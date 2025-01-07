Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Whether you opt for a single or a double, you’ll be a happy camper on one of these
When venturing out into the great outdoors often one of the most common worries for would-be campers is whether they’ll be able to get a good night’s sleep in a tent – after all, a family holiday or a festival weekend isn’t much fun if you’re not getting proper rest. The best way to make sure you sleep well in the great outdoors is to invest in a decent air bed.
You’ll find a range of both camping mats and air beds on the market. Camping mats are thin, inflatable mattresses that roll down small and are designed for backpacking, wild camping and adventures for which portability and weight are key factors. Air beds, on the other hand, tend to be large, heavy and more time-consuming to inflate.
What makes air beds worth the higher price tag is the far better quality of sleep they offer, compared with mats. Air beds elevate you off the ground properly and enable you to eschew sleeping bags in favour of proper sheets, pillows and duvets to make camping far comfier. A good air bed is also a great investment for putting guests up in comfort at home.
When choosing an air bed, keep in mind that a cheaper option could be a false economy – it may be prone to slowly deflating in the night and could feel uncomfortable to sleep on. Our picks are all reliable, comfortable and durable, but still include some real bargains.
Keep scrolling for the best air beds for adults and kids in 2025.
We set up and slept on each air mat and tested how quick and easy they were to inflate, whether they held their shape during the night and how comfortable they felt to kip on. We also tested how easy they were to deflate, pack down and store, to make sure they’ll be suitable for all kinds of camping adventures as well as for overnight guests.
Sian Lewis is a travel and outdoors journalist who is an expert in finding the best equipment you need for your next trip. When she’s not busy traversing the globe, she’s written extensively on everything from the best hiking boots and walking poles to camping mats and tents, so her research and recommendations are well worth trusting, especially when it comes to camping gear. With a fair few camping trips under her belt, she knows a thing or two about sleeping in the great outdoors, so using her expertise she’s managed to find a whole host of air beds guaranteed to give you a great night’s sleep.
Make your camping setup king-sized with this frankly enormous air bed. Outwell’s excellent king is super roomy, and any tall or plus-size sleepers who find double mats a bit restrictive will love stretching out. With a max load of 340kg, this air bed can also take a lot more weight than most doubles, which are usually designed to hold up to 200kg.
The soft velour cover of this mat feels comfy to lie on and the bed holds you well off the floor, with no midnight sagging on test. If you share this air bed you’re less likely to feel like you’re going to roll into each other in the middle during the night too. We’d recommend using an electric pump as this is such a large mat and we had it inflated in under three minutes.
Watching the pennies? This cheap and cheerful air bed is super-affordable but still ticks all the boxes – it’s easy and quick to inflate using its own integrated foot pump, is comfortable and roomy enough for two people to share for a night or two and packs away easily. The flocked outer material of the deluxe double is comfortable to sleep on, and we like the slightly raised pillow (although you’ll still want to bring your own sheet and extra pillows as well). The rubber bottom of this mat feels strong and sturdy and we didn’t encounter any slow leaks when testing. A good cheap choice for having guests over as well as for camping.
If you need something light and portable that still offers a decent night’s sleep, Quechua’s air mattress is a great choice. It’s perfect for weekend camping trips, backpacking and cycle tours where space is an issue but you fancy something a cut above a basic camping mat.
This single air bed weighs just 2.2kg and packs down to the size of a large loaf of bread, so it’ll suit smaller tents and work well if you have limited storage at home. Good things come in small packages – this single mat is comfy to sleep on and feels surprisingly supportive and soft, although it is rather narrow. It’s the work of minutes to get the mattress inflated even with a foot pump. A double version is also available.
We’re big fans of the Coleman extra durable double bed. Although it weighs only 3.5kg and is easy to pack down, it inflates to a considerably lofty height of almost 50cm, meaning it’s perfect for those who find camping beds and mats that are too close to the ground uncomfortable.
This air bed is available in single or regular double sizes, but we liked the raised double the best – it offers one or two campers or overnight guests excellent padding when fully inflated, and if you’re sharing, you’ll have plenty of space.
Designed for use everywhere from camping trips and campervan holidays to sleepovers at grandma’s, this simple and affordable bed for little ones is fuss-free when it comes to getting kids comfy. We like the raised sides, which stop children from rolling off the air bed in the middle of the night, and you can still pop a sheet on top of this mat before you add a pillow and sleeping bag. Mountain Warehouse’s portable mat is quick to inflate even if the little one wants to help you work the foot pump. It’s a pity a carry case isn’t included, and that the only colours are pink and blue.
Elevate your glamping game with this delightfully comfortable mattress from bell tent makers Boutique Camping. Designed for decking out your canvas yurt or tipi, this wide double mat is stuffed with a thick foam that feels very luxurious to lie on and only takes a few minutes to self-inflate despite its generous size.
The soft fabric cover of this mattress is a cut above most plastic-y air mats and feels more like a real bed than most. It’s also easy to squash the air out of the mat and store it away in its carry bag. Choose from a single or a double mattress to suit the size of your glamping palace.
If you were eyeing up the Bundle Bed all-in-one mattress for kids (£300, Bundlebeds.com) and wishing there was a camping sleeping system, especially for adults – you’re in luck. Open the ReadyBed carry case and you’ve got a near-on instant bed, with an air bed that sports a built-in sleeping bag and pillow, so you’ll never forget the camping kit you need.
The sleeping bag is only really warm enough for summer or indoor sleeps but you can add extra duvets on top or add a sleeping bag inside the duvet on chillier nights, and the ReadyBed’s fabric cover is removable and washable. ReadyBed reckons it takes a minute to inflate their design but we’d give it more like 10-15 with a foot pump.
The main difference between an air mattress and an air bed is that the former is designed to be used indoors, while the latter is for outdoor use.
The average air bed can easily last up to 15 years. Often, if you opt for an air bed that has a built-in pump, the pump will fail before the bed will.
There are a number of things to consider when choosing an air bed:
According to the Sleep Foundation, it’s completely natural for air beds to lose some inflation over time. However, if this happens regularly, it’s probably due to a puncture of some kind. If this sounds like a problem you’re dealing with, fear not, as DIY repairs are very common within the air bed community.
According to Lauren Fountain from the Sleep Foundation, to fix the leak, you’ll need to locate the hole and then clean the area. She goes on to say you then need to “use an adhesive and some plastic or vinyl patches to cover the leak” and “after letting the patch set for several hours, you can test the patch to ensure the mattress is no longer leaking”.
Some air beds come with a patch kit, which typically includes an adhesive, applicator and patches that match your air bed material. However, if you don’t have this kit to hand, you can either buy one (taking into consideration the colour and material of your mattress) or fashion something yourself. Substitutes for a patch include some kind of thin, plastic material, such as part of a shower curtain liner – and you’ll want to use a strong glue as your adhesive, so your DIY work dries tight.
While we’ve not tested these patch kits ourselves, we found two budget-priced options, should you be looking to do some repairs yourself. The air bed inflatable mattress kit from True Strength (£11.95, Amazon.co.uk) comes with two different-sized patches, two adhesive tubes and disposable gloves. Meanwhile, Decathlon is selling this patch kit with three large adhesive patches (£5.49, Decathlon).
There’s an air bed to suit all kinds of campers (and budgets) in our round-up. Our top pick for comfort is Outwell excellent king-size air bed, at an affordable price it is a quality air bed you can use both for camping and for having guests over at home. Need something more affordable? Hi-Gear’s deluxe double air bed is surprisingly comfortable and costs a paltry £20.
Never go without a cup of tea or hot meal on your camping trip, with our pick of the best camping stoves
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in