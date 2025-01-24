Jump to content
29 best housewarming gifts that are thoughtful and actually useful

From wine and candles to plants and kitchenware, you’re sure to be invited back after gifting these presents

Daisy Lester
Friday 24 January 2025 15:18 EST
Best look beyond your own tastes, and consider what your giftee would find helpful or beautiful
Best look beyond your own tastes, and consider what your giftee would find helpful or beautiful (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Whether they’re a first-time buyer, are moving in with a partner or have fled the city for the countryside, one thing’s for sure, you can’t visit anyone’s new abode without the perfect housewarming gift.

From special bottles of bubbly and cosy candles to house plants and quirky prints, the criteria for a good housewarming gift is simple: it needs to spark joy while feeling personalised to the giftee. It could also be something useful – sure, a bottle of gin is nice but a good saucepan lives beyond one housewarming party.

When it comes to practical presents (the type a parent or grandparent might gift), think a cordless vacuum, a knife set or even a toaster (a Smeg style will really impress).

Consider your giftee’s interests, too. Audiophiles might love a new radio, foodies will be delighted with the latest viral cookbook, and we defy anyone to be disappointed with a luxury hand wash. If it’s a big milestone, extravagant gifts such as a coffee machine or just about anything from Le Creuset will be cherished for years.

But you needn’t spend a fortune on a housewarming gift. Brands such as Aesop, Cowshed and Addison Ross have sub-£50 ideas that still feel special, while M&S, Dunelm and Oliver Bonas are go-tos for homeware that looks far more luxe than the price tags suggest.

Cocktail bottles, spirits and flowers are all classic gifts for good reason. Plus, they’re easy to secure when in a last-minute rush (it happens to the best of us). Bloom & Wild deliver beautiful bouquets, while bottles from trendy brands such as New Theory and Shop Cuvee will take pride of place on their wine rack.

How we tested

There’s a time when we all ponder what to buy for someone’s housewarming party. So, we’ve done the hard graft for you and rounded up the very best housewarming gifts. Considering all budgets, there’s everything from gin glasses and mirrors to money plants and bedding. Trust us, you’ll be the best guest going.

The best housewarming gifts for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Patch Plants Chinese money plant: £15, Patchplants.com
  • Best budget buy – Chin Chin Vinho Verde: £12.50, Forestwines.com
  • Best coffee table book – ‘Sicily Honor’, published by Assouline: £89, Assouline.com
  • Best luxury gift – Nespresso vertuo creatista coffee machine, brushed stainless steel: £540.02, Johnlewis.com

Patch Plants Chinese money plant

best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Patch Plants Chinese money plant
  • Best: Overall
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish look
    • Long-lasting (hopefully)
    • Plenty of pots to choose from

Chinese money plants are often associated with good luck and prosperity – what more could you want from a housewarming gift? This one hails from Patch Plants, a go-to for online plant delivery. Money plants (pilea) boast a distinctive look, with their round, flat, leathery leaves (leading to other nicknames such as UFO plant and pancake plant). They require little maintenance (a big plus) – they only need watering when the soil is dry and like to be kept in a bright spot.

We love Patch Plants’s stylish selection of pots, too, with the money plant available with more than 22 options, from a vintage-inspired fractured design to a rustic grey pot.

  1.  £15 from Patchplants.com
Prices may vary


Chin Chin Vinho Verde

best housewarming gifts Indybest review Chin Chin vinho verde
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Why we love it
    • Delicious taste
    • Stylish bottle
    • Affordable

A good bottle of wine never disappoints – especially if you’re attending housewarming drinks. This bottle combines stylish packaging, a slight spritz and fresh flavour. Hailing from the Vinho Verde region of Portugal, the wine balances notes of crisp green apple and zesty citrus. The deliciously moreish vino’s delicate fizz adds to its character, and it pairs perfectly with seafood, chicken and soft cheeses. Your giftee could even stick a candle in the empty bottle, to further enjoy the cool artwork over future dinners.

  1.  £12 from Forestwines.com
Prices may vary


Le Creuset cafetiere

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Le Creuset cafetiere
  • Best: For coffee lovers
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious brand
    • Durable
    • Great for coffee lovers

Anything from Le Creuset feels like a real treat, and the French brand’s cafetiere is perfect for coffee lovers. Elevating their brew breaks, the stoneware cafetiere boasts a 1l capacity. Its generous size means there’s plenty of coffee to go around if they’re hosting or enjoy back-to-back cups (no judgement here). The enamelled surface and stainless steel knob not only add a touch of luxury, they ensure the cafetiere’s durability, too, so it can be enjoyed for years to come. Plus, it comes in myriad colourways, from the brand’s classic volcanic orange to ivory, black, mustard yellow and deep teal.

  1.  £68 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘Craveable’ by Seema Pankhania, published by Michael Joseph

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review ‘Craveable’ by Seema Pankhania
  • Best: For foodies
  • Why we love it
    • Inventive and accessible recipes
    • Looks nice on display

Shopping for a foodie? The debut cookbook from buzzy food influencer and chef Seema Pankhania delivers big flavours and recipe inspiration from around the world. In Craveable, there’s a dish to satisfy every craving, appetite and mood – think a Bombay fish finger sandwich and Indian fried chicken for hangover days, and pickled jalapeno mac and cheese and spice chipotle short rib ragu for dinner parties. The cookbook is all about comforting and celebrating, so it’s a winner when it comes to housewarming gifts. Plus, the photography is a feast for the eyes.

  1.  £17 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary


‘Sicily Honor’, published by Assouline

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review ‘Sicily Honor’ published by Assouline
  • Best: Coffee table book
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish look
    • Personalised feel

Transport your giftee to warmer climes or back to a special time in their life, with Assouline’s range of place-inspired coffee table books. The gorgeously designed hardbacks have done the rounds on Instagram in recent years, becoming a staple of the style set’s coffee tablescape. Thanks to their striking front covers, they’ll take pride of place in your recipient’s home and are particularly nice gifts for someone who loves to travel. From Mykonos to Ibiza, Seville and Sicily, you can tailor your choice to your giftee’s preference. We think the Sicily book is particularly stunning, with more than 200 images of food, architecture, people and vistas from the island.

  1.  £88 from Assouline.com
Prices may vary


Made piper table lamp

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review Made.com piper table lamp
  • Best: For interiors-lovers
  • Why we love it
    • Functional and fashionable
    • Perfect for mid-century and Bauhaus lovers

Made.com is back and better than ever, having been bought by high street staple Next. Sticking true to its USP, it’s a go-to for design-led furnishings at affordable price points. If you’re shopping for a mid-century and Bauhaus interiors lover, the piper lamp is a lovely addition to any home. Characterised by its unique chrome frame with a high-shine finish, it features a soft glass globe that emits a warm orange glow. A real statement piece, the lamp looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests.

  1.  £59 from Made.com
Prices may vary


L&Clay Ceramics ‘I stay out too late’ trinket tray, vintage red

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review L&Clay Ceramics ‘I stay out too late’ trinket tray, vintage red
  • Best: Quirky gift
  • Why we love it
    • Independent designer
    • Adds character to interiors
    • Practical

Each piece from independent ceramics brand L&Clay is handmade to order and beautifully unique. Founded by Lesley Boerio, the designs fuse practicality with bold texts (think coasters, plates, ashtrays and more). This trinket tray will instantly add some personality to the interiors, thanks to its fun slogan and vibrant pop of red. Featuring a square design, an off-white finish and the declaration “I stay out too late” in red, this trinket tray is a playful housewarming gift for any fun-loving friends. If your giftee isn’t a night owl, however, there’s also an “I go home early” version available. Whether used for jewellery storage or for keeping other bits and bobs neat and tidy, this design is a quirky treat.

  1.  £47 from Glassette.com
Prices may vary


Damson Madder floor cushion pet bed

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Damson Madder floor cushion pet bed
  • Best: For dog owners
  • Why we love it
    • Practical
    • Well crafted
    • Bold statement

Fashion fans and dog owners will delight in this Damson Madder pet bed. Characterised by the brand’s signature leopard print and bow detailing, the organic cotton finish can be unfastened at the back, for easy cleaning, while the soft inner filling ensures pets can snooze away the hours in comfort. A dog bed that adds to a home’s interiors, this is a statement piece in its own right and will take pride of place in any living room or bedroom. If you’re going all-out on the gifting front, the brand has even launched a matching dog coat (£45, Damsonmadder.com).

  1.  £65 from Endclothing.com
Prices may vary


Fortnum & Mason the fortmason hamper

best housewarming gifts Indybest review Fortnum & Mason the fortmason hamper
  • Best: Housewarming hamper
  • Why we love it
    • Practical
    • Well crafted
    • Bold statement

You can never go wrong with a Fortnum & Mason hamper when it comes to gifting. The ‘fortmason’ offers a crowd-pleasing line-up of dark chocolate florentines, the retailer’s famous macadamia nut shortbread rounds, tea biscuits and blackcurrant preserve, as well as green tomato chutney and wild boar pâté with apricot and pistachio, to serve with rosemary and thyme cheese sablés. A tin of loose-leaf caddy tea and a bottle of red wine round off the proceedings. Packaged in one of the instantly recognisable Fortnum & Mason wicker hampers, this bundle will make breakfast, afternoon tea and cosy evenings in a little more luxurious.

  1.  £125 from Fortnumandmason.com
Prices may vary


Aesop resurrection hand soap

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Aesop resurrection hand soap
  • Best: For the person who has everything
  • Why we love it
    • Nourishing formula
    • Stylish packaging

This hand soap is a real treat. As with all the Aussie brand’s formulas, it comes beautifully packaged in a stylish yet pleasingly minimalistic bottle. The cleanser’s gentle formulation of orange, rosemary and lavender effectively cleans hands without drying them out, leaving palms soft and nourished. The fragrant formula boasts a citrus, woody and herbaceous scent that lingers long after use. Plus, the generously sized bottle will last the lucky giftee for months on end.

  1.  £33 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary


Picante margarita cocktail cans, pack of six

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review Picante margarita cocktail cans, pack of six
  • Best: Cocktail cans
  • Why we love it
    • Housewarming party-ready
    • Cool packaging
    • Punchy taste

London label Picante blends fashion and drinks, with these two influences feeding into slogan T-shirts, knitwear and hoodies, as well as an original cocktail recipe (in effortlessly cool packaging, of course). The brand has just launched a second release of its drinks line, with a new recipe, better flavour and longer shelf life, created in partnership with the bar Three Sheets. The classic tequila, fresh lime juice and agave margarita is given a kick with fresh serrano chilli. Coming in a pack of six, the pocket-size cans feature Picante’s recognisable chilli artwork and branding but the spice level is not eye-watering, making it a crowd-pleasing choice for gifting. Cheers!

  1.  £32 from Picantedrink.com
Prices may vary


Ableforth’s bathtub gin

best housewarming gifts Indybest review Bathtub gin
  • Best: Spirit
  • Why we love it
    • Bold and botanical flavour
    • Sleek bottle

This bestselling gin is instantly recognisable, thanks to its luxurious, paper-wrapped bottle. An ideal gift for amateur mixologists and gin lovers alike, it will not only look the part on the bar cart but it boasts a uniquely bold and botanical flavour. Made using the traditional method of cold compounding, the tipple is infused with ingredients such as juniper, orange peel, coriander, cloves and cardamom, with the length of the compounding period depending on sampling results. This meticulous approach leads to a perfect balancing of flavours, whether used in classic gin and tonics or an elderflower spritz. Inspired by Victorian apothecaries, the bottle is a delight to unwrap, too.

  1.  £34 from Majestic.co.uk
Prices may vary


Addison Ross small cherry bobbin candlestick

best housewarming gift IndyBest review Addison Ross small cherry bobbin candlestick
  • Best: For candle-lovers
  • Why we love it
    • Great for dinner parties
    • Stylish design
    • Comes in various colours

Known for its viral scalloped trays and bobbin photo frames, Addison Ross’s lacquered homeware makes for lovely gifts for interiors-lovers. Coming in a vast array of colours, from ivory to baby blue, this candlestick is a stellar introduction to the premium brand. The rich cherry hue is our favourite, with eight coats of high gloss lacquer creating a shiny, arresting finish. Made from rubber wood, the durable design is suitable for standard dinner candles and will elevate your giftee’s tablescape or sideboard. The candlestick also comes beautifully gift-wrapped.

