14 best body oils that will leave skin feeling nourished

Body oil is a skincare hero that boosts hydration. Created to sit on top of the skin’s natural barrier and seal in moisture, body oils are best applied after a shower or bath because damp skin is more absorbent. Formulas are often lightweight, easy to spread and fast-drying, making them a nice alternative to heavier creams and lotions.

Body oil is nourishing, especially when applied to areas prone to dryness – and we’ve found options that are great for smoothing rough elbows and knees, and looking after nails and cuticles. But, they’re not just great at softening the skin because they can also be used for massages and be added to bath water for when your body is in need of some relaxation.

To help you choose which one to opt for, we’ve put several through their paces, covering those for all skin types including dry and sensitive, from brands such as Aesop, Ren Clean Skincare, Aveeno, Espa and more.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our expert in action finding the best body oils for 2025 ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

Over the course of several months, we trialled a wide range of body oils to whittle it down to our final selection. Using each one after a shower, for patches of dry skin, as well as applying as and when we needed, our reviewer looked at each oil’s consistency, feel on the skin, packaging, and price point.

Why you can trust us

Helen is one of our go-to beauty writers for products relating to dry skin, as a sufferer herself she knows exactly the ingredients that will nourish and restore her skin and yours. She’s researched and analysed the different body oil formulas in a bid to find those that will work best.

The best body oils for 2025 are: