15 best proseccos that bring sparkle to any occasion, tried and taste-tested

Prosecco is the Italian fizz that has become something of a British icon – from casual get-togethers to grand events, the best proseccos help any celebration go off with a bang. In fact, it’s officially the UK’s favourite sparkling wine.

If you’ve been scarred by a bad bottle, you might well find yourself wondering why it’s so popular. So many bottles fall by the wayside for two reasons: they’re either cloying and sweet or there’s nothing to them.

Get the right bottle, however, with refined bubbles, refreshing flavours and delicious fruits, and you’ll find yourself waving the flag for prosecco, too.

Originating from Italy’s Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions, prosecco offers a range of styles, from dry to sweeter variations, often showcasing notes of apple, pear and citrus – bottles can often set you back less than their champagne counterparts, too.

Here, our curated selection covers it all, from affordable gems to luxury fizz. Let’s pop that cork and dive straight in.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our expert tried and tested each and every bottle to find the best fizz of the year ( The Independent )

Each bottle was chilled in the fridge to between 6C and 9C. Once opened, the sparkling wine was allowed to sit in the glass for 10 minutes, to open up and warm slightly to the ideal drinking temperature of 8C to 13C before tasting. Only the ones that impressed us the most made it into our final line-up.

The best proseccos for 2024 are: