14 best ports and fortified wines to ring in the cosy season

The British have been enjoying port since the early 1700s, and while it may have a reputation as an old boys’ after-dinner drink, it deserves a much wider audience. Traditional fare at Christmas, port is a beautifully fruity and mellowed wine aged in the bottle (ruby port) or in oak casks (tawny port), and brings a sumptuous, velvety touch of luxury to any evening meal. The labelling and the categories that surround this most historic of wines can be confusing, so, here’s a simplified guide.

Vintage ports are those bottled from what’s designated a vintage year. It then matures in the bottle for years, often decades. One company is currently offering 1867 vintages for £3,900. While you won’t have to pay that much for a good vintage, it’s still the costliest port to purchase.

Aged tawny wines are matured in the cask, where, with oxidation, they gain their golden-brown ‘tawny’ hue. The label will tell you how long it’s been aged, from 10 to even 40 years. Colheita, meaning ‘harvest’, is a tawny that has been picked from a single vintage year and aged in the barrel, unlike a vintage port, which ages in the bottle.

LBV (late bottled vintage) is a port from a vintage year that has been kept in casks for longer than a vintage port, and bottled later. It’s one of the more popular and affordable port styles. If it’s unfiltered, it will need decanting. Special reserve is a more recent category, indicating port that has been aged in the cask for up to five years before bottling, providing a more concentrated taste. Ruby is the youngest of the ports, usually only aged for up to three years. It’s a fresh and fruity drink with a spicy and exuberant flavour. Finally, a white port is a dry port that can be enjoyed as an aperitif or as part of an excellent cocktail.

Now you’re up to speed, keep scrolling for our pick of the best ports.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester hand-picked and tasted myriad ports ( The Independent/John Clarke )

Many of the ports were sampled, as they should be, as an after-dinner drink but several were also enjoyed with a simple selection of cheeses or, occasionally, as accompaniment to a meat casserole. The white port was sampled as an aperitif.

The best ports for 2024 are: