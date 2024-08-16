15 best changing robes for camping, watersports and beach days

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From wild swimming to dog walks, these change robes will keep you warm and dry, no matter the occasion
It used to be that changing robes were reserved for outdoor adventures – thrown on before or after an intense wild swimming session to quickly raise temperatures and provide a clever changing solution. However, thanks to their cosy linings and wide, easy-to-throw-on silhouette, they’re now the mainstay of anyone in need of a warm layer, whether on a dog walk, a trip to the beach or the school run. For lovers of the great outdoors and city-dwellers alike, the best changing robes are wardrobe must-haves.
These warm quick-drying coats make sense on so many levels. Many of them are insulated and offer other handy features, such as deep, fleece-lined pockets, adjustable hoods and inner compartments for valuables.
If you’re searching for the best changing robe for your needs, there are countless options to choose from, and narrowing it down is no mean feat. Plus, they’re typically not cheap, so, you want to be sure you’re choosing wisely.
It’s a good idea to consider whether you want a big, boxy and bright design (think camping and festival season) or something more subtle. If you’re planning on getting changed inside the coat, wide sleeves and a spacious fit make doing so easier. If you’re simply looking to wear a dry robe as a big, convenient layer, details such as adjustable wrist cuffs are going to keep you warmer.
To say these warming coats are game changers isn’t hyperbole. Once you’ve cocooned yourself inside one, you’ll be a devotee. Keep scrolling to find out which ones we rate the most.
We spent months testing these warming robes in all conditions, from sunny autumn days to lashing wind and rain in winter. As well as wearing the robes, we tried changing under them after swimming and paddleboarding. The coats that made the cut were ones that kept us warm and dry – and dried us off. Plenty of practical features, such as zip-up pockets, adjustable hoods and storm flaps, won us over, too. We also kept an eye on which proved the best value for money.
We cannot rate this changing robe highly enough. Everything about it is *chef’s kiss*. The outer shell is soft and not at all shiny (we like this; you may prefer a sheen – no judgement here). It’s also fully waterproof and breathable, meaning we’re not a hot, sweaty mess if the weather warms up.
The inner fleece (in a complementary colour) is incredibly soft and fluffy – we were kept warm and dry in all weathers. The long sleeves can be tapered, thanks to Velcro cuffs, and the hood is nice and large, yet adjustable using a drawstring.
As far as keeping the weather out, there’s a full-length storm flap on the two-way zip on the outside. There’s also magnet-closing on the outer pockets to keep them dry. These pockets, by the way, are as deep as you like and incredibly soft. There’s also a small zip-up waterproof pocket on the outside, and another zip pocket on the inside with mesh, so you can see what’s in there. There’s a further open fleece pocket on the inside, too.
The branding on this robe is subtle, so we didn’t feel like a walking advert. It’s just all-round brilliantly made and designed, so it had to be our best buy.
As well as being a fantastic change robe, this coat also comes with a fleecy change mat to keep your feet and wetsuit clear of hard ground while you dry off. This coat has clearly been designed by seasoned sea swimmers and watersports enthusiasts.
The oversized fit of this coat made changing underneath it easy, while the contrasting teal fleece lining throughout wicked away moisture, without us having to dry ourselves. The nylon outer is water-resistant and finished with a water-repellent coating. This material feels durable, and it was easy to wipe off sand and mud.
There are two zip-up external pockets lined with fleece, one of which has an elasticated loop to keep keys safe on the beach. There’s also a zip-up internal pocket. Velcro cuffs and a fully lined hood kept us snug, although the hood isn’t adjustable, so, we had to hold it up in high winds. The logo is featured prominently on the chest and back but it’s stitched rather than vinyl, which creates a more premium look.
From the best-known changing robe brand, the Dryrobe comes in a plethora of different colour options, including camo with a pink fleece interior, plain block colours with flashes of bright fleece inside, or something more pared back. All you need to do is find one that matches your vibe. If you’re following the fashion pack, this is the icon product.
Dryrobes are properly designed to provide what’s essentially a pop-up changing room so they do come up large. If you’re planning to wear it purely as a warm coat, it fares very well indeed, but you’ll probably need to size down.
This robe kept us absolutely toasty after dips in the iciest of December seas and was great for getting changed under, too. Large, deep pockets also meant our hands thawed out quickly. As an all-purpose coat, this changing robe is heavy but it will leave you snug and dry whatever you’re up to.
With this option, all the key features from the adult Dryrobe have simply been sized down. Our tester plumped for a camo print but there are so many colourways, so you’re sure to find one that even the fussiest tween will love.
The jacket came up large on our tester, who wore the 5-9 years size (he’s a tall six-year-old), but he absolutely loved it. Normally fussy about clothes and prone to feeling the cold, he slipped this on after an outdoor swim in October and said it was really soft and cosy. The waterproof and windproof shell worked perfectly in windswept conditions, and it was lightweight enough to wear without feeling bogged down.
This coat was a game changer – our tester loved wearing it dripping wet from the pool. There was no longer a need to say, “You’ll warm up if you just dry yourself off!” Plus, our kid tester was as happy to wear this to the playground, on walks in the woods and wherever else, too, making it cost effective.
This is the perfect solution for getting kids changed at the beach or after their swimming lesson (which many parents’ might consider the most stressful 10 minutes of the week). The lightweight ponchos slip over their heads and keep them warm, so you can dry your child off and get them changed while they can happily just stand there asking when they can have a snack.
The quick-dry material isn’t towelling but more of a flat-woven, soft fabric designed to absorb water. These ponchos have hoods for drying hair and keeping in heat, and a pocket at the front. Ingeniously the pockets have mesh in the bottom, so sand falls through them.
With the poncho coming in a decent array of sunny colours and patterns, your little ones will be happy to keep wearing this on the beach even after they’re dry.
Surf brand Quiksilver has created this solution for those no-nonsense folk who want something easy to get changed under without the bulk of wearing a huge coat. This hooded towel is perfect for throwing on while at the beach.
It won’t see you through a dog walk or the school run, but if you’re after something straight up and meant for swimming, this is a great option. Plus, the towel is of a good quality and washes well.
The black design with the Quiksilver logo makes it pretty neutral so it can be worn by anyone. Plus, the one-size-fits-all approach to sizing means it’s suitable for most bodies. We also like that it has a front pocket for slipping chilly hands into.
When we surveyed fellow open-water swimming enthusiasts during our research, many said they’d plump for this style of changing apparatus over a big coat.
Swimzi is an outdoor swimming specialist that has the inside track when it comes to making the ultimate changing robe.
This coat doesn’t come in loads of colourways (though, there are a lot of size options) but it isn’t trying to be a high-fashion coat – it’s here to keep you warm and dry. We went for the outdoorsy, Barbour-style green with natural fleece interior. The outer shell is tough and waterproof, with fully taped seams. The inner is teddy-bear-soft sherpa fleece, which kept us warm and got us dry after a dip.
The two-way zip has a huge storm flap at the top, which covered the lower parts of our face and kept us safe from chill and wind burn. We liked the Velcro adjustable sleeves (for keeping in body heat) and the drawstring waist, which stopped the coat feeling too baggy and overwhelming. Two internal pockets, one of which is waterproof and zip-up, were very handy for all our kit, too. The outer pockets are open to the elements, but nice and deep.
Clearly, a lot of thought and care has gone into the design and construction of this coat.
An eco-friendly option, Change Robe has used recycled fabrics for the outer shell and inner fleece lining. The outer layer is a slightly slippery (but not shiny) nylon with PU coating. This makes it feel like quite an outdoorsy number – great for dog walks, but perhaps not the Kings Road. We liked the durable zip, which has a fleece backing and chin guard for comfort.
The popper-fastened storm flap feels slightly plasticky, but these chunky poppers came into their own when we were trying to do them up with numb fingers (we’re really selling open-water swimming to the uninitiated here, aren’t we?).
The inside has a large, open fleece pocket – ideal for stowing away undies and socks and keeping them dry while you swim. There’s also a smaller waterproof “media” pocket (with a hole for headphones, if you’re still not convinced by wireless styles). The drawstring hood keeps the face protected from howling gales, and we liked the outer pockets, which are zipped and have storm flaps.
For just shy of £100, this option has almost all of the features of more expensive changing robes.
The outer shell is 100 per cent waterproof and windproof nylon, which is shinier and slippier than some others in this round-up, but makes it easy to clean off mud. The fleece lining is a mix of acrylic and polyester, which feels soft and got us dry without any issues.
This coat only has one internal pocket – a large, zip-up one (no headphone slot here, though). Both external pockets zip up and are lined in gorgeously soft jersey fleece – but these pockets are on the shallow side. A storm-flapped two-way zip kept us nice and cosy, while Velcro adjustable cuffs kept the chill out.
Fully taped seams and a fully waterproof outer meant we didn’t get remotely damp while wearing this robe in the wind and rain. We loved the super-soft, jersey fleece, deep pockets on the outside, which are zipped.
There are two inner pockets, too – a large, open fleece one, and a zip-up pocket that’s waterproof and has an opening for headphones. A chunky two-way zip is backed up with a waterproofed storm flap, so, there’s no way anything is getting in.
The fleece lining in this changing robe is one of the softest we tried, and there’s ample space inside for getting changed. There are adjustable sleeves, and our only gripe is that we found the hood fell in our eyes a little.
Two thumbs up for the size range, though, which includes a small/teen size – teens seem to be a widely ignored customer in the changing robe market, but Wild Moose has their backs.
