Waves lapping against the shore, children laughing, seagulls calling overhead, and the deafening expulsion of air as a paddleboard is deflated – these are set to be the sounds of a 2025 British beach holiday.

All joking aside, the popularity of paddleboards continues to soar. And as more brands look to get in on the action, prices are being driven down, meaning you can now pick up an inflatable paddleboard for a pretty reasonable fee. But that doesn’t mean you should splash your cash on the first, or cheapest, option you find.

If you’re new to this trendy pastime, stability is key for building confidence, so you’ll want a shorter, wider board that has lots of volume and sits higher on the water. Seasoned paddleboarders, on the other hand, may be chasing a speedier ride. For this, look for less volume, more length and a thinner deck, as this shape lends itself to travelling at significant speeds.

No matter how experienced you are, some attributes should be common to every SUP (stand-up paddleboard, for the uninitiated). They need to be quick to inflate and deflate, with practically placed handles for portability. A non-slip deck that’s comfortable to stand on is a non-negotiable, as well as cargo areas (in the form of bungee straps) to transport everything you want to take with you.

If you want to know which SUP to buy, filter through the list below to see which boards have got us pumped this year.

How I tested the best stand-up paddleboards

All the boards that made it onto this list were quick and easy to inflate ( Jon Axworthy )

I took to the water off the South Devon coastline, setting off from the beach, paddling to an estuary and on up the river, so I could test the boards in different kinds of water.

Obviously, inflation systems (yes, I mean the pump) are pretty important when it comes to an inflatable paddleboard, but pumps have come a long way since the days when blowing up an inflatable on the beach would leave you a sweaty mess. All the boards included below were easy and quick to inflate, especially those that came with high-pressure double-action pumps.

Why trust us?

Jon Axworthy is an expert in outdoor apparel and activity testing – having reviewed everything from kayaks and mountain bikes to hiking rucksacks, he knows exactly what to look for when it comes to outdoor sports. Jon has been an expert tester for many years and is your go-to for all things adventure, fitness and the great outdoors.

The best stand-up paddleboards for 2025 are: