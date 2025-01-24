Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From wine and candles to plants and kitchenware, you’re sure to be invited back after gifting these presents
Whether they’re a first-time buyer, are moving in with a partner or have fled the city for the countryside, one thing’s for sure, you can’t visit anyone’s new abode without the perfect housewarming gift.
From special bottles of bubbly and cosy candles to house plants and quirky prints, the criteria for a good housewarming gift is simple: it needs to spark joy while feeling personalised to the giftee. It could also be something useful – sure, a bottle of gin is nice but a good saucepan lives beyond one housewarming party.
When it comes to practical presents (the type a parent or grandparent might gift), think a cordless vacuum, a knife set or even a toaster (a Smeg style will really impress).
Consider your giftee’s interests, too. Audiophiles might love a new radio, foodies will be delighted with the latest viral cookbook, and we defy anyone to be disappointed with a luxury hand wash. If it’s a big milestone, extravagant gifts such as a coffee machine or just about anything from Le Creuset will be cherished for years.
But you needn’t spend a fortune on a housewarming gift. Brands such as Aesop, Cowshed and Addison Ross have sub-£50 ideas that still feel special, while M&S, Dunelm and Oliver Bonas are go-tos for homeware that looks far more luxe than the price tags suggest.
Cocktail bottles, spirits and flowers are all classic gifts for good reason. Plus, they’re easy to secure when in a last-minute rush (it happens to the best of us). Bloom & Wild deliver beautiful bouquets, while bottles from trendy brands such as New Theory and Shop Cuvee will take pride of place on their wine rack.
There’s a time when we all ponder what to buy for someone’s housewarming party. So, we’ve done the hard graft for you and rounded up the very best housewarming gifts. Considering all budgets, there’s everything from gin glasses and mirrors to money plants and bedding. Trust us, you’ll be the best guest going.
Chinese money plants are often associated with good luck and prosperity – what more could you want from a housewarming gift? This one hails from Patch Plants, a go-to for online plant delivery. Money plants (pilea) boast a distinctive look, with their round, flat, leathery leaves (leading to other nicknames such as UFO plant and pancake plant). They require little maintenance (a big plus) – they only need watering when the soil is dry and like to be kept in a bright spot.
We love Patch Plants’s stylish selection of pots, too, with the money plant available with more than 22 options, from a vintage-inspired fractured design to a rustic grey pot.
A good bottle of wine never disappoints – especially if you’re attending housewarming drinks. This bottle combines stylish packaging, a slight spritz and fresh flavour. Hailing from the Vinho Verde region of Portugal, the wine balances notes of crisp green apple and zesty citrus. The deliciously moreish vino’s delicate fizz adds to its character, and it pairs perfectly with seafood, chicken and soft cheeses. Your giftee could even stick a candle in the empty bottle, to further enjoy the cool artwork over future dinners.
Anything from Le Creuset feels like a real treat, and the French brand’s cafetiere is perfect for coffee lovers. Elevating their brew breaks, the stoneware cafetiere boasts a 1l capacity. Its generous size means there’s plenty of coffee to go around if they’re hosting or enjoy back-to-back cups (no judgement here). The enamelled surface and stainless steel knob not only add a touch of luxury, they ensure the cafetiere’s durability, too, so it can be enjoyed for years to come. Plus, it comes in myriad colourways, from the brand’s classic volcanic orange to ivory, black, mustard yellow and deep teal.
Shopping for a foodie? The debut cookbook from buzzy food influencer and chef Seema Pankhania delivers big flavours and recipe inspiration from around the world. In Craveable, there’s a dish to satisfy every craving, appetite and mood – think a Bombay fish finger sandwich and Indian fried chicken for hangover days, and pickled jalapeno mac and cheese and spice chipotle short rib ragu for dinner parties. The cookbook is all about comforting and celebrating, so it’s a winner when it comes to housewarming gifts. Plus, the photography is a feast for the eyes.
