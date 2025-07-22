Camping can be a lovely way for families to take holidays or short breaks together and feel closer to nature – soaking up the great outdoors, eating in the open air, watching sunrises, and stargazing.

But the tent you choose can have a huge impact on the experience. Flimsy materials, leaky roofs or collapsing structures do not make for happy campers, nor does feeling boxed in or struggling to find somewhere to put your stuff.

Family tents come in all sorts of shapes, sizes and styles, from spaceship-like futuristic designs to blast-from-the-past canvas classics. Regardless of whether you opt for an inflatable or poled family tent, you’ll want a solid roof over your head – one that can withstand everything a British summer (or spring or autumn) can throw at it.

You also need to think about how many bedrooms you want and how easy the tent is to put up. For example, inflatable tents tend to be quicker and simpler to set up than poled options, but inflatable versions are also usually more expensive, heavier and bulkier, making them harder to transport and store (you’ll also need to carry a pump with you).

That’s why I’ve been busy putting lots of family tents to the test, from cosy and compact designs to multi-room affairs, across a range of budgets and camping needs, from ultralight backpacking tents to luxurious homes-away-from-homes. Though I think the Vango Savannah 400 is the best option for most families, there are lots of other excellent options to consider.

How I tested

I tested the tents during camping trips in North Wales and other locations ( Graeme Green/The Independent )

I pitched, inspected and slept in several tents before whittling down the options to my favourites. My family and I tested the tents in the back garden before taking them on camping trips in North Wales and other locations around the UK. Testing took place during cool temperatures and rain as well as warmer weather.

Each model was scored on several key criteria:

Pitching: I looked at how quick and easy the tents were to pitch and take down, as no one wants to waste precious holiday time on assembly.

Weight: It was vital to consider how heavy and bulky the tents were, which is particularly important if you're planning on hiking with your tent.

Comfort/practicality: I considered whether the tents had blackout bedrooms (key for families with babies or young children), how much space there was inside, and special features or interesting design elements, such as windows, ventilation and storage.

Stability and durability: Finally, I looked for tents with quality materials and durable designs that have been made to last.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Graeme Green is a photographer and journalist who has spent decades exploring remote regions around the world. From surviving on desert islands in Belize to wild camping in Antarctica, Graeme knows a thing or two about tents. His reviews for IndyBest are based on real-world testing, and he will only recommend products he believes are worth your money.

The best family tents for 2025 are: