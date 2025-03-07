Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Enjoy your jog, no matter the weather, with these tried-and-tested running jackets
Whether you’re braving icy winds or dodging sudden downpours, the best running jackets for women can make all the difference to your jog.
During spells of warm weather, you can get away with minimal layers but, if you want to venture out in the cold and the rain or are planning a longer run in changeable temperatures or mountain terrain, you’ll need to carry added protection. With so many options on the market, from ultra-light shells for drizzly days to insulated layers for deep-winter training, finding the ideal running jacket can feel overwhelming – luckily, we’ve reviewed a whole host of options, to bring you the very best.
A good running jacket should keep you protected from the elements without adding unnecessary bulk or restricting movement. If you’re likely to remove your jacket mid-run, pick a design that will stuff down small – some will fit into the pocket of a running vest. Reflective detailing is a good shout for night running, while an adjustable hood and cuffs offer further protection from rain, and a few zipped pockets are a good idea for stashing your essentials. For cold conditions, look for something windproof or lightly insulated around your core.
In wet weather, pick a jacket that is waterproofed with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating or that comes with an HH (hydrostatic head) waterproof rating. A rating of up to 10K is enough to handle light to average rain for a short amount of time. Ratings between 10K and 15K can handle a moderate amount of rain, and jackets rated between 15K and 20K or higher are serious shells for heavy, intense rain over a prolonged period.
We’ve put the latest and greatest running jackets to the test, assessing their performance in real-world conditions, to help you find the best option for your needs. Whether you’re a casual jogger or a seasoned marathoner, our guide has you covered – literally.
We tested each running jacket during 10k trail runs in the worst weather January could offer, and looked for a comfortable fit, good breathability, a well-fitting hood and protection from the weather. Where applicable, we checked we could stash the jacket away when not in use.
Sian Lewis is an award-winning travel and outdoors journalist. For IndyBest, she has tried and tested everything our readers might need before braving the great outdoors, from tents to walking poles. She knows exactly what is needed from durable running and hiking gear that offers good value for money.
The clue’s in the name – while the minimus is a proper protective jacket, at just 200g it feels barely there and is nicely cut to move as you do, so you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it. It features a minimalist, slightly stretchy fit but, as soon as you need it, there’s powerful waterproofing to keep the worst of the weather at bay. This was the most rain-resistant jacket on test and repels water brilliantly but was also breathable enough to wear in spring-like weather. If you like to hit the trails come rain or shine, this is the jacket to choose.
If you don’t like the feeling of running in a full jacket, a cosy vest could be your perfect bit of kit for layering. This Roxy jacket feels light and liberating to wear but traps the heat around the core really well, and the fleece panels feel soft against the skin. The slightly boxy fit makes it easy to pop layers underneath this gilet and it also features two zipped pockets and a comfy high neck. A great affordable all-rounder you may find yourself wearing daily to work or play as well as for workouts.
Cotton isn’t usually recommended as a material for outdoor adventures, as it doesn’t insulate when wet but Icebreaker has given it a techy treatment, with a durable water repellent finish. The result is a pleasingly lightweight (210g), soft and breathable layer that will still repel light rain and keeps wind at bay. It’s great if you’d rather go for a natural fibre – the black and red options look smart, while the yellow is good for making sure you’re spotted in low light.
The Squamish is named after an outdoorsy corner of British Columbia, and the garment is perfect for adventurers. It’s insulated for instant warmth and has a hood, well-placed pockets and stretchy panels, for a great fit. This design is windproof but highly breathable, so you’re protected in the cold but never overheat. It’s not waterproof, though, so, it won’t work when rain threatens. We like that it folds into its own chest pocket that will then stash in a running vest, so it’s easy to pop on and off.
This is a great all-rounder for the outdoors, whether you want to run, hike or explore. Adidas’s xperior is a lightweight and packable rain jacket that’ll fold down small when not needed but reliably keeps water at bay when the heavens open. We like the bright orange colour, for added visibility, and when the heavens opened water beaded right off the surface of the xperior, although, it’s not the most breathable design. If you’re a casual runner but a keen outdoorsy type, you’ll get bang for your buck with this jacket.
Looks aren’t the most important thing to think about when you’re shopping for running kit, but they don’t hurt. Sweaty Betty does a lovely line of running kit that combines form and function, with pieces that look great and have a flattering fit but will still work hard while you run. The ultra performance jacket is water-resistant, lightweight and has the best-fitting hood we tested, plus a smart, sleek silhouette and cinched-in waist.
What should you pull out of the closet on those Baltic mornings when you’re putting off getting out for that chilly run? We keep reaching for this great gilet, which has enough insulation (thanks to materials made from recycled plastic) to instantly warm up your core but leaves your arms free, to keep you that bit cooler. The fit is neat and sleek and the design is lightweight and wind-resistant, as well as being soft against the skin. It isn’t waterproof, so, save it for use as a handy layer on cold, dry days.
This buttery-soft sculpting zipped top is the perfect layer for cool spring or autumn runs, when it’s not freezing but you need a little something to help you warm up. This soft, supportive and sculpting zip-up top feels lovely to wear and looks flattering and can be worn as a jacket or over a sports bra as a long-sleeved running top, or under a waterproof shell. The slim fit feels great to move in and works well for the gym or yoga, too.
Like a jacket with a shorter fit? The velocity windbreaker from My Protein is king of the crops. Pop this anorak quarter-zip over a sports bra or top and it’ll keep you warm and protected from the wind, without any overheating. This design isn’t waterproof but it dries very fast, doesn’t weigh you down when wet and will wick away sweat quickly, so, it’s good for stop-start running training sessions or trail runs where you’re walking up hills.
Proviz is all about reflective outdoorwear that will make you light up like a Christmas tree at night – we’ve tested the brand’s cycle and insulated jackets in the past and have been impressed by both their quality and the extra safety they offer when you’re out in dark and stormy conditions. The Proviz women’s reflective jacket designed for runners is a chip off the same block – it’s a windproof yet pleasingly lightweight layer, at 170g. When night falls, the silvery material shines brightly under light, keeping you safer on city streets. We also like that parts of this jacket are made using recycled bottles.
Firstly, you need to decide if you’re after something completely waterproof to battle through the harshest of blizzards, or if you just need something windproof and warm to take the edge off. A running jacket should act as a protective shell to keep the harsh elements from piercing through – this can be anything from a light windbreaker to a fully insulated running jacket.
Out of all the jackets we tested, Montane’s minimus gets top marks for waterproofing. Meanwhile, gilets from TOG24 and Roxy are great for warming your core without restricting your movement, and Icebreaker’s offering is great if you want a natural fabric. Whichever option you choose, you’ve no excuse to abandon your favourite running route when the weather turns.
After a supportive pair of kicks for your run? Check out our edit of the best running shoes for women
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in