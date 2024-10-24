There’s little better in life than delicious chocolate, and it’s even better if you’re the lucky one receiving it as a gift.

We love a chocolate gift (probably a little more than the next person) and have selected a range of gifts from our ultimate all-time favourite chocolate brands. These include British stalwarts, independent newbies and some from the best luxury department stores, all of who are experts in their craft.

So, what makes a good chocolate gift? Well, that depends on the eye of the beholder of course, but for us, it’s either a little luxury that you wouldn’t usually buy yourself, an all-out decadent hamper, or a subscription so the chocoholic in your life is never without their favourite thing.

Whatever it is you decide, chocolate is never going to be a disappointing gift.

How we tested

open image in gallery Beyond the taste of the chocolate, we also assessed ethics, packaging and value ( Emma Henderson )

We’ve tasted our way through everything on the list, putting it through its paces to ensure it reaches our high standards. We were looking for good quality taste of course, but also where the chocolate is sourced from, ethics, good packaging – how much plastic it has and how easy to recycle it is – pleasing design, and last but not least, value.

Ultimately, we were looking for products that would make excellent gifts, whether that’s for a quick little thank you or a big gesture to your host to show your appreciation. These are our favourite chocolate gifts.

The best chocolate gifts for 2024 are: