When it comes to hitting the gym or a new workout class, there’s simply no denying how a well-fitting activewear set can make you feel. If you feel good in your clothes, they support you, go the distance in the most challenging sessions and they have great credentials then congratulations, you’ve truly won the wardrobe lottery.

With that in mind, we’ve created a comprehensive directory of the best activewear brands for women, with options for all budgets.

Whether you’re still smashing your New Year’s resolution (congrats) or feel motivated by the arrival of the summer months, a well-fitting sports bra, seamless pair of leggings and supportive trainers for your chosen sport will keep you on the right track.

Maybe you’re aiming to try out yoga for the first time this year. Or, are you gearing up to run your fastest 5k yet? Some of you might just simply want to hit the gym more and feel confident while doing so. Whatever your goals are, we’re here to help.

We’ve pulled together a list of the very best athleisure brands available online and on the UK high street that are sure to boost your confidence. Now that we’re in the age of innovative fabrics and super-flattering designs, there really is no better time to invest in hi-tech performance sportswear.

We’ve covered all bases here, from high street giants to stylish street-ready luxury boutiques and sustainable shops with eco credentials so read on for the best for every need, body type and budget.

Best high street activewear brands

Adidas

The brand with the three stripes. Loved by many, including us, this German manufacturer is known for producing hard-working, performance-driven sportswear that passes the sweat test every single time. From its popular boost running shoes to more modern pieces, Adidas is a go-to brand for HIIT, running and everything in between.

Shop Adidas.co.uk now

Asos

Asos offers an extensive roster of fitness brands, including Adidas, Nike and Reebok – but did you know it also has its own sportswear line named 4505? Expect minimalistic basics that work just as well for an afternoon catching up on Netflix as they do for Pilates.

Shop Asos.com now

Cos

Known for its minimal apparel, this Scandi brand focuses on simplicity, function and innovation across its activewear collection. Seamless, flattering and sustainable, Cos effortlessly fills a gap in the market for anyone who wants something technical, understated and on-trend without the large price tag.

Shop Cosstores.com now

Ellesse

Italian sportswear brand Ellesse is filled with fashion-forward, street-to-studio pieces, made in high-performance fabrics. Inspired by classic, retro sportswear, Ellesse features comfy, utilitarian cuts – we particularly like the high-neck, long-line crop tops.

Shop Ellesse.com now

open image in gallery H&M’s stylish sportswear range ( H&M )

H&M

When it comes to activewear, Swedish fast-fashion clothing company H&M offers affordable, no-fuss, beyond-the-gym staples. If you’re after basics such as a pair of high-waisted, seamless black leggings or a racerback tank, look no further.

Shop Hm.com now

M&S

M&S’s Goodmove range is both affordable (sports bras are available from £12, Marksandspencer.com) and technical – they also use sustainable fabrics such as recycled polyester. Featuring pretty designs, the printed leggings and lightweight running jackets are certain to make a statement, too.

Shop Marksandspencer.com now

New Balance

New Balance isn’t globally recognised by accident. Just take a look at the brand’s running leggings and breathable tanks to witness the commitment to innovation. Forget trends, this sportswear brand is only interested in the kit that actually enhances your workout, so you can always perform at your best.

Shop Newbalance.co.uk now

Nike

With every fashion brand wanting to get into activewear, we have to pay tribute to the original king of the bracket, aka Nike. Say goodbye to boring shorts and tees and release your inner athlete with fashionable and functional sportswear. More recently, the brand launched its first dedicated maternity collection, Nike (M). So, what are you waiting for? Just do it.

Shop Nike.com now

Under Armour

Whether you’re striving for a flow-state run or weight training in your bedroom, Under Armour’s extensive product range is designed to steer you through your toughest workouts. Its latest technology – Iso Chill – provides additional breathability and ventilation via laser perforation.

Shop Underarmour.co.uk now

Best luxury activewear brands

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Renowned fashion designer Stella McCartney always pushes the boundaries, blurring performance activewear with whacky contemporary shapes and classic styles. Fashion-led and fitness-ready, the Beach Defender collection even offers sustainable, tactical performance wear designed for use on land and in the water.

Shop Adidas.co.uk now

open image in gallery Alo has A-lister approval from the likes of Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift ( Alo )

Alo Yoga

Hailing from Los Angeles, the home of healthy living, Alo Yoga Sportswear offers flattering and flexible yoga pieces designed to meet the needs of LA’s rich and famous. Bright colours such as neon apricot orange are sure to boost your mood (and everyone else’s).

Shop Aloyoga.com now

Beyond Yoga

Also from LA, Beyond Yoga cleverly merges comfort with a pared-back design. The brand’s luxuriously soft fabrics, neutral colours and flattering designs are perfect for layering and plead to be worn long after your yoga practice has finished.

Shop Beyondyoga.com now

LNDR

This is another great premium sportswear brand that aims to create collections that look just as good around town as they do inside the gym. LNDR was founded by three active, international women based in London, who wanted to create a brand around “the lifestyle we want to live, the products we want to wear, and the people we wanted to hang out with”. LNDR feels classic with its familiar sporty vibe – wear a coordinating set to a HIIT or spin class.

Shop Lndr.uk now

Lorna Jane

Born and raised in Australia, Lorna Jane has become an international success due to its confidence-boosting clothing. This female-owned label blends style, functionality and quality fabrics to remind women that being healthy doesn’t have to be about finding more time, eating less or trying to look like anyone else. Expect flattering cropped tanks and bike shorts in a refreshing colour palette.

Shop Lornajane.co.uk now

Lululemon

Lululemon is one of the best-known (and most-loved) luxury sportswear brands in the world. Whether you’re a runner after sweat-wicking, flattering separates or a yogi needing second-skin, high-waisted leggings that won’t slip when you’re in a downward dog or attempting a headstand, this Canadian label is full of high-quality, timeless looks. We want everything.

Shop Lululemon.co.uk now

PE Nation

If you follow Kayla Itnes or Kelsey Wells on Instagram, you’ll be familiar with this retro-inspired brand from Australia. Made for sweaty HIIT and strength sessions, PE Nation is filled with bold, boyish styles and sporty colour-block combinations.

Shop Pe-nation.com now

Pocket Sport

Designed by Louise Thompson of Made and Chelsea fame, this up-and-coming activewear brand is made for modern lifestyles. Combining bold colours with flattering cuts, Pocket Sport offers functional matching sets that look great in and out of the studio.

Shop Pocket-sport.com now

open image in gallery Sweaty Betty’s activewear is size-inclusive with hi-tech fabrics ( Sweaty Betty )

Sweaty Betty

Designed by women, for women, this UK-based label – named after the founder’s determination to make it cool to sweat – is on a mission to empower women through fitness. Known for its unmissable colourful prints and hi-tech fabrics (the power leggings are famous for a reason), Sweaty Betty is often the first pick from our workout wardrobe – we love the brand’s cutting-edge activewear as much as we love the brand ethos.

Shop Sweatybetty.com now

The Upside

If you like leopard or zebra print, you’ll love this chic activewear label from Australia. Made from technical fabrics in sophisticated silhouettes, The Upside will elevate your performance (and you’ll look cute in the process).

Shop Theoutnet.com now

Varley

Designed in LA, produced in London, and made from Italian fabrics, Varley draws inspiration from city street-style scenes. There’s something very understated about Varley’s luxurious collections, which feature sleek, open racerback designs and seriously soft staples. Be sure to size down, though, as the kit comes up big.

Shop Varley.com now

Vuori

Known for its premium fabrics and versatile designs, Vuori has gained a loyal following for creating clothing that effortlessly transitions from workouts to everyday wear. What sets Vuori apart is its focus on high-performance materials, such as its signature dreamknit fabric, which offers an ultra-soft feel without compromising durability or stretch. Vuori’s commitment to sustainability is also key, with a focus on ethical manufacturing practices and eco-friendly materials such as recycled polyester.

Shop Vuoriclothing.co.uk now

Best sustainable activewear brands

BAM

Whether you’re getting fresh air on a hike or heading to a pilates class, BAM – Bamboo Clothing – makes athleisure that is “inspired by the planet and designed for adventure”. The best part about activewear made from bamboo jersey? Not only is it soft and breathable, it’s also guaranteed opaque – so the leggings are completely squat-proof.

Shop Bambooclothing.co.uk now

Contur

After luxury activewear with a conscience? Try this small British brand – Manchester-based and London-produced – with garments made from recycled Econyl. Perfect for yoga and pilates, we especially love the bestselling block rocker crop (from £20, Conturuk.com). The brand has a way with colour, too, combining bold block shades with a hint of gold shimmer detailing.

Shop Conturuk.com now

open image in gallery Girlfriend Collective favours minimalist, size-inclusive and eco-friendly pieces ( Girlfriend Collective )

Girlfriend Collective

This Seattle-based start-up launched with a bang stateside after it offered a free pair of leggings to its first customers – they ran out of stock on their first day. Since then, Girlfriend Collective has built a cult following by designing minimal, size-inclusive, eco-friendly pieces – 25 recycled water bottles make a single pair of its luxe compression leggings (£80, Johnlewis.com). Expect pretty, Instagramable shades such as terracotta, powder blue and apricot, and high waistlines that don’t roll down.

Shop Girlfriend.com now

Nimble Activewear

Bondi Beach-based label Nimble Activewear believes the very best workout wear is both practical and affordable. Engineered for “everyday athletes”, and made from used and recycled plastics, Nimble produces flattering cuts that hug you in all the right places, in pretty colour palettes and feminine prints.

Shop Nimbleactivewear.com now

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices, a New York-based brand, is on a mission to get the world moving. Products are made using sustainable textiles and responsibly sourced materials, including recycled polyester crafted from water bottles, and feature sharp silhouettes in understated colours. We adored the brand’s recent partnership with UK cycling brand Rapha, too.

Shop Outdoorvoices.com now

Reformation

If you’re already a fan of Reformation’s beautiful dresses, you’ll be sure to love its sustainable activewear range, too. Made with recycled plastic bottles, simple, stylish, square-neck crops meet high-rise leggings and Kylie Jenner-esque bike shorts – this is the cool girl’s solution to sustainable workout gear.

Shop Thereformation.com now

Silou

Made for movement on the mat, this London-based brand, founded by yoga teacher Phoebe Greenacre, is sustainable luxury activewear at its finest. Silou’s kind-to-the-planet designs feel soft against the body, while the flattering, tailored cuts refuse to sacrifice on style. If you’re after an immediate confidence boost, try one of the brand’s contemporary full-length bodysuits – perfect for yoga.

Shop Siloulondon.com now

Tala

“Slow fashion, sustainable style” is Tala’s mantra. Created by influencer and Oxford University graduate Grace Beverley, if you’re looking for workout leggings that mould to your body, in bold colours made from upcycled, recycled materials or from factory offcuts that would have otherwise gone to landfill, you’ll probably adore these.

Shop Wearetala.com now

