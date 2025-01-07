When venturing out into the great outdoors often one of the most common worries for would-be campers is whether they’ll be able to get a good night’s sleep in a tent – after all, a family holiday or a festival weekend isn’t much fun if you’re not getting proper rest. The best way to make sure you sleep well in the great outdoors is to invest in a decent air bed.

You’ll find a range of both camping mats and air beds on the market. Camping mats are thin, inflatable mattresses that roll down small and are designed for backpacking, wild camping and adventures for which portability and weight are key factors. Air beds, on the other hand, tend to be large, heavy and more time-consuming to inflate.

What makes air beds worth the higher price tag is the far better quality of sleep they offer, compared with mats. Air beds elevate you off the ground properly and enable you to eschew sleeping bags in favour of proper sheets, pillows and duvets to make camping far comfier. A good air bed is also a great investment for putting guests up in comfort at home.

When choosing an air bed, keep in mind that a cheaper option could be a false economy – it may be prone to slowly deflating in the night and could feel uncomfortable to sleep on. Our picks are all reliable, comfortable and durable, but still include some real bargains.

Keep scrolling for the best air beds for adults and kids in 2025.

How we tested

We set up and slept on each air mat and tested how quick and easy they were to inflate, whether they held their shape during the night and how comfortable they felt to kip on. We also tested how easy they were to deflate, pack down and store, to make sure they’ll be suitable for all kinds of camping adventures as well as for overnight guests.

Why trust us?

Sian Lewis is a travel and outdoors journalist who is an expert in finding the best equipment you need for your next trip. When she’s not busy traversing the globe, she’s written extensively on everything from the best hiking boots and walking poles to camping mats and tents, so her research and recommendations are well worth trusting, especially when it comes to camping gear. With a fair few camping trips under her belt, she knows a thing or two about sleeping in the great outdoors, so using her expertise she’s managed to find a whole host of air beds guaranteed to give you a great night’s sleep.

The best air beds for 2025 are: