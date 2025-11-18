Historians tell us that wine – some of it white, some of it red – has been with us since 6000BC. In Ancient Greece, Hippocrates – their equivalent of the TV doctor – prescribed “vinous white wine” to his patients, presumably as an accompaniment to a light fish dish.

Nowadays, white wine is produced and enjoyed throughout the world. But what’s the best? What should we be looking out for? And which of the millions of bottles of still white wine produced each year deserve our attention?

To help out, I’ve been investigating wines made mainly from the classic varieties of white wine grapes – chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, chenin blanc, sémillon, pinot gris and riesling, plus a few others that are also well worth investigating. Like the people who drink them, the wines come from both the old world and the new but what they have in common is a quality that can enhance a meal or brighten a dull day. Enjoy.

The best white wines for 2025 are:

Best overall – Joseph Mellot sancerre le montarlet 2023: £25, Tesco.com

– Joseph Mellot sancerre le montarlet 2023: £25, Tesco.com Best budget buy – Esk Valley Pinot Gris 2024: £13.60, Vinvm.co.uk

– Esk Valley Pinot Gris 2024: £13.60, Vinvm.co.uk Best Chardonnay – The Prisoner carneros Chardonnay 2021: £42, Winedirect.co.uk

– The Prisoner carneros Chardonnay 2021: £42, Winedirect.co.uk Best Riesling – Peter & Ulrich Griebeler dry Riesling 2024: £14, Majestic.co.uk

– Peter & Ulrich Griebeler dry Riesling 2024: £14, Majestic.co.uk Best party wine – Terra Organica Picpoul de Pinet 2024: £11.50, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I put these white wines head to head ( John Clarke/The Independent )

The majority of the wines were tasted after being slightly chilled and by themselves in glasses that could release the full aroma and concentrate the flavours and the taste of the wine. During testing, I considered the taste, including the body, depth and complexity of each, what would pair with each and each bottle’s value for money. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the bottom of this guide.