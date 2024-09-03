Beyond finding a reliable tent, a comfortable camping mat is one of the best ways to promote a good night’s kip while sleeping in the great outdoors. Comfort aside, the best camping mats will raise you off the ground and improve insulation, so you don’t end up tossing and turning and pining after your own bed.

Camping mats will, broadly speaking, fall into two categories: inflatable and foam. For multi-day camping trips, you’ll be best off with inflatable or self-inflating mats, as they tend to be more comfortable. Less bulky when packed away too, they’ll make a wise choice for backpackers and wild campers, but bear in mind they are at risk of puncturing.

More robust and less expensive than inflatable mats, foam camping mats can be ideal for festivals, budget campers or sleeping on rocky ground, as they can’t puncture. Whether you want to sacrifice some comfort for this, however, is something individual campers will want to weigh up.

Material aside, you should also take into account something called an R-value – this tells you how warm your new mat will be to sleep on (measured by its capacity to resist heat loss). The main job of a good camping mat is to keep you insulated from the cold ground, and the higher the R-value, the more insulating it’ll be. Broadly, an R-value below two is best for summer use, two to four will suit three-season use, and winter campers should look for four or above.

Don’t forget to think about the weight and size of your new camping mat, too. Hikers and wild campers will want a compact and lightweight mat (some compress as small as a water bottle and weigh less than 400g). Meanwhile, family and car campers can pack something bigger and bulkier that offers great comfort, or even go for a double camping mat that two adults can share.

How we tested

We packed our backpacks for camping trips, ranging from wild camping in northern Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, to test out these camping mats. We slept on each one for multiple nights in autumn and winter conditions, to test their warmth, all-night comfort and durability.

The best camping mats for 2024 are: