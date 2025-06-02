12 best comfortable bras, tried and tested for support

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From bralettes to bandeaus, I’ve found undergarments for everyone in need of support
After getting home from work, there’s nothing better than ripping off your bra and relaxing on the sofa. But if you manage to find a comfortable bra, you might even forget you’re wearing one.
The past decade has seen a sizeable shift in the bra market, with demand for sexy bras from the likes of Victoria's Secret decreasing in favour of bralettes or wireless bras. Indeed, the rise of working from home has changed our relationship with bras. During the Covid-19 pandemic, sports bra sales increased by 32 per cent and wireless and bralette sales surged by 40 per cent.
From T-shirt styles to bandeaus, there’s more choice than ever, so it can be hard to know how to pick a good bra. When it comes to fabric, Zoe Price-Smith, Boux Avenue's chief design and product officer, recommends microfiber, thanks to its “second skin” softness. Not only is it seamless and durable, but its elasticity creates a “comfortable fit that adapts to the bust, without being restrictive”. For something a little sexier, Price-Smith suggests stretch lace. As the name suggests, “stretch lace has more movement, being able to stretch and mould to the bust and not feel restricted, creating a comfortable and flattering fit”.
However, don’t throw out your underwire bras. “A lot of people believe that for a bra to be comfortable, it has to be wireless. This is simply not true,” Price-Smith adds. “A properly fitted wired bra will feel comfortable. It will provide more support to the bust and help to reduce any back pain, especially for larger busts. If you are finding your wired bra is uncomfortable, this is likely to be because you are wearing the wrong size.”
With all that in mind, keep reading for my pick of the best comfortable bras for all budgets.
When it came to testing the best comfortable bras, I wore them for WFH days, long stints in the office and evenings out. As well as considering comfort, I assessed how flattering each style was; the fabrics used and how they felt against my skin; the fit, and value for money. I wore each bra for at least 12 hours and was washed at least once during testing.
As a senior shopping writer at The Independent, I specialise in reviewing clothing, so I know what makes a worthwhile investment, and I always keep an eye out for comfortable and durable materials. Where bras are concerned, I know the brands to turn to for high-quality, flattering designs while still keeping budget and everyday wearability in mind.
Nudea is one of the most exciting names in sustainable underwear, and this style is a long-standing favourite. Designed using the brand’s microfibre stretch fabric, the bralette is silky-soft against your skin. It offers non-wired support with no exposed elastics, helping to reduce discomfort. Enhancing your natural cleavage, the bra features a flattering deep V-neck cut, with the brand’s signature logo in luxe gold detailing on the left cup. The multifunctional adjustable straps are on the wider side and don’t dig into the skin, whether you wear them as a cross-back or over-shoulder style.
Thanks to the smooth finish of the bra, it’s a great choice under T-shirts or fitted tops. It’s available in six colourways, too – choose between a stylish sage green, baby pink, or minimalist ivory or black. I’ve tested this bra for more than six months, and it still looks box fresh, despite dozens of rounds in the washing machine. I can’t fault it.
Asos is one of the best online destinations for updating your underwear collection on a budget. Setting you back just £18, this everyday T-shirt bra is a steal. The super lightweight bra boasts underwired support and adjustable straps, with moulded cups helping to create a seamless finish underneath tops.
Don’t be put off by the wire; I found it doesn’t dig into skin as long as you wear the right size. The fabric comes out a little creased in the wash, but it’s not visible under clothing. Just be sure you don’t adjust the bra too tightly, as I found that the thin straps can dig in.
Offering stellar value for money, this pack of three bras costs less than £30. Designed with a flattering plunge cut, the silhouette is ideal for tops with low necklines.
The bra is made from a cotton and elastane blend that feels cosy and comfortable against your skin. It’s noticeably cooling during hot weather, as this bra stood up to a recent heatwave in London. The smooth finish of the bra creates a seamless look – a good choice for pairing with tight-fitting tops – while the sculpted look of the cups gives just the right amount of lift.
M&S has been selling lingerie since 1926, so the stalwart knows a thing or two about designing the perfect bra. Its selection is vast, from lace sets to bralettes, and sizing goes up to 42D in most styles. Well-priced at just £20, this T-shirt bra is available in four colourways (white, black, cream and pale pink), and has padded cups with underwire for support and lift.
Designed with an invisible edge for a seamless silhouette under clothes, the bra also features a stretchy, soft-touch hook-and-eye closure that minimises skin irritation. There are lace inserts on the band for flattering detail. The padding offers rounded definition (great for those with smaller busts), while the polyamide material is cushion-like and soft against skin. Combining comfort and femininity, the style is so lightweight it almost feels like you’re not wearing it at all.
I found this bralette so comfortable that I was even tempted to wear it to bed. There’s no fiddly clasp to deal with – simply pull the bra on over your head. The straps are thick and adjustable, but this bra is designed for those with smaller busts, as anyone with a larger bust will find that this design lacks support. I’m a 32B and found this style served as the ultimate WFH bra under a baggy T-shirt.
It’s a stellar choice for those who are nipple-conscious, too, with the bra providing another coverage without compromising on comfort. The triangle cups are unlined with a thick trim, while there’s no risk of the elastic underband digging in.
Stripe & Stare is best known for its soft and cosy pyjamas, but its sustainable underwear is equally comfortable. Designed for all-day wear, the brand’s crossover bra is a particular favourite for its flattering design. The bra is so lightweight that you forget you’re wearing it.
Just like the brand’s other underwear styles, this bra is crafted from a 95 per cent biodegradable material derived from tree bark, which the brand claims is twice as soft as cotton. This was confirmed when I put it to the test; the fabric felt unbelievably soft against my skin. The bra is unwired, with adjustable straps and a hook-and-eye fastening, with the crossover design helping to lift and support your bust while creating flattering cleavage. Adding a feminine touch, there’s delicate lace detailing around the band. The bra goes up to 40-42DD, and the generously sized cup design makes it a good unwired choice for larger busts.
With padded cups and a plunge cut, this wireless bra works to lift and define your bust. It’s designed to appear invisible under clothing thanks to the soft microfibre material. The straps are fully adjustable with a soft seal hook-and-eye fastening that doesn’t catch the skin. From the cups to the band and straps, the material is buttery soft with that desirable ‘second skin’ feel.
This bra is incredibly lightweight, too, so you can rely on it for all-day wear. Thanks to the plunge silhouette and thin straps, the bra is great under V-neck tops and dresses, as it helps create cleavage. One thing to note is that the cups lose a bit of their shape and dent a little when packed away in a suitcase or folded up too much in a drawer. However, for the affordable price, it’s hard to fault.
Dora Larsen is my go-to for sensual sets that don’t compromise on comfort or wearability, and the label’s summer scoop-neck underwire bra is a new favourite. The unpadded cups are moulded for a clean, attractive look while the scoop, plunged neckline pushes up your cleavage. It’s underwired, but the wire is short, making for supportive lift that isn’t restrictive.
Crafted from a soft stretch microfibre with recycled lace trims, the material is super soft against your skin. The straps are coated with microfibre up to the shoulder, with thinner adjustable straps at the back, to ensure there’s no risk of them digging in. Beyond pure comfort, the bra is available in a choice of four bold shades. I love the garishly gorgeous colour palette of the ‘summer’ style, with the hot pink contrasted by turquoise lace for a statement look. If you’re looking for a comfortable but sexy and stylish bra, look no further.
Uniqlo’s commitment to minimalist, fuss-free fashion is reflected in the brand’s underwear. The brand’s best-selling wireless bra gives support without restrictive wires. I found that the seamless finish helps to sculpt your silhouette. The bra doesn’t show lines under clothing, which helps with a more polished look.
As for comfort, the moulded cups and smooth design hug the body, without digging into your skin, and the soft, stretchy fabric is a dream for all-day wear. While the bra doesn’t lift or add volume like some other styles I tested, it keeps your bust secure and supported. I found the bra came up slightly small, so I suggest sizing up if you’re unsure.
This Italian lingerie brand is synonymous with sophisticated and sexy designs, which it has channelled into this pleasingly comfortable unwired bra. It’s incredibly lightweight, with structured seams under the cup to support your bust. The bra is crafted from microfibre for a ‘second skin’ feel, and the straps are covered in the same smooth fabric, ensuring a comfortable fit on the shoulders.
I found that this is a plunge bra without any of the discomfort usually associated with such styles. The cups are moulded with a deep V-neckline and padded volume to create the illusion of two extra cup sizes. The straps are thin, so they work nicely under a strappy top or dress. Owing to the low-cut V style, ladies with larger busts might find there’s not enough coverage to give full support.
Lounge's triangle bra is about as comfy as it gets, with a smooth lining and elasticated support. The rib detailing and v-cut design is flattering, while the matching triangle thong (£16, Lounge.com) – if you fancy treating yourself – sits comfortably on the hips, making a perfect complement to the body's natural curves. When she washed the bra, our tester saw no dulling of the white fabric, nor any shrinkage or misshaping. The bra air-dried quickly without creasing.
As for support, our 34DD tester found that the cups provided ample lift without digging into her shoulders or ribs, and she forgot she was even wearing it. Something to note – the low-cut V shape leaves breast tissue prone to 'spilling', so those with bigger busts will need to make use of the adjustable straps (we wore them on the tightest setting).
A bandeau bra is an essential in any underwear drawer, giving you support and definition when wearing a strapless dress or top. This style of bra can also provide an extra layer of coverage under unlined clothes. This one from Intimissimi ticks all the boxes for a comfortable bandeau bra. It boasts an invisible elasticated trim to prevent it from falling down, while the cotton interior feels soft against your skin.
The pad comes as a single piece reinforced in the middle with tulle, preventing any displacement and helping with a more comfortable fit. There are removable padded cups, so you can customise your look. With the padding, it creates a flattering rounded effect. Without it, your natural curve is enhanced. The polyamide and elastane fabric is smooth and completely concealed under clothing, too. It’s just a shame there aren’t more sizes available.
Nudea is one of the buzziest names in lingerie, thanks to the brand’s sustainable and comfort-first underwear. The ‘stretch easy does it’ bralette is an everyday hero, boasting a ‘second skin’ feeling, lightweight design and seamless finish. If you’re after flattering and feel-good underwear that doesn’t compromise on comfort, the Dora Larsen set is beautifully made. Meanwhile, for those looking to update their rotation for less, Asos, M&S and Next have some great designs.
We've put together a list of the best online clothes shops and brands to help you refresh your wardrobe
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in