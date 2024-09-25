The gin-naissance continues to surge on, with more options available to us than ever before. So many new brands have launched over the past 15 years, which is good and bad. Too much choice can be overwhelming, and although there are some beautiful gin bottles lining the shelves, we’re here to find out whether the contents live up to the packaging.

Juniper and a minimum alcohol percentage are the only strict requirements when it comes to gin – everything else is all bets off. This is one of the most exciting things about it, as it allows native botanicals from all four corners of the world to express a truly diverse terroir. A glass of gin offers a sense of place like few other drinks can.

Clearly, the results aren’t always successful (or even drinkable) but you also get some real gems. Whatever style of gin you’re into, whether you like it with tonic, on the rocks or in a cocktail, and no matter your budget, we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop, representing the best of the gin boom. Let’s dive in.

How we tested

open image in gallery We set our tester the enviable task of trying myriad gins, to bring you the best ( Adrian Smith )

Each gin was tasted and tested across three different serves. Firstly, we tasted the gin in its neat form, to get a real sense of the botanical influence. Next, we paired each gin with a standard tonic water, to see how it faired up in a classic G&T. Finally, we used each gin within a simple gin sour cocktail and martini, to get a taste of how each comes across when shaken or stirred. Oh, and yes, we did spit (sadly) in between each taste test, to ensure a fair judgement across the board.

The best gins for 2024 are: