Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Heading into the great outdoors? I’ve found family tents for all budgets
Camping can be a lovely way for families to take holidays or short breaks together and feel closer to nature – soaking up the great outdoors, eating in the open air, watching sunrises, and stargazing.
But the tent you choose can have a huge impact on the experience. Flimsy materials, leaky roofs or collapsing structures do not make for happy campers, nor does feeling boxed in or struggling to find somewhere to put your stuff.
Family tents come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and styles, from spaceship-like futuristic designs to blast-from-the-past canvas classics. Regardless of whether you opt for an inflatable or poled family tent, you’ll want a solid roof over your head – one that can withstand everything a British summer (or spring or autumn) can throw at it.
You also need to think about how many bedrooms you want and how easy the tent is to put up. For example, inflatable tents tend to be quicker and simpler to set up than poled options, but inflatable versions are also usually more expensive, heavier and bulkier, making them harder to transport and store (you’ll also need to carry a pump with you).
That’s why I’ve been busy putting lots of family tents to the test, from cosy and compact designs to multi-room affairs, across a range of budgets and camping needs, from ultralight backpacking tents to luxurious homes-away-from-homes. Though I think the Vango Savannah 400 is the best option for most families, there are lots of other excellent options to consider.
I pitched, inspected and slept in several tents before whittling down the options to my favourites. My family and I tested the tents in the back garden before taking them on camping trips in North Wales and other locations around the UK. Testing took place during cool temperatures and rain as well as warmer weather.
Each model was scored on several key criteria:
Graeme Green is a photographer and journalist who has spent decades exploring remote regions around the world. From surviving on desert islands in Belize to wild camping in Antarctica, Graeme knows a thing or two about tents. His reviews for IndyBest are based on real-world testing, and he will only recommend products he believes are worth your money.
The Savannah 400 nails what most families need from any good tent. For such a large structure, it has a logical, easy and reasonably fast setup and take-down process – just pin it down, insert three poles into obvious sleeves, and tighten the guy lines. This tunnel tent has a smart appearance, with material that feels tough and durable, and tightening straps to make the structure stable.
The overall design is simple and fuss-free, maximising space, including two darkened bedrooms, which are each large enough to sleep two people comfortably, with a dividing curtain that can be removed to create one big bedroom. The bedroom isn’t quite as dark as that of the similar Coleman oak canyon 4 blackout tent included in this review, but it’s still very effective.
There’s a generous living room area and sheltered awning, both with good rain cover, but there are also lots of windows and doors, which makes it easy to open up the tent to the great outdoors during good weather. At 205cm tall, it’s high enough to stand in, and it’s about a metre longer and roomier overall than the Coleman blackout tent.
There are useful storage pockets and hooks, too, which I found useful for reducing mess. I was impressed with this tent overall, but if you prefer, it is also available as an inflatable version (£740, Vango.co.uk).
In the past, budget tents often meant sleeping inside a meagre, flimsy, cramped design. However, priced at just over £100, the sendero 4 is an impressive, straightforward, poled tunnel tent that’s quick and simple to set up.
It provides plenty of space, too, including an ample living area with a transparent window and a ventilation mesh window (though, annoyingly, the window only opens from the outside, which isn’t ideal if it’s raining or you’re undressed).
An uplifted edge at the front door helps keep water out – handy in rainy conditions – while the bedroom’s large enough to stand in, and wide enough to comfortably sleep four. However, I found the bedroom lets in a lot of light, which isn’t ideal in summer.
Fibreglass poles mean this tent is lightweight to carry, and I love the fact it’s available in a range of colours – you’re unlikely to lose the bright orange or yellow ones at a camping site or festival.
It’s not just the deep-green fabric that makes this poled tent feel close to nature. The paso flex 5 has a clever design, as the living area can be opened up at the front and on both sides, giving occupants the feeling of being surrounded by nature. The whole front section can still be fully zipped up, when needed, for rain cover. Easy and quick to set up, with colour-coded poles and sleeves, this spacious tent feels stable, solid and durable. At 2.05m tall, most adults can stand upright inside.
It’s also substantially longer than the Big Agnes bunk house and the MSR elixir, with a roomy porch/living area that’s big enough for a family to sit in, or to store bags, food and boots. There’s one big bedroom, which the brand says is able to sleep five, but I think this would make things a bit snug (depending on the occupants’ ages), so it’s perhaps better suited to a family of four.
Whether you’re at a campsite, festival or on a hillside, it can be incredibly annoying if your tent floods with light in the early hours of the morning. But dark bedrooms become an even bigger deal when you have children, as you don’t want daylight to wake them up too early.
This tent is fantastic when it comes to the two almost pitch-black bedrooms (with a removable curtain to make one large bedroom) – it was even effective in full-on summer sunshine.
Construction is made easy with colour-coded poles and insert sleeves, while the thicker-than-normal tent poles make this design super-sturdy. The tent’s simple structure maximises space, with good ventilation and windows, too. This tent is not quite as large or spacious as the similar Vango Savannah 400 tunnel tent, but when it comes to blocking out light, it’s an absolute winner.
There’s something simultaneously old-school and modern about this tent, with its creamy canvas walls, bright red guy lines and pointy-topped bell design. Essentially one big communal room for living and sleeping, it feels large enough to comfortably fit six people and gear.
