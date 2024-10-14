The humble advent calendar has evolved spectacularly over the years. Now, you can find options packed with everything from jewellery and beauty products to vegan goodies and gin. If you’re a beer drinker, meanwhile, a huge number of breweries and beer specialists now produce advent calendars filled with everything from ales and IPAs to stouts and porters.

The nature of these calendars mean they naturally come with a higher price tag than your run-of-the-mill Christmas countdown, which is why it’s worth choosing carefully. We recommend taking a second to consider what type of beers you (or your intended recipient) love the most, while also choosing one that will encourage you to step out of your comfort zone and discover lesser-known brews.

In our experience, these calendars often contain a few beers that pack a serious punch when it comes to ABV, so, bear this in mind when working your way through the contents – the deliciously drinkable IPA you’re knocking back might well have a much higher alcohol content than you realise, and Christmas hangovers are never fun.

That being said, keep scrolling for our pick of the best beer advent calendars to buy in 2024. Cheers!

How we tested

We looked for beer advent calendars that had a good variety of brews

As passionate beer drinkers, we were keen to get stuck into the contents of a variety of beer advent calendars. We know our session IPAs from our pale ales but we’re aware it’s all too easy to get stuck in a rut and keep reaching for your tried and tested favourite brews. This is why we placed a high priority on calendars including a wide range of beers. We, of course, taste-tested the beers but we also considered each calendar’s overall design and festive appeal, as well as any extras included. Keep reading to find out which ones will help you have a very merry Christmas.

The best beer advent calendars for 2024 are: