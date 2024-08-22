Support truly

In the beauty world, Christmas is one of the best times of the year. So, it’s hardly a surprise that making the festive countdown as joyful as possible is front and centre. One surefire way to do that is by snapping up one of the best beauty advent calendars.

Brands and retailers have really upped their game when it comes to advent calendars – think full-sized products, bestselling favourites and new releases across skincare, make-up, fragrance and haircare – which means launches are getting earlier and earlier. Case in point Liberty announced its beauty bonanza in June, with Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, Harrods and Fortnum & Mason closely behind.

Owing to how quickly these festive countdowns sell out, we’d recommend beating the crowds and pre-ordering early to avoid disappointment. To help you decide the one you should buy, we’ve started to compile our annual A to Z guide of the best beauty advent calendar for 2024. You’re welcome.

Best beauty advent calendars for 2024

Liberty beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Liberty )

Price: £260

£260 Worth: £1,205

£1,205 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 28 (18 full-size)

28 (18 full-size) Advent calendar highlights: Byredo lipstick, Lisa Eldridge liquid lurex eyeshadow, Hair by Sam McKnight deeper love intense treatment mask, Skin Rocks the moisturiser, Liberty wild flower candle, La Mer the lip volumiser

Byredo lipstick, Lisa Eldridge liquid lurex eyeshadow, Hair by Sam McKnight deeper love intense treatment mask, Skin Rocks the moisturiser, Liberty wild flower candle, La Mer the lip volumiser Available: Pre-order from 4 September

What is inside the Liberty beauty advent calendar for 2024?

The Liberty London advent calendar was a showstopper in 2023, and it is set to be just as good (if not better) in 2024. While the brand has yet to share full details of what’s inside, it has confirmed that it will feature eight new brands and 18 full-sized products. As ever, it’ll feature some of the most sought-after products across skincare, make-up and fragrance. Highlights include Byredo lipstick, Lisa Eldridge liquid lurex eyeshadow, Hair by Sam McKnight deeper love intense treatment mask, Skin Rocks the moisturiser, Liberty wild flower candle and La Mer the lip volumiser. The price has gone up this year from £250 to £260, but beauty drop members will be able to save £20.

Available from 4 September

Cult Beauty beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Cult Beauty )

Price: £235

£235 Worth: More than £1,100

More than £1,100 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: More than 40 (19 full-size)

More than 40 (19 full-size) Advent calendar highlights: Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk matte blush wand, Sunday Riley lip butter balm

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk matte blush wand, Sunday Riley lip butter balm Available: Coming soon

What is inside the Cult Beauty beauty advent calendar for 2024?

One of the most eagerly anticipated countdowns, Cult Beauty’s beauty advent calendar for 2024 is set to be a corker. The festive delight is its biggest yet and will contain more than 40 products (19 of which are full-size and six exclusive) across make-up, skincare, and haircare – and for the first time ever you’ll unbox fragrances – from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Sunday Riley, Sol de Janeiro, Hourglass and Patrick Ta. Owing to last year’s calendar being considered one of the best, we’d recommend signing up for the waitlist.

Join the waitlist now

Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

Price: £100

£100 Worth: More than £565

More than £565 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 27 (14 full-size)

27 (14 full-size) Advent calendar highlights: Sol de Janeiro delicia drench perfume mist, Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum, Elemis pro-collagen marine cream

Sol de Janeiro delicia drench perfume mist, Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum, Elemis pro-collagen marine cream Available: Pre-order from 1 September

What is inside the Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar for 2024?

The Independent got an exclusive first look at the Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar and what we can reveal is it’s set to be a cracker. Costing just £100 but worth more than £565, inside the Christmas countdown you’ll find 14 full-size products, including the Sol de Janeiro delicia drench perfume mist, which was described as a “holiday in a bottle” in our review. The beauty retailer’s 25-day delight is bound to sell out, so make sure you join the waitlist now.

Available from 1 September

Harrods beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery The calendar includes 25 products, 15 of which are full sizes ( Harrods/The Independent )

Price: £250, £99

£250, £99 Worth: £1,599, £310

£1,599, £310 Number of days: 25, 12

25, 12 Number of products: 25 (15 full-size),

25 (15 full-size), Advent calendar highlights: La Mer the lip volumizer, Elemis pro-collagen marine oil, Eve Lom foaming cream cleanser

La Mer the lip volumizer, Elemis pro-collagen marine oil, Eve Lom foaming cream cleanser Available: Pre-order now

What is inside the Harrods beauty advent calendar for 2024?

Harrods has pulled out all of the stops by revealing not one, not two, but three beauty advent calendars for 2024. The fragrance countdown has already sold out, so if you’re after a Harrods Christmas countdown, be quick.

The main beauty advent calendar is £250 but worth more than £1,500 and is packed to the nines with high-end brands, including La Mer, Byredo, Eve Lom and Dr Barbara Sturm. With 15 full-size items and some luxury products included, we’re predicting an instant sell-out, so pre-order now.

There is also the 12-day hair and body care advent calendar – also available to pre-order now – which will set you back £99, but it has an overall worth of £310. Highlights include a full-size Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 mist, Gisou honey infused hair perfume and a £20 voucher for Drybar.

Pre-order now

Space NK beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( SpaceNK )

Price: £250

£250 Worth: More than £1,200

More than £1,200 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 34 (23 full-size)

34 (23 full-size) Advent calendar highlights: Skin Rocks cream cleanser, Laniege bouncy and firm sleeping mask, Color Wow extra strength dream coat

Skin Rocks cream cleanser, Laniege bouncy and firm sleeping mask, Color Wow extra strength dream coat Available: 12 September

What is inside the Space NK beauty advent calendar for 2024?

Space NK is a whopper– it’s worth more than £1,200 and will feature 34 products (23 of which are full-size) from the likes of Milk, Rare Beauty, Glossier, Tatcha, Drunk Elephant and K18. We don’t want to spoil the surprise too much but other highlights include Skin Rocks cream cleanser, Laniege bouncy and firm sleeping mask and Color Wow extra strength dream coat.

Available from 12 September

Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Fortnum & Mason )

Price: £265

£265 Worth: More than £1,020

More than £1,020 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 27 (23 full-size)

27 (23 full-size) Advent calendar highlights: Aromatherapy Associates de-stress body oil, Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream

Aromatherapy Associates de-stress body oil, Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream Available: Now

What is inside the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar for 2024?

The department store has once again pulled out all of the stops. Its festive countdown features 27 beauty and wellness goodies (23 of which are full-sized!), including Aromatherapy Associates de-stress body oil, Cult51 brightening vitamin C, Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream and a Bamford pillow mist. If you loved last year’s calendar, you’re bound to get excited by this one – so be quick and pre-order now.

Buy now

Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Harvey Nichols )

Price: £250

£250 Worth: More than £1,000

More than £1,000 Number of days: 25

25 Number of products: 42(18 full-sized)

42(18 full-sized) Advent calendar highlights: Le Labo Santa 33 perfume, La Prairie skin caviar, Fenty eau de parfum, Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream, Trinny London eye2eye eyeshadow

Le Labo Santa 33 perfume, La Prairie skin caviar, Fenty eau de parfum, Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream, Trinny London eye2eye eyeshadow Available: From 19 September for rewards customers and 23 September for everyone else

What is inside the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar for 2024?

It’s fair to say the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar is one of our firm favourites, and the 2024 offering looks impressive. Worth more than £1,000, there are 42 products hidden inside the 25-day countdown, including goodies from Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Le Labo, La Mer, La Prairie, Sisley and Fenty. What’s more, for added festive excitement, within one in every 100 calendars, a £250 Harvey Nichols will be hidden inside.

Fragrance fans will also be happy to know that the luxury department store is also launching a 12-day perfume advent calendar, with highlights including scents from Maison Crivelli, Xerjoff and Frederic Malle. The Christmas countdown, which costs £165 and is worth more than £730, will be available a little later than the beauty advent calendar on 17 October.

Available from 19 September

Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Price: £170

£170 Worth: TBC

TBC Number of days: 12

12 Number of products: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: TBC

TBC Available: 10 September

What is inside the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar for 2024?

The brand hasn’t veered far from its usual design of a treasure chest, but hidden within the advent calendar is a selection of full-sized and travel-sized products. The exact details are yet to be revealed, but what we do know is it’s launching on 10 September, and it’s bound to sell out.

Available from 10 September

Liz Earle beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Liz Earle )

Price: £79

£79 Worth: £178.10

£178.10 Number of days: 12

12 Number of products: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights:

Available: Now

What is inside the Liz Earle beauty advent calendar for 2024?

Calling all skincare lovers, Liz Earle’s 12-day calendar is sure to be the perfect antidote to party season. You’ll unbox the brand’s signature cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser (one of our ultimate favourites), as well as skin repair hydrating night cream, which sounds perfect for dry skin. All in all, this will be a delightful way to countdown to the big day.

Buy now

Anthropologie beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Anthropologie )

Price: £88

£88 Worth: £300

£300 Number of days: 24

24 Number of products: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: Sunday Riley CEO vitamin C rich hydration cream, Lanolips lip scrub coconutter, Anastasia Beverly Hills mini clear brow gel

Sunday Riley CEO vitamin C rich hydration cream, Lanolips lip scrub coconutter, Anastasia Beverly Hills mini clear brow gel Available: Join the waitlist now

What is inside the Anthropologie beauty advent calendar for 2024?

If you’re after a luxurious Christmas countdown without breaking the bank, look no further than Anthropologie’s beauty advent calendar for 2024. While it costs £10 more than last year’s calendar, it is worth a whopping £300 and features a selection of minis and full-size products, think Iconic London’s precision duo contour pot, Anastasia Beverly Hills mini clear brow gel and Sunday Riley CEO vitamin C rich hydration cream. It sounds like a dreamy collection of goodies. Launching in August, we’d recommend being quick if you want to snap it up.

Join the waitlist now

Last year’s beauty advent calendars

Asos beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Asos )

Price: £90

£90 Worth: £397

£397 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams luxury palette, Neom candle

What was inside the Asos beauty advent calendar for 2023?

With a value of nearly £400, the Asos beauty advent calendar had a stellar line-up. Within the 25-day box, there were skincare heroes, including Caudalie’s vinopure purifying gel cleanser, an Elemis pro-collagen marine cream, and Sunday Riley good genes glycolic. As well as lots of make-up favourites, such as Mac fix and spray setting spray, and the finale was a Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk dreams luxury palette.

Acqua di Parma beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Acqua di Parma )

Price: £450

£450 Worth: £604

£604 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Acqua di Parma Colonia eau de cologne, Acqua di Parma Colonia body lotion, Acqua di Parma signatures oud eau de parfum

What was inside the Acqua di Parma beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Hidden within the impressive box were two candles, a selection of perfumes, and bathroom essentials, notably soaps, body lotion and shower gel. A decadent and luxurious treat that would’ve made a lovely festive treat.

Armani beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Price: £270

£270 Worth: £450

£450 Number of days: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: Armani si perfume, Armani lip power lipstick

What was inside the Armani beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Armani’s beauty advent calendar was a luxe offering. Over the 24 days, there was a selection of its signature products – think it’s Si perfume and lip power lipstick.

BareMinerals beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( bareMinerals )

Price: £105

£105 Worth: £183

£183 Number of days: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: bareMinerals mineralist lasting eyeliner, bareMinerals loose blush in rose radiance, bareMinerals loose bronzer

What was inside the bareMinerals beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Known for its mineral foundations, bareMinerals launched its 12-day countdown for 2023. Think make-up must-haves, including full-size loose blush in rose radiance, lip gloss balm and an eyeliner, as well as a selection of minis.

Benefit beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Benefit )

Price: £145

£145 Worth: £281.72

£281.72 Number of days: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: BenefitCosmetics POREfessional face primer, Benefit Cosmetics hoola matte bronzer, BenefitCosmetics gimme brow brow gel, BenefitCosmetics precisely my brow pencil

What was inside the Benefit Cosmetics beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Renowned for its brow products, cult mascaras, and fan-favourite bronzers, Benefit Cosmetics is a favourite. And its 24-day beauty advent calendar for 2023 did not disappoint. It was packed full of full-size products, such as POREfessional face primer and roller lash mascara, as well as those that are mini and fun-sized.

Bobbi Brown beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

Price: £195

£195 Worth: TBC

TBC Number of days: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: Bobbi Brown extra lip tint, Bobbi Brown long-wear cream shadow stick

What was inside the Bobbi Brown beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Bobbi Brown’s beauty advent calendar offered a super luxe Christmas countdown. The 12-day treasure trove was full of bestsellers, think a full-size extra lip tint, cream shadow sticks and a vitamin enriched face base. The 2024 calendar is likely to be as exciting, making it a great pick for make-up lovers.

Boots beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Price: £99

£99 Worth: £467.91

£467.91 Number of days: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: The Inkey List omega water cream, Drunk Elephant beste no.9 jelly cleanser, Byoma clarifying serum

What was inside the Boots beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Boots launched its first-ever multi-brand beauty advent calendar in 2023 – we’re surprised it took so long, but it was an impressive foray. Worth nearly £500 yet costing £99, it contained some of Boots’s bestsellers – think products from Byoma, Liz Earle, Drunk Elephant, Lancome and The Inkey List. We’re excited to see what’s in store for the Boots beauty advent calendar for 2024.

By Terry beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Price: £197

£197 Worth: £520

£520 Number of days: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: By Terry tea to tan face and body bronzer, By Terry baume de rose tinted lip care, By Terry micellar water

What was inside the By Terry beauty advent calendar for 2023?

By Terry’s Christmas countdown was the perfect gift for make-up lovers. Inside was a primer, the tea to tan face and body bronzer, lip expert shine in chilli potion, baume de rose tinted lip care and a brightening cc luminizer.

Clarins beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Clarins )

Price: £57.20

£57.20 Worth: £160

£160 Number of days: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: Clarins beauty flash balm, Clarins lip comfort oil

What was inside inside the Clarins beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Skincare brand Clarins served up three advent calendars in 2023. The 12-day calendar was impressive given the affordable price and included a beauty flash balm, cleansing micellar water and a mini lip perfector.

Dr Barbara Sturm beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Dr Barbara Sturm )

Price: £450

£450 Worth: £1,118

£1,118 Number of days: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: Dr Barbara Sturm glow drops, Dr Barbara Sturm face cream, Dr Barbara Sturm hyaluronic acid

What was inside the Dr Barbara Sturm beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Fans of luxe skincare brand Dr Barbara Sturm were in for a real treat in 2023 – and we’re expecting something similar (if not better) for 2024. The brand’s 24-day festive feast was displayed in a jewellery armoire-inspired gift box which opened to reveal two tiers. As you’d expect, it featured some of the brand’s bestsellers – and the calendar was packed full of minis and deluxe products.

Dr Hauschka beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Dr Hauschka )

Price: £99

£99 Worth: £133

£133 Number of days:

Advent calendar highlights: Dr Hauschka soothing cleansing milk, Dr Hauschka hydrating cream mask

What was inside the Dr Hauschka beauty advent calendar for 2023?

A beauty advent calendar offers the perfect opportunity to take a deep dive into a brand’s best products. Case in point: Dr Hauschka’s advent calendar. The 24-day delight contained 23 travel-size products, including a tinted day cream, soothing cleansing milk and calming bath oil, as well as a full-size hydrating cream mask.

Debenhams beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Debenhams )

Price: £85

£85 Worth: £390

£390 Number of days: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: Urban Decay all nighter setting spray, Estee Lauder double wear zero-smudge lengthening mascara

What was inside the Debenhams beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Debenhams’s beauty advent calendar looked particularly chic in 2023. With a worth of £390, it included a selection of skincare and make-up heroes – from Lancome advanced génifique hydrating face serum and Urban Decay all nighter setting spray to Estee Lauder double wear zero-smudge lengthening mascara and This Works deep sleep pillow spray.

Dior beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Dior )

Price: £570

£570 Worth: N/A

N/A Number of days: 24

24 Advent calendar highlights: Dior j’adore parfum, Dior miss Dior eau de parfum, Dior la collection privée Christian Dior 30 montaigne candle

What was inside the Dior beauty advent calendar for 2023?

The beauty element of the world-famous fashion house Dior is a firm favourite, and so too was its advent calendar for 2023. At £570, it was one of the most expensive beauty advent calendars and it included 24 hidden surprises. Included were miniature versions of the j’adore eau de parfum and Miss Dior eau de parfum, as well as a rouge Dior lipstick and a diorshow iconic overcurl mascara. That’s not all, there were also four of the brand’s luxury candles. The fashion house will undoubtedly pull out the stops for 2024.

Elemis beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Elemis )

Price: £189

£189 Worth: £551

£551 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, Elemis pro-collagen energising marine cleanser, Elemis pro-collagen glow boost exfoliator

What was inside the Elemis beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Elemis’s advent calendar allowed skincare lovers to count down to the big day with their favourite products from the brand. With 25 of the brand’s cult products for the face and body, it featured a full-sized pro-collagen marine cream, a pro-collagen cleansing balm and a superfood glow boost priming moisturiser.

ESPA beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Espa )

Price: £175

£175 Worth: £418

£418 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: ESPA active nutrients optimal skin pro-cleanser, ESPA depuff and soothe eye gel

What was inside the ESPA beauty advent calendar for 2023?

For something that offered all the essentials for unwinding during the busy festive period, ESPA’s design for 2023 was the perfect calendar. It included some of the brand’s bestsellers, including cleansers, creams and essential oils.

Eve Lom beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Eve Lom )

Price: £225

£225 Worth: £419.09

£419.09 Number of days: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: Eve Lom cleanser, Eve Lom radiance repair retinol serum, Eve Lom moisture cream

What was inside the Eve Lom beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Luxury skincare brand Eve Lom made its first foray into the beauty advent calendar industry in 2023. Opening out to reveal 12 number doors, the calendar was worth more than £400 and featured some of the brand’s most coveted products, from a cleansing balm and muslin cloth to the radiance repair retinol serum.

Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Fortnum & Mason )

Price: £260

£260 Worth: £1,020

£1,020 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Aromatherapy Associates revive bath and shower oil, Lauren Dickinson Clarke provocateur votive candle, La Bouche Rouge lip pencil

What was inside the Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar for 2023?

The department store pulled out all of the stops. The Fortnum & Mason beauty advent calendar featured a selection of luxury products from its beauty hall. Worth more than £1,000, there were 19 full-sized products, including Aromatherapy Associates revive bath and shower oil, Charlotte Posner eye mask, Delilah eyebrow liner and a Bramley bubble bath.

Glossybox beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Glossybox )

Price: £80

£80 Worth: £473

£473 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Medik8 micellar mousse, Rituals ritual of sakura candle

What was inside the Glossybox beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Hidden behind the 25 doors, there were 28 beauty products – yes, 28! – of which 16 are full-sized. Highlights included a Rituals ritual of sakura candle, Iconic London triple threat mascara and Medik8 micellar mousse. Worth more than £470, this was the perfect way to ramp up festive excitement. Even better, Glossybox subscribers saved £10 on the calendar.

John Lewis beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( John Lewis & Partners )

Price: £195

£195 Worth: £921

£921 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Charlotte Tilbury luxury eyeshadow palette in walk of no shame, Sunday Riley good genes glycolic acid treatment, Laura Mercier loose setting powder, Elemis pro-collagen rose marine cream

What was inside the John Lewis beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Containing 31 full and deluxe-size products, John Lewis & Partners gave us the goods in 2023 – and is bound to above and beyond again for 2024. Haircare products included were Living Proof triple bond complex and Philip Kingsley body building weightless shampoo and conditioner. Dry and dehydrated skin was treated to Clarins’s eau extraordinaire, and for a festive make-up look, there was Charlotte Tilbury’s eyeshadow palette.

Jo Loves beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Jo Loves )

Price: £365

£365 Worth: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25 days

25 days Advent calendar highlights: Jo Loves amber, lime and bergamot fragrance, Jo Loves fig hair mist, Jo Loves mango Thai lime candle

What was inside the Jo Loves beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Luxury fragrance brand Jo Loves had a lovely advent calendar for 2023. It had 25 luxury fragrant favourites hidden inside, including candles, perfumes, body lotions and even baubles for your Christmas tree. On Christmas Day, there was a voucher to spend on a full-size 100ml fragrance of your choice.

Jo Malone beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Jo Malone )

Price: £350

£350 Worth: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Jo Malone myrrh and Tonka cologne intense, Jo Malone English pear and freesia body creme

What was inside the Jo Malone beauty advent calendar for 2023?

As one of the most well-known fragrance brands, Jo Malone London’s luxury advent calendar for 2023 was packaged in a cream and black jewellery box. The emporium contained 25 daily delights – everything from miniature colognes to travel-sized candles.

Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Kiehl’s )

Price: £109

£109 Worth: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Kiehl’s midnight recovery concentrate, Kiehl’s ultra facial toner, Kiehl’s midnight recovery cleansing oil, Kiehl’s ultra facial cream

What was inside the Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar for 2023?

With its bright and bold packaging, this advent calendar was a feast for the eyes. As you’d expect, Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar for 2023 was full to the brim of skincare surprises, including midnight recovery concentrate, ultra facial cream, avocado eye treatment, lip balm, hand salve and so much more. Each product offered a way to achieve glowy skin ahead of Christmas.

L’Occitane beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( L’Occitane )

Price: £180, £62

£180, £62 Worth: £177.50, £230.50, £122.50,

£177.50, £230.50, £122.50, Number of days: 25, 25, 24

25, 25, 24 Advent calendar highlights: L’Occitane shea butter hand cream, L’Occitane shea milk extra gentle soap

What was inside the L’Occitane beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Inspired by the Seventies, L’Occitane’s advent calendars looked suitably retro. The brand came in strong with three offerings. The reusable advent calendar looked particularly delightful and made for a wonderful investment for refilling every year – we hope the brand will do something similar this year, as we’re all about making Christmas as sustainable as possible.

Lush beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Lush )

Price: £195, £125

£195, £125 Worth: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Lush berry berry Christmas shower gel, Lush sleepy bubble bar, Lush Christmas Eve scented candle

What was inside the Lush beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Lush had not one but two beauty advent calendars on offer for 2023, and we’re expecting something just as impressive for 2024. First up was the classic offering – a 25-day countdown containing retro and exclusive products. Think sleepy bubble bar, snowdrift bath bomb and boogie woogie soap. New for 2023 was the Christmas buds advent calendar, which featured a selection of bubble bars, melts and bath bombs.

M&S beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Price: £45 (when spending £35 on clothing and home)

£45 (when spending £35 on clothing and home) Worth: £340

£340 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Clinique pop lip colour and primer plum pop, Aveda botanical repair styling crème, Pixi brow tamer, Clinique moisture surge

What was inside the M&S beauty advent calendar for 2023?

As one of the most eagerly anticipated launches every year, M&S’s beauty advent calendar is a frequent sell-out. The 25-day Christmas countdown was housed in a metallic vanity case and was worth a total of £340. With a nice mix of high-end brands (think Ren and Clinique), as well as M&S’s popular in-house brands (Apothecary is a highlight), it was yet again a popular choice. As soon as we hear more on M&S’s 2024 offering, you’ll be the first to know.

Mac beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Mac )

Price: £170

£170 Worth: £487

£487 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Machyper real skincanvas balm moisturizing cream

What was inside the Mac beauty advent calendar for 2023?

A favourite among beauty lovers, Mac’s advent calendar for 2023 would’ve levelled up your make-up bag. With 21 full-sized products, including five lipsticks, and a mini version of its hyper real skincanvas balm moisturizing cream, you’ll have had your make-up look sorted for the festive season with this calendar.

Molton Brown beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Molton Brown )

Price: £210

£210 Worth: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Molton Brown signature scented candle, Molton Brown festive bauble

Molton Brown signature scented candle, Molton Brown festive bauble Available: Now

What was inside the Molton Brown beauty advent calendar for 2023?

The high street fragrance favourite is known for its great-smelling products. Its advent calendar was filled with 24 of the brand’s bestsellers. You would’ve unboxed a wonderful fragrant mix of candles, shower gels, hand washes, and so much more.

Neal’s Yard beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Neal’s Yard )

Price: £94.95

£94.95 Worth: £180

£180 Number of days: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: Neal’s Yard goodnight pillow mist, Neal’s Yard geranium and orange cream, £15 voucher to redeem on a treatment

What was inside the Neal’s Yard beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Known for its indulgent self-care products, the Neal’s Yard beauty advent calendar for 2023 offered a wonderful way to help you unwind during the busy festive period. It contained the goodnight pillow mist, geranium and orange cream, and a bee lovely bath and shower gel, along with a number of the brand’s other bestsellers.

Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Net-a-Porter )

Price: £275

£275 Worth: £1,332

£1,332 Number of days: 15

15 Advent calendar highlights: Anissa Kermiche popotin candle, Dr. Barbara Sturm night serum, Lié Studios silver hoop earrings

What was inside the Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Known for its selection of cult brands, you can trust Net-a-Porter to offer a fabulous calendar – and its 2023 offering was a sight to behold. Unlike last year’s 24-day delight, the 2023 advent calendar contained 15 products, so it was more of a gift set but still a wonderful treat. Everything from RéVive foaming cleanser and Dr. Barbara Sturm night serum to Sarah Chapman overnight facial and Charlotte Tilbury the golden goddess eye shadow palette featured. Aside from beauty favourites, hidden behind the doors was also an Anissa Kermiche popotin candle, Arch4 cashmere gloves, Mateo vegan leather jewellery case, Jia Jia set of two crystal beaded bracelets and Lié Studios silver hoop earrings. We cannot wait to see what’s in store for 2024.

Next beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Next )

Price: £50

£50 Worth: £159

£159 Number of days: 24, 12

24, 12 Advent calendar highlights: ClarinsMen super moisture balm, Bulldog original face wash, Mo Bro premium beard oil

What’s inside the Next beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Next came in strong for 2023, offering two advent calendars – one beauty and one grooming. The grooming calendar was a 12-day countdown that offered a great way to update your skincare stash. Hidden inside was a range of products, including ClarinsMen super moisture balm, Bulldog original face wash and a Mo Bro premium beard oil.

Rodial beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Rodial )

Price: £85

£85 Worth: £254

£254 Number of days: 12

12 Advent calendar highlights: Rodial vit c brightening cleansing pads, Rodial mini buffing brush, Rodial peach lowlighter

What was inside the Rodial beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Beauty brand Rodial served up a 12-day luxury calendar containing a selection of its bestsellers. Highlights included miniature versions of its peach lowlighter, bee venom moisturiser and dragon’s blood eye gel, for making sure your eyes look awake after a late-night Christmas party.

Selfridges beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Selfridges )

Price: £220

£220 Worth: £1,094

£1,094 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Refy brow sculpt, Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, Gisou hair fragrance, Byredo lipstick

What was inside the Selfridges beauty advent calendar for 2023?

As you’d expect, British department store Selfridges had an exciting and luxury offering for 2023, and we expect something similar for 2024. Hidden within each of the 25 drawers was a selection of high-end products across skincare, make-up and hair care from some of the beauty world’s most popular brands. Think Byredo, Refy, Charlotte Tilbury and Lisa Eldridge.

Sephora beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( Sephora )

Price: £189

£189 Worth: £1,000

£1,000 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, Medik8 hydr8, Glow Recipe watermelon glow niacinamide drops

What was inside the Sephora beauty advent calendar for 2023?

The Sephora beauty advent calendar was a cracker. Costing £189 but worth more than £1,000, it was full of cult classics and brands exclusive to Sephora, think Rose Inc, Glow Recipe, Medik8, Sunday Riley, Tarte, ONE/SOZE and Elemis.

The Body Shop beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( The Body Shop )

Price: £59, £95, £145

£59, £95, £145 Worth: £119, £173.50, £254

£119, £173.50, £254 Number of days: 24, 25, 25

24, 25, 25 Advent calendar highlights: The Body Shop cleansing balm, The Body Shop tea tree skin clearing mattifying toner

What was inside the The Body Shop beauty advent calendar for 2023?

Once again, The Body Shop went all out with its advent calendars for 2023. With three different designs on offer, there was plenty to choose from.

First up was the advent for change calendar (£59, Thebodyshop.com), it was filled with 24 little treats, worth £85. Hidden within the boxes were sheet masks, body butters, and shower gels – it was an affordable, pampering treat to enjoy in the lead-up to Christmas.

The second one was the box of wonders (£95, Thebodyshop.com). The treasure trove was home to 25 skincare saviours, including camomile cleansing butter, Himalayan charcoal skin clarifying night peel, and so much more.

Last but by no means least was the box of wishes and wonders (£145, Thebodyshop.com), which was the ultimate Christmas countdown essential, thanks to the fact it was jam-packed with everything you could want and more. With 25 goodies and a value of £254, it had face masks, shampoos, cleansers and so much more inside.

The White Company beauty advent calendar

open image in gallery ( The White Company )

Price: £175

£175 Worth: £273

£273 Number of days: 25

25 Advent calendar highlights: The White Company winter signature candle, The White Company tuberose and cashmere signature candle, The White Company nourish intensive lip mask

What was inside the The White Company beauty advent calendar for 2023?

The White Company’s advent calendar served as a luxe way to countdown. It contained a selection of the brand’s most-loved products, as well as three candles – including the signature winter scent.

Beauty advent calendar FAQs

When do beauty advent calendars go on sale in 2024?

We don’t tend to get information on beauty advent calendars until August, at the earliest, with most brands and retailers launching designs in September or early October. This guide is the best destination for news and intel, and we’ll be keeping it updated as soon as anything is announced.

Which brands have beauty advent calendars?

When it comes to beauty advent calendars, big-name brands go all out. In terms of which ones launch Christmas countdowns, you can expect Charlotte Tilbury, Dr Barbara Sturm, The White Company, Liz Earle, L’Occitane and many more to release exceptional offerings.

But it’s not just reserved for cult brands, some of our favourite retailers will also join in on the action. Liberty London, Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Selfridges, for example, dropped seriously impressive advent calendars in 2023.

Are beauty advent calendars worth it?

Beauty advent calendars offer a luxurious way to count down to the big day and mean you can try a full range of different products, be that skincare, make-up or both. Owing to the cost of many of the products included, advent calendars also tend to be worth more than the price you pay for them, making them a worthwhile investment.

Are there any beauty advent calendar deals?

Owing to the fact there are currently no beauty advent calendars currently available to buy for 2024, there are no deals. But come Black Friday, we predict a number of them will be discounted ahead of 1 December.

