Best rosé wines for every palate, taste-tested by a wine expert

Rosé has been overlooked for years. Ask a wine snob and they’ll tell you that it’s only suitable for pubs and poolsides. However, while global wine consumption is down, rosé continues to flourish. This light, refreshing wine is the perfect summer drink, and the quality of the wine goes from strength to strength. There are some exceptional rosés out there that can go toe-to-toe with even the most pompous Chateauneuf-du-Pape.

Contrary to popular belief, rosé is a difficult wine to make. It needs both good quality fruit and judicious winemaking skills. It’s made by leaving the juice of crushed red grapes with their skins for anywhere between two and twenty-four hours to extract a little colour and flavour. Different grape varieties impart different colours, so banish the idea that all dark rosés will be sickly-sweet zinfandel blush.

Though French rosés – especially from Provence – continue to dominate the market with reliable quality, a range of different regions are producing excellent wine. From South Africa to Spain, winemakers are producing exceptional takes on the style, and even English winemakers are beginning to make high-quality rosés.

But with so much on the market, it can be hard to work out which rose is worth the money. Marketing campaigns for popular high-street roses mean many of us have been burned by a mediocre, mass-produced wine.

That’s why I put a huge range of roses to the test to find the very best. Whether you want to step up your wine game or just find something new, I’ve discovered high-quality, fairly-priced rosés that prove the style has plenty of substance.

How we tested

Wine expert Rosamund Hall tasted each of the wines at least three times ( Rosamund Hall )

I follow a strict testing method for testing wine, and these rosés were no exception. I judged balance, flavour and, of course, pleasure. All the wines were chilled to 14C, which ensured none of the flavours or aromas were dampened. I always taste wines blind, with re-tastings on days two and three to see how the wines last over time.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Rosamund Hall is a writer, presenter and columnist specialising in wine and spirits. She has regularly shared her recommendations and tips for The Independent’s voices section, covering topics such as how to enjoy fine wine for less and the wines to buy for seasonal occasions. Rosamond will only recommend a wine she has tested and considers worthy of a space on the wine rack.

The best rosé wines for 2025 are: