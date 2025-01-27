There is something undeniably indulgent about a brand-new lingerie set, whether you’re buying it as a treat to yourself or as a present for a partner this Valentine’s Day 2025.

From frilly and fanciful pieces to practical yet sensual sets, lingerie is a firm wardrobe essential, whatever your relationship status – it is, after all, your first layer each day. From wired to non-wired or from cupped to mesh, the right set for you is entirely down to personal preference.

While some may have a penchant for lace and skimpy thongs, others look to elasticated waistbands and pin-up brief styles that still offer some support. Equally, you may be drawn to playful red and pink pieces, while minimalists are likely to prefer classic black, white or neutral finishes.

Thankfully, the lingerie world is brimming with brands catering for every taste, budget, shape and size – from fuller-bust bras to flattering small-cup silhouettes. Beyond reliable favourites such as Boux Avenue, Pour Moi and M&S, the high street has upped its game with more size-inclusive options that don’t scrimp on style (Asos, H&M and River Island are all pleasingly affordable).

Others, such as Dora Larsen, Fruity Booty and Nudea, have embraced the need for more functional lingerie, growing a loyal following for their sexy sets that are still supportive and comfortable.

How we tested

open image in gallery The Pour Moi and Dora Larsen best lingerie sets ( Niki Cottrell/Daisy Lester )

To help narrow down your search for the perfect lingerie set, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces of the moment. When selecting the sets that would make the list, we assessed size range, fit and of course design. From beautiful investment sets and high-street heroes to sustainable designs and romantic corsets, treat yourself (or someone else) to these knockout lingerie sets.

Why trust us

Daisy Lester is a senior eCommerce writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing clothing, so she knows what makes a worthwhile investment, keeping a close eye out for comfortable and durable materials. Where lingerie is concerned, she knows the brands to turn to for high quality, flattering designs yet still keeps budget and everyday wearability in mind.

The best lingerie sets for 2025 are: