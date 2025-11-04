10 best mulled wines for Christmas, taste-tested by a drinks expert

A warming glass (or mug) of the best mulled wine, lightly spiced with classic festive flavours of cinnamon, nutmeg, star anise and orange peel is one of the classic signs of winter and Christmas celebrations.

Purists will add a homemade festive spice mix to a bottle of simmering red wine, but increasingly, we're turning to pre-made mixes that take out the faff. However these can often be too sweet, too boozy (yes, really!) or just down right foul, and more closely resemble coca cola than a red wine.

Instead, your pre-made mix should taste like a decent red wine, but lightly mulled, so it feels like Christmas in a cup. It might sound obvious, but to some producers it's not.

Just like everything festive, from wacky Christmas puddings with whole oranges inside (thanks to Heston Bleumentahl) to limoncello mince pies, the humble mulled wine has had a glow up. This year we've even been surprised by the addition of rosé mulled wines, as well as a white mulled wine, which feels (and looks) like it shouldn't work, but actually does. Keep reading for my top recommendations for your festive tipple.

The best mulled wines for 2025 are:

Best overall – Asda extra special mulled wine: £4.97, Asda.com

How I tested

I found mulled wine options for the traditionalists and those seeking something different ( Emma Henderson/The Independent )

I had 15 bottles of mulled wine, which I gently heated in a saucepan according to their (admittedly, very brief) instructions on the bottles. Where there was a suggestion of adding whole spices to simmer in the pan, or for decor, I followed suit. I also enlisted the help of family, who blind tested not knowing any of the brands until afterwards. After tasting, I narrowed my list down to the 10 best mulled wines below.

I looked for a good quality wine as a base, that wasn’t overly sweet, with your classic festive spices. I also tried some fun alternatives including white and rosé wines, as well as syrups for mixing with other drinks.