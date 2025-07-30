Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Lightweight, comfortable and stylish, these camping chairs will have you sitting pretty
Portable folding chairs are so much more than just camping chairs. You don’t need to be wild camping in the highlands to find one of these useful. Whether you’re watching your kids’ sports events, enjoying a day’s fishing, having a picnic in the park or relaxing at a campsite, the best camping chairs are versatile enough to have you sitting comfortably, whatever you’re up to in the great outdoors.
Easy to carry and lightweight, folding chairs are designed to save your backside – quite literally. Think long and hard about what you’re going to be using your camping chair for, though, before adding one to your shopping basket. If you’re not going to be far from your car or tent, you might not need to factor in the chair’s weight. If you’re taking your portable seat to the beach or a festival, however, you’ll want to pick a lightweight option that folds up small.
Camping chairs come in a range of different heights, too. Low-to-the-ground options are great around a campfire and handy for kids (in our experience, children quickly grow out of kids’ camping chairs). Meanwhile, if you’re watching open-air theatre or sports, you’ll probably want a higher vantage point, meaning a chair with longer legs. Either way, a cup holder is always welcome, too.
Keep reading to find out which camping chairs impressed us the most during testing.
We’ve tested these chairs all over the country. We’ve tried them while camping on the beach, in fields, and on other terrain, but we’ve also used them at festivals, fetes and sporting events. We used them in the garden around the fire pit and generally enjoyed some al fresco lounging around, while considering several key criteria:
This camping chair is an absolute steal. It’s comfortable and has a wide seat; there’s a cup holder in the fabric armrest, and we liked that it’s a one-handed assembly. There’s even an integrated Velcro strap to hold everything together, so you don’t have to faff about with a bag.
The back is nice and high, offering plenty of support during picnics, campfire sessions and sports days
If you’re looking for a straightforward folding chair, stop right here. This Argos number costs just £10 and does everything you’d hope. It’s easy to unfold, reasonably sturdy to sit on, and it’s comfortable. A mid-height back provides a decent level of support.
It folds up pretty small, and it is lightweight enough to tote across a field to the campsite or across football pitches to get to the action. It folds into a storage bag and can easily be tucked under an arm for transporting. It’s not innovative, and you’ll notice that the seat lacks padding if you sit in it for several hours, but it more than does the job.
Big and beautiful is the name of the game with this oversized chair, making it a good choice for anyone who finds traditional camping chairs restrictive or flimsy. This seat can comfortably hold up to 180kg and feels far sturdier than some other camping chairs we’ve tested.
The legs fold out into a geometric design that takes weight evenly, while the arms are slim but comfortable in use. The padded back panels and a good-quality carry bag round off everything nicely. This chair is not the lightest option on test, but it’s a good choice for campervans or anyone camping for weeks at a time.
Camping with a crowd? You need this loveseat. We couldn’t see the point of two-person ‘loveseat’ camping chairs until we tried this model. We’ve been using the low loveseat for more than a year now, and it’s come along on every camping trip and been trotted out for every barbecue in that time. There’s plenty of room for two people, and the wide padded polyester fabric is super comfortable, dries quickly and doesn’t show dirt. Wide feet make the seat sturdy on any surface – we’ve even used it on the beach with no issue. As the name hints, the loveseat is low to the ground, making it nigh-on impossible to get up from it without looking rather ungainly – it’s not ideal if you have reduced mobility.
We were so impressed with how small this chair packs down – it’s about the size of two small folding umbrellas once inside its carry bag. Setting up the chair is a two-handed job, as you need to fit the seat over the legs, but it’s a relatively quick process.
The seat was really comfortable, although low to the ground. This chair is great if you’re off to the beach, for example, but if you’re watching your kids play football, you need a chair with more height. There are mesh panels to keep air moving and to avoid that sweaty, sticky feeling on hot days. This chair comes in a range of colourways, too. Although on the pricey side, it feels well-made and robust.
This dinky chair feels robust and comfy, lightweight and miles cheaper than the Helinox chair one. Pop the micro in a rucksack, stick it in a bike pannier or take it to a festival for an instant seat wherever you are.
This chair is low to the ground, so it’s great for taking a breather or for sitting next to a campfire, but those with mobility issues will need something rather higher. The seat is comfy, with a mid-height back, but it’s another two-hand assembly job, as you have to put the fabric on once the poles are in place.
Keep your camping drinks and snacks on hand with this comfy director’s chair. It comes complete with a handy side table, which means you don’t need to bring a separate folding camp table with you. We like the curved arms and wide supportive back panel of this model, which only weighs 3.5kg but can still take up to 113kg of weight. A smaller weight and size make the chair ideal for popping into motorhome storage space and car boots, too. Plus, the chair folds up in seconds, and two built-in straps mean you can carry the chair without needing to stick it in a carry bag.
We were thoroughly impressed by the Mountain Warehouse camping chair. It’s comfortable, reasonably lightweight, easy to use and durable – it won’t cost you the earth, either. For lightweight options, try out the reliable Helinox chair one and the more affordable Vango micro.
For more outdoor essentials, read our tests of the best tents and two-person tents
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in