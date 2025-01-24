Whether they’re a first-time buyer, are moving in with a partner or have fled the city for the countryside, one thing’s for sure, you can’t visit anyone’s new abode without the perfect housewarming gift.

From special bottles of bubbly and cosy candles to house plants and quirky prints, the criteria for a good housewarming gift is simple: it needs to spark joy while feeling personalised to the giftee. It could also be something useful – sure, a bottle of gin is nice but a good saucepan lives beyond one housewarming party.

When it comes to practical presents (the type a parent or grandparent might gift), think a cordless vacuum, a knife set or even a toaster (a Smeg style will really impress).

Consider your giftee’s interests, too. Audiophiles might love a new radio, foodies will be delighted with the latest viral cookbook, and we defy anyone to be disappointed with a luxury hand wash. If it’s a big milestone, extravagant gifts such as a coffee machine or just about anything from Le Creuset will be cherished for years.

But you needn’t spend a fortune on a housewarming gift. Brands such as Aesop, Cowshed and Addison Ross have sub-£50 ideas that still feel special, while M&S, Dunelm and Oliver Bonas are go-tos for homeware that looks far more luxe than the price tags suggest.

Cocktail bottles, spirits and flowers are all classic gifts for good reason. Plus, they’re easy to secure when in a last-minute rush (it happens to the best of us). Bloom & Wild deliver beautiful bouquets, while bottles from trendy brands such as New Theory and Shop Cuvee will take pride of place on their wine rack.

How we tested

There’s a time when we all ponder what to buy for someone’s housewarming party. So, we’ve done the hard graft for you and rounded up the very best housewarming gifts. Considering all budgets, there’s everything from gin glasses and mirrors to money plants and bedding. Trust us, you’ll be the best guest going.

The best housewarming gifts for 2025 are: