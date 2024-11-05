Gone are the days of kids being the only ones encouraged to enjoy the countdown to Christmas. From options packed with beer and gin to those filled with beauty products, jewellery, tea, coffee and more, grown-up advent calendars are officially in. For oenophiles, there’s a glut of glorious wine advent calendars to enjoy, too.

Amping up the festivities during December, wine advent calendars are seeing increased competition year on year. We’re not talking about cheap plonk, either, as the quality is steadily increasing and, as more creators come onboard, we’re seeing even more splashes of innovation hidden behind those calendar doors.

If you love your wine, you’ll no doubt like the idea of trying new styles whenever possible, and that’s exactly what the best wine advent calendars offer. Whether it be 12 slightly bigger bottles or 24 large-glass-sized sippers, you’re in for a treat this year.

We’ve looked at what’s out there, to give you an honest indication of where to spend your money, so you can sip in style. With all the mayhem of the festive season, a wine advent calendar makes a perfect little gift to yourself – you’ve earned it, after all.

How we tested

For each advent calendar, we considered how appealing the packaging was and, most importantly, if the wine inside it was worthy of your investment. On tasting, each wine in the advent calendars was given time to breathe and tasted from universal glassware, to ensure a fair comparison across the board. As well as the quality of the wine, we considered value for money and variety when deciding which calendars will best help you kick off your countdown to Christmas in style. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed us the most.

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and journalist. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s drinks-themed travel series The Three Drinkers and is frequently heard across TV and radio. Seek out more of his drinks discoveries at @Sypped.