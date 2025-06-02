12 best comfortable bras, tried and tested for support

After getting home from work, there’s nothing better than ripping off your bra and relaxing on the sofa. But if you manage to find a comfortable bra, you might even forget you’re wearing one.

The past decade has seen a sizeable shift in the bra market, with demand for sexy bras from the likes of Victoria's Secret decreasing in favour of bralettes or wireless bras. Indeed, the rise of working from home has changed our relationship with bras. During the Covid-19 pandemic, sports bra sales increased by 32 per cent and wireless and bralette sales surged by 40 per cent.

From T-shirt styles to bandeaus, there’s more choice than ever, so it can be hard to know how to pick a good bra. When it comes to fabric, Zoe Price-Smith, Boux Avenue's chief design and product officer, recommends microfiber, thanks to its “second skin” softness. Not only is it seamless and durable, but its elasticity creates a “comfortable fit that adapts to the bust, without being restrictive”. For something a little sexier, Price-Smith suggests stretch lace. As the name suggests, “stretch lace has more movement, being able to stretch and mould to the bust and not feel restricted, creating a comfortable and flattering fit”.

However, don’t throw out your underwire bras. “A lot of people believe that for a bra to be comfortable, it has to be wireless. This is simply not true,” Price-Smith adds. “A properly fitted wired bra will feel comfortable. It will provide more support to the bust and help to reduce any back pain, especially for larger busts. If you are finding your wired bra is uncomfortable, this is likely to be because you are wearing the wrong size.”

With all that in mind, keep reading for my pick of the best comfortable bras for all budgets.

How I tested

When it came to testing the best comfortable bras, I wore them for WFH days, long stints in the office and evenings out. As well as considering comfort, I assessed how flattering each style was; the fabrics used and how they felt against my skin; the fit, and value for money. I wore each bra for at least 12 hours and was washed at least once during testing.

