Best dog leads 2026, tried and tested on walks with an energetic golden retriever

Buy a lead, walk your dog. Simple, right? As it turns out, spending a bit of time picking the best lead for your pet and the style of walks you go on is very much worth it. Trust me, I've had dogs my whole life, and while my three-year-old golden retriever, Lowen (Cornish for happy – mostly true) is a delight to walk, the best lead makes our walks even more enjoyable.

When it comes to choosing the right lead for your four-legged friend, you’ll want to think about what length will be best, and if you'd like a lead to be stretchy or retractable. If you've got a new puppy – or are trying to teach an old dog new tricks – you'll want a training lead, while reflective leads are best for walks at dawn or dusk.

If you enjoy running with your pup, consider opting for a hands-free design that conveniently ties around your waist. As for contending with a big dog or a persistent puller, go for something robust and especially comfortable in the hand.

And then there’s the price point. A well-maintained, high-quality leather lead could last a lifetime, but I have also tested some more affordable options too, which passed muster and offered good value for money.

For this review, Lowen and myself tested a host of different leads on the Cornish coast. Keep reading for the leads that got a thumbs (and paws) up.

Read more: 7 best pet vacuum cleaners, tried and tested

The best dog leads for 2026 are:

Best overall – Warriner Leather traditional leather dog lead: £50, Warrinerleather.co.uk

– Warriner Leather traditional leather dog lead: £50, Warrinerleather.co.uk Best budget option – Petface paws neoprene padded dog lead: £6, Argos.co.uk

– Petface paws neoprene padded dog lead: £6, Argos.co.uk Best retractable lead – retractable dog lead: £20, Argos.co.uk

– retractable dog lead: £20, Argos.co.uk Best for training – Trinkety Paws waterproof biothane handsfree dog training lead: £37, Trinketypaws.co.uk

How we tested

My golden retriever Lowen and I took the leads for a spin ( Abby Driver/The Independent )

To give these leads a decent test, we tried them out on Lowen’s morning walks, to see how they fared on a range of Cornish rambles, from shoreline strolls to clifftop exploration. The vast majority of our walks take place on the beach, so waterproof leads came in handy. I was interested in designs that gave Lowen room to roam safely and, as female retrievers go, she’s a robust girl who like a lot of exercise, so I was particularly interested in leads that looked like they'd last for a long time. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the bottom of this review.

Read more: 10 best cat foods, reviewed by pet owners