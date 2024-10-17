9 best women’s wellies that are waterproof and stylish to boot

Wellies are a staple footwear item, whether you live in a city, town, or the countryside. They’re typically made of rubber and offer a waterproof option during rainy or snowy days, muddy walks and going to the beach, as well as for other outdoor activities.

A failsafe pair of boots to put on if you don’t want to have soaking wet feet, wellies come in short, medium, and tall heights with a variety of colours to choose between. They usually have thick soles to offer grip and durability and should be easy enough to slip on and off. Although, some take a bit more effort than others.

You may seek a soft lining, while separate welly socks are also a great buy to keep your feet nice and toastie while wearing them. Especially when it’s biting cold or you’re venturing out into the snow.

In the market for a new pair of women’s wellies for the autumn/winter weather? Look no further as our expert shopping team has done the legwork for you.

Should you be shopping for a practical pick, or an on-trend option or favour a particular boot brand, we’ve got the low down on the best women’s wellies to buy, from Barbour, Helly Hansen, Regatta, Le Chameau and more.

How we tested

We spent months testing a wide selection of wellies in different styles and boot lengths. Our reviewer put them through their paces on sunny, wet, snowy, and muddy days, as well as at the beach and while dog walking. Keep reading for the best women’s wellies to suit all budgets and preferences.

The best wellies for women for 2024 are: