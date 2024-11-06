10 best armagnacs to replace your favourite cognac

As French brandies go, even the best armagnac may be less well-known than its more popular rival cognac, but armagnac is older, more distinctive and some would say more rewarding. It comes traditionally from Gascony, in southwest France, and from small, often family-owned producers, unlike the big multinational names that dominate cognac production.

The armagnac-producing region is split into three distinct areas: Bas-Armagnac, Ténarèze and Haut-Armagnac. Here flourish the four grape varieties from which the spirit is distilled: ugni blanc, folle blanche, baco and colombard.

If you are still a little confused about the difference between cognac and armagnac, brandy expert David Baker of retailer Brandyclassics explains it all: “Unlike cognac, which is double distilled at a range of 67-72.4C, Armagnac is distilled on a column or continuous still at a range of 52-72.4C. The result is that armagnacs tend to be fruitier but coarser than cognacs.

“Armagnacs distilled at the lower end of the range (52-58C) tend to have flavours of prune, plums and fresh dark fruits, while those distilled at a higher ABV (alcohol by volume) will have more crystalised fruit flavours. By and large, armagnacs can offer two advantages over cognacs: they have always been able to offer single estate vintages, and they use bottling dates to confirm the actual age of the brandy,” says Baker.

So, while cognac may have the big names, armagnac has the romance. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourites, which can be enjoyed whether or not you’re new to armagnac.

How we tested

During testing, most of the armagnacs sampled were tasted, as they should be, after an evening meal or supper – mostly neat but sometimes with a sliver of ice. The white, unoaked armagnac was sampled as part of an enjoyable blanche mojito cocktail. We, of course, considered taste, as well as value for money when choosing which bottles would make it into our final line-up.

