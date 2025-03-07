Cold weather calls for duvet coats, fleeces and knitwear but, if you're yet to add thermal clothing to the equation, I’d recommend it. Thermal technology locks in heat without the need for cumbersome layers. Better still, styles have long shaken off their less-than-chic reputation, and Uniqlo's HeatTech range is a case in point.

From turtlenecks to tights and accessories, Uniqlo’s range uses synthetic, finely tuned thermal technology to keep you warm, without relying on bulky materials. This effectively streamlines your wardrobe throughout the colder seasons, whether for everyday wear or holidays in colder climes. The brand’s range is very reasonably priced, too.

Promising stretchability and smoothness, the range has evolved since it launched two decades ago. It spans three levels of warmth, including extra warm (Uniqlo says this is one-and-a-half times warmer than the regular option), and ultra warm (more than two times warmer) – and even claims to neutralise odours.

As for the science behind it, Uniqlo says the fabric not only retains heat but creates warmth. Air pockets in between the fabric’s impossibly thin fibres (said to be one-tenth of the width of a human hair) help prevent heat from escaping, while moisture is wicked away from your body, creating energy, which in turn generates warmth.

I wanted to find out if the science was worth investing in, so, I’ve been wearing HeatTech clothing and accessories (across the three warmth levels), to see how it fares.

How I tested

open image in gallery I put the clothing and accessories to the test ( Lois Borny )

I wanted to see whether the HeatTech garments made a difference to how warm I felt, so, I tested the attire indoors and outdoors during winter. To decipher whether the items were worth buying, I considered price, quality, style, comfort and whether I would actually want to wear the pieces day to day. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict.

Why you can trust us

