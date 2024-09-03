Jump to content
10 best camping mats, tried and tested in the great outdoors

Ensure you snooze soundly, with our pick of the best camping mats

Sian Lewis
Tuesday 03 September 2024 05:47 EDT
From wild camping in Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, these mats were tested thoroughly
From wild camping in Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, these mats were tested thoroughly (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Beyond finding a reliable tent, a comfortable camping mat is one of the best ways to promote a good night’s kip while sleeping in the great outdoors. Comfort aside, the best camping mats will raise you off the ground and improve insulation, so you don’t end up tossing and turning and pining after your own bed.

Camping mats will, broadly speaking, fall into two categories: inflatable and foam. For multi-day camping trips, you’ll be best off with inflatable or self-inflating mats, as they tend to be more comfortable. Less bulky when packed away too, they’ll make a wise choice for backpackers and wild campers, but bear in mind they are at risk of puncturing.

More robust and less expensive than inflatable mats, foam camping mats can be ideal for festivals, budget campers or sleeping on rocky ground, as they can’t puncture. Whether you want to sacrifice some comfort for this, however, is something individual campers will want to weigh up.

Material aside, you should also take into account something called an R-value – this tells you how warm your new mat will be to sleep on (measured by its capacity to resist heat loss). The main job of a good camping mat is to keep you insulated from the cold ground, and the higher the R-value, the more insulating it’ll be. Broadly, an R-value below two is best for summer use, two to four will suit three-season use, and winter campers should look for four or above.

Don’t forget to think about the weight and size of your new camping mat, too. Hikers and wild campers will want a compact and lightweight mat (some compress as small as a water bottle and weigh less than 400g). Meanwhile, family and car campers can pack something bigger and bulkier that offers great comfort, or even go for a double camping mat that two adults can share.

How we tested

We packed our backpacks for camping trips, ranging from wild camping in northern Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, to test out these camping mats. We slept on each one for multiple nights in autumn and winter conditions, to test their warmth, all-night comfort and durability.

The best camping mats for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Therm-a-Rest neoair xlite NXT camping mat: £178, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Nhowin self-inflating camping mat: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best self-inflating design – Vango comfort 7.5 double camping mat: £160, Vango.co.uk
  • Best for comfort – Snugpak XL self-inflating camping mat: £86, Snugpak.com

Therm-a-Rest neoair xlite NXT camping mat

Best camping mat indybest review Therm-a-Rest neoair xlite NXT camping mat
  • Best: Overall
  • R-value: 4.5
  • Dimensions: 183cm x 51cm x 7.62cm
  • Weight: 377g
  • Storage dimensions: Packs as small as a conventional 1l bottle
  • Seasons: All
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Excellent insulation in cold weather
  1.  £178 from Amazon.co.uk
NHOWIN self-inflating camping mat

best camping mat indybest review NHOWIN self-inflating camping mat
  • Best: Budget buy
  • R-value: N/A
  • Dimensions: 196.5cm x 65cm x 9cm
  • Weight: 950g
  • Storage dimensions: 28cm x 10cm
  • Seasons: Unspecified
  • Why we love it
    • Self-inflating
    • Comfortable
    • Pillow included
  1.  £24 from Amazon.co.uk
Mountain Warehouse roll mat

best camping mat indybest review Mountain Warehouse roll mat.
  • Best: For less than £10
  • R-value: N/A
  • Dimensions: 180cm x 50cm x 0.8cm
  • Weight: 230-235g
  • Storage dimensions: 18cm x 50cm
  • Seasons: Not specified
  • Why we love it
    • Ideal for rocky ground
    • Affordable
  • Take note
    • Less comfy than an inflatable
  1.  £6 from Mountainwarehouse.com
Big Agnes divide insulated sleeping mat

best camping indybest review Big Agnes Divide Insulated Sleeping Mat Regular resize
  • Best: For multi-day hikes
  • R-value: 4
  • Dimensions: 20cm x 13cm
  • Weight: 652g
  • Storage bag dimensions: 183cm x 51cm x 9cm
  • Seasons: Spring, summer, autumn
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Easy to pack and carry
    • Thermolite insulation
  1.  £108 from Trekitt.co.uk
Snugpak XL self-inflating camping mat

best camping mat indybest review Snugpak XL self-inflating camping mat
  • Best: For comfort
  • R-value: N/A (Snugpak uses a different testing method)
  • Dimensions: 195cm x 62cm x 5cm
  • Weight: 1.7kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 64cm x 25cm
  • Seasons: All seasons
  • Why we love it
    • Extra long and wide
    • Inflatable pillow
    • Foam layer for protection on rocks
  1.  £86 from Snugpak.com
Vango comfort 7.5 double camping mat

best camping mat indybest review Vango comfort 7.5 double camping mat
  • Best: Self-inflating mat
  • R-value: 7
  • Dimensions: 200cm x 130cm x 7.5cm
  • Weight: 5.47kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 64cm x 20cm
  • Seasons: Unspecified
  • Why we love it
    • Self-inflating
    • Soft-touch upper
  1.  £160 from Vango.co.uk
Outdoor Revolution camp star double self inflating mat

best camping mat indybest review Outdoor Revolution camp star double self inflating mat
  • Best: Double camping mat
  • R-value: 6.1
  • Dimensions: 201cm x 135cm x 10cm
  • Weight: 6.7kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 73cm x 30cm x 28cm
  • Seasons: Unspecified
  • Why we love it
    • Double size
    • Self-inflating
  • Take note
    • Weighty at almost 7kg
  1.  £109 from Outdoorworlddirect.co.uk
Sea to Summit comfort deluxe camping mat

best camping mat indybest review Sea to Summit comfort deluxe camping mat
  • Best: Luxury mat
  • R-value: 6.5
  • Dimensions: 183cm x 64cm x 10cm
  • Weight: 1.995kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 18cm x 67cm
  • Seasons: All seasons
  • Why we love it
    • 10cm thickness
    • Ideal for campervans
  1.  £170 from Seatosummit.co.uk
Outwell dreamcatcher single XL camping mat

best camping mat indybest review Outwell dreamcatcher single XL camping mat
  • Best: For single sleepers
  • R-value: 7.5
  • Dimensions: 200cm x 75cm x 12cm
  • Weight: 3.3kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 78cm x 21cm
  • Seasons: Unspecified
  • Why we love it
    • Extra-large design
    • 10cm of depth
  1.  £117 from Outwell.com
Robens iceshield camp 55 camping mat

best camping mat indybest review Robens iceshield camp 55 camping mat
  • Best: For easy packing on the go
  • R-value: 4.2
  • Dimensions: 195cm x 65cm x 5.5cm
  • Weight: 1.075kg
  • Storage bag dimensions: 32cm x 19cm
  • Seasons: All seasons
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight and easy to carry
    • Tough and durable outer
  • Take note
    • Material is a little squeaky
  1.  £111 from Robens.de
Camping mat FAQs

Are self-inflating camping mats worth it?

A self-inflating camping mat contains a compressed inner foam that expands into shape when a vacuum valve is released, enabling air to flow into the camping mat.

While they’re heavier and bulkier than pure air mats, they come with a few added benefits. For one, you save a lot of time and effort blowing them up. Most self-inflating camping mats will let you add a few more breaths to increase the firmness of the padding, but they’re typically ready to use in a few minutes.

They’re also more durable than standard inflatables, as a puncture doesn’t render them useless, while the inner foam reduces noise and adds extra insulation and warmth. So, if all of this sounds like music to your ears, a self-inflating camping mat could well be worth the investment.

The verdict: Camping mats

When it comes to comfort that won’t break the bank, we rate the Therm-a-Rest neoair xlite NXT camping mat. If you’re after a budget-friendly option, the NHOWIN self-inflating camping mat is lightweight, compact, and a steal at less than £30 but, if your wallet stretches, Sea to Summit’s comfort deluxe is seriously comfortable.

Want even more comfort while camping? Take a look at our guide to the best airbeds

