Shaken, stirred or paired with the perfect tonic, these are the best gins to add to your drinks cabinet
The gin-naissance continues to surge on, with more options available to us than ever before. So many new brands have launched over the past 15 years, which is good and bad. Too much choice can be overwhelming, and although there are some beautiful gin bottles lining the shelves, we’re here to find out whether the contents live up to the packaging.
Juniper and a minimum alcohol percentage are the only strict requirements when it comes to gin – everything else is all bets off. This is one of the most exciting things about it, as it allows native botanicals from all four corners of the world to express a truly diverse terroir. A glass of gin offers a sense of place like few other drinks can.
Clearly, the results aren’t always successful (or even drinkable) but you also get some real gems. Whatever style of gin you’re into, whether you like it with tonic, on the rocks or in a cocktail, and no matter your budget, we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop, representing the best of the gin boom. Let’s dive in.
Each gin was tasted and tested across three different serves. Firstly, we tasted the gin in its neat form, to get a real sense of the botanical influence. Next, we paired each gin with a standard tonic water, to see how it faired up in a classic G&T. Finally, we used each gin within a simple gin sour cocktail and martini, to get a taste of how each comes across when shaken or stirred. Oh, and yes, we did spit (sadly) in between each taste test, to ensure a fair judgement across the board.
This bottle has become a staple on gin lists across Britain, and it's no wonder. Hailing from the remote island of Islay, better known for its whisky output, the Bruichladdich distillery has expertly blended 31 botanicals – 22 of which are hand-foraged from the island itself. From classics such as coriander seed and lemon peel to local gems such as apple mint, creeping thistle, and mugwort leaves, this gin is a wonderful celebration of Islay’s unique flora. All of that effort and expertise leads to a silky smooth spirit with a balanced earthy, sweet, floral and herbal profile. A truly beautiful bottle, inside and out.
An absolute classic, this gin is still made in London, using a recipe that dates back more than 200 years. The award-winning gin is packed with tradition – each botanical is weighed by hand, and the result is a spirit that’s as vibrant as it is reliable. With bold notes of juniper leading the charge, it combines the zesty brightness of Seville oranges and lemon peel with the warm spiciness of coriander and liquorice, all underpinned by subtle floral tones. Whether in a G&T garnished with orange and lemon slices or stirred into a martini, Beefeater stands proudly as a quintessential London dry gin that delivers on flavour and history, without breaking the bank.
This bottle is a love letter to the classic London dry style, from distillers that have been in the business for eight generations. Expect a robust juniper backbone complemented by a citrusy burst from dried orange peel. The result is a smooth, bittersweet gin that balances earthiness with delicate florals and subtle white pepper spice. A double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023 attests to its quality, making it an excellent starting point for those new to the London dry category, or a comforting staple for seasoned gin-drinkers.
With so many gins on the market, many fall foul of simply blending into the rest, especially when it comes to flavours – not so with Tarsier. Made in Manchester but with southeast Asian heritage and influence, it’s created with an adventurous blend of traditional gin botanicals and regional treasures such as calamansi, Thai sweet basil, Kampot pepper, and galangal. The result is a citrus-forward gin with distinct aromatic and savoury notes that give way to a long, peppery finish. The delicate balancing of those punchy citrus notes with the earthy herbs and pepper is an absolute joy.
Scanning the bottle quickly on the shelf, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is a classic 40 per cent-ish gin, but get closer and you’ll see Tanqueray has added a 30 per cent ‘gin’ (or “spirit drink”, as it says on the label) to its portfolio. With that stunning Copacabana-inspired mosaic and enchanting pale rose hue, you’ll certainly want to take a closer look. This brand has taken its classic London dry and intertwined it with guava and lemongrass for a taste of Brazilian summer here in the UK. The result is fabulously light and fresh, taming boozy intensity in favour of easy-drinking fruitiness.
This Byron Bay beauty is the passion project of actress Margot Robbie and her friends, with the tipple designed to evoke the sunny Australian coastline – and it certainly does. It combines native Australian botanicals, including zesty wax flower, hibiscus and citrus peel, which give it a bright, vibrant character, with pink peppercorn and nutty wattleseed adding complex depth. However, it’s the salty minerality with a subtle hint of oyster shell on the finish that steals the show. It’s precise but perfectly poised. The silky smooth mouthfeel demands praise, too. While the aesthetic is a rugged, washed-up bottle from the past, the liquid inside is so sophisticated and elegant. Dry or dirty martini? Yes, please.
From the imagination of master distiller Lesley Gracie, and inspired by Parisian drinking trends many moons ago, this limited edition gin is a gem. It hosts a vibrant medley of decadent stone fruits, richly layered but retaining a super drinkable lightness. Meanwhile, mellow but sweet herbs lurk in the background. As bold and decadent as Paris’s Belle Époque itself, that first sip really is so seductively lavish.
Japan’s radiant cherry blossoms, or sakura, represent the fragility and beauty of life. Here, they are beautiful but fragile they are not. The aromatic sakura and yuzu fruit bring a wonderful, unapologetic intensity to the flavour, rather than the very mellow profile you sometimes get with floral gins. Ukiyo uses a traditional Japanese rice spirit base, which is then distilled with shochu, juniper, mandarin, and, as mentioned, those standout native botanicals. The earthiness of the juniper and the angelica root anchor this intense bouquet nicely. Plus, the stunning bottle is a keeper, making this not just a treat for your taste buds but for your bar shelf, too.
