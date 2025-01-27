Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From corset styles to bodysuits and sheer designs, these sets will have you smitten
There is something undeniably indulgent about a brand-new lingerie set, whether you’re buying it as a treat to yourself or as a present for a partner this Valentine’s Day 2025.
From frilly and fanciful pieces to practical yet sensual sets, lingerie is a firm wardrobe essential, whatever your relationship status – it is, after all, your first layer each day. From wired to non-wired or from cupped to mesh, the right set for you is entirely down to personal preference.
While some may have a penchant for lace and skimpy thongs, others look to elasticated waistbands and pin-up brief styles that still offer some support. Equally, you may be drawn to playful red and pink pieces, while minimalists are likely to prefer classic black, white or neutral finishes.
Thankfully, the lingerie world is brimming with brands catering for every taste, budget, shape and size – from fuller-bust bras to flattering small-cup silhouettes. Beyond reliable favourites such as Boux Avenue, Pour Moi and M&S, the high street has upped its game with more size-inclusive options that don’t scrimp on style (Asos, H&M and River Island are all pleasingly affordable).
Others, such as Dora Larsen, Fruity Booty and Nudea, have embraced the need for more functional lingerie, growing a loyal following for their sexy sets that are still supportive and comfortable.
To help narrow down your search for the perfect lingerie set, we’ve rounded up our favourite pieces of the moment. When selecting the sets that would make the list, we assessed size range, fit and of course design. From beautiful investment sets and high-street heroes to sustainable designs and romantic corsets, treat yourself (or someone else) to these knockout lingerie sets.
Dora Larsen is our go-to for mood-boosting sets that don’t compromise on comfort or wearability – and the label’s pretty tulle underwired plunge bra and matching high-waist briefs (£36, Doralarsen.com) are a standout addition to any lingerie collection. The sheer, mesh cups are moulded for a clean, attractive look, while the underwire design and stretchy, sculpting tulle material provide ample all-day support. Boasting a plunge silhouette, the bra is not only extra flattering, but ideal for low cut tops or scoop necklines.
Crafted from the same soft, stretch tulle, the knickers sit just below your belly button and mould into the shape of your body for extra comfort. Despite the practical high-waisted design of the briefs, the body-shaping cut and sheer material still make them feel sexy. Adding the final flourish, both pieces are decorated by a darker pink picot trim that adds a playful touch. A sensual set that’s designed with everyday wearability in mind, there’s a reason why Dora Larsen is one of the most covetable lingerie brands around.
River Island is one of the best places on the high street to refresh your lingerie collection on a budget. Setting you back just £22 for the bra and thong, this delicate set is a steal. The bra is non-padded and underwired for light support (bigger busts might need a more supportive design), with the sheer, mesh-lined cups enhancing your natural shape.
The briefs boast the same intricate lace finish as the bra, with a flattering low waist and lined gusset. Both pieces are detailed with bows, spots and heart embroidery that’s fitting for Valentine’s Day but understated enough for year-round wear. As well as the soft white colourway, the set is available in black.
Bluebella’s alluring lace set combines flattering sheer mesh with stylish scallop detailing. The delicate bra features wired cups and a comfortable elastic band for ample support, while the matching knickers (£22, Bluebella.com) are characterised by a super low waistband, mesh body and lined gusset. We love how the sensuality of the sheer mesh is contrasted by the sweet scallop piping.
The super low-waist of the knickers won’t be for everyone, as they aren’t as supportive as higher rise designs. But thanks to the brief coverage, they were still comfortable for all-day wear. If you’re after a black set with a difference, Bluebella’s Jasmine style will have you feeling your finest.
The enduring appeal of Calvin Klein’s lingerie lies in its subtle sexiness, embodied in the brand’s monochrome ads that have featured everyone from Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg in that Nineties campaign. Proving there’s nothing sexier than a pair of #Mycalvins, the name is synonymous with underwear. And it doesn’t get more classic than the bralette and matching thong set, with the well-crafted cotton design being a must-have in your collection.
Breathable and soft, the bralette boasts a sporty feel, with a flattering racerback design, soft cups (there’s no padding) and a logo-adorned elastic band. The thong has a similar look, with the elastic waistband, complete with a wearable medium-rise waist. Available in classic grey or navy, this is a set that will always have a special slot in your lingerie drawer.
Well-loved for its Parisian-inspired staples and retro-style dresses, cult French label Rouje also dabbles in lingerie. Pretty, delicate and unique, its range of sets is well worth a browse.
Corset sets are ideal if you’re after some structure to your silhouette, and this Rouje design sculpts your body in all the right places. The piece boasts soft cups and a fitted bodice, finished in a sheer silk black polka-dot material, elevated by the detail of satin roses and ruffles on the neckline. It comes complete with adjustable and removable straps, too. Universally flattering, with a retro feel that’s synonymous with Rouje, the corset is an investment you’ll cherish.
Nudea is one of the most exciting names around when it comes to sustainable underwear, and its cotton sets offer unrivalled comfort. The white hue of the brand’s bestselling organic cotton ribbed bralette set is flattering and supportive. A treat for Valentine’s Day but the ultimate everyday set for year-round wear, the soft organic cotton fabric is a dream against skin.
Enhancing your natural silhouette, the bra features a flattering deep V cut, with the brand’s signature logo centre front in luxe gold detailing. Offering the perfect amount of support, the structured cups are wired, while the multiway adjustable straps allow you to wear it cross back, halter and overarm. The briefs are available in a pack of three (£40, Nudea.com), with the high-rise design sculping to your body, while the elastic trims create a smooth silhouette.
Independent underwear label Fruity Booty has grown a cult following, owing to its vintage-inspired prints and sexy sets with a bit of edge. Plus, its limited-edition pieces are all sustainably sourced and made using repurposed fabrics.
Breathing fresh life into classic (but sometimes dull) lingerie sets, the brand is making underwear a more stylish affair. Case in point: the red moss set. Inspired by vintage designs, the red two-piece is crafted from stretch red mesh.
The cup bra shape and adjustable straps help emphasise your cleavage, while the elasticated brief can be worn on the hips or pulled higher. Comfortable, thanks to the stretch elastane fabric, the set is the perfect balance of sensual and supportive.
M&S’s in-house lingerie line B by Boutique is all about supportive silhouettes with fun prints and finishes. Its Cleo bra and matching knickers (£10 for pack of two, Marksandspencer.com) come in two colours, with the set costing less than £30. Supremely comfortable and verging on sporty with the logo-embossed stretchy elastic bands, the lace finish elevates the design.
The briefs are super flattering, thanks to the high-cut leg, scallop-trimmed lace at the back and V-shape at the waist, while the bra’s non-padded cups give a natural shape, with underwires for extra support.
You’ve likely seen Lounge Underwear all over your social feeds, and its sets do not disappoint. From simple triangle bras to delicate lace designs, the styles cater for all shapes, sizes (the bras go up to 40G) and tastes. Perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond, the Perrie intimates set is sure to make you feel like your best self.
The three-piece design includes an underwired floral printed mesh bra with satin fabrication, a matching thong and high-waisted shorts to be mixed and matched as desired. Pretty, flattering and comfortable, dainty decorative bows and rose-gold Lounge branded hardware add the final flourish.
If striking, unusual styles are what you’re after, Bluebella may be the way to go. We love the subtle sensuality of this goya set from the label, which couples a sheer material with a floral, almost shell-like embroidered design, and minimal gold-coloured detailing for a luxe-looking touch. Meanwhile, the frilly, pretty elements of the silhouette are complemented by strong lines, which give the set a more contemporary feel.
When it comes to support, the elasticated, adjustable straps and the underwired design provide more shaping and lift than we’d expect from a mesh style of cup, while the briefs are fairly tight-fitting. For the pièce de résistance, turn around to see a gorgeous floral design fanning out below a geometric flash of skin.
This Italian lingerie brand is synonymous with simple, chic and sexy designs. This set won us over for its versatility. The colour and lace pattern make it a sexy and romantic choice, but the flattering cut and snug fit ensures all-day-long comfort. The material is super soft while the velvet straps are small detail with maximum impact.
Underwired with no padding, we felt supported by the bra, though those with bigger busts may disagree. The bottoms are comfortable, with the Eighties-style cut elongating the legs beautifully (we’d suggest sizing up to avoid any awkward pinching). The lace red vamp style is available in a wide range of pieces, including a babydoll slip and silk pyjamas, meaning you can find the cut and style that suits you best – or buy the whole collection (we won’t judge).
Known for its bold, colourful, and sometimes daring designs, Pour Moi is a go-to when looking for a statement lingerie set. Striking the perfect balance between femininity and modern design, the India bold floral embroidery set is an eye-catching addition to any lingerie collection.
The non-padded, underwired bra is adorned with bold floral embroidery and features sheer panelling for a delicate yet striking look. While this set is designed with a seductive edge, it still offers practical details like adjustable straps and breathable materials. The matching thong (£20, Pourmoi.co.uk) echoes the intricate embroidery of the bra, with a semi-sheer front panel that brings a touch of elegance. Its tanga-style string design offers a flattering fit while maintaining a comfortable, minimal feel.
With its quirky yet sexy, sheer and colourful design, comfortable fit and everyday wearability, Dora Larsen’s pink hued set is a universally flattering choice for your lingerie drawer. Fashion-forward and flattering, Fruity Booty’s red moss set is also a dream to wear, while Lounge’s Tyra set and Pour Moi’s red style are perfect for Valentine’s Day.