The aluminium poles are strong but light, which means this tent is easier to transport than many glamping tents, such as Boutique Camping’s nova air dome tent (see below). After you’ve put it up once and figured out where the poles go, setup becomes a quick and simple process.
The hard-wearing polycotton fabric is more rustle-free than other tent materials, which made it feel still and peaceful inside. Double A-frame doors at the front and large windows along the sides allow plenty of ventilation in and create a pleasant open feeling – you can see plenty of your surroundings when you’re inside.
The front half of the ground sheet inside can also be rolled away to leave grass below, which is especially useful if you want to use a tent stove inside (there’s a flue hole at the top, for such an occasion).
There’s a bit of a Star Wars feel about this inflatable blackout tent – I think it could easily pass for a dwelling in the deserts of Tatooine. The ‘air’ design takes the pain out of getting set up at a campsite – just peg down the tent and quickly pump up three inflatable tubes (using a foot or handheld pump). A couple of poles support the porch while guy lines keep the whole thing ship-shape.
It’s a spacious tunnel tent, with one big bedroom that has impressive blackout walls. Everything’s practical and easy to use, including window covers that tuck easily away into sleeves (rather than needing to be patiently rolled up and tied back).
There’s standing room in the living area and plenty of space to fit a table, chairs, bags and boots. The novel design of the air vent in the back of the bedroom, which can be raised to let in a decent amount of air, was particularly handy for welcome ventilation. Overall, this is a great option at a mid-range price.
For such a big, bulky canvas tent, the nova air dome is remarkably easy to put up. Just use the handheld pump provided, and this impressive tent rises in front of your eyes, with just one aluminium pole needed to give a bit of structure to the front entrance. There’s no central pole inside, either, so that’s one less obstacle to avoid.
With creamy, slightly pinkish canvas, the tent combines old-school glam with a modern feel. There’s one big communal living and sleeping space, with hooks inside for dividers (sold separately) to create ‘rooms’. This tent can very comfortably sleep six people (or more).
Everything feels sturdy and heavy-duty, from the fabric to the chunky pegs. The major downer, though, is the weight and bulk – packed up, the tent takes up a huge amount of car space, and the whopping weight makes it difficult to carry any further than a tent pitch next to a parked car. It’s a exceptional option for glamping, but a poor choice for wild camping.
A lot of thought has gone into this tent. It comes in a smart, small, neatly organised backpack with shoulder straps, and it’s light and easy to carry. The tent has an eye-catching, smart, modern look (silvery grey and copper, with orange lining and ropes), with cool design touches, including colour-coded buckles; solid, easy-to-use guy lines; and sleek red pegs that made it one of the easiest and fastest tents to set up.
The cross design affords this tent a comfy, homely feel, with the one domed room tall enough for us to almost stand fully upright in (though some other tents, such as the Vango Savannah 400, have full standing room for most adults).
There isn’t an enclosed living space (unlike several other tents I tested), which is certainly felt on rainy or cold days when you spend more time inside, but it does have a good awning area for sitting outside during nice weather. There’s also more cover at the back for bags and walking boots. Doors at the front and back allow for easy ventilation and access, too.
If aliens ever decide to visit Earth, they may well arrive in a vessel that looks similar to MSR elixir 4. With olive green walls that have a metallic sheen, and bright red interiors, this poled tent has an appealing futuristic design.
Better than its appearance, though, is the fact it weighs just 4.26kg, making it easy to carry – especially if you’re planning active family adventures, backpacking or wilderness exploration. This tent is about 2.5kg lighter than the Big Agnes bunk house (also included in this review), but there’s less space inside than the larger family tents.
At 1.21m high (compared with the Big Agnes’ 1.83m), kids can stand up inside but adults will need to crouch down and crawl around. The unusual pole structure is initially a little disconcerting, but once you know how, it’s absolutely quick and easy to construct, with two connected, colour-coded poles. For such a light tent, it feels solid, cosy and ready to withstand the elements.
It sleeps four, though it’s a bit on the snug side – especially if you want to keep gear inside. Doors on both sides can be opened, making the tent feel airy, you’ll miss a waterproof living area on rainy days.
This is a beast of a tent. Remove the divider, and you’ve got a single bedroom for six or more. There’s a large fully enclosed living area, and an additional porch, all with easy-to-lift windows and helpful ventilation. With lots of reliable rain cover, it can easily be opened up so families can sit around and enjoy the great British summer.
Weighing 39.8kg (just a little less than the Boutique Camping nova air dome), it’s incredibly heavy and difficult to carry. It comes in a massive bag that takes up a lot of car space. To paraphrase Chief Brody in Jaws: yYou’re going to need a bigger boot.
With the emphasis on functional, rather than attractive, design, it’s a solid, sturdy home away from home, with lots of space to move around inside, including two blackout bedrooms, each big enough for three people.
Vango’s Savannah 400 is a fantastic all-rounder – a smart, comfortable, practical family tent that’s easy to set up. The straightforward design maximises interior space, with darkened bedrooms, lots of windows, and plenty of areas that open up to allow your family to soak up the great outdoors. The similarly shaped Coleman oak canyon 4 blackout stands out particularly for its exceptionally dark bedrooms, while Decathlon’s inflatable quechua air seconds 4.1 is hassle-free to put up and has plenty of space, as well as being quite striking to look at. For those looking for a simple budget-friendly design, Eurohike’s sendero 4 is a surprisingly roomy tent for such a low price.
Need something a little smaller? We’ve reviewed the best two-person tents
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in