Malfy is probably better known for its flavoured gins but this bottle is a true homage to traditional gin-making, featuring a simple yet refined selection of fundamental botanicals reminiscent of 19th-century London dry gins. Distilled at Torino Distillati, just outside Turin, this gin is inspired by the majestic Monviso mountain – the blue bottle reflecting the lakes, the wild juniper that grows on its slopes, and the pure spring water used in distillation. On the nose, it bursts with herbaceous juniper, supported by subtle spice notes and hints of bitter lemon peel. The palate follows with a robust juniper-forward profile, accented by coriander, grapefruit, and a whisper of aniseed. If you like your gins dry, this is a must. Excellence in simplicity.
This is a curiosity-sparking gin if ever there was one. Spain isn’t known in the UK for its gin output (despite having some epic examples), but it is known for its grapes, and that’s where Alkkemist comes in. This tipple features a base of triple-distilled grain spirit and a medley of 21 botanicals, including the standout muscat grape, which adds a subtle sweetness not commonly found in gin. Also, believing the ancient power of a full moon has a hand in the magic of this gin, it’s only distilled when there is one. Accompanied by orange and lemon peel, rose petals, samphire, fennel, thyme, and mint, it delivers an enchanting bouquet. In the mouth, there are gentle floral notes, delicate saline touches and a gorgeously light and soft texture. Characterful mystique with the craftsmanship to back it up.
A take on the classic old tom style of gin, this award-winning bottle hails from Sweden’s Hernö Distillery, which is renowned for its dedication to organic, small-batch gin craftsmanship. A kiss of honey and sugar post-distillation give this the yummy sweetness that defines old tom gins, as well as contributing to the seductive light golden hue. Curiously, green notes waft up after the pour, with subtle grass, herbaceous cassia, and coriander. The first sip brings forth pine resin, lingonberries and chewy juniper, with a zip of lemon zest cutting through. The cat looks like it got the cream on the label, and you’ll feel the same if you sample this gin.
If you want a distinctive gin that transports you somewhere else, this is the one, as it will whisk you off to the Californian wilderness. Douglas fir, coastal sage, and California bay laurel intertwine for an aromatic journey from the first sniff, which is reminiscent of a fresh pine forest with pronounced notes of fir and woodsy herbs. You can’t help but think of Christmas trees. On the finish, these pronounced notes retreat a little, allowing coriander spice to rear its head, as well as lemony citrus. Minty sage results in a cool, long finish that refreshes the palate for the next sip. Absolutely beautiful and authentic, it’s crying out to be added to autumn and winter cocktails.
For the true juniper enthusiasts out there, this Northern Irish gem takes a bold approach, doubling up on juniper during production – once during maceration and again during distillation – drawing inspiration from traditional Dutch genever. The result? A resinous, piney punch that’s unmistakable and perfect for those who like their gin to be unapologetically robust. With an impressive ABV of 46 per cent, it’s a powerhouse in a G&T, and while the juniper is the star, it’s supported by elegant layers of lemon and coriander, all delivered with a silky mouthfeel, making it the perfect match for a martini, too.
Crafted in small batches in Portland, Oregon, this American gin is best known for being owned by actor Ryan Reynolds… until he sold it a few years ago. Named after the early 20th-century aviation cocktail, this gin veers away from the juniper-heavy London dry style, favouring a more balanced approach, where juniper shares the stage with other botanicals. With a Dutch-style rye spirit base, its botanical mix includes lavender, sarsaparilla, cardamom, and orange peel, steeped for 48 hours before redistillation. What stands out most about the final liquid is the exceptionally smooth and clean feel, comparable to vodka. The flavour is the epitome of balance, with no one botanical leading the way – instead there’s subtle citrus, vegetal, spice and floral notes. It’s very approachable and extremely versatile, so, you can rely on it for any cocktail or when drinking it on the rocks.
Comedian and presenter Graham Norton is behind wines that are as big a hit as his chat show, and now he’s offering us a premium London dry-style gin, to boot. Inspired by a late-night martini session, this gin is made in partnership with a distillery near Norton’s hometown in Cork. It features a harmonious blend of 12 botanicals, including locally foraged ingredients, with kaffir lime, citrus peel, juniper, and coriander root creating a complex yet well-balanced spirit. Praising a gin’s balance can go under the radar but, with so many botanicals in play, it’s more difficult than it sounds. The result of that masterful equilibrium is playful zest, subtle florality, gentle spice and a smooth, ever so slightly sweet, finish. Just like Norton’s chat show, this is a rock-solid gin that would please almost everyone.
Gin is made from a distilled grain spirit with juniper berries.
The great thing about gin is it can be stored for years without going off, but it’s recommended to drink it within two years of opening. Even if you tightly reseal it, it’ll likely lose taste and quality if you leave it any longer.
There are four different types of gin: London dry gin, old tom, Plymouth and navy strength gin.
While gin is made from distilled grain spirit, it doesn’t contain gluten peptides and is therefore gluten-free and safe for coeliacs.
Given there are so many gins on the global market, it was a tough decision to narrow our choices down but, after a lot of tasting and testing, we got there. We were particularly impressed by the value and affordability of many gins within this year's list. Tanqueray paradiso, Whitley Neill, Malfy originale, and Beefeater gin showcased fantastic value for money within this category. Double points to Tanqueray for creating a lower ABV serve that packs just as much flavour into each sip.
With an incredibly friendly price point, and ticking all of our boxes, The Botanist takes the top spot. An incredible medley of botanicals, most of which are native to its Islay home, have allowed this gin to truly shine. Whether you’re shaking up a cocktail, stirring a martini or just want a nice and easy G&T, this bottle will never disappoint. Cheers!
Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio. Seek out more of his drinks discoveries at @Sypped.
