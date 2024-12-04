Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From boozy bundles to selections of British cheese, give the gift of indulgence with a hamper this Christmas
There’s nothing quite as exciting as opening a gorgeously presented hamper packed with delicious food and drink, no matter the occasion. So, we have gathered some of the best options around, with a variety of themes and for a variety of budgets, so you can find the perfect treat.
There are small hampers, perfect for a bit of me-time while binging Netflix; there are hampers that will thrill your host if you’re heading for a wintry dinner party, and there are giant hampers packed with everything you need for a Christmas party or sharing with the whole family.
The hampers come in all shapes and sizes, from a bundle that will create the perfect cosy cheese and wine evening to a basket filled with larder goodies, or boxes packed full of wine or cocktails to crack open over the festive season.
Whether you’re sending a hamper as a gift or picking one for yourself, we’ve rounded up the top food and drink hampers this year.
We are constantly sampling boxes and hampers packed with delicious food and drink – it’s exhausting work – to bring you our final thoughts on some of the best hampers available. We looked at how many products each hamper holds and, of course, the quality of the contents. We also highlight seasonal food and drink hampers that will help make the most of any occasion.
Our favourite hamper for the festive season this year comes from the Kent-based food connoisseur Macknade. This wicker hamper is packed with a well-curated variety of Christmas food and drink and not one item is a miss. From Macknade’s own-brand Italian Christmas classic panettone to decadent wild boar paté, each treat complements another.
We appreciated that lovers of port and bubbles can enjoy a tipple, and there is a decent split between sweet and savoury foods. Highlights include a pistachio cream (which tastes decadent when spread on a piece of panettone), the amaretto-steeped apricots that have become our new favourite Christmas treat and the refreshing Pierre Mignon champagne, which will uplift you and cleanse the palate between bites.
Everything Cutter & Squidge creates is fun and inventive with inviting packaging that’s delightful to open. The mini squidge Christmas hamper is no exception with lots of sweet treats to enjoy with Peruvian coffee.
Although not particularly Christmassy in theme, these treats nonetheless piqued our curiosity: jam on toast cookie bite, cacio e pepe crumbly biscuits and lemony Earl Grey biscuits. This is a great one to take over to a pal’s place for a coffee and catch up.
An IndyBest favourite, Snowdonia Cheese Company’s hampers are great for lots of occasions and this one is perfect for a festive cheese and wine night. There are three cheddars – one truffled, one extra mature and a rich cave-aged cheese – with a trio of chutneys that pair beautifully with each one. The rhubarb and gin chutney was a highlight for us, which tasted sweet yet tangy. And there were even some rich chocolate truffles to nibble afterwards.
Packed with a selection of Ottolenghi’s flavour-filled goodies, there’s a good variety of sweet and savoury treats. Standouts include fiendishly moreish rosemary spiced nuts, cheddar and pistachio biscuits (we’d recommend topping with the included chilli and coriander chutney), and cranberry and oat biscuits. We also had to be pried away from the lebkuchen amaretti, which are sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your next Christmas party. As for the panettone, it arrived beautifully wrapped and is soft, fruity and delicious – it’s sure to be the highlight of the Boxing Day table.
With a variety of hampers perfect for decadent Christmas gifting (or treating yourself), Claridge’s collection is every bit as luxurious as you’d expect.
The Audley hamper, presented in a lovely wicker basket that can be reused long after Christmas, includes the hotel’s own black tea blend, which we found paired perfectly with the tin of shortbread.
Vanilla-infused honey, strawberry jam and sparkling tea – an uplifting sparkling wine alternative – will glam up your Christmas morning breakfast time. While the green olives and milk chocolate bar round off the hamper nicely.
Mouse & Grape is making some of the most stylish hampers, pairing cheese and wine wonderfully. You can build your own hamper on the website, selecting cheeses, from Stilton to truffled brie to be paired with fruity beaujolais or pale rosé.
The port and fine red wine hamper is basically a chic cheese board packaged in a box, making it the perfect thing to take with you if you’re attending someone’s house this Christmas.
Inside you’ll find a wonderfully aged 2005 vintage port with deep notes of chocolate and red fruits, plus a smooth northeast Italian red wine with delicious cherry notes, which pair beautifully with the four hand-picked cheeses – soft and light taleggio, nutty comte, baron bigod (our favourite) and stilton are delicious drizzled with honey and layered on crackers.
Nestled in the Sussex countryside is the Rathfinny Estate, a 50-acre vineyard owned by a husband and wife duo producing English sparkling wine. A bottle of the estate’s 2019 vintage classic cuvée is at the centre of this small hamper, a great little gift to send as a thank you or season’s greetings as the year draws to a close.
The cuvée itself, chic bottle aside, is light with fresh citrus and apple notes and will go perfectly with Christmas morning smoked salmon breakfast. The snacks that come in the treat box are similarly moreish, particularly the caramelised sesame peanuts by Cambrook and classic Perello olives.
The Newt is another IndyBest favourite thanks to its great hampers, packed with goodies from its farm in the Somerset countryside. Hampers include luxury cheese and cyder options, Italian Christmas treats and even homeware with wonderful pine tree-scented candles and beautiful boxes of matches.
The very Newt Christmas hamper comes with sparkling cyder, Christmassy preserves that will last you the festive season and some lovely sweet treats including an iced fruit cake. A special touch is the addition of Newt’s 2025 calendar, making this a gift that keeps on giving into the new year and beyond.
The iconic Dorchester hotel has an exquisite selection of gifts, from monogrammed slippers and bathrobes to candles and Christmas tree baubles. But its hampers range is the star of the show, for five-star treatment at home.
Wrapped in a giant bow, this hamper comes with wine (we received a bottle of sauvignon blanc), and snacks like shortbread and salty pistachios. Enjoy the coffee or Assam tea with delicious preserves for breakfast in bed for a hotel room service experience at home. Festive additions include a decadently soft iced Christmas cake, plus a Christmas pudding in a bowl. The cherry on top is the facade of the hotel rendered in chocolate.
This small business has hampers packed with some of the best local makers in London. From raw honey and gin made in Brixton and wine made in Walthamstow (grapes from Penedés, Spain).
The ‘best of London’ hamper has a good range of condiments that will spice up and add flavour to your Christmastime meals, plus great coffee beans to brew your morning coffee. White wine from Renegade Urban Winery was our favourite addition, with a quirky portrait bottle.
You can also customise your own hamper and fill it with your choice of Guzzl’s extensive food and drink offerings.
An ingenious way to conduct wine tasting at home, the Reserve Wines blind tasting box is a great dinner party activity or date night idea. Three mystery bottles of wine will be delivered with information and tasting notes for each bottle. The twist being that you have to guess which bottle matches the descriptions.
We tasted three delicious wines, one floral with vanilla and peach notes, another dry with grapefruit notes and one with acidy lemon. We loved the tasting game and the anticipation of full glasses once the guessing was over. Choose white, red or “fancy” red at-home tasting undles.
Easter food definitely leans towards chocolate eggs and plenty of sweets, so the savoury-toothed are rarely catered for. Enter Snowdonia Cheese Company, a North Wales based company that has a selection of hampers which feature its delicious cheeses alongside other treats. The champagne and cheese celebration hamper has four Cheddar cheeses, three chutneys, crackers, biscuits, milk chocolate figs and a bottle of champagne.
We loved the roasted garlic and herb Cheddar the most but all were very moreish. And the rhubarb and gin chutney is divine when paired with one of the buttermilk crackers and Cheddar. It all went down a treat with the very drinkable Henriot Brut Souverain NV Champagne, too. The milk chocolate figs add something a little decadent for the end of the cheese and champagne evening.
Iconic French macaron maker Ladurée has launched its hamper and gift box range, with beautifully packaged boxes tied with pink and green ribbons and overflowing with sweet treats to have a Marie Antoinette-style tea party.
In the imperial hamper, there is a box of 12 of the brand’s classic macarons – we adored the raspberry, vanilla and pistachio, plus more chocolate treats like milk chocolate coated candied lemon, a box of six Eugénie which are chocolate-coated shortbread biscuits in a variety of flavours with a melting heart centre. We loved pairing the sweet treats with the fabulous Earl Grey tea.
Some of the best bacon we’ve had plus herbed farmhouse sausages have been paired with soft white rolls as the stars of the signature match day breakfast hamper from Imp & Maker. A great way to treat the football fan in your life or to enjoy with friends while watching the game.
Drizzle on the Tracklements tomato sauce for the perfect breakfast roll. Other salty and savoury snacks include exceedingly moreish smoked chilli snacks from Belazu and Savoursmiths salt and vinegar crisps that make the Noam beer sing. Four lagers are included in this hamper from the Berlin-based brewers: they’re super refreshing and light, nicely rounding off the feast.
Customise your own mini cocktail party with Edmunds’ mix and match cocktail box. The website is easy to navigate with the option of six, 12 or 24 cocktails - each 100ml - to choose from. We selected a box with one each of the following cocktails: strawberry daiquiri, lychee martini, elderflower collins, cosmopolitan, kumquat margarita and amaretto sour.
With many cocktails garnering well-earned awards, we personally were crazy for the amaretto sour and kumquat margarita, but all were delicious. Simply shake with ice and serve with the garnish provided. At £34.95 for six, that works out as under £6 per cocktail, and you save 10 per cent if you subscribe.
Meat specialists at Dukes Hill have created this dine in hamper fillet steaks, sticky toffee pudding and red wine. Impress your beau or bestie with a date night spread.
The steaks were tender and delicious when cooked medium rare and slathered with bearnaise sauce. The smoked salmon and cream cheese pate with crackers for dipping was very moreish. For dessert a sticky toffee pudding was perfect. Steak and red wine are a match made in heaven and this bottle of malbec was perfect.
With six expertly selected bottles of wine – a champagne, a rosé, two whites and two reds – this hamper is a great choice if you’re hosting drinks with friends.
The celebratory champagne is aged for five years and is the perfect way to welcome people into your home. The light Cotes de Provence rosé, served as chilled as possible, was a particular favourite with our testing party. The Inama Carmenere Piu wins the award for prettiest bottle and has deep fruity and spicy notes of plum and cassis – perfection.
On The Table curates gift boxes of food and wine that are perfect for sending to loved ones over the festive season or to share with your friends and family. We tried the ultimate food lovers gift box, which includes cheeses – the bix organic soft cheese was a particular favourite – alongside a delectable charcuterie platter, plus red wine.
We liked that you can make a whole meal from the hamper: start with a cheeseboard, then rigatoni and tomato pesto pairs well with cured meats, and a glass of one of the outstanding red wines included in the box. There is an excellent Cretan olive oil for extra drizzling, too.
While the price tag is slightly steep, we still think this is a great box for the foodie in your life.
Hailing from the bucolic Cotswold countryside, Daylesford is the farm that has become a national name for its innovative food and drink offerings. This hamper comes complete with a cool bag to transport the goodies to your favourite picnicking spot.
Highlights include lemony white chocolate dipped cookies, smoked salmon and a fruit-studded loaf of bread from the Daylesford bakery. For drinks comes a tart yet sweet apricot juice and a bottle of prosecco frizzante. A celebratory pop to begin your picnic. Items will vary with seasonality and availability.
Anyone who knows Biscuiteers knows it has some of the cutest biscuits and adorable packaging around, and each gift box is really a joy to open. Inside the birthday treats box is nine meticulously iced biscuits in various shapes including balloons, a birthday cake, ice cream cone and more. The lemon biscuits pair beautifully with the bottle of Biscuiteers own-brand prosecco.
Featuring a beautiful bottle of Cygnet Welsh dry gin, this is an elegant hamper that features attractive Pempem de Choc chocolate selection, sashimi grade salmon, truffled honey and goat’s cheese.
Highlights include the Pempem de Choc chocolates, which are wonderfully colourful and intensely flavoured, the salmon which was perfect matched with the soft goat’s cheese that has a two-star great taste award. This is a lovely gift for someone who likes the finer things in life.
Our favourite hamper for Christmas variety is the Macknade hamper hailing from Kent, with the perfect split between sweet and savoury options.
For wine aficionados, the Baxters of Scotland sommeliers selection hamper is unmatched – it’s the perfect way to stock up for a festive dinner party. And if you’re obsessed with cheese like us, the Mouse & Grape port and red wine hamper makes for an excellent cheese board.
