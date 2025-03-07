12 best tequilas that are perfect for cocktails and sipping neat

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From blanco and reposado to añejo, it’s time to say ‘buenos días’ to tequila
Forget the lime and salt – the best tequilas are for sipping, savouring, and mixing into cocktails that go way beyond your basic margarita. An often underrated spirit, tequila has been around for centuries and is a cornerstone for some of the world’s most famous cocktails. It’s also a spirit that is highly misunderstood.
Very few people are aware of the sipping ritual of this agave nectar, yet, when they try it, they notice a whole other side and a newfound appreciation for it. Top quality tequila is diverse and sophisticated, from unaged, lively blancos to complex barrel-aged añejos.
While tequila may seem like an expensive product, you can typically make around 15 cocktails per bottle. Everything from a paloma to a margarita is super easy to make and, if you want to up your game, just buy (or make) a bottle of flavoured syrup (mango, peach, strawberry, honeycomb, etc) to completely change the flavour profile of the drink. Each serve ends up costing you about £4 in the end, enabling you to save a huge amount of money in comparison to going out for the night.
Whatever your budget and preferred flavours, whether you like straight sipping or cocktails, these tequilas are expertly made to redefine how you see this iconic spirit.
Each tequila was tasted in universal spirit tasting glasses, to ensure there was no bias. Left at room temperature, each tequila was sipped and tasted three times, to maximise the quality of the review.
We also created three cocktails – a paloma, margarita and tequila old fashioned – with each tequila, to see how well the agave spirit presented itself within a serving. It was important to get a sense of each tequila in a neat format, alongside its ability to stand out among other flavours as part of a cocktail.
Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s award-winning drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers. Seek out more of his drinks discoveries at @Sypped.
You’d be forgiven for thinking this is a blanco – after all, it is crystal clear. In fact, it’s an innovative blend that combines reposado, añejo and extra añejo tequilas, before finally filtering out all of the colour. All of the aged, rich and creamy flavours are retained, with exquisite layers of maple, vanilla, nuts and honey in play. You might not get a decisive vision of blanco or añejo but, once you’ve experienced the indescribable smoothness and well-rounded complex flavour of this tequila, you simply won’t care.
This is a tribute to the passion and vision of Cirilo Oropeza, who, in 1998, embarked on a mission to restore Mexico’s innovation and pride in its heritage spirit. Though he’s no longer with us, this bottle embodies his legacy of exceptional tequila for everyone.
Characteristic of a Highland tequila, it strikes a harmonious balance between fruity, spicy, and earthy notes. The nose offers a fresh, vibrant aroma with hints of citrus, floral honey, and a touch of saline. On the palate, it delivers a lightly oily mouthfeel, with flavours of candied orange, vanilla bean, and a subtle peppery spice that carries over into the finish, joined by sweet citrus and earthy agave, making each sip memorable. Enjoy it neat to fully appreciate its smooth, balanced taste but, if you’re in the mood for cocktails, this will more than stand up for itself against other flavours.
Developed by a pair of UK bartenders in 2010, Olmeca altos plata offers quality often exceeding blancos double the price – hence the prestigious awards and it being so many bartenders’ go-to cocktail tequila. Made up at Destilería Colonial de Jalisco in Los Altos, it brings seductive smoothness and a floral sweetness. Cracks of green and black pepper, roasted agave and a touch of salinity round off a loveable, accessible profile. It’s absolutely perfect for cocktail integration and will never let you down. For example, use this for a subtly sweeter margarita with a gentle herbal nudge.
Crafted by family-owned Casa Herradura in the Sierra Madre mountain range, Herradura blanco is a premium tequila aged for 45 days in oak barrels. The blue agave is harvested at a peak age of 7-10 years, and the tequila is crafted using a natural, clean, fairly minimalist process that enables a pure and authentic flavour, placing agave in the spotlight.
The nose reveals roasted agave and cedar, with soft notes of honey and dried herbs. On the palate, it is creamy and full, with subtle hints of oak, citrus and spice. The finish is satisfyingly balanced, too. Herradura blanco is perfect for enjoying neat – sipped slowly to appreciate its smoothness and complexity.
Produced in the Mexican Highlands, under the guidance of master distiller Rodolfo Gonzalez (a third-generation tequila expert) and his daughter, this blanco’s incredible aroma really fires up the imagination. Baked agave, heaps of black pepper and floral honeysuckle offer an enchanting nose, and it’s that peppery spice that comes through in the mouth most notably. This kick of heat is delivered in a light and elegant mouthfeel, and, by the time the finish comes around, a subtle, clean, dryness has taken over. Characterful inside and out.
Ever reliable, Patrón is one of Mexico’s most esteemed tequila houses and biggest exporters for a reason: the strength of its portfolio. This amber-hued gem is a halfway house, striking a delicate balance between the brand’s blanco and añejo, delivering lively freshness alongside smooth vanilla and honeyed agave. Four months in American whiskey barrels has added so much oaky depth, but the bright citrus remains. You won’t find a much better candidate for a classic margarita.
If you’re into tequila, you’ll know Clase Azul. Before we even get to the nectar inside, we need to take a moment to appreciate the divine creation that surrounds it. Hailing from one of the highest points in Los Altos, each bottle is a masterpiece, handcrafted by local artisans, and the bell at the top signals the start of a very special tasting experience indeed. Organic, older agave is slow-cooked for a ridiculously smooth taste, before fermenting with the brand’s secret yeast blend and undergoing triple-distillation. Beyond that, fine oak imparts deep, warm flavours of vanilla, tropical fruits and honey for a whisky-style complexity. This smoky-sweet character is so distinct and unforgettable, and truly embodies the magic of Mexico.
This reposado is rested in an interesting combination of new and used French limousin oak for between eight months and two years, and that barrelling is very noticeable, resulting in a precisely balanced spirit that demands your attention from the first whiff. The nose is immediately fruity, almost funky. Sweet red fruits stew with the cooked agave notes, and herbal touches offset everything nicely. The oak hits on the palate, as layers of rich caramel and creamy vanilla are revealed, tailed by a crack of peppery spice. This is a standout character among the reposados, and the array of fruits and rich sweetness makes it perfect for after-dinner sipping.
New kid on the block El Rayo is a London-founded tequila determined to overhaul the UK’s shot-slamming reputation of this criminally underappreciated spirit. From the name (which refers to tequila’s mythical lightning origins) to the production itself, there is real passion behind this mission, with tonic water included in the gift sets to show how tequila can truly be enjoyed. Aged for seven months in American white oak whiskey barrels, this reposado tequila boasts a golden caramel hue and a rich, nutty complexity. It offers notes of honeyed vanilla, aromatic spices, cinnamon, fresh herbs, and bitter orange, making it a delightful choice for whisky-lovers seeking a softer, warmer spirit.
You may raise an eyebrow (as many do) when coming across yet another ‘celebrity tequila’, but be under no illusion, as the liquid within this bottle is worthy of its praise. Founded by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock), Teremana (spirit of the earth) is based in a tiny Mexican town amid the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highlands, and is the product of local workers whose families have lived in the region for generations.
Small batch in nature, every run is harvested from the Highlands, roasted in a unique brick oven and distilled in copper pots to enhance the overall richness and profile. The result is an incredibly smooth, velvety tequila with milk chocolate, chipotle and a distinct spiciness that rolls of the tongue.
We’re not short of reasons as to why Padre Azul stands out. The whole thing started when an Austrian married a Mexican (it’s a long story), and Erika Sangeado is now one of the country’s few female tequila master distillers. The striking 3D skull crowning the bottle intrigues from the shelf, while the flavour has huge impact. It’s a classic Jalisco double distillation, but 18 months in bourbon barrels delivers deliciously rich and sweet notes of caramel, butterscotch and vanilla. Make no mistake, this is sweet, especially for the super-premium category, but it’s sophisticated and refined with it. The integrated pepper and cinnamon spice on the finish completes the show wonderfully.
From Hollywood beginnings with George Clooney, Casamigos has proved itself to be a hell of a lot more than just another celeb drink. In fact, it’s probably the biggest success of them all. This takes the easy-to-love sweetness of the brand’s reposado but seriously layers up the complexity with an 80-hour fermentation and 14 months of American white oak ageing. The result? A creamy, full-bodied mouthfeel carrying heady vanilla, caramel and sweet spice. The agave is muted but undeniably present, bringing a roasted flavour to the background, for a Christmassy character.
It seems tequila is once again entering a golden age and there has been no shortage of exceptional options during this tasting process. Whether blanco, reposado or añejo, each category really stands out and each producer is creating something truly unique. We were particularly impressed by the wallet-friendly pricing of both Espolon and Olmeca Altos.
When it came to the blancos, El Mayor showcased impressive characteristics, taking our top spot for this sub-category. The reposado category offered so much impressive choice, it was tremendously difficult to narrow down our final choices. Patron, Dol Fulano, and Teremana all stood out for their ability to create premium cocktails with distinct and unique flavours. Clase Azul was the obvious choice for luxury, given it’s incredible packaging and equally as delicious liquid, while El Rayo had a distinct texture and flavour profile that allowed it to come out on top within this particular group.
The Añejo category, meanwhile, was equally as remarkable. Padre Azul stood out for its sublime agave sweetness, with Casamigos taking the edge, given its affordability and quality ratio.
Ultimately, there can only be one winner, and this year the top spot goes to Dobel Diamante. Being no stranger to awards, this incredible blend intertwines the best elements of reposado, añejo and extra añejo categories to create a truly superior taste. Perfect for cocktails of all intensities alongside neat sipping, its ability to tick all boxes for such a generous price makes it a worthy first choice.
Need to restock your drinks cabinet? We’ve rounded up the best gins to sip year-round
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in