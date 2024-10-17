9 best women’s wellies that are waterproof and stylish to boot

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Put your best foot forward, with these long and short styles for all seasons
Wellies are a staple footwear item, whether you live in a city, town, or the countryside. They’re typically made of rubber and offer a waterproof option during rainy or snowy days, muddy walks and going to the beach, as well as for other outdoor activities.
A failsafe pair of boots to put on if you don’t want to have soaking wet feet, wellies come in short, medium, and tall heights with a variety of colours to choose between. They usually have thick soles to offer grip and durability and should be easy enough to slip on and off. Although, some take a bit more effort than others.
You may seek a soft lining, while separate welly socks are also a great buy to keep your feet nice and toastie while wearing them. Especially when it’s biting cold or you’re venturing out into the snow.
In the market for a new pair of women’s wellies for the autumn/winter weather? Look no further as our expert shopping team has done the legwork for you.
Should you be shopping for a practical pick, or an on-trend option or favour a particular boot brand, we’ve got the low down on the best women’s wellies to buy, from Barbour, Helly Hansen, Regatta, Le Chameau and more.
We spent months testing a wide selection of wellies in different styles and boot lengths. Our reviewer put them through their paces on sunny, wet, snowy, and muddy days, as well as at the beach and while dog walking. Keep reading for the best women’s wellies to suit all budgets and preferences.
You can buy these smart wellies in both classic black and olive, and we loved the chunky heel and sole for tromping through all terrain.
We found them easy to take on and off, which isn’t always the case with wellies. And the material offers a flexible fit without gaping, so we’ve worn them over leggings and with baggier trousers tucked into the top, with both options looking stylish. So much so, that we’ve been sporting these chic wellies while taking our dog to the beach, as well as for a fashionable and practical pair of boots on rainy days or when venturing into the countryside.
They have the brand’s recognisable tartan pattern on the cotton lining inside and this also adds a softness and extra comfort too.
The first thing we noticed about these classic wellies is how shiny they are, and that’s down to the rubber’s PVC finish. We found the sole’s deep tread offered a good grip on slippy ground, while the full-length shape kept our legs dry in rain and puddles. Practical and streamlined to wear, they aren’t bulky or heavy. The dark denim shade we tried is a fun colour for pairing with jeans now or with shorts in the summer.
As you’d expect from Fitflop, these are extremely comfortable, and feel supportive and springy to walk, thanks to cushioning in the heel, so we’ve reached for these on longer dog walks.
They’re lightweight and easy to slip on and off when getting into the car or house in a rush during wet weather. We did have to wear them with thicker socks on cooler days owing to the gaping at the top, but that does mean there is plenty of room to tuck your trousers into.
There’s a lot to be impressed by with this pair of wellies. First up, is the range of sizes and colours available, including red, yellow, and blue to pink, khaki and rust. Nest is the design – a Chelsea boot style – which has everyday versatility and can be styled with jeans as well as dresses, making them a great alternative if you want something different to the classic designs. But they don’t just look good, they also provide excellent arch support, which we were grateful for after wearing them for a number of hours. And finally, thanks to the front and heel tabs, they are easy to put on and remove. A great all-rounder.
These classic wellies are available in three colours, including black, which has a glossy finish, which adds extra style and smartness. Of course, it’s not all about looks, so we were glad for the fabric lining, which added softness and comfort. We also appreciated the cleated finish on the sole and heel, providing excellent grip while trudging through muddy or slippery terrain. The tall height also kept our legs dry when we waded through puddles while walking our spaniel in the rain.
The robust design doesn’t feel too heavy, which feels like the perfect combination for a decent pair of good-quality boots.
This smart pair of wellies is available to shop in black, blue and olive shades. We noted how robust the boots are, while also offering a flexible fit for movement. The chunky soles are sturdy and provide a good grip while walking, so we didn’t slip about on mud or ice. There’s chic Barbour branding throughout, from the tartan pattern inside to the logo running up the back. Our feet stayed dry in the rain and during a beach walk with our dog, while we also appreciated how comfy the boots were to wear out and about.
A short to mid-height pair of wellies ideal for throwing on quickly, these waterproof boots lend themselves well to gardening, walking and going out in the rain. We liked the bright yellow shade for adding a bit of sunshine to any outfit, with black and navy blue options available to buy, too. The boots came up to our calves, and were roomy on the ankles and legs, which would appeal if you steer away from a tight fit. We paired them with chunky socks for warmth, and found them equally comfortable without that layer during warmer days.
As wellies go, Le Chameau’s Iris boots are a beautiful pair that looks and feels luxurious to wear. They seriously smartened up our dog-walking attire, and we also enjoyed wearing them as normal boots during cold winter days. We’d best describe them as having a riding-boot shape, but being crafted from hard-wearing rubber. The jersey lining is nice and soft, so there was no ankle rubbing or material digging in during trips out. If you’re looking to elevate your outdoor wear, this is the investment pair to buy.
Muck Boot’s Arctic sport II boots have been designed to withstand extreme temperatures, and they certainly pull out all the stops. The standout feature is the 5mm neoprene inner boot, which, along with a soft fleece lining, makes these boots incredibly warm, even in freezing cold temperatures. We found this really made a difference during wintry days. The close fit also helped retain warmth; the boots fit snugly against the leg, although there’s plenty of give. The secure fit also makes these boots ideal for walking long distances.
We wore them during dog walks, as well as short hikes, and found them as comfortable as hiking boots. Plus, the grip is impressive, so we had no problem in muddy or slippery conditions. These boots may be pretty pricey, but they certainly deliver on performance.
Our best overall buy is Barbour’s Snowdon wellingtons for being smart, practical, and hard-wearing. For an alternative option, we love the unisex Merry People Bobbi boot for its wide range of colours and Chelsea boot style. Finally, Fitflop’s wonder wellies offer comfort and support thanks to their cushioned heel.
