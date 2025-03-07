Mother’s Day is just around the corner (FYI: this year, it lands on Sunday 30 March in the UK), and it’s a wonderful chance to show your love and appreciation for the amazing women in your life, whether that’s your mum, grandma, aunt or even a special family friend.

While it goes without saying spending quality time together is key, a thoughtful gesture is a great way to let her know just how much you care. Let’s face it, mums do so much for us and, while we could never truly repay them, a little treat goes a long way. So, whether she’s the mum who loves curling up on the sofa with a good book, a beauty buff or someone who thrives when cooking up a storm in the kitchen, our thoughtful edit of the best gifts is here to help.

There’s no hard and fast rule for what makes a great Mother’s Day present, so, it’s important to consider your giftee’s tastes and interests. Do that, and you’ll be on to a winner. Of course, if you’re really stuck, something boozy or chocolatey is sure to go down a treat, as are personalised gifts.

Be it a cosy set of pyjamas, a fancy fragrance or a piece of timeless jewellery, there’s no end of options when it comes to treating your mum and making sure she gets a special gift that’s just right for her. Here, we’ve put together our edit of the perfect picks for every type of mum this Mothering Sunday.

How we tested

open image in gallery We spent weeks testing a range of products, to bring you our favourite picks ( Sarah Jones )

As seasoned givers and receivers of Mother’s Day gifts, we know the types of presents that are guaranteed to make any mum smile. We spent weeks testing every single product featured in this list, and have made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of mother figure – from personal tokens to practical gifts and everything in between. Prices also range from small treats to luxury buys but, whatever your budget, you can be sure that each one will make her feel cherished.

Why you can trust us

Sarah Jones is the assistant IndyBest editor and has years of experience when it comes to writing and editing shopping content, so, it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about putting together a gift guide. She specialises in a variety of topics, spanning home interiors, beauty and fashion, as well as parenting and kids’ products. Committed to helping you find the perfect item for your mother or maternal figure, Sarah has combined her bank of fail-safe present ideas with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of top-rated gifts featured here.

The best gifts for Mother’s Day 2025 are: