Ensure you snooze soundly, with our pick of the best camping mats
Beyond finding a reliable tent, a comfortable camping mat is one of the best ways to promote a good night’s kip while sleeping in the great outdoors. Comfort aside, the best camping mats will raise you off the ground and improve insulation, so you don’t end up tossing and turning and pining after your own bed.
Camping mats will, broadly speaking, fall into two categories: inflatable and foam. For multi-day camping trips, you’ll be best off with inflatable or self-inflating mats, as they tend to be more comfortable. Less bulky when packed away too, they’ll make a wise choice for backpackers and wild campers, but bear in mind they are at risk of puncturing.
More robust and less expensive than inflatable mats, foam camping mats can be ideal for festivals, budget campers or sleeping on rocky ground, as they can’t puncture. Whether you want to sacrifice some comfort for this, however, is something individual campers will want to weigh up.
Material aside, you should also take into account something called an R-value – this tells you how warm your new mat will be to sleep on (measured by its capacity to resist heat loss). The main job of a good camping mat is to keep you insulated from the cold ground, and the higher the R-value, the more insulating it’ll be. Broadly, an R-value below two is best for summer use, two to four will suit three-season use, and winter campers should look for four or above.
Don’t forget to think about the weight and size of your new camping mat, too. Hikers and wild campers will want a compact and lightweight mat (some compress as small as a water bottle and weigh less than 400g). Meanwhile, family and car campers can pack something bigger and bulkier that offers great comfort, or even go for a double camping mat that two adults can share.
We packed our backpacks for camping trips, ranging from wild camping in northern Scotland to glamping on the Cornish coast, to test out these camping mats. We slept on each one for multiple nights in autumn and winter conditions, to test their warmth, all-night comfort and durability.
A self-inflating camping mat contains a compressed inner foam that expands into shape when a vacuum valve is released, enabling air to flow into the camping mat.
While they’re heavier and bulkier than pure air mats, they come with a few added benefits. For one, you save a lot of time and effort blowing them up. Most self-inflating camping mats will let you add a few more breaths to increase the firmness of the padding, but they’re typically ready to use in a few minutes.
They’re also more durable than standard inflatables, as a puncture doesn’t render them useless, while the inner foam reduces noise and adds extra insulation and warmth. So, if all of this sounds like music to your ears, a self-inflating camping mat could well be worth the investment.
When it comes to comfort that won’t break the bank, we rate the Therm-a-Rest neoair xlite NXT camping mat. If you’re after a budget-friendly option, the NHOWIN self-inflating camping mat is lightweight, compact, and a steal at less than £30 but, if your wallet stretches, Sea to Summit’s comfort deluxe is seriously comfortable.
