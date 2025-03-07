Whether you’re braving icy winds or dodging sudden downpours, the best running jackets for women can make all the difference to your jog.

During spells of warm weather, you can get away with minimal layers but, if you want to venture out in the cold and the rain or are planning a longer run in changeable temperatures or mountain terrain, you’ll need to carry added protection. With so many options on the market, from ultra-light shells for drizzly days to insulated layers for deep-winter training, finding the ideal running jacket can feel overwhelming – luckily, we’ve reviewed a whole host of options, to bring you the very best.

A good running jacket should keep you protected from the elements without adding unnecessary bulk or restricting movement. If you’re likely to remove your jacket mid-run, pick a design that will stuff down small – some will fit into the pocket of a running vest. Reflective detailing is a good shout for night running, while an adjustable hood and cuffs offer further protection from rain, and a few zipped pockets are a good idea for stashing your essentials. For cold conditions, look for something windproof or lightly insulated around your core.

In wet weather, pick a jacket that is waterproofed with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating or that comes with an HH (hydrostatic head) waterproof rating. A rating of up to 10K is enough to handle light to average rain for a short amount of time. Ratings between 10K and 15K can handle a moderate amount of rain, and jackets rated between 15K and 20K or higher are serious shells for heavy, intense rain over a prolonged period.

We’ve put the latest and greatest running jackets to the test, assessing their performance in real-world conditions, to help you find the best option for your needs. Whether you’re a casual jogger or a seasoned marathoner, our guide has you covered – literally.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the women's running jackets we tested ( Sian Lewis )

We tested each running jacket during 10k trail runs in the worst weather January could offer, and looked for a comfortable fit, good breathability, a well-fitting hood and protection from the weather. Where applicable, we checked we could stash the jacket away when not in use.

Why you can trust us

Sian Lewis is an award-winning travel and outdoors journalist. For IndyBest, she has tried and tested everything our readers might need before braving the great outdoors, from tents to walking poles. She knows exactly what is needed from durable running and hiking gear that offers good value for money.

The best women’s running jackets for 2025 are: