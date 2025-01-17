Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From little luxuries to grand gestures, your special someone is sure to fall for these
Whether you’re in the early stages of dating or have been happily married for many years, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate (and spoil) that someone special in your life. The most romantic day of the year (14 February) is just around the corner and, if you're looking to find the best gift for your partner, secret crush or even your best pal, you're in the right place.
When it comes to choosing the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her, there’s much to consider. Not only do you need to choose a present that reflects her unique tastes and interests, you’d also be wise to avoid showy clichés.
Is she the type that loves the romance of flowers and chocolates or would she prefer a meaningful keepsake or something a little more personalised? If the latter, a piece of jewellery could be just the thing. Perhaps an experience or something to indulge her passions is more up her street?
We’ve been hard at work finding plenty of gift ideas to suit all personalities and preferences, from fitness enthusiasts and bookworms to fashion lovers and tech-savvy women. No matter her style or interests, we’ve got something that will make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.
To help compile our ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide, we spent several weeks testing a range of potential presents and made sure to include options to suit recipients with different interests. From beauty products to jewellery, lingerie, stationery, food and fashion finds, we’ve also made sure there are products to suit all budgets, whether you’re looking for a little luxury or want to make a grand gesture. For each item to make the cut, we considered quality, presentation and how we’d feel if we were to unwrap each one. Keep reading and you’re guaranteed to find something to put a smile on her face.
Sarah Jones is The Independent’s assistant eCommerce editor, and has years of experience both writing and editing shopping content, so, it’s fair to say she knows a thing or to when it comes to putting together a gift guide. She specialises in a variety of topics, spanning home interiors, beauty and fashion, as well as parenting and kids’ products. Committed to helping you find the perfect item for your partner or best friend, Sarah has combined her bank of fail-safe present ideas with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of top-rated gifts below.
Bring a touch of luxury to her nightwear selection, with this pyjama set. Vibrant and playful, the set features a pink and red contrast design that’s perfectly suited to Valentine’s Day, with piping around the edges of the sleeves and trousers adding an extra touch of refinement. There’s so much to love about these PJs, they have a relaxed fit and elasticated waistband for extra comfort, and are made from eco-friendly Tencel, which feels amazingly soft and silky against the skin. We also really appreciated the inclusive size range available, spanning an XS (UK6) to a 4XL (UK22). The stylish set has quickly become a firm favourite and a welcome addition to our bedtime routine, slow Sunday mornings and lazy days lounging indoors. While the price is on the steeper side, it reflects the quality of this set. The pyjamas are a dream come true for any certified sleepwear fan.
For those in long-distance relationships, Valentine’s Day gift-giving is, of course, an even harder task. Luckily, there are plenty of postal services available on a whole host of products, including this small sweet treat from London-based bakery Biscuiteers. For a gift that is not only adorable-looking but also delicious tasting, opt for this gingerbread man that comes in at less than £10. Despite being small, it’s sure to put a smile on somebody’s face, no matter if they live in Shropshire or Spain. Just be sure to check all delivery details on the brand’s website.
Lipstick lovers everywhere rave about Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk – it is what we’d consider a desert island lipstick. So, if you’re buying for a beauty buff, it’s a gift that’s sure to go down a treat. The ideal romantic hue for Valentine’s Day and beyond, it falls somewhere between a nude and a soft pink, and has all-day wearability. While it has a matte look, it’s anything but drying on your pout, thanks to a bunch of hydrating hero ingredients, including vitamins C and E, and an emollient ester blend. This kit also contains the matching lip liner, which helps add a hint of volume and gives the lipstick extra staying power. We’re huge fans of the original version, which is a universally flattering shade, but there are three other pillow talk iterations – fair, medium and intense – to choose from, depending on your recipient’s preferred finish. Nothing says Valentine’s Day like soft, plump lips.
What’s not to love about a Valentine’s collection of chocolates presented in a heart-shaped box? Ideal for sharing with your loved one (if they let you, that is), the fine truffle selection contains a decadent selection of chocolates with a range of flavours to suit every taste, from strawberry to pistachio, milk chocolate, sea salt praline and more. Whichever one you pick, the flavours are deliciously rich and creamy. So much so, tucking into this chic box feels like a truly indulgent treat and would make a gorgeous gift for the one you love. Aside from the tasty contents, we loved how beautifully presented the truffles are, with the box decorated with Victorian-inspired illustrations of turtle doves, roses, foxgloves and ribbons. Plus, you can even add a gift card with a message, for a personal touch.
If you want to treat the woman in your life to some underwear she can comfortably wear on Valentine’s Day and beyond, Dora Larsen is the brand to shop. Created with the aim of making women feel empowered to dress for themselves, each of the brand’s lingerie sets are designed with comfort in mind. That doesn’t mean they scrimp on style, though – in fact, they’re some of the nicest we’ve ever come across, with fun colour combinations, contemporary shapes and intricate detailing. While there are plenty of styles to choose from, our top pick is the Nico organic cotton bra (£58, Doralarsen.com) paired with the matching high-waist knicker (£36, Doralarsen.com). The deep red and contrasting baby blue colour is ideal for celebrating the day of love, without feeling too contrived, and it’s genuinely one of the comfiest underwear sets we’ve ever worn. The moulded cups offer plenty of support, while the soft cotton feels gentle against your skin, and the high-waist knicker can be worn to sit securely on your waist or pulled up high on the leg. This is a staple set that will bring her comfort and support while still feeling special.
A delicious way to start this romantic day, the Panzer’s breakfast box contains an array of tasty and fresh foodie treats. These are Panzer’s homemade granola, nectarine juice, two freshly baked bagels, hand-sliced smoked salmon, a lemon and cream cheese. The hamper arrived at our home presented in a charming Panzer’s box with green and pink details, including a ribbon. All the food and drink inside had been packaged with cooling packs, too.
We happily tucked into the feast, which would work well for breakfast in bed on Valentine’s Day. As well as the melt-in-the-mouth cream cheese, salmon, and bagel combo, we particularly enjoyed the naturally sweet, crunchy Panzer’s granola. You can pick up the breakfast box in-store at the London deli or delivery can be arranged nationwide.
Shopping for a light sleeper, shift worker or frequent traveller? A sleep mask could be an ideal gift – especially when it’s one that looks this good. This luxurious accessory will add both comfort and a touch of elegance to her sleep routine. Crafted from velvety soft, high-quality fabric, it has an incredibly gentle feel against the skin, and the design is generously padded, meaning it provides a snug fit that effectively blocks out light, promoting a deeper and more restful sleep. As light sleepers, we found this eye mask made a noticeable difference to not only the length but also the quality of sleep we managed to bank each night, and it has since become a non-negotiable part of our bedtime ritual. As well as being practical, it has bags of aesthetic appeal, with delicate heart-shaped embroidery but, if the love theme feels a bit cliché for Valentine’s, there are plenty of other options to choose from.
If she loves to look after her locks, has a stash of haircare products in her bathroom, or has been hinting that her tresses are in desperate need of some TLC, the K18 leave-in molecular repair hair mask is just what she needs. This leave-in treatment uses a patented peptide technology to get deep within the hair and repair broken keratin chains, aka the building blocks of healthy locks. The formula is designed to restore the hair in just four minutes, giving both immediate and lasting results, and it does really work. We noticed a difference in our hair after just one application – it felt softer, less frizzy and had a noticeable shine. We’ve been using it for a couple of weeks now and the results just keep getting better.
Flowers make for a fail-safe gift that anyone would like to receive, and we love that this bunch from Bloom & Wild can be sent directly to someone’s letterbox, ready for them to arrange. Upon opening, you’ll find 23 stems alongside a handy arranging guide and two food sachets, which help to prolong the life of the blooms.
We followed the instructions to display the flowers, which included a bright and bold array of tulips, statice, solidago, stocks and craspedia. The bunch filled a tall vase and we were impressed by the bouquet’s quality and stem variety, considering it costs less than £40. We also loved that the tulips are sent with the bulbs attached, which means they can be stored, replanted and enjoyed next spring.
If you want to treat your loved one to a slap-up meal but don’t quite have the kitchen skills required or the budget for a fancy restaurant, fear not, because Pasta Evangelists is here to save the day. The recipe box company has around 50 dishes to choose from each week, starting at just £5.85 per portion, and you can filter recipes that include meat or fish, as well as free-from and vegetarian options. Everything you need to prepare your meal is delivered straight to your front door, from fresh pasta and sauces to garnishes, alongside simple step-by-step instructions that require minimal prep. Plus, the company even does sides and desserts (the tiramisu is *chefs kiss*).
It can be hard to find a pair of earrings that suit both day and night-time looks but this pretty pearl earrings pair is a classy addition to any ensemble. Made purely from 9 carat gold (you can get them in silver or white gold, too) with a freshwater pearl, these won’t fade or oxidise like costume jewellery. The lucky recipient will be able to wear them forever, as a a never-ending reminder of your love. During testing, we thought they looked equally good with jeans and a jumper as they did with a little black dress for a night out. We also liked that they arrived in a stylish black gift box, which made the unboxing a special experience.
If you’re buying for a jewellery lover but don’t feel confident enough to gift a specific piece, a box where she can store all her precious treasures is the next best thing. We’re big fans of this one, which has been created by London-based jewellery label Daisy, in collaboration with cult fashion brand Shrimps. The box boasts a standout maximalist green gingham print and opens to reveal an equally chic green suede interior that has a place for everything – there are pockets for rings and bracelets, holes for earrings and hooks for hanging necklaces. It’s available in pink (£79, Daisyjewellery.com) too, while you can also pick up a compact size (£49, Daisyjewellery.com) that’s perfect for keen travellers or those with smaller jewellery collections.
The name of this candle is ideal for Valentine’s Day, and we also liked Acqua di Parma’s signature sunny yellow holder for adding some luxury to their lounge.
After lighting the wick, we noticed there was no smokiness – just a clean, even burn. We were also able to pick up on the warming amber, creamy tonka bean and spicy black pepper blend. The mix successfully combining for a delicately sweet yet deeply rich aroma.
The scent intensity grew with burn time, and had permeated our entire living room after about half an hour. Its effect is like an expensive perfume filling the air. Undoubtedly a luxe purchase, the scent and holder are both quite swish. As such, this does feel like the ultimate treat for a candlelit dinner.
Stomp your way into her heart with this pair of Dr Martens boots. An instantly recognisable brand, the boots feature many of the label’s characteristic details, including an ankle-grazing fit, eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. However, what makes the Audrick style our top pick is the towering platform sole, which gives them a real edge. Unlike classic Dr Martens, which are notoriously tricky to break in, this pair is supremely comfortable to wear, largely thanks to being made from Nappa leather, which is soft and smooth to the touch.
This red, lacy set is a nod to Valentine’s Day seduction, and there are plenty of other colour options to choose from, including pink, violet, black and ivory. We tested the Aliyah plunge bra (£32, Bouxavenue.com) and matching briefs (£14, Bouxavenue.com), but there’s also a thong option (£14, Bouxavenue.com).
Available in sizes 30A to 38DD, the bra is well padded, providing a cleavage boost. Despite it being underwired, it was comfy to wear during testing. The bra’s lace composition has a scalloped edge design, creating a pretty neckline. Meanwhile, the briefs have a matching ribbon bow and scalloped edging, which we found created a flattering shape. We found the overall fit true to size, too.
For a thoughtful gift that can be worn for a night of self-care or quality time with a loved one, we recommend gifting Stripe & Stare’s red and pink pyjama set. Practical but nonetheless special, it’s the ultimate gift of comfort and relaxation. For a gift that’s sure to please even the most dogged of Valentine’s naysayers, Charbonnel et Walker’s fine truffle selection will help spread the love. After something more traditional? Bloom & Wild’s bunch of mood-enhancing flowers is guaranteed to put a smile on her face. If it’s lingerie you’re looking to gift, Dora Larsen’s super-soft organic set will have her looking and feeling amazing.
