stimulation
- Washed OK in the dishwasher
- Provided hours of fun
- Take note
- Might not withstand hard chewers
This treat toy for puppies from Kong didn’t disappoint. It’s perfect for fitting dog treats inside, and my testers had hours of fun chasing it and trying to get at their treats. I’m not sure it’d stand the test for hard, obsessive chewers, but for puppy teething and gentle biting, it’s perfect. It‘s recommended for beginner to light chewers and the treat inside offers mental stimulation, too, so there was lots of licking as well as chewing. It rinses perfectly and even went through the dishwasher OK.
9Pets at Home crunchy branch squeaky dog toy
- Best Soft chew dog toy
- Type Squeaker toy
- Suitable for All dogs, unless they’re aggresive chewers
- Why we love it
- Crunches and squeaks
- Throws well
- Take note
- Doesn’t last very long
Perfect for a long and exhausting game of fetch, while this toy looks like it wouldn’t be out of place in a live action Stick Man show, it crunches, squeaks and is ergonomic, so throws brilliantly. It went through the washing machine fine and while it didn’t last as long as some of the others on the list before starting to fail, my three testers’ ears pricked up every single time they caught sight or sound of it.
10Nina Ottosson lickin' layers dog puzzle and feeder in one
- Best Dog toy for fast eaters
- Type Puzzle toy
- Suitable for All dogs
- Why we love it
- Kept dogs entertained for hours
- Difficult for even the brightest of dogs
Her name might not be instantly recognisable but Nina certainly knows how to keep dogs busy. Her mantra “dogs have four legs and one head and all five need activity in different ways” rings true to any owner, and her lickin’ layers puzzle and feeder is fantastic. It kept our testers entertained for hours.
Whether it’s peanut butter spread on the layers or kibble in the compartments, this spinning feeder has more than 100 treat compartments in three layers that will take even the brightest mutt a while to get to. It separates and goes through the dishwasher and the colours are just as engaging as the activity – not to mention the fact it spins silently without a squeaker or crackle in earshot, so four-legged friends can entertain themselves even during the quiet parts of a movie.
Your questions about dog toys answered
What is the best dog toy?
While your choice might depend on the game you’re trying to play with your pup, for us, the Nylabone power chew and Cheerble interactive dog toy ball were hard to beat. They’re both very different toys and stimuli but both tested fantastically with our enthusiastic four-legged friends. The only reason the Nylabone pinched the top spot is it is still going strong seven weeks after testing, and required no setup, compared with the Cheerble.
Special mention has to go to the Pup Suds tug toy, too. With very competitive testers, this lasted incredibly well and is washing brilliantly. With dogs having pretty sizeable carbon paw prints, this one also ticks every sustainable credential out there, so, your pup can have fun without worrying about the impact they’re having on the environment.
How I tested dog toys
My dogs tested each toy through both supervised and independent play, while I observed how they interacted with each one. I noted key factors such as engagement level, durability, safety, and how well the toy held up to different play styles:
- Durability: I gave each toy to Luna, Huccaby, and Bluebell individually and monitored how well it held up to chewing, tugging, and repeated play over time, noting any tears, cracks, or loss of shape.
- Engagement: I observed each dog playing with the toy on its own to see how long it held their attention and whether they returned to it without prompting.
- Mental stimulation: For puzzle and enrichment toys, I looked at how effectively they challenged the dogs, including how quickly they worked out the toy and whether it continued to engage them after repeated use.
- Favourite factor: I placed all toys together in a box and let the dogs choose freely, noting which toys they picked first and returned to most often.
- Suitability for different play styles: I assessed whether toys worked better for chewers, fetch-lovers, or dogs that prefer problem-solving and independent play.
- Price vs longevity: I considered the cost of each toy alongside how long it lasted during testing, judging whether it felt like good value based on durability and engagement.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Clare O’Reilly is a writer and editor with more than 20 years of experience. She has provided reviews of all kinds for IndyBest, especially when it comes to products for our furry friends. Her and her team of pups have tried and tested the best dog beds and the best dog coats to keep your dog warm and dry, so she knows what makes a great product for your furry friend. The wider IndyBest team has also created many guides for your dogs, including the best collars and the best dog leads.
