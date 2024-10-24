The 25 best plus-size lingerie shops for inclusive and empowering fits

Being a plus-size woman means finding supportive lingerie is imperative, but this doesn’t mean it’s easy. Having bigger boobs, wider hips and a more shapely silhouette can make it difficult when it comes to finding lingerie that fits well and accentuates your figure.

The lingerie market has evolved in recent years, massively improving and expanding with new and exciting innovations, brands and products. Most brands have adapted to suit all body types, with many now offering a DD+ range to suit a fuller bust and figure. This means finding suitable lingerie for a plus-size frame is easier than it’s ever been.

We spoke to professional bra fitter Lucy-Jayne Copley who has worked for Brastop (retailer and experts in D–K cups) for years. She’s a real believer in lingerie affecting your mood: “Wearing something that looks amazing can really put a pep in your step, even if it’s only you who knows you’re wearing it.”

“The fit of your lingerie really matters too, there’s a common misconception that bras are meant to be uncomfortable to serve their purpose but it really doesn’t have to be that way. Get yourself fitted by a reputable lingerie retailer who knows their stuff and revel in the glory of the perfect fit, and remember that you might well need different sizes in different brands and cuts of bra so don’t get hung up on the numbers and letters on the label!”

Finding lingerie for a fuller figure needn’t be difficult in 2024 and we’ve made it even easier for you. We have tried, tested and compiled 25 of the best lingerie brands that cater for a fuller bust and more shapely figure – there really is something for every BODY.

Read more: Best plus-size clothing brands to shop online

Ann Summers

open image in gallery ( Ann Summers )

Known for its provocative lingerie, Ann Summers now has an extensive range that spans an array of different styles and sizes – in some of its collections (but not all) it caters up to a 44H and UK 24.

Asos Curve

Fashion retailer Asos stocks branded items as well its own line and its curve range. Its own-brand curve lingerie and underwear spans from a UK 18 and goes up to a UK 30.

Bluebella

Synonymous with delicate, lacey lingerie, Bluebella is an expert brand in affordable luxury. Its briefs span up to a UK size 20, while bands are available up to 42, with DD+ ranges for DD and E cups. With an ethos that focuses on underwear that is “worn to be seen”, Bluebella creates trend-led pieces that are just as stylish as the rest of your outfit. Its Karolina bra (£36, Bluebella.com) goes up to a 42F while the matching thong (£16, Bluebella.com) goes up to a UK 20. Both the bra and matching thong are comfortable, flattering and bang on-trend too. With a bondage-esque feel, the set looks beautiful on a fuller figure.

Bravissimo

open image in gallery ( Bravissimo )

Claiming to inspire big boobed women to feel amazing, Bravissimo does just that by stocking the best brands and bras for fuller busts, including its very own line. Its own-brand collection is stocked with on-trend lingerie in a variety of different colours and fits.

Curvy Kate

This is one of the most popular brands among women with fuller busts, and we can definitely see why. Catering for women who wear cup sizes from a D all the way up to a K, Curvy Kate’s lingerie is everything you could ask for if you’re plus-sized. The biggest band and cup combination that the brand offers is 44K, while the largest brief size is a 5XL which equates to a UK size 24 – making it incredibly inclusive.

Scantilly is Curvy Kate’s sexy and sassy older sister. An inclusive range full to the brim with sexy lingerie items that don’t compromise on support, Scantilly is loved for its fallen angel and black magic sets. Scantilly proves time and time again that you can be sexy at any size!

Elomi

Known for its inclusivity and fresh and playful designs, Elomi is one of the best fuller-figure lingerie brands in the business. Catering up to a 46 band and K cup in its bras, and up to a 4XL in its briefs – Elomi is a pioneering brand of innovative lingerie for plus-size women. Two of our favourite sets are the Morgan and Matilda.

Gossard

With a mix of both daring and daily lingerie, in some ranges, Gossard caters up to a 44 band, E cup and XXL brief size (which equates to a UK size 20–22). Head here for incredibly comfortable sets and staple basics that every woman needs in her lingerie drawer.

Lovehoney Lingerie

open image in gallery ( Lovehoney )

Serving all body types, Lovehoney Lingerie has an extensive plus-size range of some of the sexiest pieces on the market. With over 400 pages to scroll through, there’s something for everybody. A brand that’s perfect for when you want to feel your most sexy and sensual self.

Read more: Best red lingerie sets, from bodysuits to two-pieces

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is a staple British retailer and a firm favourite in the lingerie stakes. With a range that caters up to a 44J, it has a broad range of pieces to suit and support most body types.

Next

Stocking some incredible plus size pieces, Next also has a brilliant collection of underwear and lingerie, catering up to a size 40DD and UK 22 in most lines. Perfect for lingerie drawer must-haves, dreamy daily basics and sexy but supportive undergarments, Next has a great selection of items that will appeal to most women.

Oola Lingerie

Creating pieces specifically designed to flatter the fuller figure, the team at Oola Lingerie have a passion for the perfect fit. Its range offers band sizes from 38-46, cups from D-G, and UK sizes 14-32, with bras and briefs in a variety of colours and styles. Longline bras, non-padded, padded and high-waisted briefs or thongs – there is a style to suit every plus-size person.