This Passenger change robe is one of the best-known on the market. Its distinctive design, with an Eighties-inspired print, is eye-catching, and offers something a bit more fun than block-colour coats.
The outer is made from recycled polyester with a waterproof coating. It feels lightweight when on, compared with others we tested, and allowed us a great range of movement whether we were frantically getting changed on the beach, or out for a stroll in the woods. The deep outer pockets are lined with warming fleece, which was welcome on chilly days. There’s also a zip chest pocket that’s great for headphones, phones, and other things you need to access quickly while out and about.
The lining on this robe is sherpa fleece. It looks great when new, but we found it tends to show dirt quickly, and it didn’t feel quite as thick as some of the other robes in our line-up. We did like that the hood was fully lined, though. There’s no storm flap on the outer of the zip, but the drawstring hood kept the worst of the weather away from the face.
With shorter arms to allow for easier changing on the beach, this is very definitely a change robe rather than just a very large, cosy coat. Made by the surf brand Animal, the generous sizing allows for changing underneath after a quick frolic in the waves (or other open water).
The logo is subtle on the chest, and there’s a large bright motif on the back of the coat, which we loved but it might not be for everyone. We found the aqua blue borg lining super cosy, and it absorbed water while we changed. The deep pockets are fleece lined, but not super warm. They’re also without zip or flap, so not suitable for storage. There are no internal pockets, either.
We loved the thick outer on this coat – it feels well-made and durable. Rain beaded on the coat and slid off, but it’s water-resistant rather than waterproof – it’s not going to keep you bone dry during lashing wind and rain. However, the hood is cosy – fully lined with the flash of blue, and it has an elasticated drawstring to help it stay on in high winds. Although this coat says it’s for women, Animal do exactly the same coat for men, too – so, don’t be deterred, gents.
This is an ideal hybrid coat – great for cold winter days walking the dog and getting changed on the beach. The sleeves are full length, with a Velcro adjustable cuff to help trap in body heat. The hood is also adjustable around the face, meaning our tester felt completely snug inside. This is also aided by a windproof membrane between the layers of the coat, which means it’s great on the coldest days.
Other big ticks for us is that this coat is waterproof, and made from breathable materials, which trap in the warm air but stop you getting sweaty. The fabric also offers UPF 50+, so, you can use it as a change robe on sunny days and be protected from the sun’s harmful rays.
The solid colour of this coat is going to mean it’s neutral enough for most people, and the large logo on the coat isn’t too garish. The zip is chunky (but without an outer storm flap) and the pockets are reasonably deep. We did miss a zip-up pocket on this coat, if we’re really quibbling, but, overall, we think this coat is amazing quality and fantastic for all seasons.
We were immediately struck by the superior quality of this changing robe. The 100 per cent recycled-plastic outer feels premium and soft, without a hint of that slippery shell-suit feeling. Inside, there’s a honeycomb fleece lining that’s been designed to trap heat in the coat, to keep you toasty. There’s also a filling between layers, for extra cosiness. It works like a dream, as, comfort-wise, it was like wearing an uber-chic duvet.
Features that made this coat top tier in the world of changing robes were the easy-to-grab zip pull, the outer pockets (which come with both a Velcro storm flap and a separate zip compartment), and an internal zip pocket with a place to attach keys inside, for added safety.
The pièce de résistance, though, was the large stash pocket at the bottom, which includes a pack-away bag inside for the coat itself. Once stashed away, the coat can be slipped into a tow float or used as a cushion on the beach. High five, Vivida Lifestyle – you’ve smashed it.
This is a very smart little number indeed. We tested in navy, which has discreet red pops of colour. There are four zip-up internal pockets and one large stash pocket at the hem. Two of the zip pockets can detach, too, which we found handy if we wanted to zip something away and leave it in the car. One of the chest pockets also has a hole for headphone cables, if you still like your audio delivered via a wire.
The D-Robe number is very definitely designed to be a hybrid coat, and the profile is slimmer than most – we’d advise you to size up if you want to use this as a change coat. It’s a great bulk-free option for dog walks, school runs and everything else outdoorsy.
Of course, no changing robe is complete without a fleece lining, and this one is full length and kept us cosy. The outer is a hard-wearing recycled nylon, which feels tough against the elements. Other details we liked were the adjustable sleeves and hood, which kept us snug even on very windy days.
Once again, the original changing robe from Red has claimed our top spot. The brand’s changing robe is soft, snuggly and very well made, with plenty of handy features. We’ve found ourselves reaching for the Red robe for all occasions, and we love that it’s not too boxy. However, Vivida Lifestyle’s chic robe also merits a mention for its quality, and D-Robe’s stylish yet ultimately practical option also deserves a shout out, as we really enjoyed wearing it for various outdoor activities. To be fair, though, all the robes on this list are top notch and will see you and your kids through all seasons, whatever you decide to get out and do.
