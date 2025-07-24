11 best tents for camping, tried and tested in the great outdoors

Tents come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny one-person options for wild campers to huge palaces that will sleep the whole family in different bedrooms. As a keen outdoor adventurer who has slept under their fair share of tents, I know the features that every tent needs, which is why I’ve tested a range of options, to find the very best.

Above all, it’ll need a completely waterproof rain fly (the tent’s outer layer). Look out for the tent’s HH (hydrostatic head) rating – 0-1,500mm means the fabric is water resistant, 1,500-5,000mm is waterproof and 5,000-20,000mm is highly waterproof. Anything above 2,000 can usually cope with the rainy British weather, while a 5,000-plus tent is worth investing in for more hardcore adventures.

I’d also be wary of the number of people a tent claims to sleep – I’ve found that, for some, you must halve that number unless you fancy sleeping like sardines. For instance, Vango’s teepee air 400 technically sleeps four, but I’d recommend using it as a two-person tent instead.

Meanwhile, for stability, the more guy ropes a tent comes with, the better. A built-in groundsheet is essential, too, as it will protect the tent’s floor from rocks and stop condensation forming if you’re camping somewhere chilly (like, say, Britain).

If shopping for a family tent, I’d recommend multiple bedrooms and a roomy porch. Ticking these boxes, the Outwell moonhill air is ideal for families of up to five campers. For weekend adventures, backpacking or wild camping, a compact, lightweight tent like the Kelty far out 2 is best.

How I tested

Our tester pitched up in the British countryside, to see how well each tent performed ( The Independent/Sian Lewis )

I pitched and slept in each tent in campsites in the Cotswolds and South Wales. Testing took place during rain and chilly temperatures, as well as during balmy spring weather. I assessed each one against the following criteria:

I considered how easy the tents were to pitch, noting whether it was a one or multiple person job. Equally, I looked at how quickly the tents packed down. Weatherproofing: I checked the waterproof rating of each tent and, where possible, assessed whether the tents stood up to testing under rainfall. I also considered sturdiness in the wind.

I checked the waterproof rating of each tent and, where possible, assessed whether the tents stood up to testing under rainfall. I also considered sturdiness in the wind. Comfort: I assessed how capacious the tents were inside, noting how many people they could comfortably fit, and whether I could stand up inside them. I also noted any features that helped to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the tent during hot weather, such as air vents and mesh doors.

I assessed how capacious the tents were inside, noting how many people they could comfortably fit, and whether I could stand up inside them. I also noted any features that helped to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the tent during hot weather, such as air vents and mesh doors. Storage space: I noted any storage areas, such as communal areas and porches.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sian Lewis is a writer who specialises in outdoor and travel essentials. She has been contributing to IndyBest since 2020 and has reviewed everything from camping mats to sleeping bags and more. All of the camping gear she recommends has been put through its paces on family camping trips, and these are her honest opinions on how the tents held up under rigorous, real-world testing.

The best camping tents for 2025 are: