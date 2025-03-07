Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Spoil the maternal figure in your life, with these thoughtful present ideas
Mother’s Day is just around the corner (FYI: this year, it lands on Sunday 30 March in the UK), and it’s a wonderful chance to show your love and appreciation for the amazing women in your life, whether that’s your mum, grandma, aunt or even a special family friend.
While it goes without saying spending quality time together is key, a thoughtful gesture is a great way to let her know just how much you care. Let’s face it, mums do so much for us and, while we could never truly repay them, a little treat goes a long way. So, whether she’s the mum who loves curling up on the sofa with a good book, a beauty buff or someone who thrives when cooking up a storm in the kitchen, our thoughtful edit of the best gifts is here to help.
There’s no hard and fast rule for what makes a great Mother’s Day present, so, it’s important to consider your giftee’s tastes and interests. Do that, and you’ll be on to a winner. Of course, if you’re really stuck, something boozy or chocolatey is sure to go down a treat, as are personalised gifts.
Be it a cosy set of pyjamas, a fancy fragrance or a piece of timeless jewellery, there’s no end of options when it comes to treating your mum and making sure she gets a special gift that’s just right for her. Here, we’ve put together our edit of the perfect picks for every type of mum this Mothering Sunday.
As seasoned givers and receivers of Mother’s Day gifts, we know the types of presents that are guaranteed to make any mum smile. We spent weeks testing every single product featured in this list, and have made sure to include a range of options to suit every type of mother figure – from personal tokens to practical gifts and everything in between. Prices also range from small treats to luxury buys but, whatever your budget, you can be sure that each one will make her feel cherished.
Nothing says Mother’s Day quite like tea and cake. While you could choose to head out to the nearest fancy tea room, we love the idea of setting up your own afternoon tea experience at home.
If your mum loves nothing more than a natter over a hot brew, the Cornish Company has got you covered, with its flower scone cream tea hamper. Inside, you’ll find a host of sweet fixings, including four flower-shaped scones accompanied by four mini jars of strawberry jam and a generous tub of Rodda’s Cornish clotted cream. Plus, you’ll find a packet of fairings and shortbread biscuits, which can be enjoyed with a delicious cup of Cornish Smugglers Brew tea.
If you’re unable to be with your mum this Mother’s Day, we love that you can also choose to send this box from afar, directly to her front door, on a chosen delivery date. The hamper comes with a gift card, too, so you can send the treats with a personal message.
Whether she’s a fan of a builder’s brew, flat white or green tea, your mum will be reminded just how great she is every time she reaches for this mug. Adorned with Eleanor Bowmer’s signature playful colours and artwork, the mug is complete with affirmations such as “strong”, “beautiful” and “the best”, serving as a simple but powerful reminder that every mum is strong in her own way. Aside from being a heartwarming token of your appreciation, this is also a seriously practical gift your giftee can use every single day and, as far as mugs go, it’s excellent quality. Made from durable ceramic, it has a sturdy feel and a comfortable handle that fits nicely in the hand. Your gift will enjoy their favorite beverage even more with this one.
Whether your mum is the type of person who changes into her pyjamas the minute she’s through the front door or perhaps requires a little encouragement to indulge in some much-needed R&R, we can almost guarantee these pyjamas will quickly become her favourite pair. We appreciate they’re pricier than your average set of jammies but, when we tell you they’re the most comfortable set we’ve ever worn, we’re not exaggerating. Plus, investing in a high-quality pair of PJs is something most mums are unlikely to do themselves, so, why not show her she’s worth the splurge. Made from 95 per cent Tencel and modal, this set is magnificently soft and also really lightweight, making this set ideal for anyone who runs hot through the night or has particularly sensitive skin. Comprising of a button-up shirt and trousers (which feature an elasticated waistband), the PJs come in an inclusive range of sizes, spanning XS (UK6) to 4XL (UK22). We’re big fans of this dark floral design but there are plenty of other options to choose from, so you can choose a colour or print that best suits your giftee’s personality.
For a mum who has her finger firmly on the fashion pulse, gifting can be hard, but this triangle scarf is something you can give with complete confidence, as it is bound to go down a treat (and there won't be any issues when it comes to the fit). A trend that’s seen a resurgence over the past year, triangle knitted scarves are made from warm fabrics and make accentuating any outfit super easy. Highly chic yet incredibly practical, they come in an array of colours and can be worn in many ways – be it a headscarf or neckerchief. This particular buy is crafted from soft merino wool, which is known for its fine, smooth texture that makes it instantly feel comfortable against the skin, and perfect for all seasons. TBCo has plenty of iterations to choose from, too, including bright red, apricot and striped designs. You’ll need to be quick, though, as they’re selling out fast. With its luxurious material and versatile design, it’s a timeless piece mum can enjoy for years to come.
Whether she’s a beauty fanatic or keeps a minimal make-up bag, a brightening blusher such as this Merit Beauty flush balm is ideal for everyday wear. While we’re big fans of most of Merit’s catalogue, the blusher is perhaps the star of the show, delivering a lightweight and blendable formula that leaves a subtle hint of colour. Plus, it contains vitamin E, to help hydrate the skin, leaving you with a dewy, juicy finish. Presented in a cute, compact pot, it’s useful for stashing in your pocket or bag for on-the-go application, and comes in an impressive 13 shades, from peachy hues to chic neutrals and deep berry tones. The kind of product that’s perfect for mums who prefer a no-fuss, quick routine, it’s one to consider if you're looking for a simple yet luxurious beauty gift that will leave her glowing.
Ideal for avid readers or mums who need a bit of relaxation time, the Kindle offers the gift of endless reading possibilities. Whether she’s new to ereaders or her current model has seen better days, the 11th-generation Kindle is a great choice, as it has everything she’ll need (with none of the complicated frills), including a glare-free 6in display, around six weeks of battery life, USB-C charging, front-lighting and 16GB of storage. It’s incredibly compact and lightweight, too, making it perfect for travelling or popping in a bag for commuting. While it comes in classic black, we’re big fans of the new matcha green colourway. Whether she's into mystery novels, historical fiction or romantasy, a Kindle is perfect for any mum who loves to dive into a good book.
Fragrances make for wonderful gifts but if you don’t want to risk getting it wrong, perfume discovery kits offer a brilliant solution. For example, this Creed inspiration set contains a selection of different scents from the brand, enabling your mum to explore a variety of different whiffs without committing to a full bottle. Beautifully presented in an elegant white gift box, the set includes five of the luxury brand’s most popular fragrances, including aventus for her, love in white and acqua Fiorentina. Whether she’s a longtime fan of Creed or a newcomer, this gift is a great option for someone who enjoys having a variety of fragrances for different seasons, moods, or occasions.
However much your mum loves to get away, holidays can be rife with stress, so, why not get her something that will make her next trip a whole lot smoother. This Mia Tui Jennie travel bag is a game changer when it comes to staying organised. It’s been designed with an array of clever features, including a sleeve at the back that enables it to be attached to your suitcase handle; a clip for your keys, and a number of interior pockets. The main compartment is roomy enough for clothes, toiletries, and other necessities, while smaller side pockets keep items such as chargers, make-up, and tickets neatly separated. While it can be used as a holdall, the bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap, enabling you to be hands-free, and we love the addition of the metal studs on the base, which help protect it from wear and tear. Available in various colours and two fabric types (faux leather or nylon), it's ideal for mums who enjoy travelling, whether near or far, and want a bag that can keep them organised, without sacrificing style.
A modern twist on the traditional photo album, a digital photo frame is a fantastic way to give the gift of memories. While a standard photo frame is still a lovely (and more budget-friendly) gift, these hi-tech versions enable you to add hundreds of images and curate a rotating slideshow of special family moments she can have on display in her home. The Aura carver is a sleek frame (available in white or grey) that features a high-resolution display, interactive touchbar and the ability to display both portrait and landscape images. It’s also incredibly easy to set up, using the Aura app, meaning you can upload photos directly from your phone. You can even invite other family members to send photos remotely, which is a fun way for everyone to contribute.
Who doesn’t love a good box of chocolates? Whatever your mum’s choccy preference, she’s in for a treat with this assortment from Hotel Chocolat. The ultimate indulgence, the ‘everything sleekster’ box contains 27 of the chocolatier’s iconic flavours, meaning there’s something to suit every taste. Within the box, flavours include everything from Eton mess and cherry deluxe (our personal favourite) to a Florentine Isabelle, peanut butter-filled treat and a seriously indulgent billionaire’s shortbread. We also love the fact Hotel Chocolat has given its most popular box a special makeover with a sunny yellow sleeve that says “Happy Mother’s Day” – ideal if you’ve run out wrapping paper.
This sophisticated, floral yet masculine perfume comes from the library of Frédéric Malle, who collaborates with the world’s best perfumers to create novel luxury scents. Named after the Henry James book about the consequences and opportunities faced by an American woman, the scent reflects the complexities of its wearer. With a hit of sweet rose mixed with smoky sandalwood, patchouli and incense plus dark notes of amber and musk, this is a complex, layered and truly grown-up scent. This fragrance is strong, lasts a long time and is guaranteed to get compliments.
Perfect for the mum who appreciates self-care and a little indulgence, this limited-edition Mother’s Day sleepover set takes pampering to a whole new level. A thoughtful reminder that taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of everyone else, the set includes a contour sleep mask, large scrunchie and skinny scrunchie, all of which are made from the brand’s signature mulberry silk and come beautifully presented in a patterned gift box. The standout item here is the sleep mask, which has been designed to sit away from your eyelids and allows additional space for your eyelashes to sit while you get your beauty sleep. We’re big fans of the scrunchies, too, though, as they work wonders for hair, reducing frizz, creases and tangles. Whether your mum’s a beauty enthusiast or simply someone who loves a good night's sleep, this set will be lovely surprise.
If your mum is likely to be found dancing around the kitchen to her favourite tunes, this Roberts radio is guaranteed to be a hit. Ideal for anyone who loves music, technology and vintage style, it promises to look the part in any room of the home and has tons of impressive features. More than just a radio, the istream 3L is equipped with DAB+ and FM radio but it’s also wifi and Bluetooth-enabled, so your mum can stream music or podcasts from her favourite apps. Don’t let the compact size fool you, as this radio delivers big on sound. With a 10W output, it fills the room with clear, crisp audio that’s perfect for enjoying during morning coffee sessions and parties or while relaxing in the evening. Plus, with a wide range of colours, it’s easy to find one that perfectly suits her personality and home.
Looking for a small but thoughtful slice of luxury? Look no further than this indulgent hair and body mist from Rituals. A sensory delight that combines beautiful fragrance and self-care, it’s a gift any mum will adore. While it’s available in a range of scents, our top pick is sakura – a comforting, floral fragrance that’s dominated by cherry blossom and rice milk. Sweet and fresh, it lingers gently on the skin and hair, without being overpowering or weighing down locks. The spray bottle makes it perfect for both quick, on-the-go spritzes and more-indulgent, relaxing self-care moment. This will leave mum feeling pampered and appreciated every time she uses it.
As electric blankets go, this luxury faux fur one is as good as they get. The feel of the fur is silky soft and an impressive imitation of the real deal. If you've never tried a Dreamland blanket before, they're fitted with a handy remote that features heat settings from one to six, plus three timed sessions from one to nine hours in length – all with auto shut-off. The blanket heats up in record time (five minutes, to be exact) and costs quite a bit less than running the central heating when temperatures drop. What really seals the deal is the fact the cover is machine washable and tumble-dryer-safe, so mum can snuggle up with her glass of red wine, warm and worry-free.
When it comes to buying a gift for Mother’s Day, the most important thing is ensuring she knows how much you care, so, choosing something that shows you know her personality, and what will make her smile, is sure to be a hit. For a great all-rounder that most mums would be bowled over to receive, we recommend The Cornish Company’s cream tea hamper. Whether you’re able to celebrate together or need to send her a treat in the post, it’s perfectly packaged with mouth-watering treats that are guaranteed to make her feel special. If you have a bit more budget and are buying for a sentimental mum, Aura’s carver digital photo frame is a no-brainer, especially if you pre-load it with family photos for her to enjoy straight away. We also have to mention the Stripe & Stare pyjamas, which will turn bedtime into a real treat.
