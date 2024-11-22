Planning to carry on camping this summer? The sleeping bag you pick is key when it comes to getting a warm and comfortable night’s sleep in the great outdoors. With all sorts of shapes and sizes (and price points) available, we’ve put together a list of our pick of the best sleeping bag designs to suit all campers.

First things first: how are you going to transport your sleeping bag? If you’re only ever going to chuck it in a car boot, you won’t mind if it’s warm but on the bulkier, heavier side. If you’ve got to backpack around the mountains, however, a tiny, lightweight sleeping bag makes far more sense. Check both the weight and the pack size of the sleeping bag you have in mind – some in this line-up weigh less than 600g and will fit into the smallest of backpacks.

A sleeping bag’s main job, of course, is to keep you warm. Temperature ratings are usually split into different categories – you’ll see “comfort”, “limit” and “extreme” ratings on most sleeping bag designs. In general, it’s best to look for a bag with a comfort rating that lists a lower temperature than you expect to encounter on your coldest camps, to ensure you don’t wake up shivering in the night.

Think about materials, too. Animal down is the best filling for warmth-to-weight ratio, and sleeping bags made from down also tend to pack up small. While synthetically insulated options are usually heavier and bulkier, they are generally better at keeping you warmer when it’s wet or humid, as well as drying out quicker. They’re also easier to clean, and tend to be cheaper.

Increasingly, brands are fitting bags to different bodies. You’ll find “tall” and “short” sizes on sale, and many companies now offer female-specific versions, as petite women may find a shorter, more curved sleeping bag fits them better.

How we tested the best sleeping bags

open image in gallery We thought about comfort, heat retention and durability ( Sian Lewis )

We tried out each sleeping bags while camping in Cornwall and the Cotswolds in (surprisingly chilly) spring temperatures that got as low as 5C. We were looked for a comfortable night’s sleep, quick heat trapping and durability in each model we tested.

The best sleeping bags for 2024 are: