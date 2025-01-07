14 best body oils that will leave skin feeling nourished

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether scented with essential oils or fragrance-free, these glow-getters will soak in quickly
Body oil is a skincare hero that boosts hydration. Created to sit on top of the skin’s natural barrier and seal in moisture, body oils are best applied after a shower or bath because damp skin is more absorbent. Formulas are often lightweight, easy to spread and fast-drying, making them a nice alternative to heavier creams and lotions.
Body oil is nourishing, especially when applied to areas prone to dryness – and we’ve found options that are great for smoothing rough elbows and knees, and looking after nails and cuticles. But, they’re not just great at softening the skin because they can also be used for massages and be added to bath water for when your body is in need of some relaxation.
To help you choose which one to opt for, we’ve put several through their paces, covering those for all skin types including dry and sensitive, from brands such as Aesop, Ren Clean Skincare, Aveeno, Espa and more.
Over the course of several months, we trialled a wide range of body oils to whittle it down to our final selection. Using each one after a shower, for patches of dry skin, as well as applying as and when we needed, our reviewer looked at each oil’s consistency, feel on the skin, packaging, and price point.
The first thing we noticed about this body oil is how deeply moisturising it felt on our skin. Using a very small amount on problem areas, we found dry, rough patches became almost instantly soothed and smoothed. Offering hydration and a satisfying glow, this quickly became a go-to in our post-shower routine. We also appreciated that the glass bottle has a dropper top for mess-free application.
What’s more, the sweet botanical scent made it a dream to apply. But, if you’re not a fan of floral scents, we also love Ren’s kelp and microalgae anti-fatigue toning body oil (£38, Spacenk.com) for soothing aching limbs after a workout or a busy day.
Presented in a tall bottle with a press-down release lid, the vitamin E-infused formula has Palmer’s signature sweet and creamy cocoa butter scent, which is instantly appealing.
Owing to the runny consistency, we had to be careful not to make a mess during application. But the formula does mean it spreads easily across large areas of the skin, so rubbing it in post-shower was a very quick task.
After use, our skin felt smooth, and while there was a bit of a shiny residue, the oil soaked in well and left our limbs glistening. We also enjoyed adding it to bath water for skin-softening as we soaked.
Undeniably a treat splurge, this bath and shower oil has become a relaxation go-to for us, and the square glass bottle does look suitably expensive on any shelf.
Ingredients include vetivert, camomile and sandalwood, making for a rousing essential oil scent, which felt both centring and calming. The 55ml bottle is compact, but we found a tiny amount of the rich oil goes a long way when it comes to smoothing skin dryness and leaving a feeling of lingering nourishment.
We liked to apply before bedtime to wind down much more easily, between inhaling the spa-like scent and appreciating the easily absorbed moisture.
Aveeno is a brand known for offering dry-skin relief, and this hypoallergenic body oil is also suitable for those prone to experiencing product irritation. The spray applicator nozzle ensures simple application and just one spritz delivers a generous layer of rich moisture.
Hydrating ingredients include oat oil and jojoba oil, and we noted a subtle sweet scent, which we could pick up on after we’d got dressed too. The formula soaked in fast, with no stickiness at all, and we saw an even finish to areas of dryness or rougher skin patches. We used it on our little ones too, as the oil is gentle enough to offer calming moisture.
A useful body oil buy if you’d like to try a few scent variations, ESPA’s signature blends collection contains seven 15ml bottles in different aromatherapy options. These include fragrances to suit different moods and situations, such as the restful, positivity, restorative, soothing, energising, connection and fortifying bath and body oil blends. Also handy for travelling, each dinky bottle contains potent scents, which we found ideal for creating a spa-style body treatment.
The midweight formula glides onto skin and absorbs easily, leaving a light layer of moisture and tempting scent to soak up. Our favourites were the peppermint, eucalyptus and rosemary combination found in the sharply awakening energising pick, as well as restful soothing lavender, clary sage and bergamot blend.
This brown glass bottle has a handy stopper, ensuring droplets of oil come out for precise application, or it can be removed, should you prefer to slather on more at a time. We really enjoyed the brisk and brightening scent, which was immediately noticeable and uplifting for our senses.
The botanical blend includes blood orange, jojoba seed and laurel leaf, and we happily soaked up this citrus freshness. Its formula is midweight without being runny, and the oil slides onto skin before soaking in and creating a silky-soft layer of moisture.
This body oil is intended for use on the skin, hair and nails, as well as in the bath and shower. From an aesthetic perspective, we really like the pink glass bottle’s design (created by artist Alexandria Coe), and its twist-off lid ensures easy application access.
We warmed up the oil in our hands as instructed, before popping it all over. We noticed a reviving scent – ingredients include grapefruit, peppermint and bergamot. The lightweight formula spreads easily across skin, and we saw it soak in to leave a silky, sheeny layer that made our limbs look and feel moisturised.
This fruit-scented body oil comes in a small glass bottle with a spray nozzle for easy application without the risk of spills. Absorbing quickly into the skin, without leaving any greasy residue at all, we found that we didn’t need to wait ages to get dressed again after application. Thankfully, the softness of the vegan-friendly formula lingered on our skin for a long time.
With a lightweight formula that feels luxurious on the skin and absorbs well, Jurlique has nailed it with this body oil. As soon as we opened the bottle, we were greeted with the strong sweet, fresh scent, which was detectable long after application. We enjoyed it so much that we have been adding a few drops of the oil to our bath water, making this a great versatile option.
Adding a glow and subtle iridescence to the skin, this is a great option for when you’re feeling a little lacklustre during the winter months or want to add some radiance to your complexion come summer. We have enjoyed adding it to our décolleté, arms and legs before evenings out, as well as using the oil as an all-over bodycare product. But it’s not just a great pick for adding shine, as it contains plenty of nourishing skincare ingredients, including coconut oil, moringa seed oil and bergamot oil, as well as moisturising squalene. For dewy, lightweight hydration and something that absorbs well, this is an excellent pick.
This vegan-friendly formula has an extremely subtle fragrance – we detected light floral notes that smelt clean and fresh – and we found it to spread across the skin easily and left dry areas more nourished and hydrated. We were pleased with how quickly it absorbed into the skin and found it handy for quick top-ups on particularly dry areas, such as elbows and keens.
With the addition of lipids, which help support the skin barrier, we found this lightweight formula to soften the skin without leaving behind a sticky residue, which is crucial for body oil, particularly if you need to get dressed quickly after application. The scent – a tangy citrus fragrance – was quite strong to start with, but we found slathering it on the skin after the shower woke us up in the morning. The generous size means it’ll likely last you a long time too.
The addition of gold particles within this formula makes it feel particularly luxe, so if you’re looking for an indulgent body oil, this is it.
Absorbing quickly into the skin, it imparts a subtle glow and noticeable softness. The unique scent is a rich mix of woodiness, warmth, and fresh sweetness, which leaves a perfume-life fragrance on the skin long after application.
While it has a premium price tag, this oil feels particularly special to use.
Another more luxe pick, InLight prides itself on using organic ingredients within this formula that the brand claims have been chosen specifically to help with water retention breakdown. While we can’t attest to that claim, we did find it a joy to use and reached for it for everything from cuticles and smaller patches of skin to limbs and the rest of our body.
The oil glides easily onto areas, whether used as a means for moisturising the skin or massaging, and we felt that our skin looked nourished after use.
Our overall best buy is Ren’s Moroccan rose ultra-moisture body oil for being soothing and smoothing. Meanwhile, UpCircle’s body oil absorbs fast and leaves lingering softness. Finally, Aveeno’s skin relief body oil spray is brilliant for dry and sensitive skin.
