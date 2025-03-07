12 best tequilas that are perfect for cocktails and sipping neat

Forget the lime and salt – the best tequilas are for sipping, savouring, and mixing into cocktails that go way beyond your basic margarita. An often underrated spirit, tequila has been around for centuries and is a cornerstone for some of the world’s most famous cocktails. It’s also a spirit that is highly misunderstood.

Very few people are aware of the sipping ritual of this agave nectar, yet, when they try it, they notice a whole other side and a newfound appreciation for it. Top quality tequila is diverse and sophisticated, from unaged, lively blancos to complex barrel-aged añejos.

While tequila may seem like an expensive product, you can typically make around 15 cocktails per bottle. Everything from a paloma to a margarita is super easy to make and, if you want to up your game, just buy (or make) a bottle of flavoured syrup (mango, peach, strawberry, honeycomb, etc) to completely change the flavour profile of the drink. Each serve ends up costing you about £4 in the end, enabling you to save a huge amount of money in comparison to going out for the night.

Whatever your budget and preferred flavours, whether you like straight sipping or cocktails, these tequilas are expertly made to redefine how you see this iconic spirit.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester sampled a range of tequilas, to bring you the best ( Aidy Smith )

Each tequila was tasted in universal spirit tasting glasses, to ensure there was no bias. Left at room temperature, each tequila was sipped and tasted three times, to maximise the quality of the review.

We also created three cocktails – a paloma, margarita and tequila old fashioned – with each tequila, to see how well the agave spirit presented itself within a serving. It was important to get a sense of each tequila in a neat format, alongside its ability to stand out among other flavours as part of a cocktail.

Why you can trust us

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers. Seek out more of his drinks discoveries at @Sypped.

The best tequilas for 2025 are: