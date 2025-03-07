Cold weather calls for duvet coats, fleeces and knitwear but, if you're yet to add thermal clothing to the equation, I’d recommend it. Thermal technology locks in heat without the need for cumbersome layers. Better still, styles have long shaken off their less-than-chic reputation, and Uniqlo's HeatTech range is a case in point.
From turtlenecks to tights and accessories, Uniqlo’s range uses synthetic, finely tuned thermal technology to keep you warm, without relying on bulky materials. This effectively streamlines your wardrobe throughout the colder seasons, whether for everyday wear or holidays in colder climes. The brand’s range is very reasonably priced, too.
Promising stretchability and smoothness, the range has evolved since it launched two decades ago. It spans three levels of warmth, including extra warm (Uniqlo says this is one-and-a-half times warmer than the regular option), and ultra warm (more than two times warmer) – and even claims to neutralise odours.
As for the science behind it, Uniqlo says the fabric not only retains heat but creates warmth. Air pockets in between the fabric’s impossibly thin fibres (said to be one-tenth of the width of a human hair) help prevent heat from escaping, while moisture is wicked away from your body, creating energy, which in turn generates warmth.
I wanted to find out if the science was worth investing in, so, I’ve been wearing HeatTech clothing and accessories (across the three warmth levels), to see how it fares.
I wanted to see whether the HeatTech garments made a difference to how warm I felt, so, I tested the attire indoors and outdoors during winter. To decipher whether the items were worth buying, I considered price, quality, style, comfort and whether I would actually want to wear the pieces day to day. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.
Why you can trust us
From fashion to food, Lois Borny has been writing about products for IndyBest since 2021. As part of the IndyBest testing process, she uses and assesses every single product featured in her reviews. She considers what makes the items worth buying, along with value for money, to bring you her honest opinions and help you select the best products to buy.
Uniqlo HeatTech pile-lined joggers
Colourways: Off-white, grey, black, dark green, blue
Sizes: XXS - XXL
Why we love it
Quality feel
Good thickness
Take note
Slim-fitting for joggers
The soft pile lining paired with Uniqlo’s HeatTech fast made these our favourite loungewear. With two decent-sized pockets and a cinched-in and elasticated waist, the pair features ribbed hems at the ankle to prevent any heat from being lost.
The quality feels excellent, and they have a nice thickness. The slim-fit silhouette will appeal to those who don’t love overly baggy tracksuits. Most importantly, our legs felt cosy and warm while we pottered around the house.
While this scarf looks like an extension of a puffer jacket – padded and finished with crisp nylon on the outer side – it’s anything but big and bulky. The design is compact and fairly short, and it can be tucked into a coat and won’t whip around in the wind.
It folds into a neat little square for easy packing and, instead of tying it in a knot, it secures by being fed through itself, enabling it to lie flat. Covering our entire neck for optimum cosiness, it’s lined with soft grain cotton, which we found didn’t cause any itchiness and, crucially, made a real difference to how warm we felt while out in the cold.
Reach for these on the bitterest winter days, as they’re part of the ultra warm range, which is touted as being two and a half times warmer than regular HeatTech.
Thicker than regular leggings, these have a soft, fluffy, brushed lining, and boast a nice stretch. However, they did crease around the crotch area, which may have been because they were slightly too big on us (we are 5ft 5in) and because they’re not as slinky as typical leggings.
While they don’t have a defined waistband or panelling – which can be flattering and add a bit of interest – they’re a simple pair of leggings that will keep your legs warm.
Worn with the HeatTech ultra warm high neck long-sleeved thermal top (£24.90, Uniqlo.com), we could really feel them doing their job, taking the edge off a frosty evening.
If you’re searching for a range of relatively inexpensive clothing that will help keep you warm, while slotting easily into your everyday winter wardrobe, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with Uniqlo’s HeatTech collection.
With a choice of regular, extra warm and ultra warm options, you can pick the most suitable level for your needs, whether you’re lounging around the house or heading outdoors when the air feels particularly raw.
Crucially, HeatTech made a difference in how cosy I felt, with the ultra-warm items (unsurprisingly) keeping me the toastiest. I see myself getting the most use out of the regular and extra warm pieces, which will be ideal in winter as well as the chilliest of spring and autumn days. I’ll be reaching for the extra warm cashmere blend high-neck T-shirt frequently, I’m sure. Meanwhile, the pile-lined joggers are among some of the most comfortable, cosy loungewear I own.
A collection I actually want to wear, I think HeatTech is a great way to bolster your defences against drops in temperature.