A hero product that we tried, tested and loved is the tonal lace underwired bra – red and black, (£15, Oolalingerie.com). Sizing is true, with no need to size up or down. The bra fits well with no side spillage, while the high waist knicker sits beautifully on your hips while keeping everything tucked in neatly.

Parfait

open image in gallery ( Parfait )

Extensive and inclusive, Parfait has a vast selection of different lingerie items to suit and flatter all body types. The Mia dot lace bralette (£39, Parfaitlingerie.uk) in bright pink is one of our favourite items from the brand. With a longline band which supports you in all of the right places, a deep hook and eye fastening and overbust straps for added detailing – this bralette isn’t just comfortable, but it is incredibly pretty too.

Playtex Lingerie

This might not be the first brand that springs to mind when you think of plus-size underwear, but hear us out. With a wide range of comfortable lingerie, Playtex has a DD+ range that caters up to a 46D in bras and their briefs (in some ranges) cater up to a UK size 24. Having tried and tested Playtex’s lingerie, we can confirm that both value and quality, really are top drawer. Our hero products are the invisible elegance and perfect silhouette ranges.

Playful Promises

With an extensive collection that caters up to a 44H in bra size and up to a UK 30 in briefs – Playful Promises enables people with fuller figures to feel sexy and sensual. Always launching new and exciting collaborations with the likes of plus size models Felicity Hayward, Gabi Fresh and George from Fuller Figure Fuller Bust – Playful Promises know its customers down to a tee, which is why its collections sell out fast, meaning you have to be quick when a new one drops.

We tested two sets from the new Gabi Fresh curve collection and can confirm that they are true-to-size and full-figure-friendly.

Pour Moi

open image in gallery ( Pour Moi )

Stocking up to a 44 band, J cup and UK size 22 brief, Pour Moi is a lingerie brand that stocks a vast selection of different styles of underwear to suit all shapes, sizes and curves. We especially love the viva luxe underwired body (£40, Pourmoi.co.uk) which caters from a 32 band up to a 40. It’s comfortable, smoothing and perfect when worn tucked into jeans, trousers, skirts or tracksuit bottoms and can be worn alone or with a blouse over the top.

Read more: Best lingerie sets that will make you look and feel great

Savage X Fenty

Known, praised and loved for its inclusivity and diversity among its models, fashion shows and lingerie ranges, Savage X Fenty is leading the way when it comes to plus-size lingerie. Stocking everything from comfy underwear to sexy sets, Savage X Fenty offers up to a 46E bra and 4XL in briefs (which equates to a UK 24–26). Some of our favourite items from this brand are the free spirit floral embroidery balconette bra (£27.50, Savagex.co.uk) with a matching high-leg bikini (£25, Savagex.co.uk).

Sculptresse by Panache

Panache is an inclusive lingerie brand that caters for most band and cup sizes, but its curve range is even more inclusive. With an extensive collection of 14 different lines that cater to curves, there is a vast variety of products to suit every need. It stocks up to a 46 band, HH cup and UK size 24 brief.

Strapless bras like the Dana (£46, Panache-lingerie.com) make Sculptresse’s lingerie both limitless and faultless.

Simply Be

open image in gallery ( SimplyBe )

Moving from Figleaves back to its own site, SimplyBe is a stellar destination for affordable finds. The Harper geometric lace bralette (£16.80, Simplybe.co.uk) goes up to a 38FF and is incredibly accommodating and supportive. Our favourite bra though is the Pimlico non-pad underwired plunge bra (£16.80, Simplybe.co.uk). Ranging up to 38GG, it has a gorgeous leopard print that is muted and not too bold. The bra has no padding, which makes it easy to wear beneath any outfit, and the matching Pimlico thong (£9.80, Simplybe.co.uk) looks beautiful when worn as a set.

The Luxe Nude

Accommodating cups D–G and UK sizes 10–18, The Luxe Nude stocks a variety of different bras, briefs and thongs. True to size and perfect for a full figure, we especially love the caramel bra, (£33, Theluxenude.com) and the matching caramel thong, (£33, Theluxenude.com).

Tutti Rouge

Known as “the fuller bust company”, Tutti Rouge has a large range of comfy lace lingerie that fits and flatters plus-size women, while providing comfort. With bras and bralettes that go up to a 48FF/G and briefs that go up to a 6XL (which equates to a UK 26), the Tutti Rouge site is a must-visit.

We love Tutti Rouge for its incredibly affordable lingerie that is size-inclusive, and because it uses a variety of different size models and stocks an abundance of different styles and colours.

What Katie Did

If you’re a lover of all things retro, vintage and pin-up, then What Katie Did is the brand for you. Specialising in faux vintage lingerie, it stocks dreamy vintage basics to fit and flatter. We tried and tested a few of its products that cater up to a 38E and UK size 22 – and we were impressed.

We Are We Wear

Known for its body positive approach, We Are Wear uses models in all shapes and sizes and its lingerie accommodates up to a 44 band, FF cup and 3XL brief size (which equates to a UK 28–30).

Wonderbra

This household name launched in America in 1935, but only made a name for itself in Europe in the 1990s. In more recent years, its offering has been overlooked as newcomers have dominated the underwear market, but we love its range of must-have lingerie basics. Its briefs accommodate up to a 4XL, which makes Wonderbra an inclusive brand – perfect for full-figured shoppers.

Voucher codes

For more savings on lingerie and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Now you’ve got your underwear sorted, we’ve found the best plus-size clothing brands to browse