Transport your giftee to warmer climes or back to a special time in their life, with Assouline’s range of place-inspired coffee table books. The gorgeously designed hardbacks have done the rounds on Instagram in recent years, becoming a staple of the style set’s coffee tablescape. Thanks to their striking front covers, they’ll take pride of place in your recipient’s home and are particularly nice gifts for someone who loves to travel. From Mykonos to Ibiza, Seville and Sicily, you can tailor your choice to your giftee’s preference. We think the Sicily book is particularly stunning, with more than 200 images of food, architecture, people and vistas from the island.
Made.com is back and better than ever, having been bought by high street staple Next. Sticking true to its USP, it’s a go-to for design-led furnishings at affordable price points. If you’re shopping for a mid-century and Bauhaus interiors lover, the piper lamp is a lovely addition to any home. Characterised by its unique chrome frame with a high-shine finish, it features a soft glass globe that emits a warm orange glow. A real statement piece, the lamp looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests.
Each piece from independent ceramics brand L&Clay is handmade to order and beautifully unique. Founded by Lesley Boerio, the designs fuse practicality with bold texts (think coasters, plates, ashtrays and more). This trinket tray will instantly add some personality to the interiors, thanks to its fun slogan and vibrant pop of red. Featuring a square design, an off-white finish and the declaration “I stay out too late” in red, this trinket tray is a playful housewarming gift for any fun-loving friends. If your giftee isn’t a night owl, however, there’s also an “I go home early” version available. Whether used for jewellery storage or for keeping other bits and bobs neat and tidy, this design is a quirky treat.
Fashion fans and dog owners will delight in this Damson Madder pet bed. Characterised by the brand’s signature leopard print and bow detailing, the organic cotton finish can be unfastened at the back, for easy cleaning, while the soft inner filling ensures pets can snooze away the hours in comfort. A dog bed that adds to a home’s interiors, this is a statement piece in its own right and will take pride of place in any living room or bedroom. If you’re going all-out on the gifting front, the brand has even launched a matching dog coat (£45, Damsonmadder.com).
You can never go wrong with a Fortnum & Mason hamper when it comes to gifting. The ‘fortmason’ offers a crowd-pleasing line-up of dark chocolate florentines, the retailer’s famous macadamia nut shortbread rounds, tea biscuits and blackcurrant preserve, as well as green tomato chutney and wild boar pâté with apricot and pistachio, to serve with rosemary and thyme cheese sablés. A tin of loose-leaf caddy tea and a bottle of red wine round off the proceedings. Packaged in one of the instantly recognisable Fortnum & Mason wicker hampers, this bundle will make breakfast, afternoon tea and cosy evenings in a little more luxurious.
This hand soap is a real treat. As with all the Aussie brand’s formulas, it comes beautifully packaged in a stylish yet pleasingly minimalistic bottle. The cleanser’s gentle formulation of orange, rosemary and lavender effectively cleans hands without drying them out, leaving palms soft and nourished. The fragrant formula boasts a citrus, woody and herbaceous scent that lingers long after use. Plus, the generously sized bottle will last the lucky giftee for months on end.
London label Picante blends fashion and drinks, with these two influences feeding into slogan T-shirts, knitwear and hoodies, as well as an original cocktail recipe (in effortlessly cool packaging, of course). The brand has just launched a second release of its drinks line, with a new recipe, better flavour and longer shelf life, created in partnership with the bar Three Sheets. The classic tequila, fresh lime juice and agave margarita is given a kick with fresh serrano chilli. Coming in a pack of six, the pocket-size cans feature Picante’s recognisable chilli artwork and branding but the spice level is not eye-watering, making it a crowd-pleasing choice for gifting. Cheers!
This bestselling gin is instantly recognisable, thanks to its luxurious, paper-wrapped bottle. An ideal gift for amateur mixologists and gin lovers alike, it will not only look the part on the bar cart but it boasts a uniquely bold and botanical flavour. Made using the traditional method of cold compounding, the tipple is infused with ingredients such as juniper, orange peel, coriander, cloves and cardamom, with the length of the compounding period depending on sampling results. This meticulous approach leads to a perfect balancing of flavours, whether used in classic gin and tonics or an elderflower spritz. Inspired by Victorian apothecaries, the bottle is a delight to unwrap, too.
Known for its viral scalloped trays and bobbin photo frames, Addison Ross’s lacquered homeware makes for lovely gifts for interiors-lovers. Coming in a vast array of colours, from ivory to baby blue, this candlestick is a stellar introduction to the premium brand. The rich cherry hue is our favourite, with eight coats of high gloss lacquer creating a shiny, arresting finish. Made from rubber wood, the durable design is suitable for standard dinner candles and will elevate your giftee’s tablescape or sideboard. The candlestick also comes beautifully gift-wrapped.
Weird and wonderful, art prints by David Shrigley can add instant character to a home. From his famous “life gives you lemons” design to newer creations such as The Chaos, the quirky prints are perfect for fans of maximalist interiors. Whether your giftee loves comical prints (see This Huge Cat) or designs that are straight-to-the-point and profound (Do Not Place Emphasis on Things That Do Not Matter), all the prints measure 60cm x 80cm and a high-quality matte finish, so have a real impact when mounted on a wall.
If your giftee loves to cook, it doesn’t get much more decadent than kitchenware from Le Creuset. A staple for meal prep, serving and hosting, the French brand’s salt and pepper shakers are a functional yet fashionable offering – they come in 14 colourways, while the hardened ceramic outer is robust and corrosion-resistant. While they can be bought separately, we think they’re best gifted together. Even better, nifty features such as the fully adjustable grinder means home cooks can go as fine or as coarse as they like. Built to last and classically stylish, this pair will be enjoyed for years to come.
Don’t be fooled by this Roberts radio’s size. Despite fitting into the palm of your hand, the nifty speaker delivers impressive sound and versatile functionality. As well as tuning into DAB or FM radio, it can stream music through Bluetooth or connect with a device via an Aux cable. Boasting superb battery life with a single charge, the portable design means it can be moved from room to room. Designed with a Fifties-style aesthetic, the worn-in leather casing is teamed with a classic rotary dial and adjustable dimmer screen. Better still, the mini radio comes in a choice of eight finishes, from sleek damson red to maximalist sunburst yellow.
Those moving into their first home might be lacking essentials in the kitchen. This ProCook knife set combines quality with a sleek and sophisticated design, complete with a magnetic knife rack made from oak. The five-strong set includes a paring, utility, chef, bread and carving knife, for every type of meal preparation. The timeless designs feature black, contoured, triple rivet handles, while the point is made from X30 stainless steel.
If you’re not familiar with the Neom wellbeing pod, it has wondrous home-scenting capabilities. Doubling as a nightlight, the luxe ceramic device features a chic design that will slot in seamlessly with any decor style. Though the pod doesn’t come with the essential oils needed to get it going – we’d recommend ‘the scent to make you happy’ (£18.45, Sephora.co.uk) – the brand’s luscious fragrances extend well into a home. Your giftee can even enjoy using theirs before bed, for a spa-like wind down.
When it comes to bedding, Rise & Fall is unrivalled for luxurious fabrics at relatively affordable prices. This double-sided cotton quilt boasts a soft, slubby finish and quilted design that’s a dream when it comes to getting cosy. Crafted from 100 per cent long staple cotton, one side is stonewashed, for a lived-in look, while the other is silky soft. Despite its huge size, it’s lightweight and easy to pop in the washing machine, while the buttermilk hue is perfectly neutral, for minimalist tastes. This will be a cherished addition to any new home.
A cordless vacuum cleaner is a thoroughly practical housewarming gift but could be considered on the dull side. However, believe us or not, doing the chores with a Dyson vacuum is actually enjoyable, thanks to the ergonomic handle, featherlight design and smooth suction. Boasting up to 40 minutes of runtime, two power modes and a handheld function, the v8 absolute comes complete with a crevice tool, combination tool, hair tool and docking station. If your giftee has just moved into their first home, this is the grown-up gift to go for.
The ultimate luxury gift for coffee-lovers, Nespresso’s vertuo creatista boasts a sophisticated, brushed stainless steel design that’s worthy of being kept out on display. Like all Nespresso’s machines, it’s compatible with pods, so, despite it looking super fancy, it’s a breeze to use. From espressos to gran lungo and carafes, it can make a brew of any size at the touch of a button. Plus, thanks to the integrated steam wand, it’s possible to play with milk temperatures and textures, to rustle up everything from cappucinos to lattes. The precision wand means your giftee can even try their hand at latte art. The machine turns off automatically after two minutes, to save electricity, and heats up in just 30 seconds. With more than 30 pod blends to choose from, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
If your giftee is yet to be introduced to the wonderful world of air fryers, this relatively affordable Ninja option could become their best friend in the kitchen. Using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, the appliance boasts a generous 3.8l basket. Whether frying, roasting, reheating or dehydrating, they can rustle up chicken and steak or french fries and fish in less time. Super easy to use, thanks to the straightforward display (you can customise the temperature, time and function), it will streamline mealtimes. Plus, the sleek black style won’t be an eyesore in the kitchen.
Hailing from coveted kitchenware brand Our Place, this beautiful chopping board is made from premium American black walnut. Smooth and durable, the surface won’t dull blades, while the nifty juice trench captures any run-off, helping to keep mess to a minimum. It’s very generously sized (43.2cm x 30.5cm) to make prep a breeze, while the thick design (3.2cm) ensures it stays firmly put when in use. Thanks to its stylish look, the chopping board easily doubles up as a serving board for meze meals, cheese and wine evenings or dim sum displays.
A candle can instantly make a house a home. This scent from Cowshed ticks all the right boxes – warming, indulgent and instantly comforting, the fragrance creates a cosy ambience. Infused with essential oils, the candle’s soothing scent features Madagascan ylang-ylang, Moroccan rose, Indian palmarosa, and French lavender, which will help your giftee unwind in the evening, after the stress of moving. Plus, the sleek white design will slot seamlessly into any room’s colour scheme.
Oliver Bonas is a go-to for fans of maximalist interiors, and these wine glasses are characterised by a delicate teal green stem and dainty design. With a capacity of 180ml, the stylish set doesn’t compromise on practicality. The glasses boast a panelled finish, giving them a vintage feel (the style wouldn’t look out of place at a mid-century fair). Perfect for elevating drinks parties, the set of four offers excellent value at just shy of £30.
For abodes with a kitchen island or home bar, a well-crafted bar stool can help make the most of a space. Design-wise, this Cult Furniture stool will complement most interiors, thanks to its modern, minimalist look. Distinguished by a smooth saddle seat and elegant tapered legs, the stool also comes with a built-in footrest, for extra comfort. With the stool available in smooth black, walnut and oak, pick the option that best suits your giftee’s taste and interiors.
From matcha to santal 26, Le Labo scents have risen to cult status. They don’t come cheap, though, so, anything from the brand makes for a lovely, luxury gift. When it comes to fragrancing a home, this discovery set of three candles could help your giftee figure out which scents they prefer. Plus, the brand’s recognisably minimalist packaging is a stylish addition to any space. The discovery set includes three 56.6g candles and despite their diminutive size, the throw is seriously impressive. Developed with a high dose of fragrance oils, the santal 26 is a musky, vanilla blend, while palo santo 14 is sweet and woody, with the ambroxyde 17 offering a clean and fresh fragrance.
If your giftee has been guilty of neglecting their plants in the past, treat them to an artificial one instead. M&S’s range combines realistic-looking greenery with stylish pots and affordable prices, just like this mini trailing design. Helping your giftee create an eye-catching shelf or side table display, the hanging plant is set in a rustic grey pot for a minimalist aesthetic. Perfect for brightening up interiors without having to remember to water it, the artificial plant is a steal at just £6.
M&S has outdone itself with its homeware offering of late. Case in point: this pair of pastel hued coupe glasses. You’d never guess they cost just £15, with the premium design giving the Hay look for less. Crafted from glass in two contrasting tones, the glasses will add depth and colour to a bar cart or drinks cabinet. Designed for serving champagne or cocktails, the wide bowl is set on a high, skinny base. Comfortable and lightweight in the hand, they feel equally durable, sturdy and safe enough for even the clumsiest of guests to use.
