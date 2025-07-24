11 best tents for camping, tried and tested in the great outdoors

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Sleep under canvas in style, with these tried and tested camping tents
Tents come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny one-person options for wild campers to huge palaces that will sleep the whole family in different bedrooms. As a keen outdoor adventurer who has slept under their fair share of tents, I know the features that every tent needs, which is why I’ve tested a range of options, to find the very best.
Above all, it’ll need a completely waterproof rain fly (the tent’s outer layer). Look out for the tent’s HH (hydrostatic head) rating – 0-1,500mm means the fabric is water resistant, 1,500-5,000mm is waterproof and 5,000-20,000mm is highly waterproof. Anything above 2,000 can usually cope with the rainy British weather, while a 5,000-plus tent is worth investing in for more hardcore adventures.
I’d also be wary of the number of people a tent claims to sleep – I’ve found that, for some, you must halve that number unless you fancy sleeping like sardines. For instance, Vango’s teepee air 400 technically sleeps four, but I’d recommend using it as a two-person tent instead.
Meanwhile, for stability, the more guy ropes a tent comes with, the better. A built-in groundsheet is essential, too, as it will protect the tent’s floor from rocks and stop condensation forming if you’re camping somewhere chilly (like, say, Britain).
If shopping for a family tent, I’d recommend multiple bedrooms and a roomy porch. Ticking these boxes, the Outwell moonhill air is ideal for families of up to five campers. For weekend adventures, backpacking or wild camping, a compact, lightweight tent like the Kelty far out 2 is best.
I pitched and slept in each tent in campsites in the Cotswolds and South Wales. Testing took place during rain and chilly temperatures, as well as during balmy spring weather. I assessed each one against the following criteria:
Sian Lewis is a writer who specialises in outdoor and travel essentials. She has been contributing to IndyBest since 2020 and has reviewed everything from camping mats to sleeping bags and more. All of the camping gear she recommends has been put through its paces on family camping trips, and these are her honest opinions on how the tents held up under rigorous, real-world testing.
I’ve found a tent to suit every kind of camper – backpackers will love the Sierra Designs meteor lite and Snugpak’s ionosphere, while families will get on well with the affordable Mountain Warehouse holiday or the gorgeous Robens settler sky. However, my top all-rounder for two has to be the Vango teepee air 400, thanks to its quality design.