  1.  £36 from Addisonross.com
Prices may vary


Shrig Shop ‘The Chaos’

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review Shrig Shop ‘The Chaos’
  • Best: For art lovers
  • Why we love it
    • Large and statement size
    • Adds character to home

Weird and wonderful, art prints by David Shrigley can add instant character to a home. From his famous “life gives you lemons” design to newer creations such as The Chaos, the quirky prints are perfect for fans of maximalist interiors. Whether your giftee loves comical prints (see This Huge Cat) or designs that are straight-to-the-point and profound (Do Not Place Emphasis on Things That Do Not Matter), all the prints measure 60cm x 80cm and a high-quality matte finish, so have a real impact when mounted on a wall.

  1.  £38 from Shrigshop.com
Prices may vary


Le Creuset salt and pepper shaker set

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review Le Creuset salt and pepper shaker set
  • Best: Kitchen essential
  • Why we love it
    • Durable and stylish design
    • Will last them forever

If your giftee loves to cook, it doesn’t get much more decadent than kitchenware from Le Creuset. A staple for meal prep, serving and hosting, the French brand’s salt and pepper shakers are a functional yet fashionable offering – they come in 14 colourways, while the hardened ceramic outer is robust and corrosion-resistant. While they can be bought separately, we think they’re best gifted together. Even better, nifty features such as the fully adjustable grinder means home cooks can go as fine or as coarse as they like. Built to last and classically stylish, this pair will be enjoyed for years to come.

  1.  £71 from Lecreuset.co.uk
Prices may vary


Roberts revival petite radio

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Roberts revival petite radio
  • Best: For music-lovers
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish look
    • Compact and portable design
    • Excellent sound

Don’t be fooled by this Roberts radio’s size. Despite fitting into the palm of your hand, the nifty speaker delivers impressive sound and versatile functionality. As well as tuning into DAB or FM radio, it can stream music through Bluetooth or connect with a device via an Aux cable. Boasting superb battery life with a single charge, the portable design means it can be moved from room to room. Designed with a Fifties-style aesthetic, the worn-in leather casing is teamed with a classic rotary dial and adjustable dimmer screen. Better still, the mini radio comes in a choice of eight finishes, from sleek damson red to maximalist sunburst yellow.

  1.  £99 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary


ProCook gourmet knife five-piece set

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review ProCook gourmet knife five piece set
  • Best: Culinary gift
  • Why we love it
    • Well-crafted
    • Durable
    • Handy magenic oak knife rack

Those moving into their first home might be lacking essentials in the kitchen. This ProCook knife set combines quality with a sleek and sophisticated design, complete with a magnetic knife rack made from oak. The five-strong set includes a paring, utility, chef, bread and carving knife, for every type of meal preparation. The timeless designs feature black, contoured, triple rivet handles, while the point is made from X30 stainless steel.

  1.  £59 from Procook.co.uk
Prices may vary


Neom wellbeing pod electric diffuser

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review Neom wellbeing pod electric diffuser
  • Best: Diffuser
  • Why we love it
    • Fills big spaces
    • Doesn’t become musty after extended use

If you’re not familiar with the Neom wellbeing pod, it has wondrous home-scenting capabilities. Doubling as a nightlight, the luxe ceramic device features a chic design that will slot in seamlessly with any decor style. Though the pod doesn’t come with the essential oils needed to get it going – we’d recommend ‘the scent to make you happy’ (£18.45, Sephora.co.uk) – the brand’s luscious fragrances extend well into a home. Your giftee can even enjoy using theirs before bed, for a spa-like wind down.

  1.  £95 from Boots.com
Prices may vary


Rise & Fall stonewashed cotton quilt

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Rise & Fall stonewashed cotton quilt
  • Best: Bedding gift
  • Why we love it
    • Excellent quality
    • Beautiful cotton finish

When it comes to bedding, Rise & Fall is unrivalled for luxurious fabrics at relatively affordable prices. This double-sided cotton quilt boasts a soft, slubby finish and quilted design that’s a dream when it comes to getting cosy. Crafted from 100 per cent long staple cotton, one side is stonewashed, for a lived-in look, while the other is silky soft. Despite its huge size, it’s lightweight and easy to pop in the washing machine, while the buttermilk hue is perfectly neutral, for minimalist tastes. This will be a cherished addition to any new home.

  1.  £175 from Riseandfall.co
Prices may vary


Dyson v8 absolute cordless vacuum

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Dyson v8 absolute cordless vacuum
  • Best: Practical gift
  • Why we love it
    • An investment for years to come
    • Lightweight design

A cordless vacuum cleaner is a thoroughly practical housewarming gift but could be considered on the dull side. However, believe us or not, doing the chores with a Dyson vacuum is actually enjoyable, thanks to the ergonomic handle, featherlight design and smooth suction. Boasting up to 40 minutes of runtime, two power modes and a handheld function, the v8 absolute comes complete with a crevice tool, combination tool, hair tool and docking station. If your giftee has just moved into their first home, this is the grown-up gift to go for.

  1.  £399 from Dyson.co.uk
Prices may vary


Nespresso vertuo creatista coffee machine, brushed stainless steel

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Nespresso vertuo creatista coffee machine, brushed stainless steel
  • Best: Luxury gift
  • Why we love it
    • Can rustle up any kind of brew
    • Stylish stainless steel design

The ultimate luxury gift for coffee-lovers, Nespresso’s vertuo creatista boasts a sophisticated, brushed stainless steel design that’s worthy of being kept out on display. Like all Nespresso’s machines, it’s compatible with pods, so, despite it looking super fancy, it’s a breeze to use. From espressos to gran lungo and carafes, it can make a brew of any size at the touch of a button. Plus, thanks to the integrated steam wand, it’s possible to play with milk temperatures and textures, to rustle up everything from cappucinos to lattes. The precision wand means your giftee can even try their hand at latte art. The machine turns off automatically after two minutes, to save electricity, and heats up in just 30 seconds. With more than 30 pod blends to choose from, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

  1.  £649 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary


Ninja air fryer, AF100UK

best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Ninja AF100UK air fryer.
  • Best: Kitchen appliance
  • Why we love it
    • Streamline mealtimes
    • Compact design

If your giftee is yet to be introduced to the wonderful world of air fryers, this relatively affordable Ninja option could become their best friend in the kitchen. Using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, the appliance boasts a generous 3.8l basket. Whether frying, roasting, reheating or dehydrating, they can rustle up chicken and steak or french fries and fish in less time. Super easy to use, thanks to the straightforward display (you can customise the temperature, time and function), it will streamline mealtimes. Plus, the sleek black style won’t be an eyesore in the kitchen.

  1.  £69 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary


Our Place walnut cutting board

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review Our Place walnut cutting board
  • Best: Stylish kitchen gift
  • Why we love it
    • Durable design
    • Stylish look

Hailing from coveted kitchenware brand Our Place, this beautiful chopping board is made from premium American black walnut. Smooth and durable, the surface won’t dull blades, while the nifty juice trench captures any run-off, helping to keep mess to a minimum. It’s very generously sized (43.2cm x 30.5cm) to make prep a breeze, while the thick design (3.2cm) ensures it stays firmly put when in use. Thanks to its stylish look, the chopping board easily doubles up as a serving board for meze meals, cheese and wine evenings or dim sum displays.

  1.  £90 from Fromourplace.co.uk
Prices may vary


Cowshed indulge candle

best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Cowshed indulge candle
  • Best: Candle
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Ambient scent
    • Long-lasting

A candle can instantly make a house a home. This scent from Cowshed ticks all the right boxes – warming, indulgent and instantly comforting, the fragrance creates a cosy ambience. Infused with essential oils, the candle’s soothing scent features Madagascan ylang-ylang, Moroccan rose, Indian palmarosa, and French lavender, which will help your giftee unwind in the evening, after the stress of moving. Plus, the sleek white design will slot seamlessly into any room’s colour scheme.

  1.  £16 from Next.co.uk
Prices may vary


Oliver Bonas la petite wine glasses, set of four

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review Oliver Bonas la petite wine glasses, set of four
  • Best: Wine glasses
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish design
    • Well-crafted

Oliver Bonas is a go-to for fans of maximalist interiors, and these wine glasses are characterised by a delicate teal green stem and dainty design. With a capacity of 180ml, the stylish set doesn’t compromise on practicality. The glasses boast a panelled finish, giving them a vintage feel (the style wouldn’t look out of place at a mid-century fair). Perfect for elevating drinks parties, the set of four offers excellent value at just shy of £30.

  1.  £29 from Oliverbonas.com
Prices may vary


Cult Furniture hatton wooden bar stool, walnut

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Cult Furniture hatton wooden bar stool, walnut
  • Best: For a home bar
  • Why we love it
    • Mid-century design
    • Durable
    • Statement furniture piece

For abodes with a kitchen island or home bar, a well-crafted bar stool can help make the most of a space. Design-wise, this Cult Furniture stool will complement most interiors, thanks to its modern, minimalist look. Distinguished by a smooth saddle seat and elegant tapered legs, the stool also comes with a built-in footrest, for extra comfort. With the stool available in smooth black, walnut and oak, pick the option that best suits your giftee’s taste and interiors.

  1.  £129 from Cultfurniture.com
Prices may vary


Le Labo candle discovery set

Best housewarming gifts IndyBest review Le Labo candle discovery set
  • Best: Candle set
  • Why we love it
    • Long-lasting wick
    • Unique scents
    • Impressive throw

From matcha to santal 26, Le Labo scents have risen to cult status. They don’t come cheap, though, so, anything from the brand makes for a lovely, luxury gift. When it comes to fragrancing a home, this discovery set of three candles could help your giftee figure out which scents they prefer. Plus, the brand’s recognisably minimalist packaging is a stylish addition to any space. The discovery set includes three 56.6g candles and despite their diminutive size, the throw is seriously impressive. Developed with a high dose of fragrance oils, the santal 26 is a musky, vanilla blend, while palo santo 14 is sweet and woody, with the ambroxyde 17 offering a clean and fresh fragrance.

  1.  £72 from Lelabofragrances.com
Prices may vary


M&S artificial mini trailing plant in pot

Best housewarming gifts Indybest review M&S artificial mini trailing plant in pot
  • Best: Artificial plant
  • Why we love it
    • Won’t die
    • Statement look
    • Lovely pot

If your giftee has been guilty of neglecting their plants in the past, treat them to an artificial one instead. M&S’s range combines realistic-looking greenery with stylish pots and affordable prices, just like this mini trailing design. Helping your giftee create an eye-catching shelf or side table display, the hanging plant is set in a rustic grey pot for a minimalist aesthetic. Perfect for brightening up interiors without having to remember to water it, the artificial plant is a steal at just £6.

  1.  £6 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary


M&S set of 2 coupe glasses

M&S coupe glasses
  • Best: Glassware gift

M&S has outdone itself with its homeware offering of late. Case in point: this pair of pastel hued coupe glasses. You’d never guess they cost just £15, with the premium design giving the Hay look for less. Crafted from glass in two contrasting tones, the glasses will add depth and colour to a bar cart or drinks cabinet. Designed for serving champagne or cocktails, the wide bowl is set on a high, skinny base. Comfortable and lightweight in the hand, they feel equally durable, sturdy and safe enough for even the clumsiest of guests to use.

  1.  £15 from Marksandspencer.com
Prices may vary


The verdict: Housewarming gifts

When visiting a loved one’s new home, a bottle of wine or a plant never goes amiss. Patch Plant’s Chinese money plant is affordable but thoughtful, brightening up a home while adding a stylish touch, thanks to the range of pots available. Meanwhile, combining great flavour and cool bottling, the Chin Chin Vinho Verde is great for those on a budget.

If you’re going down the route of practical gifts that will be appreciated for years to come, the ProCook knife set, Dyson vacuum and Ninja air fryer are bound to get you invited back. As for the simple things in life, Aesop’s hand soap and Le Labo’s candle discovery set will see you dubbed best house guest.

