15 best changing robes for camping, watersports and beach days

It used to be that changing robes were reserved for outdoor adventures – thrown on before or after an intense wild swimming session to quickly raise temperatures and provide a clever changing solution. However, thanks to their cosy linings and wide, easy-to-throw-on silhouette, they’re now the mainstay of anyone in need of a warm layer, whether on a dog walk, a trip to the beach or the school run. For lovers of the great outdoors and city-dwellers alike, the best changing robes are wardrobe must-haves.

These warm quick-drying coats make sense on so many levels. Many of them are insulated and offer other handy features, such as deep, fleece-lined pockets, adjustable hoods and inner compartments for valuables.

If you’re searching for the best changing robe for your needs, there are countless options to choose from, and narrowing it down is no mean feat. Plus, they’re typically not cheap, so, you want to be sure you’re choosing wisely.

It’s a good idea to consider whether you want a big, boxy and bright design (think camping and festival season) or something more subtle. If you’re planning on getting changed inside the coat, wide sleeves and a spacious fit make doing so easier. If you’re simply looking to wear a dry robe as a big, convenient layer, details such as adjustable wrist cuffs are going to keep you warmer.

To say these warming coats are game changers isn’t hyperbole. Once you’ve cocooned yourself inside one, you’ll be a devotee. Keep scrolling to find out which ones we rate the most.

How we tested

open image in gallery Now a mainstream fashion item, these robes are wearable day-to-day, too ( Zoe Phillimore )

We spent months testing these warming robes in all conditions, from sunny autumn days to lashing wind and rain in winter. As well as wearing the robes, we tried changing under them after swimming and paddleboarding. The coats that made the cut were ones that kept us warm and dry – and dried us off. Plenty of practical features, such as zip-up pockets, adjustable hoods and storm flaps, won us over, too. We also kept an eye on which proved the best value for money.

The best changing robes for 2024 are: